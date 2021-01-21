Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
How to prepare E-CET Exam
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

How to prepare E-CET Exam

22 views

Published on

Hi This is upendra kumar malla.Completed B.Tech mechanical and working in a private sector. I want to share my knowledge to students through this channel.
List of 500+ videos in 43 playlist are available in this channel. Please find playlist links below
1.Refrigeration and Air conditioning
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e9D_gP2zA6Q&list=PLACnzDzyaitZtsVQSAFFisTbU-f9SeDy7
2.Thermodynamcis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U1ZkfIhCMA0&list=PLACnzDzyaitaqetoegynXviZTU4PgABQK
3.Pumps
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iWc5d-3Z51U&list=PLACnzDzyaitY-4LLYRWztHJhC3AgJEsfM
4.Fluid Mechanics and Hydraulic machines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dS89DyezJiY&list=PLACnzDzyaitZGIic1K_y8OMu-WLvTfmiu
5.Strenght of materials
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxRnTpsRkgE&list=PLACnzDzyaitaL0OQgPn3w0ZM6bIFzPSsA
6.Automobile Engineering
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hy2OspOI-q4&list=PLACnzDzyaitaNwmXpQ064SjgPxsMQBNVy
7.Design of machine members
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eUcNFAFMKy8&list=PLACnzDzyaitYPx1JrAxpHDfSpUNv0IIWg
8.Kinematics of machinery
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O_fBHv3xYxY&list=PLACnzDzyaitYh4KYyObO81epynVM1LT2U
9.Piping basics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Wlvo6VAhRQ&list=PLACnzDzyaitY0zcrLo_JSK_eOQzPbTSgQ
10.Engineering Drawing/Graphics/Machine Drawing/Production Drawing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6z7gdCzI8II&list=PLACnzDzyaitavpLZl2vdpo46xf6jjDQxu
11.Engineering Materials
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0LWB1_yB_jQ&list=PLACnzDzyaitYfQ3VXwnEHYp2IK5RZhPRf
12.Safety basics and Training
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G1aIiggAhHs&list=PLACnzDzyaitanyyZtxLW9ezB571iUPzdE
13.NDT/Non destructive testing methods
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSndHigT934&list=PLACnzDzyaitZrxeeDr_bFC0NmE6h_g_Lt
14.Operariona and research
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeXZZn4TDAo&list=PLACnzDzyaitapnbl9bv7T7MYleouUZeuj
15.Heat Transfer
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e6yyzHzkgZY&list=PLACnzDzyaitaJy3wGCMCCcSf0vRhLNb1S
16.Dynamics of machines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gpf362lD9qA&list=PLACnzDzyaitZtxYpLGZ6naFBvFDZNVLtI
17.Computer Aided Manufacturing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8t3jjJXmew&list=PLACnzDzyaitYHJG0DAETjh-Sw5caq2sUG
18.Production Technology
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nGq9s3Ut5pU&list=PLACnzDzyaitZJP43obf6R0u6fVr4gjNwL
19.Steam generators or Boilers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iiYMRjgmvZI&list=PLACnzDzyaitax4C-Ra3kWmgGUF6zbBCGO
20.I.C.Engines/Thermal Engineering
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_HmTBokZ6E&list=PLACnzDzyaitYgXi7cI9DgYEjh7kNOlU41
21.Bearings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grNtK_En99g&list=PLACnzDzyaitZpRI1a9Lse6HtUhBLRWwN3
22.welding basics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blxwsA8PeNY&list=PLACnzDzyaitYI1i5V5PeRpEWRKVoYid6A
23.Cams and followers/Kinematics of machines
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHqjNni0Q6k&list=PLACnzDzyaitalf0laA3ufjGge_7BitIs5

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

×