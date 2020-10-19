"YES, AND!" Improv Concepts to Inspire Nonprofit Leadership

-
Published on
Applied Improvisation - Yes, And: Bringing Teams Together
Notorious for comedy, improvisation is an art form practicing in-the-moment creativity. Beyond the jokes, improv practices the art of communication, connectivity, and collaboration. These soft skills can equip professionals with techniques in problem solving, leadership, resilience, and articulating self-care. In this interactive workshop, we demonstrate improv activities to encourage safe, inclusive environments and engage future generations of diverse professionals.
