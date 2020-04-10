Successfully reported this slideshow.
The English Enlightenment
English Enlightenment what is it and when it began? The Enlightenment: also known as “Age of Reason”. It was a philosophic...
The characteristics of Enlightenment : • The enlightenment emphasized reason over myth and superstition. • It stressed sci...
The reasons behind its appearance : On the surface, the most apparent cause of the Enlightenment was the Thirty Years’ War...
How the Enlightenment affected Europe : Enlightenment thinkers in Britain, in France and throughout Europe questioned trad...
How the Enlightenment affected Europe : Another key change that happened during the Enlightenment was the challenging of r...
The three central concepts of the Enlightenment : ■ Reason : The most important and original idea was that the methods of ...
Done By : ■Ameerah Ahmed )‫ﺗ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺺ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬١‫و‬٢( ■Samar Ibrahem ( ‫ﺗ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺺ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬٣‫و‬٤ ) ■...
English Enlightenment

A little presentation about the English Enlightenment.

English Enlightenment

  1. 1. The English Enlightenment
  2. 2. English Enlightenment what is it and when it began? The Enlightenment: also known as “Age of Reason”. It was a philosophical and intellectual movement that dominated European society during the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries. The name came from the belief espoused by many humanist thinkers and artists of the time that human reason could bring light into the darkness of the world that it could prevail over tyranny, ignorance and superstition.
  3. 3. The characteristics of Enlightenment : • The enlightenment emphasized reason over myth and superstition. • It stressed science over blind faith and doctrine. • It emphasized on logic, rational and freedom thought. • It also emphasized on society and on the human intellect. • It rejected the idea of absolute authority of the church.
  4. 4. The reasons behind its appearance : On the surface, the most apparent cause of the Enlightenment was the Thirty Years’ War. This horribly destructive war, which lasted from 1618 to 1648, compelled German writers to pen harsh criticisms regarding the ideas of nationalism and warfare. These authors, such as Hugo Grotius and John Comenius, were some of the first Enlightenment minds to go against tradition and propose better solutions. At the same time, European thinkers’ interest in the tangible world developed into Scientific Study, while greater Exploration of the world exposed Europe to other cultures and philosophies. Finally, centuries of mistreatment at the hands of monarchies and the church brought average citizens in Europe to a breaking point, and the most intelligent and vocal finally decided to speak out.
  5. 5. How the Enlightenment affected Europe : Enlightenment thinkers in Britain, in France and throughout Europe questioned traditional authority and embraced the notion that humanity could be improved through rational change. The Enlightenment produced numerous books, essays, inventions, scientific discoveries, laws, wars and revolutions. The Enlightenment caused significant changes throughout Europe. It was lead by Philosophers such as Voltaire, John Locke, Montesquieu and Rousseau. These men spread their ideas and challenged the basic ideas of society. After the Scientific revolution, Scientific knowledge was expanding. Through the Enlightenment, Scientists were able to make new discoveries in mechanics, physics, biology, and chemistry.
  6. 6. How the Enlightenment affected Europe : Another key change that happened during the Enlightenment was the challenging of religion. Before the Enlightenment, people accepted things they didn't understand as acts of God. During the Enlightenment, Scientists began to understand these things and prove mathematically they weren’t necessarily the work of God. The Enlightenment also had a political impact on Europe. One major thinker, Rousseau produced a theory of republican legitimacy, but the majority of Enlightenment thinkers accepted a monarchy. The Enlightenment was based on ideas and work of early Philosophers. In Europe, the Enlightenment can be known as a period of time of advancement in thought.
  7. 7. The three central concepts of the Enlightenment : ■ Reason : The most important and original idea was that the methods of natural science could be used to examine and understand all aspects of life. Everything was to be submitted to rationalism. ■ Scientific Method : The scientific method was capable of discovering the laws of human society as well as those of nature. ■ Progress : The goal of Enlightenment thinkers to create better societies and better people by discarding outmoded traditions and embracing rationalism.
  8. 8. Done By : ■Ameerah Ahmed )‫ﺗ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺺ‬‫ﻓ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬١‫و‬٢( ■Samar Ibrahem ( ‫ﺗ‬‫ﻠ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﺺ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺗ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻦ‬٣‫و‬٤ ) ■Lama Salem )‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻔ‬‫ﻘ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ة‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﺨ‬‫ﺎ‬‫ﻣ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﺔ‬+‫ﺗ‬‫ﻨ‬‫ﺴ‬‫ﯿ‬‫ﻖ‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ض‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫ﻟ‬‫ﻤ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ا‬‫ﺟ‬‫ﻌ‬‫ﺔ‬(

