Managing Stress Dr Zahiruddin Othman Jabatan Psikiatri, PPSP Last updated 17/02/05
Alleviating Adaptive Stress Establish Routines Make sure that your life is ordered Daily routines for work and play Regula...
Alleviating The Stress Of Frustration Express your frustration Determine your real outcomes What do I want? How will thing...
Alleviating The Stress Of Overload Express your feelings Negotiate Learn to delegate Learn to manage time effectively Lear...
Learn to Manage Time Effectively Setting goals Establish personal long term goals (plus plan of action) - 1 to 10 years Es...
Matrix of Time Management Important Not important Urgent Attending job interview Picking up the phone Not urgent Exercise ...
Relaxation Techniques Help Terminate The Stress Reactions
Breathing and Relaxation
Diaphragmatic Breathing Lie on your back on a flat surface or in bed, with your knees bent and your head supported. You ca...
Breathe in slowly through your nose so that your stomach moves out against your hand. The hand on your chest should remain...
Tighten your stomach muscles, letting them fall inward as you exhale. The hand on your upper chest must remain as still as...
Breathing Down 1. Sit comfortably left hand on abdomen, right hand against it 2. Imagine a hollow pouch under your hand .....
Practice 10-15 times a day. Make it a ritual in the morning, afternoon, and evening as well as during stressful situations...
Controlled Tempo Breathing Either sitting or lying with eyes closed Diaphragmatic breathing Concentrate on your breathing ...
Muscle Relaxation
Introduction Key point is that we anticipate and when we anticipate, we tense our muscles in advance ... problem comes whe...
Neuromuscular Exercise Since muscles make up a large amount of body tissue, relaxation of muscle tissue will contribute gr...
The Learning Phase Need more structured time involvement, concentration, and commitment. Once you have perfected/ mastered...
Preparation  Enhance concentration  Environment  Reduce external noise, soft music, dim lighting etc  Your body  Assu...
Lower Extremities Exercise  Dorsiflexion of ankle joints  Bend up the feet ... pull hard ... harder! And let go  Planta...
Hold and then relax while concentrating on the feeling in the muscles on the anterior side of the lower leg Synchronize wi...
 Extension of knee and hip.  Straighten the knees as much as possible ...  Now press the leg down into the mat ...  Ha...
Trunk Exercise  Extensor muscles of the spine  Push the chest forward until you have hollowed the back strongly ... lift...
Upper Extremities Exercise  Finger and wrist extension  Straighten the fingers and pull back the wrists ... Pull hard  ...
 Fingers and wrist flexion  Clench your fists and curl your wrists inward
 Adduction of shoulder joints  Straighten the arm against your sides ... press tightly
 Shoulder shrug  Shrug your shoulder high ... higher ... touch your ears
Head, Neck, and Face Exercise  Rotation.  Shut the eyes ... now roll the head slowly forward, then slowly back ... roll ...
 Facial exercise  Clench the teeth together.  Now draw up the facial muscles very tightly ... tighter! And relax ...
Autogenic Relaxation Training  A form of relaxation involving self- directed mental images of of relaxed states  Simple ...
Legs Heavy and Warm  can be done either sitting or lying down  attempt to produce a feeling of warmth and heaviness in t...
Example Script My right leg is heavy My right leg is heavy and warm My right leg is warm and relaxed I am calm and quite r...
Arms Heavy and Warm  Attempt to generate a feeling of warmth in one arm  Same set of repeated phrases switch to the othe...
Visual Imagery 1. Quiet room with a soft and comfortable chair ... four deep breaths ... more slowly (with holding the bre...
Meditation Vs Physical Activity  Meditation = prevention of stress response  Physical activity = dissipation of built up...
Exercise For Well-being And Tranquility  Ego-involved exercise:  Competitive golf, tennis etc  Goal is to enhance one's...
Ego-void Exercise  Running, biking, swimming, skiing  BUT ... ego transcendence does not come from competing with onesel...
Comprehensive Stress Management, Greenberg, 2004 Religion And Spirituality Spirituality is a person’s orientation toward o...
How Spirituality And Religion Affect Health Control theory Primary control (similar to problem focused coping) refers to a...
  1. 1. Managing Stress Dr Zahiruddin Othman Jabatan Psikiatri, PPSP Last updated 17/02/05
  2. 2. Alleviating Adaptive Stress Establish Routines Make sure that your life is ordered Daily routines for work and play Regular eating and exercise Go to bed and get up at regular hours Set up regular times for rest and relaxation Avoid Change If the life change inventory suggests that you are at risk from too much change, stop changing e.g. don't move now e.g. don't initiate a lifestyle change now
  3. 3. Alleviating The Stress Of Frustration Express your frustration Determine your real outcomes What do I want? How will things be different and better in my life when I get what I want? What are my useful resources? What has kept me from reaching this outcome before? Choose alternatives
  4. 4. Alleviating The Stress Of Overload Express your feelings Negotiate Learn to delegate Learn to manage time effectively Learn to say what you want and how you feel Examine personal beliefs regarding expectations of self and others
  5. 5. Learn to Manage Time Effectively Setting goals Establish personal long term goals (plus plan of action) - 1 to 10 years Establish medium term goals (plus plan) - 3 to 6 months Every week, set priorities and plan of action for that week Prioritize Some tasks are not important ... do important things first Scheduling Break big tasks into smaller ones Delegating Don't be a perfectionist on a little task
  6. 6. Matrix of Time Management Important Not important Urgent Attending job interview Picking up the phone Not urgent Exercise Internet chatting
  7. 7. Relaxation Techniques Help Terminate The Stress Reactions
  8. 8. Breathing and Relaxation
  9. 9. Diaphragmatic Breathing Lie on your back on a flat surface or in bed, with your knees bent and your head supported. You can use a pillow under your knees to support your legs. Place one hand on your upper chest and the other just below your rib cage. This will allow you to feel your diaphragm move as you breathe.
  10. 10. Breathe in slowly through your nose so that your stomach moves out against your hand. The hand on your chest should remain as still as possible. Breathe In
  11. 11. Tighten your stomach muscles, letting them fall inward as you exhale. The hand on your upper chest must remain as still as possible. Breathe Out
  12. 12. Breathing Down 1. Sit comfortably left hand on abdomen, right hand against it 2. Imagine a hollow pouch under your hand ... breathe in so as to fill the pouch - right to the top (initially 3 sec. inspiration, later 5 sec.) ... "look" at the air going in 3. Hold your breath and imagine being calm 4. Slowly exhale until the pouch is empty
  13. 13. Practice 10-15 times a day. Make it a ritual in the morning, afternoon, and evening as well as during stressful situations. After 1-2 of practice, omit the first step ... only for learning. Regular, consistent practice of these daily exercises will lead to a calmer and more relaxed attitude.
  14. 14. Controlled Tempo Breathing Either sitting or lying with eyes closed Diaphragmatic breathing Concentrate on your breathing Count number of pulses during normal expiration (5-10?) ... get into a rhythm of equal pulse beats during inspiration, holding breath and expiration
  15. 15. Muscle Relaxation
  16. 16. Introduction Key point is that we anticipate and when we anticipate, we tense our muscles in advance ... problem comes when we tense our muscles for something which never happens the longer we hold our muscles in a tense position, the more likely we are to cause a physical disorder ... therefore we should be able to know a) when they are tense, and b) how to consciously relax them
  17. 17. Neuromuscular Exercise Since muscles make up a large amount of body tissue, relaxation of muscle tissue will contribute greatly to whole body relaxation Good, 1995: problems helped by muscle relaxation include: muscle contraction headaches neck/back pain essential hypertension post surgical recovery
  18. 18. The Learning Phase Need more structured time involvement, concentration, and commitment. Once you have perfected/ mastered it, you will be able to choose the particular exercise sequence that is most beneficial and that meet your immediate needs.
  19. 19. Preparation  Enhance concentration  Environment  Reduce external noise, soft music, dim lighting etc  Your body  Assume position that does not require muscle action to maintain it, remove tight clothing
  20. 20. Lower Extremities Exercise  Dorsiflexion of ankle joints  Bend up the feet ... pull hard ... harder! And let go  Plantar flexion of ankle joints  Push the feet down as far as you can ... push harder! And slacken the muscles completely
  21. 21. Hold and then relax while concentrating on the feeling in the muscles on the anterior side of the lower leg Synchronize with breathing Then concentrate on relaxation ... see the muscle relaxing
  22. 22.  Extension of knee and hip.  Straighten the knees as much as possible ...  Now press the leg down into the mat ...  Hard ... harder! Now relax ...
  23. 23. Trunk Exercise  Extensor muscles of the spine  Push the chest forward until you have hollowed the back strongly ... lift a little more! And let go ...  Abdominal muscles  Pull the abdominal muscle until they are quite flat ... pull a little bit more! And rest ...
  24. 24. Upper Extremities Exercise  Finger and wrist extension  Straighten the fingers and pull back the wrists ... Pull hard  Repeat 5 times
  25. 25.  Fingers and wrist flexion  Clench your fists and curl your wrists inward
  26. 26.  Adduction of shoulder joints  Straighten the arm against your sides ... press tightly
  27. 27.  Shoulder shrug  Shrug your shoulder high ... higher ... touch your ears
  28. 28. Head, Neck, and Face Exercise  Rotation.  Shut the eyes ... now roll the head slowly forward, then slowly back ... roll the head to the right, then slowly to the left ... it’s heavy ... and it’s rolling easily – front to back, side to side ...  Now stop, with the face turned forward, and rest ...
  29. 29.  Facial exercise  Clench the teeth together.  Now draw up the facial muscles very tightly ... tighter! And relax ...
  30. 30. Autogenic Relaxation Training  A form of relaxation involving self- directed mental images of of relaxed states  Simple yet advanced technique centers on conditioned patterns of responses that become associated with particular thoughts  Easier and faster to learn if you already had other relaxation skills
  31. 31. Legs Heavy and Warm  can be done either sitting or lying down  attempt to produce a feeling of warmth and heaviness in the legs  repeated phrases stressing that the leg is heavy, warm, relaxed and that you are calm  move to other leg  continue for five minutes and then rest quietly
  32. 32. Example Script My right leg is heavy My right leg is heavy and warm My right leg is warm and relaxed I am calm and quite relaxed My left leg is heavy My left leg is heavy and warm My right leg is warm and relaxed I am calm and quite relaxed I am quiet and at peace I am relaxed
  33. 33. Arms Heavy and Warm  Attempt to generate a feeling of warmth in one arm  Same set of repeated phrases switch to the other arm  Continue for five minutes and then rest quietly
  34. 34. Visual Imagery 1. Quiet room with a soft and comfortable chair ... four deep breaths ... more slowly (with holding the breath in) each time ... feel the relaxation 2. Count back from 10 to 0 ... total relaxation at 0 3. Go to your special place ... stay for 4 minutes (guess - don't time it) ... recall the feelings 4. Attention back to you ... count from 0 to 10 ... total alertness at 10 ... feel how much more energy you now have
  35. 35. Meditation Vs Physical Activity  Meditation = prevention of stress response  Physical activity = dissipation of built up stress  To dissipate stress from fear, ego threat  To decrease reactivity to future stress  To achieve well-being and tranquility
  36. 36. Exercise For Well-being And Tranquility  Ego-involved exercise:  Competitive golf, tennis etc  Goal is to enhance one's ego by beating others  Kriegel, 1984: competition sometimes creates more stress than it burns  DeGues et al, 1993: exercising while holding "hateful" thoughts = high HR and BP
  37. 37. Ego-void Exercise  Running, biking, swimming, skiing  BUT ... ego transcendence does not come from competing with oneself  Therefore, don't always measure performance (e.g. against your past, an ideal, etc)
  38. 38. Comprehensive Stress Management, Greenberg, 2004 Religion And Spirituality Spirituality is a person’s orientation toward or experiences with transcendent existential features of life (e.g., meaning, direction, purpose, connectedness) Religion is an external manifestation of spiritual experience or an organized social entity in which individuals share some basic beliefs and practices
  39. 39. How Spirituality And Religion Affect Health Control theory Primary control (similar to problem focused coping) refers to attempts to change the situation Secondary control (similar to emotion- focused coping) refers to attempts to affect or control oneself Social support theory

