How to prepare E-CET Exam

Hi This is upendra kumar malla.Completed B.Tech mechanical and working in a private sector. I want to share my knowledge to students through this channel.
List of 500+ videos in 43 playlist are available in this channel. Please find playlist links below
1.Refrigeration and Air conditioning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9D_gP2zA6Q&list=PLACnzDzyaitZtsVQSAFFisTbU-f9SeDy7
2.Thermodynamcis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1ZkfIhCMA0&list=PLACnzDzyaitaqetoegynXviZTU4PgABQK
3.Pumps
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWc5d-3Z51U&list=PLACnzDzyaitY-4LLYRWztHJhC3AgJEsfM
4.Fluid Mechanics and Hydraulic machines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dS89DyezJiY&list=PLACnzDzyaitZGIic1K_y8OMu-WLvTfmiu
5.Strenght of materials
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxRnTpsRkgE&list=PLACnzDzyaitaL0OQgPn3w0ZM6bIFzPSsA
6.Automobile Engineering
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hy2OspOI-q4&list=PLACnzDzyaitaNwmXpQ064SjgPxsMQBNVy
7.Design of machine members
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUcNFAFMKy8&list=PLACnzDzyaitYPx1JrAxpHDfSpUNv0IIWg
8.Kinematics of machinery
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_fBHv3xYxY&list=PLACnzDzyaitYh4KYyObO81epynVM1LT2U
9.Piping basics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Wlvo6VAhRQ&list=PLACnzDzyaitY0zcrLo_JSK_eOQzPbTSgQ
10.Engineering Drawing/Graphics/Machine Drawing/Production Drawing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6z7gdCzI8II&list=PLACnzDzyaitavpLZl2vdpo46xf6jjDQxu
11.Engineering Materials
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LWB1_yB_jQ&list=PLACnzDzyaitYfQ3VXwnEHYp2IK5RZhPRf
12.Safety basics and Training
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1aIiggAhHs&list=PLACnzDzyaitanyyZtxLW9ezB571iUPzdE
13.NDT/Non destructive testing methods
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSndHigT934&list=PLACnzDzyaitZrxeeDr_bFC0NmE6h_g_Lt
14.Operariona and research
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeXZZn4TDAo&list=PLACnzDzyaitapnbl9bv7T7MYleouUZeuj
15.Heat Transfer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6yyzHzkgZY&list=PLACnzDzyaitaJy3wGCMCCcSf0vRhLNb1S
16.Dynamics of machines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpf362lD9qA&list=PLACnzDzyaitZtxYpLGZ6naFBvFDZNVLtI
17.Computer Aided Manufacturing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8t3jjJXmew&list=PLACnzDzyaitYHJG0DAETjh-Sw5caq2sUG
18.Production Technology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGq9s3Ut5pU&list=PLACnzDzyaitZJP43obf6R0u6fVr4gjNwL
19.Steam generators or Boilers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiYMRjgmvZI&list=PLACnzDzyaitax4C-Ra3kWmgGUF6zbBCGO
20.I.C.Engines/Thermal Engineering
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_HmTBokZ6E&list=PLACnzDzyaitYgXi7cI9DgYEjh7kNOlU41
21.Bearings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grNtK_En99g&list=PLACnzDzyaitZpRI1a9Lse6HtUhBLRWwN3
22.welding basics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blxwsA8PeNY&list=PLACnzDzyaitYI1i5V5PeRpEWRKVoYid6A
23.Cams and followers/Kinematics of machines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHqjNni0Q6k&list=PLACnzDzyaitalf0laA3ufjGge_7BitIs5
