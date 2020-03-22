Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
道具的存在なソフトウェアのデザイン 株式会社ゆめみ インタラクションデザイナー 村上雄太郎
村上雄太郎 株式会社ゆめみ（2019 ） ミャンマーの事業会社（2017 2019） 自己紹介 @WeiweYu インタラクションデザイナー マネージャー
使いやすい ソフトウェア 使いにくい ソフトウェア ? きっかけ
ソフトウェア＝道具 きっかけ
道具的存在 事物的存在 ハイデガーの道具分析 ペン先までが身体の一部となり、 行為に集中することができる ペンの存在があらわとなり、 行為ではなくペン自体に意識が向く
実体のないソフトウェアにおいて、 「道具的存在」を実現するには？ 道具的存在なソフトウェアとは
道具的存在なソフトウェアとは（マルチダミーカーソル実験）
リアルカーソル発見の後は、もはや自分しか見えてこないくらい鮮明に、 「自分が」操作している感覚が発生します。操作や制御ができている という状態は、「私が」「自分が」という「自己感」の発生が まず重要であることが見えてくる。 渡邊恵太 融けるデザ...
マウスとカーソルの動きが連動し、カーソルまでが 自己の一部となることで、人はカーソルを意識しなくなり、 対象の方を意識する、つまりカーソルは透明化する。 （中略） カーソルの登場は「直接操作」を実現し、自己が画面の中にまで 入り込んで情報に直接...
重要なことは、GUI以外のインタラクションにおいても操作的なものが ある限り、「カーソル的役割」をしているものがあるということだ。 （中略） iPhoneでパソコンのカーソル並に身体の動きに連動している部分は 「画面全体」である。ホーム画面は指...
マウスとカーソルの動きが連動し、道具的存在となることで、 行為や対象に集中できる 道具的存在なソフトウェアとは
具体的な操作の対象とその設計方法は？ 道具的存在なソフトウェアとは ? ソフト ウェア
OOUIObject-Oriented User Interface 道具的存在なソフトウェアとは
オブジェクティブなデザインとは、ユーザーが対象へ直接的に アプローチできるようにするものです。ユーザーが自分なりの方法で目的 に向かっていけること。行動の可能性を解放し、その道具を使うことで 仕事や遊びに対する自身の意味空間を創造できるようにす...
ソフト ウェア 道具的存在なソフトウェア オブジェクト 道具的存在なソフトウェアとは
道具的存在なソフトウェアのデザイン おわりに
インタラクションデザインとは、人間が直接操作するデジタル製品、環 境、システム、サービスなどを設計することである。 製品とのインタラクションのメカニズムをデザインすることによって 人々のエクスペリエンスに影響を与えるということになる。 Alan...
ありがとうございました
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

道具的存在なソフトウェアのデザイン

34 views

Published on

2020年3月22日のDesignScrambleで話す予定だった内容をまとめました（この資料は個人的な見解となります）。

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

道具的存在なソフトウェアのデザイン

  1. 1. 道具的存在なソフトウェアのデザイン 株式会社ゆめみ インタラクションデザイナー 村上雄太郎
  2. 2. 村上雄太郎 株式会社ゆめみ（2019 ） ミャンマーの事業会社（2017 2019） 自己紹介 @WeiweYu インタラクションデザイナー マネージャー
  3. 3. 使いやすい ソフトウェア 使いにくい ソフトウェア ? きっかけ
  4. 4. ソフトウェア＝道具 きっかけ
  5. 5. 道具的存在 事物的存在 ハイデガーの道具分析 ペン先までが身体の一部となり、 行為に集中することができる ペンの存在があらわとなり、 行為ではなくペン自体に意識が向く
  6. 6. 実体のないソフトウェアにおいて、 「道具的存在」を実現するには？ 道具的存在なソフトウェアとは
  7. 7. 道具的存在なソフトウェアとは（マルチダミーカーソル実験）
  8. 8. リアルカーソル発見の後は、もはや自分しか見えてこないくらい鮮明に、 「自分が」操作している感覚が発生します。操作や制御ができている という状態は、「私が」「自分が」という「自己感」の発生が まず重要であることが見えてくる。 渡邊恵太 融けるデザイン 道具的存在なソフトウェアとは
  9. 9. マウスとカーソルの動きが連動し、カーソルまでが 自己の一部となることで、人はカーソルを意識しなくなり、 対象の方を意識する、つまりカーソルは透明化する。 （中略） カーソルの登場は「直接操作」を実現し、自己が画面の中にまで 入り込んで情報に直接触れているかのような感覚へと り着く。 渡邊恵太 融けるデザイン 道具的存在なソフトウェアとは
  10. 10. 重要なことは、GUI以外のインタラクションにおいても操作的なものが ある限り、「カーソル的役割」をしているものがあるということだ。 （中略） iPhoneでパソコンのカーソル並に身体の動きに連動している部分は 「画面全体」である。ホーム画面は指に追従しアプリケーションリストが 左右に移動する。カーソルはないが、カーソルと同じレベルでiPhoneの 画面は非常になめらかに連動している。 渡邊恵太 融けるデザイン 道具的存在なソフトウェアとは
  11. 11. マウスとカーソルの動きが連動し、道具的存在となることで、 行為や対象に集中できる 道具的存在なソフトウェアとは
  12. 12. 具体的な操作の対象とその設計方法は？ 道具的存在なソフトウェアとは ? ソフト ウェア
  13. 13. OOUIObject-Oriented User Interface 道具的存在なソフトウェアとは
  14. 14. オブジェクティブなデザインとは、ユーザーが対象へ直接的に アプローチできるようにするものです。ユーザーが自分なりの方法で目的 に向かっていけること。行動の可能性を解放し、その道具を使うことで 仕事や遊びに対する自身の意味空間を創造できるようにすること。 上野学 OOUIの目当て 道具的存在なソフトウェアとは
  15. 15. ソフト ウェア 道具的存在なソフトウェア オブジェクト 道具的存在なソフトウェアとは
  16. 16. 道具的存在なソフトウェアのデザイン おわりに
  17. 17. インタラクションデザインとは、人間が直接操作するデジタル製品、環 境、システム、サービスなどを設計することである。 製品とのインタラクションのメカニズムをデザインすることによって 人々のエクスペリエンスに影響を与えるということになる。 Alan Cooper About Face 3 インタラクションデザインとは
  18. 18. ありがとうございました

×