  1. 1. R . V E D H A A S S I S T A N T P R O F E S S O R O F E N G L I S H , B O N S E C O U R S C O L L E G E O F W O M E N , T H A N J A V U R Alchemist – Oliver Goldsmith
  2. 2.  Lovewit, left London, 6 weeks for plague  His house became place for scams and brothel by (Subtle, Face and Dol)  Face brought victims as (Subtle - doctor, scientific and magical aspects)  Fight – who contribute more profit (play opens)  Dol promise to sleep with high profited person
  3. 3.  First Victim:  young law clerk Dapper victimized under gambling through the wrong direction of Queen of fairy who lied that he would get more money  Second victim  Abel drugger: asked subtle’s scientific and magical tricks to set his shop to get more profit  Third Victim  Sir Epicure Mammon: who believed Subtle as Doctor of alchemy who can create the philosopher’s stone in his lab
  4. 4.  Surly wished to prove all alchemy is bogus and face and subtle were bunch of frauds  But He slept with dol a lady scholar and send every metal and finally lost everything  The next victims are Ananias and tribulation wholesome who also wants the philosophers stone but Ananias was not ready to give more money and finally they got it from epicure mammon  Castril came to learn quarrel lesson
  5. 5.  Subtle and face wished to meet pliant to marry her  Dapper had appointment with Dol  When mammon came he was gagged and stashed in the bathroom  Dol change her dress and seduced Mammon  Castril brought dame and face and subtle fights for her  Surly came in disguise Spanish don and asked for dol who is busy with mammon and he had been introduced to Dame
  6. 6.  Dol pretends to be mad Explosion in the stage Mammon’s lab has been blew away because of his sin  Surly reveals truth and proposes to dame but he was driven  Lovewit returned, informed by his neighbours  All victims asked for justice Lovewit sends them  Lovewit got hot rich wife and mammon’s money and clever servant

