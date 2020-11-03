Practical on BOD

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sanjivani Rural Education Society’s Sanjivani College of Engineering, Kopargaon – 423601 (An Autonomous Institute, Affilia...
Environmental Engineering– II: BOD
Environmental Engineering– II: BOD  Water is “polluted” by many organic matter in its course of flow When organic matter ...
Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Is Biochemical oxygen demand different from Biological oxygen demand….??? Biochemical o...
Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Environmental significance  BOD tests are used for determining the pollution strength ...
Environmental Engineering– II: BOD  Any effluent to be discharged into natural bodies of water should have BOD less than ...
Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Apparatus required Reagents required
Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Necessity of Dilution: -  A known volume of a sample of waste water, diluted using spe...
Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Seeding: • Seeding is inoculating organic matter with live microorganisms that can init...
Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Procedure: - (A)Preparation of dilution Water: - 1. Aerate one liter distilled water to...
Environmental Engineering– II: BOD (B) BOD Test: - 1. Fill two BOD bottles with dilution water (Blank Solution). 2. Keep o...
Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Step 1. Fill two BOD bottles with dilution water (Blank Solution). B1 (Find Initial DO)...
Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Step 2. Fill two BOD bottles with sample diluted with dilution water. Dilution factor (...
Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Observation Table Sr. No. Sample Dilution Factor DO of Sample DO of Blank B.O.D. mg/l D...
Environmental Engineering– II: BOD
Biochemical Oxygen Demand

  1. 1. Sanjivani Rural Education Society’s Sanjivani College of Engineering, Kopargaon – 423601 (An Autonomous Institute, Affiliated to SPPU, Pune) ISO 9001:2015 Certified, Approved by AICTE, Accredited by NBA and NAAC (A Grade) Department of Civil Engineering Course Title: Environmental Engineering – II (401001) Biochemical Oxygen Demand Instructor Mr. Chaudhari V. S (Assistant Professor) Contact id: chaudharivishalcivil@sanjivani.org.in Environmental Engineering– II: BOD
  3. 3. Environmental Engineering– II: BOD  Water is “polluted” by many organic matter in its course of flow When organic matter is present in a water supply, the bacteria present in water will begin the process of breaking down this waste. With this much of the available dissolved oxygen is consumed by aerobic bacteria, robbing other aquatic organisms of the oxygen they need to live. Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) is a measure of the oxygen used by microorganisms to decompose this waste. A large quantity of organic waste in the water supply, guarantees a large number bacteria present to decompose this waste. In this case, the demand for oxygen will be high (due to all the bacteria) so the BOD level will be high. As the waste is consumed or dispersed through the water, BOD levels will begin to decline.
  4. 4. Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Is Biochemical oxygen demand different from Biological oxygen demand….??? Biochemical oxygen demand measures the molecular oxygen utilized for the biochemical degradation of organic material (carbonaceous demand) and the oxygen used to oxidize inorganic material such as sulfides and ferrous ion. It also may measure the amount of oxygen used to oxidize reduced forms of nitrogen (nitrogenous demand). Biological oxygen demand only addresses the oxygen used up by the bacteria to degrade organic substances.
  5. 5. Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Environmental significance  BOD tests are used for determining the pollution strength of organic waste, domestic or industrial.  They used for designing suitable treatment methods, organic loading of treatment plants and also for evaluating efficiencies of unit operation and treatment systems.  They are used for determining suitability of treated efficiencies for disposal with reference to recommended standards.  BOD tests are also used in carrying out stream sanitation studies and for enforcing water pollution control measures.
  6. 6. Environmental Engineering– II: BOD  Any effluent to be discharged into natural bodies of water should have BOD less than 30 mg/L.  Drinking water usually has a BOD of less than 1 mg/L.  But, when BOD value reaches 5 mg/L, the water is doubtful in purity.
  7. 7. Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Apparatus required Reagents required
  8. 8. Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Necessity of Dilution: -  A known volume of a sample of waste water, diluted using specially prepared distilled water, is incubated at 20°C for 5 days. DO depletion in test bottles is a measure of fair amount of biodegradable organic matter present in the sample. To avoid getting zero 5- days ‘DO’, a dilution technique is adopted.  DO depletion is the difference between immediate ‘DO’ of the diluted sample and 5-days ‘DO’ of diluted and incubated sample.  Immediate ‘DO’ should be determined within 15 minutes of dilution of sample. Immediate ‘DO’ should be quite high near the saturation value. A value of around 7 mg/l however is considered satisfactory.  5 days DO of diluted and incubated sample should be at least 2 mg/l and also ‘DO’ depletion should not be less than 2 mg/l. So, empirically, the maximum & minimum limits of ‘DO’ depletion are ‘(7-2) = 5 mg/l’ and ‘(7-5) = 2 mg/l’ Dilution techniques: This is based on the expected ‘BOD’ value of the test sample considering the equation ‘BOD5’ (at 20°C) = (immediate ‘DO’ of diluted sample – 5 day ‘DO’ of diluted and incubated sample) × dilution factor This may be = (7 mg/l – 5 mg/l) DF ---------- (min) or = (7 mg/l – 2 mg/l) DF ---------- (max)
  9. 9. Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Seeding: • Seeding is inoculating organic matter with live microorganisms that can initiate biodegradation of organic matter under favourable conditions. • Samples of domestic sewage & industrial effluents mixed with sanitary sewage, in the pH range of 6 to 8.5, themselves contain enough living microorganisms and do not requires seeding. • Samples of industrial organic wastes; such as sugar factory waste, paper and pulp mill waste, textile waste, distillery waste etc require seeding particularly when their pH correction and seeding at time of test. • The seed may be bacteria from organically rich soul or the supernatant of aerated domestic sewage or an extract from the aerator mixed liquor of a successfully working ASP. Necessity of Blank: - • The added seed may contain organic matter. Thus due to seeding there will be increase in the amount of organic matter. Therefore correction is applied by deducting the DO depletion in blank.Conditions of BOD test: - 1. Temperature should be constant throughout the test. 2. Sufficient nutrients should be present for the growth of microorganisms. 3. pH should be maintained in the range of 6.5 to 8.5. 4. Sufficient quantity of bacteria should be present in sample under incubation.
  10. 10. Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Procedure: - (A)Preparation of dilution Water: - 1. Aerate one liter distilled water to get DO above 7 mg/lit. 2. Add 1ml each of phosphate buffer (to maintain pH), magnesium sulphate, calcium chloride, ferric chloride (to provide micronutrients and maintain osmotic condition for favorable growth of microorganisms) 3. Add 2ml settled sludge (for seeding) Dilution Water
  11. 11. Environmental Engineering– II: BOD (B) BOD Test: - 1. Fill two BOD bottles with dilution water (Blank Solution). 2. Keep one bottle for incubation and find initial DO of another bottle (B1) 3. Fill two BOD bottles with sample diluted with dilution water. 4. Keep one bottle for incubation and find initial DO of another bottle (D1) 5. Find DO of incubated bottles (D2 and B2) after 5 days incubation. D. O Determination by Winkler’s Method
  12. 12. Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Step 1. Fill two BOD bottles with dilution water (Blank Solution). B1 (Find Initial DO) B2 (Find D.O after 5 days incubation at 200) Dilution Water
  13. 13. Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Step 2. Fill two BOD bottles with sample diluted with dilution water. Dilution factor (F) = 𝑣𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑑𝑖𝑙𝑢𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑠𝑎𝑚𝑝𝑙𝑒 𝑉𝑜𝑙𝑢𝑚𝑒 𝑜𝑓 𝑢𝑛𝑑𝑖𝑙𝑢𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑠𝑒𝑤𝑎𝑔𝑒 𝑠𝑎𝑚𝑝𝑙𝑒 EX.- 1% diluted sample means 1 ml of sewage diluted to make 100 ml of test sample Hence D.F = 100 If we take 250 ml w/w sample and dilute it to 1000 ml then dilution factor will be = 4 Means, 250 ml + 750 ml = 1000 ml (w/w sample) (Dilution water) (Total) D1 D2
  14. 14. Environmental Engineering– II: BOD Observation Table Sr. No. Sample Dilution Factor DO of Sample DO of Blank B.O.D. mg/l D1 D2 B1 B2 1 Sample 1 2 Sample 2 3 Sample 3 BOD5 mg/lit. = [(D1 – D2) – (B1 – B2) x D.F] D1 = D.O of diluted sample on 0th day D2 = D.O of diluted sample at the end of 5th day. B1 = D.O of the dilution water (Blank Solution) on 0th day. B2 = D.O of dilution water (Blank Solution) at the end of 5th day.
