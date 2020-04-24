Physical Activities For Children

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES F O R C H I L D R E N
WALK ON PILLOWS • Spread pillows all over the room and have your kids walk, run, jump or walk backward through them.
SIMPLE SCAVENGER HUNT Hide a few of your kids' favourite toys and have them do the hunt.
DIGGING FOR TREASURE Whether using a sandbox or soil, hide small toys like plastic dinosaurs, toy cars, or marbles.
BUBBLE BLOWING With bubble blowing wands in various sizes and types, have your kids blow the bubble or blow it yourself an...
RUNNING AWAY FROM A MONSTER It's like a chasing game, running away from a "scary" monster in a mask or using a toy.
ANIMAL WALKS Inside or outside, encourage your kids to slither like a snake, hop like a frog, gallop like a horse, or walk...
KEEPING BALLOON AFLOAT Inside or out, encourage your kids to keep a balloon afloat using their hands.You can see how long ...
RIBBON STICK Tie a ribbon on the end of a stick or a baton.Watch as your kids dance and swirl the ribbon in the air.
ACTION SONGS Sing together or play a record of a song which kids can move to in various ways. Hockey Pokey,Wheels on the B...
LIMBO Objects could include a pool noodle, a broom, or a rope, which your child must go under without their hands touching...
BANG POTS AND PANS Have your child bang on pots and pans for joint engagement
BLANKET RIDE Pull your child around on a sheet or blanket.
HOPSCOTCH Hopscotch is a game that can be played inside or out. Use painter's tape or chalk to make a hopscotch field.
PILLOW FIGHT A playful fight using pillows as weapons
KID BURRITO Make a kid burrito by rolling him or her tightly in a blanket
KID SANDWICH Make a kid sandwich by pressing down on him or her between two pillows or couch cushions.
SwingTrampoline Bouncing on ball
Laser game Obstacle Course
Roller skate Drive mini car Scooter play
Slide Water table Sand table
Parachute play Jungle gym Crawling tunnel
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Physical Activities For Children

29 views

Published on

Ideas for physical activities for children at home

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Physical Activities For Children

  1. 1. PHYSICAL ACTIVITIES F O R C H I L D R E N
  2. 2. WALK ON PILLOWS • Spread pillows all over the room and have your kids walk, run, jump or walk backward through them.
  3. 3. SIMPLE SCAVENGER HUNT Hide a few of your kids' favourite toys and have them do the hunt.
  4. 4. DIGGING FOR TREASURE Whether using a sandbox or soil, hide small toys like plastic dinosaurs, toy cars, or marbles.
  5. 5. BUBBLE BLOWING With bubble blowing wands in various sizes and types, have your kids blow the bubble or blow it yourself and have them chase and pop it.
  6. 6. RUNNING AWAY FROM A MONSTER It's like a chasing game, running away from a "scary" monster in a mask or using a toy.
  7. 7. ANIMAL WALKS Inside or outside, encourage your kids to slither like a snake, hop like a frog, gallop like a horse, or walk like a bear on all fours.
  8. 8. KEEPING BALLOON AFLOAT Inside or out, encourage your kids to keep a balloon afloat using their hands.You can see how long they can keep the balloon off the ground.
  9. 9. RIBBON STICK Tie a ribbon on the end of a stick or a baton.Watch as your kids dance and swirl the ribbon in the air.
  10. 10. ACTION SONGS Sing together or play a record of a song which kids can move to in various ways. Hockey Pokey,Wheels on the Bus and Open Shut Them are examples of fun songs to have the kids move and shake their bodies to.
  11. 11. LIMBO Objects could include a pool noodle, a broom, or a rope, which your child must go under without their hands touching the floor.
  12. 12. BANG POTS AND PANS Have your child bang on pots and pans for joint engagement
  13. 13. BLANKET RIDE Pull your child around on a sheet or blanket.
  14. 14. HOPSCOTCH Hopscotch is a game that can be played inside or out. Use painter's tape or chalk to make a hopscotch field.
  15. 15. PILLOW FIGHT A playful fight using pillows as weapons
  16. 16. KID BURRITO Make a kid burrito by rolling him or her tightly in a blanket
  17. 17. KID SANDWICH Make a kid sandwich by pressing down on him or her between two pillows or couch cushions.
  18. 18. SwingTrampoline Bouncing on ball
  19. 19. Laser game Obstacle Course
  20. 20. Roller skate Drive mini car Scooter play
  21. 21. Slide Water table Sand table
  22. 22. Parachute play Jungle gym Crawling tunnel

×