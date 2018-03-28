20180328 日盛期貨 全球速報

Successfully reported this slideshow.
專題分析 高收益債與股市相關分析 華人版原油期貨嶄新上市 可可+2.98%、活豬-8.55% 週選結算在10950-11000最符合莊家利益 美科技股下挫，拖累美股全面收黑 美股雲霄飛車，台股上沖下洗 2018/3/28 台股重點摘要 國際市場...
外資買超 聯電 旺宏 開發金 外資賣超 智邦 玉山金 新光金 單位名稱 買進金額(億元) 賣出金額(億元) 買賣差額(億元) 自營商-自行 14.57 20.83 -6.26 三大法人買賣金額統計表 自營商-避險 66.33 70.77 -4....
國際市場快訊 2018/3/28 星期三 美科技股下挫，拖累美股全面收黑 股市：科技股拖累 那斯達克指數重挫2.9%。 匯率：貿易戰擔憂消退 美元三天來首度上漲。 商品：預期庫存攀升 NYMEX原油下跌0.5%。 5600 5800 6000 ...
口數 增減 口數 增減 口數 增減 46,920 -1,893 42 -42 -1,660 191 -31,903 849 1 0 52 0 -5,562 -142 266 -24 88 -78 9,455 -1,186 309 -66 -1,...
選擇權OI變化 2018/3/28 星期三 週選結算在10950-11000最符合莊家利益 20730 18889 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 10550 10600 10650 10700 10750 108...
2018/3/28 星期三 台股現貨 V.S 台指期 納斯達克期 V.S 道瓊期 電子期 V.S 金融期 價差變化 -100 -80 -60 -40 -20 0 20 40 9800 10000 10200 10400 10600 10800 ...
最後交易日 選擇權到期日 第一通知日 20:30 20:30 22:30 美國個人消費支出核心(季比)終值(PCE) 前值：1.90% 市場預測： 前值：-262.2萬通 市場預測： 前值： 201803HG 201803SI 03/28(三)...
近期商品焦點 2018/3/28 星期三 近五交易日國際市場累計漲跌 -10% -8% -6% -4% -2% 0% 2% 4% 活豬 橡膠 A50指數 EM_ND 燕麥 EM_SP MI道瓊 活牛 CAC40 恆生指 美元指 小麥 黃豆 黃豆...
VIX及小台散戶籌碼指標 2018/3/28 星期三 VIX指標 小台散戶籌碼指標 10200 10400 10600 10800 11000 11200 11400 -40% -30% -20% -10% 0% 10% 20% 3/273/2...
華人版原油期貨嶄新上市 本週前瞻 熱門話題 焦點圖表 NYMEX N輕原油(CL) 保證金 最小跳動點 2,310美元 0.01=10.00 美元 2018/3/26 星期一 與跌宕起伏的上週相比，本週刺激度稍減，不過週一仍有華人版的原油期貨 ...
專題分析 2018/3/28 星期三 高收益債與股市相關分析 日盛期貨股份有限公司 台北市南京東路二段111號4樓 電話：(02)2504-2088 傳真：(02)2517-9224 金管會核准之期貨商許可證照字號100年金管期總字第005號 ...
  專題分析 高收益債與股市相關分析 華人版原油期貨嶄新上市 可可+2.98%、活豬-8.55% 週選結算在10950-11000最符合莊家利益 美科技股下挫，拖累美股全面收黑 美股雲霄飛車，台股上沖下洗 2018/3/28 台股重點摘要 國際市場快訊 選擇權OI變化 近期商品焦點 本週前瞻
  外資買超 聯電 旺宏 開發金 外資賣超 智邦 玉山金 新光金 單位名稱 買進金額(億元) 賣出金額(億元) 買賣差額(億元) 自營商-自行 14.57 20.83 -6.26 三大法人買賣金額統計表 自營商-避險 66.33 70.77 -4.44 外資(不含外資自營) 304.41 278.99 25.42 -1.52 外資自營商 2.87 3.20 -0.34 合計 399.27 386.07 13.20 台股重點摘要 2018/3/28 星期三 投信 13.96 15.48 美股雲霄飛車，台股上沖下洗 在貿易戰擔憂下降的影響下，道瓊早盤一度上漲超過200點，但之後受到科技 股跳水拖累，回吐全部漲幅，終場收跌340點，而重災區的納指盤中最大跌幅超 過3.5%，收盤下跌接近3%；受到美股劇烈震盪影響，投資人尋找資金避風港， 美國十年債券殖利率下跌6個基點，收至2.775%；台指期夜盤部分... 籌碼佈局上，外資在現貨買超台股25.09億元，三大法人總計買超台股13.20 億元，台指期部分減碼多單1,893口，留倉淨多單46,920口，外資期現貨調整不同 步；自營商方面，選擇權留倉部位為賣買權與賣賣權組合，調整方式買進買權 11,830口，賣出賣權10,861口，整體淨口數為正；整體來看... 9400 9600 9800 10000 10200 10400 10600 10800 11000 11200 11400 5日均線 20日均線台指期
  國際市場快訊 2018/3/28 星期三 美科技股下挫，拖累美股全面收黑 股市：科技股拖累 那斯達克指數重挫2.9%。 匯率：貿易戰擔憂消退 美元三天來首度上漲。 商品：預期庫存攀升 NYMEX原油下跌0.5%。 5600 5800 6000 6200 6400 6600 6800 7000 7200 7400 5日均線 20日均線EM_ND 52 54 56 58 60 62 64 66 68 5日均線 20日均線N輕原油 86.5 87 87.5 88 88.5 89 89.5 90 90.5 91 91.5 5日均線 20日均線美元指
  口數 增減 口數 增減 口數 增減 46,920 -1,893 42 -42 -1,660 191 -31,903 849 1 0 52 0 -5,562 -142 266 -24 88 -78 9,455 -1,186 309 -66 -1,520 113 16,519 -331 82 -12 -1,655 215 10,549 -2,253 206 -164 -725 184 台指籌碼變化 2018/3/28 星期三 期貨未平倉 台指期 電子期 金融期 多空口數變化 外資 投信 自營商 三大法人合計 十大特定人(近) 十大交易人(近) 9800 10000 10200 10400 10600 10800 11000 11200 11400 -10000 0 10000 20000 30000 40000 50000 60000 3/273/203/133/62/262/92/21/261/19 外資淨口數 十大淨口數(近) 十特淨口數(近) 台指期收盤
  選擇權OI變化 2018/3/28 星期三 週選結算在10950-11000最符合莊家利益 20730 18889 0 5000 10000 15000 20000 25000 10550 10600 10650 10700 10750 10800 10850 10900 10950 11000 11050 11100 11150 11200 11250 11300 11400 11500 11600 買權 賣權3月W4 OI序列分布 買權最大OI序列11000 賣權最大OI序列10950 11807 9055 -15000 -10000 -5000 0 5000 10000 15000 10550 10600 10650 10700 10750 10800 10850 10900 10950 11000 11050 11100 11150 11200 11250 11300 11400 11500 11600 買權 賣權 買權最大增加序列11000 賣權最大增加序列10800 OI增減變化
  2018/3/28 星期三 台股現貨 V.S 台指期 納斯達克期 V.S 道瓊期 電子期 V.S 金融期 價差變化 -100 -80 -60 -40 -20 0 20 40 9800 10000 10200 10400 10600 10800 11000 11200 11400 1/19 1/26 2/2 2/9 2/26 3/6 3/13 3/20 3/27 價差(期-現) 台指期收盤 台指現收盤 -6.00% -4.00% -2.00% 0.00% 2.00% 4.00% 1/19 1/26 2/2 2/9 2/26 3/6 3/13 3/20 3/27 漲跌幅差(%)(電-金) 金融期漲跌幅(%) 電子期漲跌幅(%) -7.00% -5.00% -3.00% -1.00% 1.00% 3.00% 5.00% 1/30 2/6 2/13 2/20 2/27 3/6 3/13 3/20 3/27 漲跌幅差(%)(納-道) 道瓊期漲跌幅(%) 納斯達克期漲跌幅(%)
  最後交易日 選擇權到期日 第一通知日 20:30 20:30 22:30 美國個人消費支出核心(季比)終值(PCE) 前值：1.90% 市場預測： 前值：-262.2萬通 市場預測： 前值： 201803HG 201803SI 03/28(三) •第四季GDP •EIA能源庫存量 201803HIS 201803HIS 03/29(四) •印度假期 •出口銷售數額 •個人所得 201803STW 201803SFC 201804GC 外期行事曆 2018/3/28 星期三 市場預測：2.70%前值：2.50% DX-美元指數 GC-黃金 TY-10年美債 DX-美元指數 ES-小SP CL-輕原油 美國上週EIA原油庫存變化 公布國家/時間 3/28 國際重要經濟數據 影響商品 美國GDP年化(季比)終值 03/30(五) •美國.英國.德國.法國. 香港.新加坡.印度.印尼假期 前值： 03/27(二) •消費者信心指數 •API能源庫存量 市場預測： 本週交易行事曆 03/26(一) •出口檢驗數量 201804HG 201804GC 201804SI 市場預測：
  近期商品焦點 2018/3/28 星期三 近五交易日國際市場累計漲跌 -10% -8% -6% -4% -2% 0% 2% 4% 活豬 橡膠 A50指數 EM_ND 燕麥 EM_SP MI道瓊 活牛 CAC40 恆生指 美元指 小麥 黃豆 黃豆油 日經225 十一號糖 玉米 摩台指 咖啡 澳幣 印度指數 白金 凍橘汁 銅 美債券 N天然氣 日圓 棉花 英鎊 微型歐元 歐元 加幣 白銀 黃金 微型黃金 小輕原油 N輕原油 可可
  VIX及小台散戶籌碼指標 2018/3/28 星期三 VIX指標 小台散戶籌碼指標 10200 10400 10600 10800 11000 11200 11400 -40% -30% -20% -10% 0% 10% 20% 3/273/203/133/62/262/92/21/261/19 散戶多空差距(%)-右軸 台指期-左軸 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 10200 10400 10600 10800 11000 11200 11400 3/273/203/133/62/262/92/21/261/19 台指期 VIX 上緣 下緣 17.22 -11.03%
  華人版原油期貨嶄新上市 本週前瞻 熱門話題 焦點圖表 NYMEX N輕原油(CL) 保證金 最小跳動點 2,310美元 0.01=10.00 美元 2018/3/26 星期一 與跌宕起伏的上週相比，本週刺激度稍減，不過週一仍有華人版的原油期貨 將在上海國際能源交易中心掛牌交易，可望對近期波動劇烈的油價再掀一波話題， 週二美國及歐元區將公佈消費者信心指數，週三與週四美國、加拿大、英國也將 公佈最新GDP數據，可觀察美國部分是否有與聯準會聲明相符；此外，由於耶穌 受難日假期影響，鑽油井平台數提早於週五公布，預期輕原油整週易有較大波動。 聯準會新任主席鮑威爾就任之後，今年究竟會升息3或4次一直是市場關注的 重要議題，以目前最新利率點陣圖來看，升息3次仍為大宗，但升息4次的委員數 也有迎頭趕上之勢，不過在下一次會議之前，中美貿易戰已然開打，課徵品項的 範圍及金額有無再擴大，或許才是投資人刻不容緩，近期需要密切注意追蹤的。 56 58 60 62 64 66 5日均線 20日均線
  專題分析 2018/3/28 星期三 高收益債與股市相關分析 訂購詳細操作建議 60 65 70 75 80 85 90 95 100 105 110 700 1200 1700 2200 2700 2007/5/1 2008/5/1 2009/5/1 2010/5/1 2011/5/1 2012/5/1 2013/5/1 2014/5/1 2015/5/1 2016/5/1 2017/5/1 SP500 HYG 月線資料 HYG是全球最大高 收益債ETF代號 高收益債投資人與股市投資人的風險 偏好非常類似，都是風險愛好者，歷 史上通常出現同向發展 高收益債 領先下跌 85 86 87 88 89 90 91 92 93 94 95 2200 2300 2400 2500 2600 2700 2800 2900 SP500 HYG 日線資料 2017年9月前股市與高收 益債走勢高度正相關 隨後出現背離情況

×