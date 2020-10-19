Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Will Hightower
What is Improvisation? It is not… ● Exclusively Comedy ● Simply “Making Stuff Up” ● Saying Random Nonsense
Improvisational Core Concepts ● Say “Yes, And…” ● Be Present/Single-Task ● Serve the Ensemble
Saying “Yes, And…” Creates a safe environment for ideas and collaboration through validation and contributing solutions. A...
The Story Spine ● Once upon a time... ● Every day... ● But, one day... ● Because of that... ● Because of that... ● Because...
Where Should We Go For Lunch?
Be Present/Single-Task Being mindful is essential to active listening and engaging in constructive dialogue. Activity: Ele...
Serve the Ensemble The magic behind teamwork is the synchronized creativity headed in the same direction. We’re fostering ...
Thank you and I Would Love Your Feedback!
"YES, AND!" Improv Concepts to Inspire Nonprofit Leadership
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

"YES, AND!" Improv Concepts to Inspire Nonprofit Leadership

42 views

Published on

Applied Improvisation - Yes, And: Bringing Teams Together

Notorious for comedy, improvisation is an art form practicing in-the-moment creativity. Beyond the jokes, improv practices the art of communication, connectivity, and collaboration. These soft skills can equip professionals with techniques in problem solving, leadership, resilience, and articulating self-care. In this interactive workshop, we demonstrate improv activities to encourage safe, inclusive environments and engage future generations of diverse professionals.

Published in: Career
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

"YES, AND!" Improv Concepts to Inspire Nonprofit Leadership

  1. 1. Will Hightower
  2. 2. What is Improvisation? It is not… ● Exclusively Comedy ● Simply “Making Stuff Up” ● Saying Random Nonsense
  3. 3. Improvisational Core Concepts ● Say “Yes, And…” ● Be Present/Single-Task ● Serve the Ensemble
  4. 4. Saying “Yes, And…” Creates a safe environment for ideas and collaboration through validation and contributing solutions. Activity: The Story Spine
  5. 5. The Story Spine ● Once upon a time... ● Every day... ● But, one day... ● Because of that... ● Because of that... ● Because of that... ● Until, finally... ● And, ever since then...
  6. 6. Where Should We Go For Lunch?
  7. 7. Be Present/Single-Task Being mindful is essential to active listening and engaging in constructive dialogue. Activity: Electric Company
  8. 8. Serve the Ensemble The magic behind teamwork is the synchronized creativity headed in the same direction. We’re fostering an environment of direct and intentional communication. Activity: Circuits
  9. 9. Thank you and I Would Love Your Feedback!

×