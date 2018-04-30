20180430 日盛期貨 全球速報

Successfully reported this slideshow.
專題分析 美國升息關鍵數據 3%保衛戰，就業數據是關鍵 凍橘汁+7.29%、活豬-6.35% 買賣權最大OI分別下移至10800/10400 兩韓會氣氛佳，金價彈後小遇賣壓 美股漲跌互見，台股多空看年線 2018/4/30 台股重點摘要 國際市...
外資買超 聯電 開發金 玉山金 外資賣超 台積電 華邦電 群創 台股重點摘要 2018/4/30 星期一 投信 12.97 12.16 美股漲跌互見，台股多空看年線 自營商-避險 52.27 67.46 -15.19 外資(不含外資自營) 31
國際市場快訊 2018/4/30 星期一 兩韓會氣氛佳，金價彈後小遇賣壓 股市：亞馬遜嗨抵銷能源、半導體疲勢 指數漲跌互見。 外匯：美元指數上漲 創2016年11月以來最佳單週表現。 商品：殖利率、美元回軟 金價彈；兩韓會削弱漲勢。 6100
口數 增減 口數 增減 口數 增減 32,426 4,082 -79 -29 -1,132 -82 -26,752 436 258 -3 57 -2 -5,200 -340 -566 170 105 87 474 4,178 -387 138
選擇權OI變化 2018/4/30 星期一 買賣權最大OI分別下移至10800/10400 1688 1791 -1000 -500 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 9700 9800 9900 10000 101
價差變化 2018/4/30 星期一 台股現貨 V.S 台指期 納斯達克期 V.S 道瓊期 電子期 V.S 金融期 -100 -80 -60 -40 -20 0 20 40 60 80 100 10000 10200 10400 10600 1
最後交易日 選擇權到期日 第一通知日 市場預測： 本週交易行事曆 04/30(一) •日本、中國、印度假期 •個人所得 •出口檢驗數量 201805SB 201805C 201805W 201805S 201805HG 201805GC 201
近期商品焦點 2018/4/30 星期一 近五交易日國際市場累計漲跌 -8% -6% -4% -2% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 活豬 燕麥 白銀 十一號糖 銅 黃豆油 摩台指 英鎊 白金 微型歐元 日圓 歐元 澳幣 棉花 黃金 微型黃金 恆
VIX指標 小台散戶籌碼指標 VIX及小台散戶籌碼指標 2018/4/30 星期一 10200 10300 10400 10500 10600 10700 10800 10900 11000 11100 11200 -40% -30% -20%
3%保衛戰，就業數據是關鍵 本週前瞻 熱門話題 焦點圖表 CBOT 美庫十(TY) 保證金 最小跳動點 990美元 1/2＊1/32=15.625 美元 2018/4/30 星期一 殖利率水位對近期投資決策至關重要，而聯準會的升息速度快慢對其影
專題分析 2018/4/30 星期一 美國升息關鍵數據
專題分析 2018/4/30 星期一 十年債殖利率飆升的可怕
  專題分析 美國升息關鍵數據 3%保衛戰，就業數據是關鍵 凍橘汁+7.29%、活豬-6.35% 買賣權最大OI分別下移至10800/10400 兩韓會氣氛佳，金價彈後小遇賣壓 美股漲跌互見，台股多空看年線 2018/4/30 台股重點摘要 國際市場快訊 選擇權OI變化 近期商品焦點 本週前瞻
  外資買超 聯電 開發金 玉山金 外資賣超 台積電 華邦電 群創 台股重點摘要 2018/4/30 星期一 投信 12.97 12.16 美股漲跌互見，台股多空看年線 自營商-避險 52.27 67.46 -15.19 外資(不含外資自營) 316.81 324.69 -7.88 0.81 外資自營商 1.93 2.31 -0.39 合計 395.47 418.94 -23.47 單位名稱 買進金額(億元) 賣出金額(億元) 買賣差額(億元) 自營商-自行 13.43 14.63 -1.21 三大法人買賣金額統計表 義務外，不負責交易之盈虧，亦不保證最低之收益。 上週五美股仍主要受到個股驅動，亞馬遜與微軟的財報亮眼，股價一度創歷 史新高帶動指數開高，惟此後普遍拉回，加上蘋果續弱，拖累科技股回檔較深， 使四大指數漲跌互見，尤其是Nasdaq早盤最高上漲逾1%，最後收在平盤附近； 台指期夜盤部分... 籌碼佈局上，外資現貨賣超縮小至7.99億，三大法人合計賣超23.45億；台指 期部位，外資多單加碼4,082口，淨多單回升至32,426口；選擇權方面，自營商留 倉雙賣部位，空方淨口數減少但契約金額翻負，選擇權買賣權最大OI序列則分別 下移至10800與10400，支撐仍較為貼合；整體來說... 10000 10200 10400 10600 10800 11000 11200 5日均線 20日均線台指期
  國際市場快訊 2018/4/30 星期一 兩韓會氣氛佳，金價彈後小遇賣壓 股市：亞馬遜嗨抵銷能源、半導體疲勢 指數漲跌互見。 外匯：美元指數上漲 創2016年11月以來最佳單週表現。 商品：殖利率、美元回軟 金價彈；兩韓會削弱漲勢。 6100 6300 6500 6700 6900 7100 5日均線 20日均線EM_ND 1300 1310 1320 1330 1340 1350 1360 1370 1380 5日均線 20日均線黃金 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 5日均線 20日均線美元指
  口數 增減 口數 增減 口數 增減 32,426 4,082 -79 -29 -1,132 -82 -26,752 436 258 -3 57 -2 -5,200 -340 -566 170 105 87 474 4,178 -387 138 -970 3 4,322 3,055 373 -72 -1,099 26 -559 2,537 -154 12 -432 11 台指籌碼變化 2018/4/30 星期一 期貨未平倉 台指期 電子期 金融期 多空口數變化 外資 投信 自營商 三大法人合計 十大特定人(近) 十大交易人(近) 10100 10200 10300 10400 10500 10600 10700 10800 10900 11000 11100 11200 -10000 0 10000 20000 30000 40000 50000 60000 4/274/204/134/33/283/213/143/72/27 外資淨口數 十大淨口數(近) 十特淨口數(近) 台指期收盤
  選擇權OI變化 2018/4/30 星期一 買賣權最大OI分別下移至10800/10400 1688 1791 -1000 -500 0 500 1000 1500 2000 2500 3000 9700 9800 9900 10000 10100 10200 10300 10400 10500 10600 10700 10800 10900 11000 11100 11200 11300 11400 11500 買權 賣權 買權最大增加序列10800 賣權最大增加序列10000 OI增減變化 23200 22500 14276 15472 15302 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 30000 35000 9700 9800 9900 10000 10100 10200 10300 10400 10500 10600 10700 10800 10900 11000 11100 11200 11300 11400 11500 買權 賣權 買權最大OI序列10800 賣權最大OI序列10400 201805 OI序列分布
  價差變化 2018/4/30 星期一 台股現貨 V.S 台指期 納斯達克期 V.S 道瓊期 電子期 V.S 金融期 -100 -80 -60 -40 -20 0 20 40 60 80 100 10000 10200 10400 10600 10800 11000 11200 2/27 3/7 3/14 3/21 3/28 4/3 4/13 4/20 4/27 價差(期-現) 台指期收盤 台指現收盤 -4.00% -3.00% -2.00% -1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.00% 3.00% 2/27 3/7 3/14 3/21 3/28 4/3 4/13 4/20 4/27 漲跌幅差(%)(電-金) 金融期漲跌幅(%) 電子期漲跌幅(%) -4.00% -3.00% -2.00% -1.00% 0.00% 1.00% 2.00% 3.00% 4.00% 5.00% 3/1 3/8 3/15 3/22 3/29 4/6 4/13 4/20 4/27 漲跌幅差(%)(納-道) 道瓊期漲跌幅(%) 納斯達克期漲跌幅(%)
  最後交易日 選擇權到期日 第一通知日 市場預測： 本週交易行事曆 04/30(一) •日本、中國、印度假期 •個人所得 •出口檢驗數量 201805SB 201805C 201805W 201805S 201805HG 201805GC 201805SI 市場預測： 外期行事曆 2018/4/30 星期一 市場預測：51.2前值：51.5 SFC-中國A50 US-30年美債 YM-小道瓊 美國芝加哥採購經理人指數 公布國家/時間 4/30 國際重要經濟數據 影響商品 中國製造業PMI 05/04(五) •日本假日 •失業概況報告 前值： 05/01(二) •台、德、法、中、港、新、印度、印尼假期 •建設性消費 •FOMC會議 •EIA能源庫存量 •FOMC會議 05/03(四) •日本假日 •出口銷售 •工廠訂單 09:00 20:30 21:45 美國核心PCE(年比
  8. 8. 近期商品焦點 2018/4/30 星期一 近五交易日國際市場累計漲跌 -8% -6% -4% -2% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 活豬 燕麥 白銀 十一號糖 銅 黃豆油 摩台指 英鎊 白金 微型歐元 日圓 歐元 澳幣 棉花 黃金 微型黃金 恆生指 橡膠 加幣 MI道瓊 小輕原油 N輕原油 A50指數 EM_ND 美庫十 EM_SP 美債券 CAC40 N天然氣 印度指數 美元指 日經225 黃豆 活牛 玉米 咖啡 小麥 凍橘汁 日盛期貨股份有限公司 台北市南京東路二段111號4樓 電話：(02)2504-2088 傳真：(02)2517-9224 金管會核准之期貨商許可證照字號100年金管期總字第005號 本公司經金管會核准，惟不表示交易建議絕無風險。以往之建議投資績效不保證最低交易收益；本公司除盡善良 交易建議之注意義務外，不負責交易之盈虧，亦不保證最低之收益。 7
  9. 9. VIX指標 小台散戶籌碼指標 VIX及小台散戶籌碼指標 2018/4/30 星期一 10200 10300 10400 10500 10600 10700 10800 10900 11000 11100 11200 -40% -30% -20% -10% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 4/274/204/134/33/283/213/143/72/27 散戶多空差距(%)-右軸 台指期-左軸 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 10200 10300 10400 10500 10600 10700 10800 10900 11000 11100 11200 4/274/204/134/33/283/213/143/72/27 台指期 VIX 上緣 下緣 15.44 17.35% 日盛期貨股份有限公司 台北市南京東路二段111號4樓 電話：(02)2504-2088 傳真：(02)2517-9224 金管會核准之期貨商許可證照字號100年金管期總字第005號 本公司經金管會核准，惟不表示交易建議絕無風險。以往之建議投資績效不保證最低交易收益；本公司除盡善良 交易建議之注意義務外，不負責交易之盈虧，亦不保證最低之收益。 8
  10. 10. 3%保衛戰，就業數據是關鍵 本週前瞻 熱門話題 焦點圖表 CBOT 美庫十(TY) 保證金 最小跳動點 990美元 1/2＊1/32=15.625 美元 2018/4/30 星期一 殖利率水位對近期投資決策至關重要，而聯準會的升息速度快慢對其影響甚 鉅，本週除了聯準會將於週三凌晨發佈利率決議之外，亦有不少經濟數據是市場 預期聯準會升息次數參考的依歸，包括攸關製造業是否活絡的ISM製造業指數， 以及備受大家重視的非農就業人數、失業率、平均時薪之變化，可預期將是外匯 及債券市場大為活躍的一週，投資人不可不密切關注相關訊息。 債市與股市的資金排擠效應，是投資人今年以來非常關注的議題，其中美國 10年期公債殖利率近期突破3%水位，也引發了股市牛市能否延續的疑慮，而此 波殖利率快速拉升，有很大的因素是預期通膨所造成，因此，未來能否站穩在3% 之上，除了景氣預測之外，油價的走勢及中美貿易戰後續發展亦不能放過。 117.5 118 118.5 119 119.5 120 120.5 121 121.5 122 5日均線 20日均線 日盛期貨股份有限公司 台北市南京東路二段111號4樓 電話：(02)2504-2088 傳真：(02)2517-9224 金管會核准之期貨商許可證照字號100年金管期總字第005號 本公司經金管會核准，惟不表示交易建議絕無風險。以往之建議投資績效不保證最低交易收益；本公司除盡善良 交易建議之注意義務外，不負責交易之盈虧，亦不保證最低之收益。 9
  11. 11. 專題分析 2018/4/30 星期一 美國升息關鍵數據 日盛期貨股份有限公司 台北市南京東路二段111號4樓 電話：(02)2504-2088 傳真：(02)2517-9224 金管會核准之期貨商許可證照字號100年金管期總字第005號 本公司經金管會核准，惟不表示交易建議絕無風險。以往之建議投資績效不保證最低交易收益；本公司除盡善良 交易建議之注意義務外，不負責交易之盈虧，亦不保證最低之收益。 10 訂購詳細操作建議 Source: shutterstock；日盛期顧 欲知交易建議，請洽日盛期貨營業同仁
  12. 12. 專題分析 2018/4/30 星期一 十年債殖利率飆升的可怕 日盛期貨股份有限公司 台北市南京東路二段111號4樓 電話：(02)2504-2088 傳真：(02)2517-9224 金管會核准之期貨商許可證照字號100年金管期總字第005號 本公司經金管會核准，惟不表示交易建議絕無風險。以往之建議投資績效不保證最低交易收益；本公司除盡善良 交易建議之注意義務外，不負責交易之盈虧，亦不保證最低之收益。 11 欲知交易建議，請洽日盛期貨營業同仁 0.00 2.00 4.00 6.00 8.00 10.00 12.00 1985/06 1987/06 1989/06 1991/06 1993/06 1995/06 1997/06 1999/06 2001/05 2003/06 2005/06 2007/05 2009/05 2011/05 2013/05 2015/05 2017/05 10年債殖利率 1987年黑色星期一 1994年墨西哥金融危機 2000年網路泡沫 2007年次貸風暴 歷史經驗 近期情況 3%：市場警戒線

