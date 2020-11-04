Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Тема 18. Машини для захисту лісу. 1 Лабораторна робота № 15 Тема: Вивчення конструкцій машин та механізмів для гасіння ліс...
Тема 18. Машини для захисту лісу. 2 Теоретичні відомості Лісова пожежа – стихійне, некероване поширення вогню по лісових п...
Тема 18. Машини для захисту лісу. 3 Заряджають обприскувач безпосередньо перед застосуванням. Для цього після заливання рі...
Тема 18. Машини для захисту лісу. 4 Використовуються генератори компресорний АГ-УД-2 з шириною захоплення 30-40 м, безкомп...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Заняття 50_Лабораторна робота № 15

27 views

Published on

Заняття 50_Лабораторна робота № 15

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Заняття 50_Лабораторна робота № 15

  1. 1. Тема 18. Машини для захисту лісу. 1 Лабораторна робота № 15 Тема: Вивчення конструкцій машин та механізмів для гасіння лісових пожеж, та хімічного захисту лісу. Мета роботи: вивчити призначення та будову засобів для боротьби з лісовими пожежами, небажаними рослинами та шкідниками лісу: обприскувачів, обпилювачів та аерозольних генераторів; можливі несправності, їх причини, усунення, регулювання та підготовка до роботи. Місце проведення: кабінет механізації лісового господарства. Тривалість роботи: 2 год. Обладнання і матеріали: методичні вказівки; моделі, плакати та презентації машин і механізмів для гасіння лісових пожеж, та хімічного захисту лісу. Оформлення роботи: звіт лабораторної роботи виконується на аркушах (ф.А4); структура звіту: титульний лист, вступ, описова частина, висновок. Завдання: 1) Вивчити призначення, будову машин та механізмів для боротьби з лісовими пожежами. 2) Вивчити призначення, будову машин та механізмів для хімічного захисту лісу. 3) Можливі несправності, їх причини, усунення, регулювання та підготовка до роботи. Хід роботи 1. Описати призначення, будову машин та механізмів для боротьби з лісовими пожежами: - ранцевих вогнегасників; - мотопомп; - запалювальних апаратів. 2. Описати призначення, будову машин та механізмів для хімічного захисту лісу: - обприскувачів; - обпилювачів; - аерозольних генераторів. 3. Описати можливі несправності, регулювання та підготовку до роботи. 4. Оформіть та здайте звіт. Після виконання лабораторної роботи студент повинен: знати: призначення, будову та регулювання машин та механізмів для гасіння лісових пожеж, та хімічного захисту лісу. вміти: проводити профілактичні заходи та застосовувати засоби для боротьби з лісовими пожежами, та хімічного захисту від небажаних рослин і шкідників лісу; проводити їх регулювання та підготовку до роботи.
  2. 2. Тема 18. Машини для захисту лісу. 2 Теоретичні відомості Лісова пожежа – стихійне, некероване поширення вогню по лісових площах. Лісові пожежі поділяють на низові, верхові, підземні. За інтенсивністю горіння лісові пожежі поділяються на слабкі, середні, сильні. Серед комплексу заходів боротьби з лісовими пожежами розрізняють запобіжні заходи з виявлення лісових пожеж та боротьби з ними. Запобіжні протипожежні заходи передбачають: · роз'яснювальну роботу серед населення (лекції, бесіди, розвішування плакатів, бігбордів, радіо- та телепередачі на протипожежну тематику тощо), встановлення шлагбаумів для обмеження доступу в ліс транспортних засобів, адміністративні заходи до порушників, очищення лісів від хмизу, сушняку, вітролому і деревних решток після лісозаготівель, своєчасне проведення санітарних рубок та ін; · заходи, спрямовані на обмеження поширення можливих пожеж, їх швидке виявлення та ліквідацію на початку виникнення. Щоб обмежити поширення можливих пожеж, створюють захисні протипожежні смуги, захисні канави, влаштовують протипожежні розриви та водойми. Одночасно підвищують пожежостійкість лісонасаджень поблизу пожежонебезпечних ділянок регулюванням їх складу та повноти, створенням пожежостійких узлісь переважно з листяних порід та ін. Захисні протипожежні смуги, які обмежують можливі низові пожежі, створюють навесні або восени ґрунтообробними та землерийними машинами. Ґрунтовий покрив випалюють, після чого висівають або висаджують на смугах вогнестійкі рослини. Влітку захисні смуги поновлюють ґрунтообробними машинами або обробляють гербіцидами. Ширина протипожежних смуг залежить від ґрунтового покриву. Якщо на ділянці переважають лишайники та мохи, ширина смуг становить 1-2,5м; на захаращених ділянках з глибоким трав'янистим покривом – 2,5-4м і більше. Глибина обробітку ґрунту повинна забезпечувати повну мінералізацію смуги, тобто повне очищення її від трав’янистої рослинності, лісової підстилки та інших речовин. Ранцевий лісовий вогнегасник вважається одним з найбільш важливих предметів у боротьбі з лісовими пожежами та являє собою ємність, яка поміщається в тканинний чохол, що має заплічні ремені для її кріплення і перенесення. Заплічні ремені регулюються по довжині і мають пом'якшувальні подушки. Для зручності перенесення ємності призначені поясні регульовані ремені та для захисту спини пожежного від переохолодження в ранці вбудована теплоізоляційна підкладка. Переносний вогнегасник, розміщується на спині пожежного і має запас води або розчину піноутворювача, комплектується ручним насосом – гідропультом двосторонньої дії для формування водяного компактного або розпиленого струменя. Ранцеві вогнегасники виготовляються тільки з корозійностійких матеріалів. Конструкція клапана виключає витікання води із гідропульта в нахиленому вигляді. Ущільнювач штока, не потребує змащування. Наспинник виготовлений з тепло ізолюючого матеріалу, окремо від ємності для води. Ємність для води – яскравого (червоно-помаранчевого) кольору з прогумованої тканини. Конструкція фільтру та кришки з можливістю використання для заповнення ємності для води з лісових водоймищ. В конструкції присутня насадка для піно утворення. Ранець протипожежного вогнегасника складається з: еластичної водонепроникної гумової ємності з гнучким гумовим шлангом і металевим насосом. Ранцеві обприскувачі пожежного типу відрізняються від звичайних ранцевих обприскувачів, які застосовують для боротьби зі шкідниками і хворобами лісу, насамперед тим, що у них замість резервуара для рідини використовують мішок з прогумованої тканини. Це дає змогу при гасінні пожеж скидати обприскувачі разом з парашутними десантами. Лісовий ранцевий хімічний обприскувач ОРХ-3М – двох-балонний металевий резервуар, у якому викид будь-якої вогнегасної рідини здійснюється під дією тиску, створеного хладоном. Вогнегасник складається з таких основних частин: корпуса, пристосувань для використання аерозольних балонів, гідропульта, шланга, наспинника і заплічних пасів. Гідропульт і наконечник такі самі як і у ранцевого лісового обприскувача- вогнегасника РЛО. Балони резервуару сполучені між собою трубками. Верхня трубка служить одночасно ручкою для перенесення апарату. Розприскувач кріпиться на штанзі гідропульта. Корпус вогнегасника виготовлений із якісної високолегованої антикорозійної сталі, завдяки чому для боротьби з лісовими пожежами можна використовувати вогнегасні хімічні речовини. Рідина викидається з гідропульта під тиском 0,6 МПа, який створюється завдяки дії хімічної реакції заряду, що складається з 160 г щавлевої кислоти H2C2O4 і 80 г суміші марганцевокислого калію КМ4О4 з натрієм двокислим NaHCO3. Ранцевий лісовий вогнегасник
  3. 3. Тема 18. Машини для захисту лісу. 3 Заряджають обприскувач безпосередньо перед застосуванням. Для цього після заливання рідини в горловину балона вставляють циліндричний стакан з хімічним зарядом і закривають кришкою з дозувальним пристроєм. Ємність резервуару 11 л. Маса обприскувача 7,5 кг. Продуктивність гідропульта 15 л/хв. Гідропульт забезпечений наконечником, що забезпечує регулювання розпилювання від зосередженого струменя рідини завдовжки близько 9 м, до факела подібного довжиною 3 м. Комплект для гасіння торф’яних і підстилочно-гумусових пожеж упаковують в спеціальний контейнер, пристосований до перенесення за плечима. До складу комплекту входять мотопомпа МЛ-100, всмоктуючий і напірний рукави і торф’яний ствол ТС-1, призначений для локалізації пожеж з глибиною прогорання торфу до 12 м. Ствол-піка ТС-1 складається з трубки з наконечником, корпуса, крана і ручок. Поворотом гільзи на 90°, розташованою на одній з ручок, забезпечується закривання і відкриття крана. Трубка має в нижній частині 40 отворів діаметром 3 мм. При гасінні пожежі ствол заглиблюють на 2/3 глибини після чого поворотом гільзи на 90° відкривається кран і продовжується заглиблення. При цьому рідина, що містить 0,3-0,6% водний розчин сульфанола «Прогресса» і ін., через отвори трубки нагнітається в торф під тиском 0,3- 0,4 МПа (3-4 кгс/см2 ). При заглибленні ствола кран закривають і припиняють подачу води. Для ліквідації пожежі необхідно обробити смугу шириною 70-80 см зробивши два ряди проколовши на відстані 35-40 см один від одного. Маса ствола Тс – 1-2,2 кг Витрата робочої рідини 35-42 л/хв. Пожежна мотопомпа – пристрій, призначений для подачі води через напірну магістраль до осередку пожежі. Складається з змонтованих на одній рамі відцентрового насоса і двигуна внутрішнього згоряння. Мотопомпа МП-800Б являє собою переносний агрегат, що складається з двигуна внутрішнього згорання, насоса і вакуум-апарату, змонтованих на зварній підставці з рукоятками для перенесення, здатний працювати в автономному режимі, забирати воду з ємності, відкритого джерела або з водопровідних систем. Використовується в будь-якій місцевості, в різних кліматичних умовах, можливе застосування і в інших галузях господарської діяльності людини. Для приведення в дію насоса і вакуумного апарату на мотопомпі встановлений двоциліндровий двотактний карбюраторний двигун внутрішнього згоряння. Вогневий метод боротьби з лісовими пожежами застосовують для припинення великих верхових та низових пожеж зустрічним вогнем. Для цього від опорної лінії (мінералізованих смуг, доріг, водойм) або смуг, створених обприскуванням розчинами хімікатів, пускають зустрічний низовий вогонь. Покрив на поверхні ґрунту підпалюють факелом, паяльною лампою або спеціальними запалювальними апаратами (наприклад: ЗА-1М). Бригада з 10-15 чоловік за 4-5 год може зупинити пожежу на площі до 100 га. Запалювальний апарат ЗА-1М – призначений для запалювання надґрунтового покриву при відпалюванні, а також для підпалювання куп залишків після рубок. Запалювальний апарат складається з резервуару для пального (бензину) - 7,5 л, заливної горловини, бензопроводу з форсункою від бензинової паяльної лампи “Промет”, повітряного насоса для створення в резервуарі початкового тиску 0,25 МПа, манометра і заплічних ременів. Застосувати цей апарат робітник може на ходу, без зупинок і не нахиляючись. При цьому факел полум’я досить стійкий навіть у повітряну погоду. Однієї зарядки апарата при діаметрі форсунки 1 мм вистачає на 3год безперервної роботи. При вологості повітря 30-40% використання апарату в 4-5 разів прискорює розпалювання лісових матеріалів в порівнянні з розпалюванням звичайним смолоскипом. Крім цього апарату застосовуються і інші запалювальні апарати, які мають багато спільного з апаратом ЗА-1М. Аерозольний генератор в лісовому господарстві, машина для створення отруйних туманів (аерозолів) термомеханічним способом і розпилення їх при боротьбі з комахами – шкідниками лісу і плодових насаджень, с.г. культур, а також для знищення небажаної рослинності, обробки теплиць, складських і тваринницьких приміщень. Вони складаються з камери згоряння, резервуарів для робочого розчину і бензину, системи запалювання паливно-повітряної суміші, розпилювального пристрою, нагнітача повітря. Утворені в камері згоряння горючі гази, проходячи через розпилюючий пристрій, випаровують робочий розчин. Виходячи з сопла розпилюючого пристрою, пари змішуються з зовнішнім повітрям, охолоджуються і перетворюються в аерозоль. Загальна схема мотопомпи: 1-мотопомпа; 2-рукав всмоктувальний Ø75мм; 3-затискач рукавний; 4-сітка всмоктувальна СВ-80; 5-рукав напірний Ø66мм; 6-розгалуження двохходове; 7-рукав напірний Ø51мм; 8-головка з’єднувальна ГП 70х50; 9-ствол РС-70; 10-ствол РС-50. Запалювальний апарат AЗ
  4. 4. Тема 18. Машини для захисту лісу. 4 Використовуються генератори компресорний АГ-УД-2 з шириною захоплення 30-40 м, безкомпресорний ЛАГО-У з шириною захоплення 50-100 м і безмоторний РАА-1 з шириною захоплення до 20 м. Продуктивність їх від 2,6 (РАА-1) до 9 (АГ-УД-2) га/год в залежності від умов роботи. Робочі органи приводяться в дію від власного двигуна (АГ-УД-2, ЛАГО-У). Генератор РАА-1 після перших спалахів працює автоматично. Під час роботи генератори АГ-УД-2 і ЛАГО-У перевозять в кузові автомобіля або тракторного причепа, генератор РАА-1 переносять на заплічних ременях (застосовується обмежено). Аерозольний генератор АГ-УД-2 призначений для боротьби з шкідливими комахами і кліщами в садах, лісах, полезахисних лісових смугах, для обробки польових культур, теплиць, тваринницьких і виробничих приміщень. Всі частини генератора змонтовані на станині, звареної з швелерів. На поздовжніх її балках укріплені двигун з повітряним нагнітачем і каркас з рамкою для бензинового бака. Для зручності навантаження аерозольного генератора в транспортні засоби до станини приварені трубчасті поручні. Двигун – 2-х циліндровий, карбюраторний, з повітряним охолодженням. Повітряний нагнітач з'єднаний з двигуном генератора еластичною муфтою і складається з корпусу, всередині якого розташовані два пустотілих ротора, виготовлених з алюмінієвого сплаву. Кожен ротор несе три гвинтові лопаті. Ротори з'єднані парою шестерень і обертаються в протилежних напрямках. До фланця всмоктуючого вікна корпусу нагнітача прикріплений забірний повітропровід з двома повітроочисниками інерційно-масляного типу, до фланця нагнітального вікна - напірний повітрохід. Він зварений з листової сталі і являє собою здвоєне коліно прямокутної форми. У верхній частині коліна є два люка, до торців яких приєднані зліва бензинова пальник, праворуч перехідник. У корпус перехідника вкручені запальний свічка і регулюючі гвинти, за допомогою яких центрують дифузор пальника. До правого фланця перехідника кріпиться камера згоряння. До вихідного патрубка камери згоряння шарнірно приєднана відкидна жарова труба з робочим соплом. Робоче сопло складається з двох конусів, в його звуженої частини поміщений розпилювач щілино-видного типу. Для відкриття і закриття крана служить дистанційне керування. При дрібно-крапельному обприскуванні (отриманні «холодних» аерозолів) використовується змінна кутова насадка, що складається з фланця, за допомогою якого він кріпиться до камери згоряння, коліна з конусним розтрубом і сопла. У конусний розтруб вставлена труба, на її кінці укріплений розпилювач з грибком. Зовні на трубі є дозуючий кран. Приймач робочої рідини складається з забірної труби, фільтра з пружиною, кришки і гумового рукава, який приєднується до дозуючому крану розпилювача. Бензиновий бак - зварений з листової сталі, прямокутного перерізу, з горловиною і фільтром, закритими кришкою. Внизу - відстійник. Лісовий аерозольний генератор-обприскувач (ЛАГО-У) призначений для хімічної боротьби з небажаною деревно-чагарниковою та трав'янистою рослинністю, хворобами і шкідниками лісу. Складається з двигуна УД-2, аерозольної труби, відцентрового вентилятора, прямоточного пальника зі штуцером для продувки, повітряної заслінки з пусковою ручкою і платформи. При роботі генератора в варіанті обприскувача до вихідного патрубка вентилятора замість аерозольної труби приєднують пристосування для обприскування. Генератор можна встановлювати в кузові автомобіля, причепа, а також на трелювальних тракторах ТДТ-40М, ЛХТ-55. Розроблено три способи регулювання норми внесення отрутохімікатів: при збільшенні ширини захвату відповідно зменшується норма витрати діючої речовини і навпаки. Так само, змінюючи швидкість руху на ділянці, збільшують або зменшують норму витрати. І, нарешті, норму витрати регулюють заслінками та регулювальними пристроями розпилювачів. Для нормальної роботи обприскувачів шланги повинні бути без тріщин, переломів та інших пошкоджень, а сітчасті фільтри - чистими, без дірок. Перед використанням обприскувачів перевіряють технічний стан розпилювальних наконечників та розмір вихідних отворів відповідно до вимог продуктивності. Перевіряють стан резервуара, щільність з’єднань шлангів. Контролюють стан вентиляторів, шлангів, трубопроводів, герметичність їх з’єднань. Перевіряють стан механізмів передачі та заслінок дозуючих пристроїв. Контрольні питання: 1. Які заходи проводяться для профілактики лісових пожеж? 2. Яке призначення, будова машин та механізмів для боротьби з лісовими пожежами? 3. Яке призначення, будова машин та механізмів для хімічного захисту лісу? 4. У чому полягає технічне обслуговування машин та механізмів для боротьби з лісовими пожежами та хімічного захисту лісу? Аерозольний генератор АГ-УД-2

×