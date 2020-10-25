Le Triomphe - Brochure

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE HEIGHT OF LUXURIOUS LIVING Nestled in the highly sought-after Aurora Estates community and surrounded by multi-million...
CHATEAU STYLE. PALATIAL LIVING. Le Triomphe’s suites represent the pure embodiment of sophistication. Every facet is consi...
Excusez-Moi, Garçon At Le Triomphe, there’s always a light in the window, waiting to greet you as you return home. The ent...
YOUR OWN PRIVATE CLUB ON THE PREMISES Luxury isn’t tacked on, it’s built in – and tailored to suit your lifestyle. Le Trio...
SIMPLE PLEASURES RAISED TO PERFECTION Le Triomphe features a completely state-of-the-art golf simulator. If the weather is...
CLUBROOM Vivre Le CLUB ROOM
EVENTFACILITIES
ALWAYS YOUR BEST SELF, PAMPERED AND RELAXED Take advantage of our exclusive, fully-equipped exercise room to help maintain...
Enjoy the utmost entertainment and convenience when you’re surrounded by every luxurious option. Nearby Le Triomphe you’ll...
HIGHWAY404 AURORA GO 10 MINS TO KING CITY GO STATION 10 MINS TO UPPER CANADA MALL 5 MINS TO GORMLEY GO STATION YONGEST. CO...
Possessing that certain JE NE SAIS QUOI The suites of Le Triomphe possess all the luxurious features and finishes one migh...
KITCHEN
ROOFTOPTERRACE Elevate Every EXPERIENCE These large rooftop terraces are exclusive to the 4th floor penthouse suites, whil...
206 205 204 101 102 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 306 305 304 301 302 303 LA GRANDEUR UNIT 101 3 BEDROOMS 251 SQ. M....
206 205 204 101 102 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 306 305 304 301 302 303 LE CHÂTEAU UNIT 102 3 BEDROOMS 236 SQ. M. ...
FR./ FREEZER MW./OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-1 X 6'-0 POWDER 6'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'...
MILY X 16'-9 TV. FIRE DW. FR./ FREEZER COOK 17'-10 X 10'-6 TV. MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER W....
206 205 204 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-1 X 6'-0 FOYER DEN 11'-6 X 6'-2 DW...
DW. FR./ FREEZER MW./OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 6'-1 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 1...
AMILY 0 X 16'-9 TV. FIRE DINE 12'-11 X 16'-5 DW. FR./ FREEZER COOK 17'-10 X 10'-6 TV. MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER SPA ...
W. D. MECHANICAL 6'-1 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER DEN 11'-6 X 6'-2 MASTER BED 12'-11 X 12'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW. / OV...
COOK 17'-10 X 11'-0 FAMILY 13'-0 X 23'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZER MW. /OV.COFFEE TV. DINE 20'-6 X 10'-8 TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'...
FAMILY 13'-0 X 23'-0 D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 RY -0 FOYER DEN 12'-8 X 13'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-...
ROOFTOP TERRACE BRONZE COOK 17'-10 X 11'-0 FAMILY 13'-1 X 29'-10 DW. FR. / FREEZER MW./ OV. COFFEE TV. DINE 20'-7 X 10'-8 ...
ROOFTOP TERRACE BRONZE* DW. FR. / EEZER MW./ POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-...
. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER FAMILY 13'-0 X 23'-0 . MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER DEN 12'-8 X 13'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. ...
Specifications are subject to change without notice. Vendor may substitute materials for those shown in the Plans and Spec...
BUILDING ATTRIBUTES 1. Exceptional low-density 4-storey French-inspired condominium building featuring 20 expansive Châtea...
SKYGRiD Founded in 2011, SKYGRiD has completed more than 4,000 residential units since its inception – along with several ...
LETRIOMPHE.CA
  1. 1. THE HEIGHT OF LUXURIOUS LIVING Nestled in the highly sought-after Aurora Estates community and surrounded by multi-million dollar estates, Le Triomphe is a luxurious French-inspired condominium exclusively curated to suit and celebrate your triumphs. This unique development of 20 spacious and customizable suites is coming to Aurora at the prime intersection of Yonge and Elderberry Trail. Live and entertain with prominence and distinction.
  2. 2. CHATEAU STYLE. PALATIAL LIVING. Le Triomphe’s suites represent the pure embodiment of sophistication. Every facet is considered, every design choice carefully weighed. In making these palatial condo residences, our muse was nothing less than that elusive joie de vivre we like to call sublime inspiration itself.
  3. 3. Excusez-Moi, Garçon At Le Triomphe, there’s always a light in the window, waiting to greet you as you return home. The entrance of Le Triomphe is defined by an exquisite lobby – one that exudes a sense of refinement and sophistication. Furthermore, an exclusive 24-hour concierge service will be in place to cater to your every whim and will be at your exclusive beck and call.
  4. 4. YOUR OWN PRIVATE CLUB ON THE PREMISES Luxury isn’t tacked on, it’s built in – and tailored to suit your lifestyle. Le Triomphe is elegant, exclusive and created for those with a taste for classical Beaux Arts architecture, impeccable interior design and an avant-garde lifestyle – just like you. Professionally designed Grand lobby Entertainment suite with full kitchen, dining & entertainment quarters Management office Boardroom Mens’ & Womens’ changing and steam rooms Exercise facility 24-hr concierge and security Hot spa massage pool with spa lounge Treatment lounge Yoga room Dry sauna Full bar with billiards table State-of-the-art golf simulator
  5. 5. SIMPLE PLEASURES RAISED TO PERFECTION Le Triomphe features a completely state-of-the-art golf simulator. If the weather is too cold or wet, or you just want to practice your long-game, you can brush up on your skills any time you desire. If you prefer relaxation at a slower pace, you can cast your worries aside with an extravagantly comfortable seat in the club room. Complete with a full bar and a billiards table, you’ll discover it’s the perfect place to find complete peace of mind.
  6. 6. CLUBROOM Vivre Le CLUB ROOM
  7. 7. EVENTFACILITIES
  8. 8. ALWAYS YOUR BEST SELF, PAMPERED AND RELAXED Take advantage of our exclusive, fully-equipped exercise room to help maintain your best self. An extensive variety of exercise machines and a yoga room will be available to you in order to accommodate your work-out needs. Also, enjoy prestigious access to the Hot Spa Massage Pool and Lounge where you can experience ultimate relaxation. Melt away the stresses of the day and embrace the bliss of the spa. True comfort lives at Le Triomphe.
  9. 9. Enjoy the utmost entertainment and convenience when you’re surrounded by every luxurious option. Nearby Le Triomphe you’ll find over a dozen restaurants just minutes away. Culinary options include everything from casual quick-serve to elegant and extravagant 5-Star fine dining. Toronto and Newmarket are an easy ride in either direction and the furthest of almost a dozen golf courses is only 15 minutes away. You’ll not only be spoiled for choice – but also spoiled for lifestyle. SURROUNDED BY SPLENDOR
  10. 10. HIGHWAY404 AURORA GO 10 MINS TO KING CITY GO STATION 10 MINS TO UPPER CANADA MALL 5 MINS TO GORMLEY GO STATION YONGEST. CONNESRD. BLOOMINGTON RD. HENDERSON DR. ELDERBERRY TRAIL WELLINGTON ST. E. ST. JOHN’S SIDEROAD MULOCK DR. STONEHAVEN AVE. VANDORFF SIDEROAD BETHESDA SIDE RD. N LAKE RD. BAYVIEWAVE. LESLIEST. WOODBINEAVE. BATHURSTST. DUFFERINST. M URR AYDR. INDUSTRIALPKWY. AURORA Humber Flats Ecopark Raccoon Park Town Park Aurora Sheppard's Bush Conservation Area Confederation Park Pine Farm Park Lake Wilcox Park Magna Golf Club Marilyn Redvers Tennis Centre St. Andrews Valley Golf Club Beacon Hall Golf Club Lebovic Golf Club Aurora Community Tennis Club SHOPPING 01 Aurora Shopping Centre 02 Walmart Supercentre 03 Hunters Gate Plaza 04 Niche Decor 05 Longo’s 06 Real Canadian Superstore 07 Yonge Street Winery 08 Sobeys 09 Metro 10 Winners 11 LCBO DINING 12 Locale Restaurant & Bar 13 Scorpion Mediterranean Bar & Grill 14 Aqua Grill 15 Joia Ristorante 16 Sarpa Restaurant 17 Fishbone Kitchen + Bar 18 The Keg Steakhouse + Bar 19 State & Main Kitchen & Bar RECREATION 20 Body Beautiful Day Spa 21 Zeeba Salon + Spa 22 Yonge RelaxZone Spa & Wellness 23 Cineplex Odeon Cinemas 24 Theatre Aurora 25 Aurora Cultural Centre EDUCATION 26 Aurora Grove Public School 27 St. Andrew’s College 28 Aurora Montessori School 29 Cardinal Carter Catholic High School 30 Aurora Preparatory Academy 31 École secondaire catholique Renaissance 32 Wellington Public School 33 Highview Public School 34 Aurora High School 35 Dr. G.W. Williams Secondary School 36 Lester B. Pearson Public School 37 Devins Drive Public School HEALTHCARE 38 Enhanced Care Clinic –  Aurora Walk-in Family Doctor Clinic 39 Oak Ridges Medical & Urgent Care Centre 40 Allaura Medical Center Pharmacy PLACES OF WORSHIP 41 Mission Saint-Frère-André 42 St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church 43 Trinity Anglican Church 44 Our Lady of Grace Church 45 Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church 46 Aurora Cornerstone Church 01 07 38 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 26 27 28 29 46 33 39 31 41 42 43 44 32 45 34 35 30 36 37 24 25 09 10 40 08 02 04 05 06 03
  11. 11. Possessing that certain JE NE SAIS QUOI The suites of Le Triomphe possess all the luxurious features and finishes one might expect in such a prestigious development. Residents will get to enjoy soaring 11’ ceilings, wide plank hardwood flooring, a natural gas fireplace, a gourmet kitchen with Miele appliances, optional heated floors in the master ensuite, and custom- designed vanities, just to name a few exceptional features. Le Triomphe will elevate your perception of luxurious living.
  12. 12. KITCHEN
  13. 13. ROOFTOPTERRACE Elevate Every EXPERIENCE These large rooftop terraces are exclusive to the 4th floor penthouse suites, while first floor suites have their own garden terraces. They come with finished floors, a premium BBQ, a heater and storage unit for furniture. With a stunning view you can lounge the day away or entertain with an outdoor dinner party – the possibilities are endless. Want to add a personal touch to your terrace? Our landscape architect will work with you personally to design the terrace of your dreams.
  14. 14. 206 205 204 101 102 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 306 305 304 301 302 303 LA GRANDEUR UNIT 101 3 BEDROOMS 251 SQ. M. 2,701 SQ. FT. GARDEN TERRACE 91 SQ. M. 979 SQ. FT.
  15. 15. 206 205 204 101 102 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 306 305 304 301 302 303 LE CHÂTEAU UNIT 102 3 BEDROOMS 236 SQ. M. 2,540 SQ. FT. GARDEN TERRACE 176 SQ. M. 1,894 SQ. FT.
  16. 16. FR./ FREEZER MW./OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-1 X 6'-0 POWDER 6'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 8'-6 SECOND BED 13'-5 X 10'-2 TV. THIRD BED 12'-11 X 13'-0 WASH 8'-11 X 5'-0 FOYER COOK 15'-0 X 17'-10 DINE 20'-3 X 9'-0 FAMILY 20'-3 X 12'-11 TV. FIREGALLERY MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-11 X 13'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZER MW./OV. COFFEE MASTER W.I.C. 8'-11 X 7'-0 WASH 5'-4 X 8'-0 SECOND BED 12'-5 X 14'-2 TV. TV. FAMILY 20'-10 X 16'-9 TV. FIRE POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-4 X 5'-0 FOYER MECHANICAL 5'-4 X 4'-1 GALLERY COOK 12'-6 X 17'-10 MW./OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-1 X 6'-0 POWDER 6'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. FOYER ALLERY DW. FR./ FREEZERMW. /OV. COFFEE POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 FOYER COOK 17'-10 X 10'-6 DEN 13'-5 X 9'-6 2,077 sq.ft. 3 B/ROOMS UNIT 201 MEDIA TV. MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 SECOND BED 16'-11 X 10'-1 PIANO DW. FR./ FREEZER MW./OV. COFFEE COOK 13'-6 X 17'-10 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 TV. SECOND BED 9'-4 X 18'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. FAMILY 21'-4 X 12'-11 FIRE TV. POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 DEN 17'-2 X 8'-0 W.I.C. 6'-0 X 5'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 TV. FOYER 3 B/ROOMS + DEN UNIT 203 247 sq.m 2,648 sq.ft. DW. 189 sq.m DINE 21'-4 X 9'-0 DINE 12'-11 X 16'-5 FR./ FREEZER MW./OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-1 X 6'-0 POWDER 6'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 8'-6 SECOND BED 13'-5 X 10'-2 TV. THIRD BED 12'-11 X 13'-0 WASH 8'-11 X 5'-0 FOYER COOK 15'-0 X 17'-10 DINE 20'-3 X 9'-0 FAMILY 20'-3 X 12'-11 TV. FIREGALLERY MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-11 X 13'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZER MW./OV. COFFEE MASTER W.I.C. 8'-11 X 7'-0 WASH 5'-4 X 8'-0 SECOND BED 12'-5 X 14'-2 TV. TV. FAMILY 20'-10 X 16'-9 TV. FIRE POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-4 X 5'-0 FOYER MECHANICAL 5'-4 X 4'-1 GALLERY COOK 12'-6 X 17'-10 W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-1 X 6'-0 POWDER 6'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 2,077 sq.ft. 3 B/ROOMS UNIT 201 MEDIA SECOND BED 9'-4 X 18'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 W.I.C. 6'-0 X 5'-0 FOYER DW. 189 sq.m DINE 12'-11 X 16'-5 206 205 204 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 LE COMFORT UNIT 201 LE GLOIRE UNIT 202 3 BEDROOMS 189 SQ. M. 2,077 SQ. FT. 2 BEDROOMS MEDIA 185 SQ. M. 1,970 SQ. FT. 206 205 204 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403
  17. 17. MILY X 16'-9 TV. FIRE DW. FR./ FREEZER COOK 17'-10 X 10'-6 TV. MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 SECOND BED 16'-11 X 10'-1 PIANO DW. FR./ FREEZER MW./OV. COFFEE COOK 13'-6 X 17'-10 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 TV. SECOND BED 9'-4 X 18'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. FAMILY 21'-4 X 12'-11 FIRE TV. POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 DEN 17'-2 X 8'-0 W.I.C. 6'-0 X 5'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 SECOND BED 16'-11 X 10'-1 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 TV. W.I.C. 6'-0 X 5'-0 FOYER 3 B/ROOMS + DEN UNIT 203 247 sq.m 2,648 sq.ft. DEN 17'-2 X 8'-0 DINE 21'-4 X 9'-0 DINE 12'-11 X 16'-5 R./ EEZER MW./OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-1 X 6'-0 POWDER 6'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 8'-6 SECOND BED 13'-5 X 10'-2 FOYER COOK 15'-0 X 17'-10 GALLERY MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 D FR./ FREEZER POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-4 X 5'-0 FOYER MECHANICAL 5'-4 X 4'-1 GALLERY DEN 11'-6 X 6'-2 COOK 12'-6 X 17'-10 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW./OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-1 X 6'-0 POWDER 6'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 9'-6 TV. SECOND BED 12'-11 X 13'-0 WASH 8'-11 X 5'-0 FOYER COOK 15'-0 X 17'-10 FAMILY 20'-3 X 12'-11 TV. FIREGALLERY MASTER BED 12'-11 X 12'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW. /OV. COFFEE MASTER W.I.C. 8'-11 X 6'-6 SECOND BED 12'-5 X 14'-2 TV. TV. FAMILY 20'-10 X 16'-3 TV. FIRE POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 FOYER MECHANICAL 4'-11 X 5'-3 GALLERY COOK 17'-10 X 10'-6 WASH 10'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 4'-11 X 5'-0 DEN 13'-5 X 9'-6 2 BR DEN UNIT 206 189 sq.m 2,077 sq.ft. MEDIA TV. MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 SECOND BED 16'-11 X 10'-1 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 TV. POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 DEN 17'-2 X 8'-0 W.I.C. 6'-0 X 5'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 SECOND BED 16'-11 X 10'-1 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW./OV. COFFEE COOK 13'-6 X 17'-10 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 TV. SECOND BED 9'-4 X 18'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 W.I.C. 6'-0 X 5'-0 FOYER 2,691 sq.ft. 250 sq.m1,937 sq.ft. 182 sq.m 3 BR DEN UNIT 205 UNIT 204 2 BR DEN MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 PIANO FAMILY 21'-4 X 12'-11 FIRE TV. DEN 17'-2 X 8'-0 DW. DINE 20'-3 X 9'-0 DINE 21'-4 X 9'-0 DINE 12'-11 X 16'-5 DINE 20'-10 X 9'-0 206 205 204 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 LE PRESTIGE UNIT 203 L’ELÉGANCE UNIT 204 3 BEDROOMS DEN 247 SQ. M. 2,648 SQ. FT. 3 BEDROOMS DEN 250 SQ. M. 2,691 SQ. FT. 206 205 204 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403
  18. 18. 206 205 204 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-1 X 6'-0 FOYER DEN 11'-6 X 6'-2 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW./OV. COFFEE W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-1 X 6'-0 SECOND BED 12'-11 X 13'-0 WASH 8'-11 X 5'-0 FOYER COOK 15'-0 X 17'-10 MASTER BED 12'-11 X 12'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW. /OV. COFFEE MASTER W.I.C. 8'-11 X 6'-6 SECOND BED 12'-5 X 14'-2 TV. TV. FAMILY 20'-10 X 16'-3 TV. FIRE POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 FOYER MECHANICAL 4'-11 X 5'-3 GALLERY COOK 17'-10 X 10'-6 WASH 10'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 4'-11 X 5'-0 MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 SECOND BED 16'-11 X 10'-1 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW./OV. COFFEE COOK 13'-6 X 17'-10 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 TV. SECOND BED 9'-4 X 18'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 W.I.C. 6'-0 X 5'-0 FOYER 2,691 sq.ft. 250 sq.m1,937 sq.ft. 182 sq.m 3 BR DEN UNIT 205 UNIT 204 2 BR DEN MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 PIANO FAMILY 21'-4 X 12'-11 FIRE TV. DEN 17'-2 X 8'-0 DINE 21'-4 X 9'-0 DINE 20'-10 X 9'-0 MW./OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-1 X 6'-0 POWDER 6'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 8'-6 SECOND BED 13'-5 X 10'-2 FOYER COOK 15'-0 X 17'-10 GALLERY MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 LAU 5'-4 M GALLERY DW. FR./ FREEZERMW./OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-1 X 6'-0 POWDER 6'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 9'-6 TV. SECOND BED 12'-11 X 13'-0 WASH 8'-11 X 5'-0 FOYER COOK 15'-0 X 17'-10 FAMILY 20'-3 X 12'-11 TV. FIREGALLERY MASTER BED 12'-11 X 12'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 8'-11 X 6'-6 TV. TV. POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 GALLERY LAUND 4'-11 X 5 DEN 13'-5 X 9'-6 2 BR DEN UNIT 206 189 sq.m 2,077 sq.ft. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 DW. DINE 20'-3 X 9'-0 LA PARISIENNE UNIT 205 LE PALAIS UNIT 206 2 BEDROOMS DEN 182 SQ. M. 1,937 SQ. FT. 2 BEDROOMS DEN 189 SQ. M. 2,077 SQ. FT. 206 205 204 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403
  19. 19. DW. FR./ FREEZER MW./OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 6'-1 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 8'-6 FOYER COOK 13'-3 X 17'-10 GALLERY MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-11 X 13'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZER MW./OV.COFFEE MASTER W.I.C. 8'-11 X 7'-0 WASH 5'-4 X 8'-0 SECOND BED 12'-5 X 14'-2 TV. TV. FAMILY 20'-10 X 16'-9 TV. FIRE DINE 12'-11 X 16'-5 POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-4 X 5'-0 FOYER MECHANICAL 5'-4 X 4'-1 GALLERY DEN 11'-6 X 6'-2 COOK 12'-6 X 17'-10 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW. / OV. COFFEE POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 FOYER COOK 17'-10 X 10'-6 MEDIA TV. MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 SECOND BED 17'-11 X 10'-1 DW. FR./ FREEZER MW./OV. COFFEE COOK 13'-6 X 17'-10 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 TV. SECOND BED 9'-4 X 18'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 W.I.C. 6'-0 X 5'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 FOYER DINE 14'-4 X 20'-4 FAMILY 21'-4 X 12'-11 TV. FIRE WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 TV. SECOND BED 15'-2 X 10'-2 TV. FAMILY 21'-4 X 12'-11 TV. FIRE DINE 12'-12 X 20'-4 . MW./ OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 6'-1 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0WASH 8'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 8'-6 FOYER GALLERY TV. DW. FR./ FREEZER MW./OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 6'-1 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 8'-6 FOYER COOK 13'-3 X 17'-10 GALLERY MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-11 X 13'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZER MW./OV.COFFEE MASTER W.I.C. 8'-11 X 7'-0 WASH 5'-4 X 8'-0 SECOND BED 12'-5 X 14'-2 TV. TV. FAMILY 20'-10 X 16'-9 TV. FIRE DINE 12'-11 X 16'-5 POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-4 X 5'-0 FOYER MECHANICAL 5'-4 X 4'-1 GALLERY COOK 12'-6 X 17'-10 MEDIA SECON BED 9'-4 X 18 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 W.I.C. 6'-0 X 5'-0 FOYER SECOND BED 15'-2 X 10'-2 TV. FAMILY 21'-4 X 12'-11 TV. FIRE DINE 12'-12 X 20'-4 W. D. MECHANICAL 6'-1 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0WASH 8'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 LA MAJESTÉ UNIT 301 LA MAGIE UNIT 302 2 BEDROOMS 194 SQ. M. 2,077 SQ. FT. 2 BEDROOMS MEDIA 183 SQ. M. 1,970 SQ. FT. 206 205 204 101 102 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 306 305 304 301 302 303 206 205 204 101 102 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 306 305 304 301 302 303
  20. 20. AMILY 0 X 16'-9 TV. FIRE DINE 12'-11 X 16'-5 DW. FR./ FREEZER COOK 17'-10 X 10'-6 TV. MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 SECOND BED 17'-11 X 10'-1 DW. FR./ FREEZER MW./OV. COFFEE COOK 13'-6 X 17'-10 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 TV. SECOND BED 9'-4 X 18'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 W.I.C. 6'-0 X 5'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 W.I.C. 6'-0 X 5'-0 FOYER DINE 14'-4 X 20'-4 FAMILY 21'-4 X 12'-11 TV. FIRE SECOND BED 17'-11 X 10'-1 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 TV. DINE 14'-4 X 20'-4 DW. MW./OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 6'-1 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 8'-6 FOYER COOK 13'-3 X 17'-10 GALLERY MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 FR./ FREEZER DINE 12'-11 X 16'-5 POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-4 X 5'-0 FOYER MECHANICAL 5'-4 X 4'-1 GALLERY DEN 11'-6 X 6'-2 COOK 12'-6 X 17'-10 MASTER BED 12'-11 X 12'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW. / OV. COFFEE MASTER W.I.C. 8'-11 X 6'-6 SECOND BED 12'-5 X 14'-2 TV. TV. FAMILY 20'-10 X 16'-3 TV. FIRE DINE 20'-10 X 9'-0 POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 FOYER MECHANICAL 4'-11 X 5'-3 GALLERY COOK 17'-10 X 10'-6 WASH 10'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 4'-11 X 5'-0 MEDIA TV. MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 SECOND BED 17'-11 X 10'-1 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 TV. POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 W.I.C. 6'-0 X 5'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW./ OV. COFFEE COOK 13'-6 X 17'-10 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 SECOND BED 9'-4 X 18'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. FAMILY 21'-4 X 12'-11 POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 W.I.C. 6'-0 X 5'-0 FOYER MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 DINE 14'-4 X 20'-4 SECOND BED 17'-11 X 10'-1 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 TV. DINE 14'-4 X 20'-4 TV. FIRE SECOND BED 15'-2 X 10'-2 TV. DW. FR./ FREEZERMW./ OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 6'-1 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0WASH 8'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 8'-6 FOYER COOK 13'-3 X 17'-10 GALLERY SECOND BED 15'-2 X 10'-2 TV. FAMILY 21'-4 X 12'-11 TV. FIRE DINE 12'-12 X 20'-4 LE ROYAL UNIT 303 L’ESPACE UNIT 304 3 BEDROOMS DEN 246 SQ. M. 2,648 SQ. FT. 3 BEDROOMS 250 SQ. M. 2,691 SQ. FT. 206 205 204 101 102 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 306 305 304 301 302 303 206 205 204 101 102 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 306 305 304 301 302 303
  21. 21. W. D. MECHANICAL 6'-1 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER DEN 11'-6 X 6'-2 MASTER BED 12'-11 X 12'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW. / OV. COFFEE MASTER W.I.C. 8'-11 X 6'-6 SECOND BED 12'-5 X 14'-2 TV. TV. FAMILY 20'-10 X 16'-3 TV. FIRE DINE 20'-10 X 9'-0 POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 FOYER MECHANICAL 4'-11 X 5'-3 GALLERY COOK 17'-10 X 10'-6 WASH 10'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 4'-11 X 5'-0 MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 16'-3 X 15'-1 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 11'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW./ OV. COFFEE COOK 13'-6 X 17'-10 MECHANICAL 5'-2 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-2 X 5'-7 SECOND BED 9'-4 X 18'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. FAMILY 21'-4 X 12'-11 POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 W.I.C. 6'-0 X 5'-0 FOYER MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 SECOND BED 17'-11 X 10'-1 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 TV. DINE 14'-4 X 20'-4 TV. FIRE DW. FR./ FREEZERMW./ OV. COFFEE W. D. MECHANICAL 6'-1 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER COOK 13'-3 X 17'-10 DINE 12 X 20'-4 DW. MW./OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 6'-1 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 8'-6 FOYER COOK 13'-3 X 17'-10 GALLERY MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 LAUN 5'-4 X M GALLERY MASTER BED 12'-11 X 12'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 8'-11 X 6'-6 TV. TV. POWDER 5'-0 X 5'-5 GALLERY LAUNDR 4'-11 X 5 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 SECOND BED 15'-2 X 10'-2 TV. DW. FR./ FREEZERMW./ OV. COFFEE TV. W. D. MECHANICAL 6'-1 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0WASH 8'-0 X 5'-4 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 7'-0 X 8'-6 FOYER COOK 13'-3 X 17'-10 GALLERY SECOND BED 15'-2 X 10'-2 TV. FAMILY 21'-4 X 12'-11 TV. FIRE DINE 12'-12 X 20'-4 LE PRINCE UNIT 305 LA MARSEILLAISE UNIT 306 3 BEDROOMS DEN 180 SQ. M. 1,937 SQ. FT. 2 BEDROOMS DEN 194 SQ. M. 2,077 SQ. FT. 206 205 204 101 102 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 306 305 304 301 302 303 206 205 204 101 102 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 306 305 304 301 302 303
  22. 22. COOK 17'-10 X 11'-0 FAMILY 13'-0 X 23'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZER MW. /OV.COFFEE TV. DINE 20'-6 X 10'-8 TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 6'-6 X 8'-5 SECOND BED 12'-8 X 10'-1 W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER DEN 12'-8 X 13'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. GALLERY TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 6'-6 X 8'-5 W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. GALLERY COOK 17'-10 X 11'-0 FAMILY 13'-1 X 29'-10 DW. FR. / FREEZER MW./ OV. COFFEE TV. DINE 20'-7 X 10'-8 FIRE FIRE WASH 9'-1 X 5'-0 POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-4 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 DEN 16'-3 X 8'-0 TV. W.D. MECHANICAL 4'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 W.I.C. 9'-1 X 5'-0 SECOND BED 13'-1 X 12'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 12'-6 X 7'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-4 W.D. LAUNDRY 6'-7 X 5'-8 MASTER W.I.C. 12'-6 X 7'-0 WASH 9'-6 X 5'-0 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-11 X 14'-10 MASTER W.I.C. 8'-11 X 7'-0 SECOND BED 12'-5 X 14'-2 TV. TV. FAMILY 20'-10 X 16'-9 TV. FIRE DINE 17'-6 X 13'-0 MECHANICAL 5'-6 X 5'-0 COOK 17'-10 X 15'-6 WASH 6'-3 X 8'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-6 X 5'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZER MW. /OV. COFFEE W.D. FOYER POWDER 9'-5 X 5'-7 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW. / OV. COFFEE FOYER MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 5'-3 COOK 17'-10 X 10'-6 SECOND BED 13'-10 X 9'-9 ROOFTOP TERRACE BRONZE 206 205 204 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 L’ÉVASION UNIT 401 2 BEDROOMS DEN 189 SQ. M. 2,077 SQ. FT. ROOFTOP TERRACE 146 SQ. M. 1,571 SQ. FT. *Additional options available, see sales representative for details.
  23. 23. FAMILY 13'-0 X 23'-0 D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 RY -0 FOYER DEN 12'-8 X 13'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0RY -0 COOK 17'-10 X 11'-0 FAMILY 13'-1 X 29'-10 DW. FR. / FREEZER MW./ OV. COFFEE TV. DINE 20'-7 X 10'-8 FIRE WASH 9'-1 X 5'-0 POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-4 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 DEN 16'-3 X 8'-0 TV. W.D. MECHANICAL 4'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 W.I.C. 9'-1 X 5'-0 SECOND BED 13'-1 X 12'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 12'-6 X 7'-0 MASTER MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-4 MASTER MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-11 X 14'-10 MASTER W.I.C. 8'-11 X 7'-0 SECOND BED 12'-5 X 14'-2 TV. TV. FAMILY 20'-10 X 16'-9 TV. FIRE DINE 17'-6 X 13'-0 MECHANICAL 5'-6 X 5'-0 COOK 17'-10 X 15'-6 WASH 6'-3 X 8'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-6 X 5'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZER MW. /OV. COFFEE W.D. FOYER POWDER 9'-5 X 5'-7 SECOND BED 13'-10 X 9'-9 ROOFTOP TERRACE BRONZE 206 205 204 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 LA REINE UNIT 402 2 BEDROOMS 183 SQ. M. 1,970 SQ. FT. ROOFTOP TERRACE 138 SQ. M. 1,485 SQ. FT. *Additional options available, see sales representative for details.
  24. 24. ROOFTOP TERRACE BRONZE COOK 17'-10 X 11'-0 FAMILY 13'-1 X 29'-10 DW. FR. / FREEZER MW./ OV. COFFEE TV. DINE 20'-7 X 10'-8 FIRE WASH 9'-1 X 5'-0 POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-4 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 DEN 16'-3 X 8'-0 TV. W.D. MECHANICAL 4'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 W.I.C. 9'-1 X 5'-0 SECOND BED 13'-1 X 12'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 12'-6 X 7'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-4 W.D. LAUNDRY 6'-7 X 5'-8 MASTER W.I.C. 12'-6 X 7'-0 WASH 9'-6 X 5'-0 DEN FAMILY 20'-10 X 16'-9 TV. FIRE MECHANICAL 5'-6 X 5'-0 COOK 17'-10 X 15'-6 DW. FR./ FREEZER/ DW. FR./ FREEZER / COOK 17'-10 X 10'-6 SECOND BED 13'-10 X 9'-9 206 205 204 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 LE VERSAILLES UNIT 403 3 BEDROOMS DEN 246 SQ. M. 2,648 SQ. FT. ROOFTOP TERRACE 151 SQ. M. 1,625 SQ. FT. *Additional options available, see sales representative for details.
  25. 25. ROOFTOP TERRACE BRONZE* DW. FR. / EEZER MW./ POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-4 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 DEN 16'-3 X 8'-0 W.D. MECHANICAL 4'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 12'-6 X 7'-0 COOK 17'-10 X 11'-0 FAMILY 13'-1 X 29'-10 DW. FR. / FREEZER MW./ OV. COFFEE TV. DINE 20'-7 X 10'-8 FIRE WASH 9'-1 X 5'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-4 TV. W.D. MECHANICAL 6'-7 X 5'-9 LAUNDRY 6'-7 X 5'-8 W.I.C. 9'-1 X 5'-0 SECOND BED 13'-1 X 14'-9 MASTER W.I.C. 12'-6 X 7'-0 WASH 9'-6 X 5'-0 PIANO TV. DEN 24'-3 X 12'-1 MECHANICAL 5'-6 X 5'-0 COOK 17'-10 X 15'-6 DW. FR./ FREEZER/ DW. FR./ FREEZER / O FAMILY 20'-10 X 16'-3 TV. FIRE DINE 20'-10 X 9'-0 COOK 17'-10 X 10'-6 SECOND BED 13'-10 X 9'-9 206 205 204 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 LE MONDE UNIT 404 2 BEDROOMS DEN 250 SQ. M. 2,691 SQ. FT. ROOFTOP TERRACE 147 SQ. M. 1,582 SQ. FT. *Additional options available, see sales representative for details.
  26. 26. . MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER FAMILY 13'-0 X 23'-0 . MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER DEN 12'-8 X 13'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-4 MASTER W.I.C. 12'-6 X 7'-0 COOK 17'-10 X 11'-0 FAMILY 13'-1 X 29'-10 DW. FR. / FREEZER MW./ OV. COFFEE TV. DINE 20'-7 X 10'-8 FIRE WASH 9'-1 X 5'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-4 TV. W.D. MECHANICAL 6'-7 X 5'-9 LAUNDRY 6'-7 X 5'-8 W.I.C. 9'-1 X 5'-0 SECOND BED 13'-1 X 14'-9 MASTER W.I.C. 12'-6 X 7'-0 WASH 9'-6 X 5'-0 PIANO TV. DEN 24'-3 X 12'-1 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW. / OV. COFFEE MASTER W.I.C. 8'-11 X 6'-6 SECOND BED 12'-5 X 15'-0 TV. FAMILY 20'-10 X 16'-3 TV. FIRE DINE 20'-10 X 9'-0 POWDER 6'-0 X 5'-6 FOYER MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 5'-3 COOK 17'-10 X 10'-6 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 5'-3 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-11 X 13'-10 TV. 206 205 204 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 LA PRINCESSE UNIT 405 2 BEDROOMS 180 SQ. M. 1,937 SQ. FT. ROOFTOP TERRACE 206 SQ. M. 2,217 SQ. FT. ROOFTOP TERRACE BRONZE* *Additional options available, see sales representative for details.
  27. 27. Specifications are subject to change without notice. Vendor may substitute materials for those shown in the Plans and Specifications, provided such materials in the sole opinion of the Vendor’s consultant are of at least comparable quality. Marketing materials and Schedule “B”s may include finishes that are upgrades and are not included in the purchase price. These upgrades may be offered at extra cost at time of colour selection or may not be made available. Where brand names are specified, the Vendor, in its sole discretion, may substitute with similar product of at least equal quality from another manufacturer. Colour, texture, appearance, etc. of features and finishes installed in the house may vary from Vendor’s samples as a result of normal manufacturing and installation processes. Appliance locations shown on Schedule “B”s may vary. All dimensions stated herein are nominal and approximate only, including ceiling heights. Brokers Protected. E. O.E. © 2019 Parcel Developments. All rights reserved. DW. TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 6'-6 X 8'-5 SECOND BED 12'-8 X 10'-1 W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER DEN 12'-8 X 13'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. GALLERY COOK 17'-10 X 11'-0 FAMILY 13'-0 X 23'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW. / OV. COFFEE TV. DINE 20'-6 X 10'-8 TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 6'-6 X 8'-5 SECOND BED 12'-8 X 10'-1 W. D. MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 6'-0LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER DEN 12'-8 X 13'-0 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 TV. GALLERY DW. FIRE POWDER 6'-0 X 6'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-4 WASH 5'-0 X 8'-0 DEN 16'-3 X 8'-0 W.D. MECHANICAL 4'-0 X 6'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 6'-0 MASTER W.I.C. 12'-6 X 7'-0 COOK 17'-10 X 11'-0 FAMILY 13'-1 X 29'-10 DW. FR. / FREEZER MW./ OV. COFFEE TV. DINE 20'-7 X 10'-8 FIRE WASH 9'-1 X 5'-0 FOYER TV. MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-3 X 15'-4 TV. W.D. MECHANICAL 6'-7 X 5'-9 LAUNDRY 6'-7 X 5'-8 W.I.C. 9'-1 X 5'-0 SECOND BED 13'-1 X 14'-9 MASTER W.I.C. 12'-6 X 7'-0 WASH 9'-6 X 5'-0 PIANO TV. DEN 24'-3 X 12'-1 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 DINE 17'-6 X 13'-0 MECHANICAL 5'-6 X 5'-0 COOK 17'-10 X 15'-6 WASH 6'-3 X 8'-0 LAUNDRY 5'-6 X 5'-0 DW. FR./ FREEZER MW. /OV. COFFEE W.D. FOYER POWDER 9'-5 X 5'-7 DW. FR./ FREEZERMW. / OV. COFFEE MASTER W.I.C. 8'-11 X 6'-6 SECOND BED 12'-5 X 15'-0 TV. FAMILY 20'-10 X 16'-3 TV. FIRE DINE 20'-10 X 9'-0 POWDER 6'-0 X 5'-6 FOYER MECHANICAL 5'-0 X 5'-3 COOK 17'-10 X 10'-6 WASH 8'-0 X 5'-0 W.D. LAUNDRY 5'-0 X 5'-3 MASTER SPA 10'-0 X 11'-0 MASTER BED 12'-11 X 13'-10 TV. SECOND BED 13'-10 X 9'-9 206 205 204 201 202 203 406 405 404 401 402 403 L’OCÉAN UNIT 406 2 BEDROOMS DEN 189 SQ. M. 2,077 SQ. FT. ROOFTOP TERRACE 151 SQ. M. 1,625 SQ. FT. ROOFTOP TERRACE BRONZE* *Additional options available, see sales representative for details.
  28. 28. BUILDING ATTRIBUTES 1. Exceptional low-density 4-storey French-inspired condominium building featuring 20 expansive Château units nestled in the highly sought-after Aurora Estate Community. 2. Architecturally-sculpted building encased by insulated architectural pre-formed precast panels with decorative trim, in a limestone finish. 3. Grand lobby professionally designed with lounge seating area. 4. 24-hr concierge. 5. Ground floor management office boardroom. 6. Deluxe entertainment suite complete with full kitchen, dining, and entertainment quarters. 7. Adjoining bar area with billiard table and golf simulator. 8. Spa-inspired emporium featuring an indoor hot spa massage pool with spa lounge, dry sauna, treatment lounge, exercise facility, and yoga room. 9. Separate men’s and women’s change rooms, with steam rooms. 10. Two passenger elevators. 11. Individual lockers and bicycle lockers.** 12. Visitor parking for guests. 13. 240V charging outlet for electric car owners.** 14. Gas spine service (1). 15. Self Car Wash unit in the garage. SUITE APPOINTMENTS 16. Soaring ceiling heights – 11' ceiling heights for ground garden units and 10' ceilings for floors 2nd to 4th. 17. Coffered entry foyer.*** 18. 8' solid-core entry door with hardware and security viewer. FEATURES FINISHES 19. 8' solid core interior doors. 20. Porcelain and natural stone-tile flooring in powder room, laundry room and all bathrooms. 21. Wide plank-finished engineered hardwood flooring throughout (excluding any tiled areas). 22. Individually-controlled heating cooling system. 23. Ensuite smoke and heat detector monitored by 24-hour concierge. 24. Central vacuum system. 25. Oversized baseboards throughout with casing and backbend, or choice from Builder selection. 26. Natural gas linear fireplace. 27. Cornice molding on all ceilings.** 28. Custom closet organizer in master bedroom. 29. 4th-floor penthouse units to receive oak stairs leading to rooftop patio.** 30. Large rooftop garden/patio with finished floor comes with premium BBQ, heater and storage unit for furniture. GOURMET KITCHENS 31. Miele gourmet appliance package featuring a fully integrated 36 wide fridge, cooktop, hood fan, microwave oven, wall oven, and dishwasher.** 32. World-class upgraded custom kitchen package with multiple finishes from which to choose. Kitchen cabinets, slow close drawer and door hardware, recycle/garbage collection center, and pots pans drawers. 33. Your choice of natural stone or quartz countertops in kitchen. 34. Backsplashes available in a variety of premium materials. 35. Deep rectangular under-mounted stainless steel sink. BATHROOM RETREATS 36. Floor porcelain tiles in the ensuite and floor tiled shower enclosure. 37. Master suite shower comes with ceiling mounted rainhead, sidebar with showerhead, clear glass enclosure with resting seat and waterproof recessed ceiling light. 38. Master ensuite to include a stand-alone soaker tub with premium floor mounted filler.*** 39. Optional electric heated floors in master ensuite. 40. All bathrooms to receive upgraded elongated toilets. 41. All vanities to include your choice of natural stone or quartz countertops with undermount sink basin. POWER COMMUNICATION SERVICES 42. LED recessed ceiling lights on dimmer. 43. Electrical provision for ceiling mounted light fixtures in the Dining area, Master Bedroom and Kitchen island. 44. Pre-wired telephone, cable television, data and communication outlets to living room, den and all bedrooms.*** 45. Suites windows are pre-wired for automated blinds and/or drapery. 46. Smart home packages available for automate/ remote control of lights, thermostats, door locks, window blinds and/or drapery and security devices. FUNCTIONAL LAUNDRY ROOM 47. Laundry Room is fully equipped with side-by-side front loading washer dryer. Available a choice of finishes for the lower, upper cabinets and laminate countertop that extends over the washer and dryer.*** SAFETY AND SECURITY 48. 24-hour concierge. 49. Electronic communication system in lobby vestibule permits visitors to communicate with suite from building entrance. 50. Closed-circuit camera monitoring at select building entry points. 51. Security cameras in select garage/parking areas. 52. Security alert button on garage entry key fobs. GENERAL Ontario New Home Warranty Program warranty for new construction ** if applicable *** As per plan (1) The building will include a gas spine service. Purchasers who wish to have gas appliances, or applicable gas service to terraces, or wish to have a gas fireplace, shall have the option for an additional charge to connect to the building spine service in order to obtain said individual gas service. Said gas supply will be separately metered and charged directly to the unit owner. Please note that even if a gas fireplace is shown on the plan, it will only be included in the unit if the Purchaser opts to purchase it for an additional charge, as noted above. Specifications are subject to change without notice. Vendor may substitute materials for those shown in the Plans and Specifications, provided such materials in the sole opinion of the Vendor’s consultant are of at least comparable quality. Marketing materials may include finishes that are upgrades and are not included in the purchase price. These upgrades may be offered at extra cost at time of colour selection. Where brand names are specified, the Vendor, in its sole discretion, may substitute with similar product of at least equal quality from another manufacturer. Colour, texture, appearance, etc. of features finishes installed may vary from Vendor’s samples as a result of normal manufacturing and installation processes. Appliance locations shown may vary. All dimensions stated herein are nominal and approximate only, including ceiling heights. E. O.E. © 2019 P.A.R.C.E.L. Developments. All rights reserved.
  29. 29. SKYGRiD Founded in 2011, SKYGRiD has completed more than 4,000 residential units since its inception – along with several office buildings in the GTA’s downtown core. Bringing over 100 years of combined experience to the table, the founders of SKYGRiD have worked for the largest contractors in Canada and have been responsible for building some of the GTA’s most distinctive landmark projects. Believing in synergy, loyalty, accountability, proficiency, and passion, SKYGRiD always raises the bar on excellence. Torplan Consultants Inc. Established in 1989 by Tony D’Andrea, Torplan Consultants Inc. is a creative firm that offers a full range of design consulting services. Their emphasis is on providing clients with design concepts, strategic management, and exceptional planning. Committed to total project excellence, they seek to realize the full potential of every design opportunity through imagination, technical competence, and coordination. Pardis (Paradise) Adult Residential Condominiums Elegant Lifestyle (P.A.R.C.E.L. INC) P.A.R.C.E.L. INC is founded on the principles of creating a unique and elegant lifestyle for sophisticated people who greatly value health and wellness. Le Triomphe, designed for twenty elite families and their friends, provides the opportunity to live in The Aurora Wellness Village and to enjoy the availability of everything needed to maintain health and wellness. Such is the exquisite charm of Le Triomphe – a project by an exceptional developer. Premier Homes Realty Ltd. Sam Acquaviva, with over 35 years of experience in the property industry, established Premier Homes Realty Ltd. in 1993. His singular goal was to offer professional and comprehensive Real Estate services to clients who appreciated the benefits of dealing with one reliable point of contact through all the facets of their property transactions. Premier Homes is competitive in all areas of sales, with a focus on residential development. They have demonstrated their expertise through commercial and residential management and are adept at handling rural properties and land development projects. Pulsinelli At Pulsinelli, the distinctive aesthetics of each project evolve from their particular sensibility, attention to detail, and consideration for its final purpose. A unified vision for cultural context, lifestyle, and functional requirements combined with a forward-thinking design approach results in the signature style created by Pulsinelli. It is this sense of refined decorum that inspired us to craft the stately interiors of Le Triomphe. BUILDER ARCHITECT SALES TEAM DEVELOPER INTERIOR DESIGNER Renderings may include finishes that are upgrades and are not included in the purchase price. These upgrades may be offered at extra cost at time of colour selection or may not be made available. See sales representative for details. E. O.E. © 2019 Parcel developments. All rights reserved.
