IONTOPHORESIS PRESENTED BY KANKARIYA YASH P. SIR.DR. M.S. GOSAVI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION AND REASERCH, NASHIK ...
DEFINATION • Iontophoresis can be defined as the permeation of ionized drug molecule across biological drug membranes unde...
ADVANTAGES OF IONTOPHORESIS • Virtually painless when properly applied. • Provides option for patients unable to receive i...
DRAWBACKS OF IONTOPHORESIS • Ionic form of drug in sufficient concentration is necessary for iontophoretic delivery. • Bur...
MECHANISM
MECHANISM • The basic principle of iontophoretic drug delivery is that like charges repel like charges so the drug ions ar...
• A negatively charged drug delivery electrode transports the negative drug ions into underlying tissues. • A positively c...
• Transport of drugs across the skin involves either diffusion, migration or electro osmosis. • Electro osmosis is the bul...
FACTORS AFFECTING IONTOPHORESIS • Operational factors • Concentration of drug solution • pH of donor solution • Ionic stre...
THANK YOU
  1. 1. IONTOPHORESIS PRESENTED BY KANKARIYA YASH P. SIR.DR. M.S. GOSAVI COLLEGE OF PHARMACEUTICAL EDUCATION AND REASERCH, NASHIK -05
  2. 2. DEFINATION • Iontophoresis can be defined as the permeation of ionized drug molecule across biological drug membranes under the influence of electric current. • Facilitated movement of ions across a skin (membrane) under the influence of an externally applied small electrical potential difference.
  3. 3. ADVANTAGES OF IONTOPHORESIS • Virtually painless when properly applied. • Provides option for patients unable to receive injection. • Reduced risk of infection due to non invasive nature. • Treatments are completed in very less time. • Medications are directly deliverd at the treatment site.
  4. 4. DRAWBACKS OF IONTOPHORESIS • Ionic form of drug in sufficient concentration is necessary for iontophoretic delivery. • Burns are caused by the electrolytic changes in the tissue. • Electric shocks may cause by high current density at the skin surface. • The high current density and the time of application would generate extreme pH, resulting in chemical burn.
  5. 5. MECHANISM
  6. 6. MECHANISM • The basic principle of iontophoretic drug delivery is that like charges repel like charges so the drug ions are repelled or pushed into the underlining tissue. • When direct DC current is applied to an ionized drug solution, the ions that have the same charge as the electrode are repelled by electrode and are delivered through the skin. • Sweat ducts are primary paths by which ions pass through skin.
  7. 7. • A negatively charged drug delivery electrode transports the negative drug ions into underlying tissues. • A positively charge drug delivery electrodes transport positive drug ions into the skin.
  8. 8. • Transport of drugs across the skin involves either diffusion, migration or electro osmosis. • Electro osmosis is the bulk flow of fluid occurring in the same direction as the flow of counter ions when a voltage difference is applied across a charged, porous membrane. • This flow involves motion of fluid without concentration gradient and is significant factor affecting Iontophoresis.
  9. 9. FACTORS AFFECTING IONTOPHORESIS • Operational factors • Concentration of drug solution • pH of donor solution • Ionic strength • Presence of Co-ions • Molecular size and weight • Polarity • Intra and Inter subject variability
  10. 10. THANK YOU

×