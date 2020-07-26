Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
2063-P3-17/18 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud SPK-1/4 UJI KOMPETENSI KEAHLIAN TAHUN PELAJARAN 2017/2018 SOAL UJIAN PRAKTIK KEJURU...
2063-P3-17/18 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud SPK-2/4 No. Nama Alat/Komponen/Bahan Spesifikasi Jumlah Keterangan 1 2 3 4 5 h. NIC...
2063-P3-17/18 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud SPK-3/4 Konfigurasi DNS Server 1. Buat domain = sekolah.sch.id 2. Buat subdomain we...
2063-P3-17/18 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud SPK-4/4 V. GAMBAR PC Client Switch/Hub SELAMAT dan SUKSES DNS Server Web Server Ftp...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PEMBAHASAN PAKET 3 UKK TKJ 2020

50 views

Published on

Berikut pembahasan Uji Kompetensi Keahlian Jursan TKJ tahun 2020

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PEMBAHASAN PAKET 3 UKK TKJ 2020

  1. 1. 2063-P3-17/18 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud SPK-1/4 UJI KOMPETENSI KEAHLIAN TAHUN PELAJARAN 2017/2018 SOAL UJIAN PRAKTIK KEJURUAN Satuan Pendidikan : Sekolah Menengah Kejuruan Kompetensi Keahlian : Teknik Komputer dan Jaringan Kode : 2063 Alokasi Waktu : 6 jam Bentuk Soal : Penugasan Perorangan I. PETUNJUK 1. Periksalah dengan teliti dokumen soal ujian praktik, yang terdiri dari 4 halaman 2. Periksalah peralatan dan bahan yang dibutuhkan 3. Gunakan peralatan utama dan peralatan keselamatan kerja yang telah disediakan 4. Gunakan peralatan sesuai dengan SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) 5. Bekerjalah dengan memperhatikan petunjuk Pembimbing/Penguji II. KESELAMATAN KERJA 1. Periksalah kelayakan dari setiap alat keselamatan kerja yang akan Anda gunakan 2. Gunakan alat keselamatan kerja sesuai dengan fungsinya 3. Ciptakan suasana kerja serta lingkungan kerja yang aman dimulai dari Anda sendiri 4. Yakinkan bahwa Anda bekerja dalam lingkungan yang aman 5. Saat menghidupkan dan mematikan peralatan/komputer gunakan prosedur yang benar 6. Pergunakan alat ukur/tester sesuai prosedur III. DAFTAR PERALATAN, KOMPONEN, DAN BAHAN No. Nama Alat/Komponen/Bahan Spesifikasi Jumlah Keterangan 1 2 3 4 5 1 PC Server Minimal Pentium Core a. Casing standar b. PS 350 Watt c. Processor d. Min. Ram 4 GB e. Minimal HD 120 GB f. Min. CD Drive 32 X g. Min VGA 800 x 600 Paket 3 DOKUMEN NEGARA
  2. 2. 2063-P3-17/18 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud SPK-2/4 No. Nama Alat/Komponen/Bahan Spesifikasi Jumlah Keterangan 1 2 3 4 5 h. NIC 10/100 Mbps i. Monitor 14 ’’ 2 PC Client / Laptop Minimal Pentium 4 a. Casing b. PS 350 Watt c. Processor d. Min. Ram 1 MB e. Minimal HD 60 GB f. Min. CD Drive 32 X g. Min VGA 1024 x 768 h. NIC 10/100 Mbps i. Monitor 14 ’’Monitor 4 Switch / Hub Minimal 5 Port 5 Crimping Tool Untuk RJ 45 6 Cable Tester Untuk RJ 45 7 Obeng + Ukuran screw PC 8 Obeng - Ukuran screw PC 9 Stabilizer Min 500 Watt Bahan 10/100 Mbps 1. Kabel UTP Min. 56 Kbps 2. Konektor RJ 45 3. Kabel UTP 10 meter 4. DVD OS Debian (Server) 1 keping 5. DVD OS Ubuntu (Client) 1 keping IV. SOAL/TUGAS 1. Membangun DNS Server, Web Server, FTP server, Mail Server + Webmail, File Server dan Monitoring(Cacti) Server pada jaringan Opsi konfigurasi : Konfigurasi Server 1. IP WAN (eth0) = sesuaikan dengan koneksi internet masing-masing 2. Gateway WAN = sesuaikan dengan koneksi internet masing-masing 3. DNS = sesuaikan dengan koneksi internet masing-masing 4. IP LAN (eth1) = 192.168.10.1/29 5. Ubah repository ke server debian di internet = sesuaikan masing-masing Konfigurasi Client 6. IP LAN = 192.168.10.xxx/29 Keterangan : xxx merupakan address antara 2 sampai 254
  3. 3. 2063-P3-17/18 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud SPK-3/4 Konfigurasi DNS Server 1. Buat domain = sekolah.sch.id 2. Buat subdomain web = www.sekolah.sch.id 3. Buat subdomain FTP = ftp.sekolah.sch.id 4. Buat subdomain mail = mail.sekolah.sch.id Konfigurasi Web Server 1. Buat halaman homepage index.html yang menampilkan tulisan “SELAMAT DATANG DI WEB SEKOLAH.SCH.ID”. Konfigurasi FTP Server 7. Buat hak akses anonymous Konfigurasi Mail Server 1. Install mail server 2. Instal webmail Konfigurasi File Server 1. Buat direktori “smk” pada home direktori 2. Share direktori “smk” dengan mode security = user Konfigurasi Cacti 1. Install Cacti 2. Konfigurasi Cacti menggunakan browser dari client Tugas Anda sebagai Server Administrator adalah : Mengimplementasikan topologi jaringan dibawah dan mengkonfigurasi kebutuhan server sebagaimana disebutkan pada bagian sebelumnya dengan ketentuan sebagai berikut : 1. Menerapkan prosedur kesehatan, keselamatan, dan keamanan kerja 2. Membangun topologi jaringan sesuai dengan gambar dibawah 3. Melakukan konfigurasi dan pemasangan kabel UTP 4. Menginstalasi system operasi client dan server 5. Melakukan konfigurasi komputer server dan mengkonfigurasi service-service DNS Server, Web Server, FTP Server, Mail Server, File Server dan Monitoring server. 6. Lakukan pengujian hasil konfigurasi server dari client.
  4. 4. 2063-P3-17/18 Hak Cipta pada Kemdikbud SPK-4/4 V. GAMBAR PC Client Switch/Hub SELAMAT dan SUKSES DNS Server Web Server Ftp server Mail server File Server Monitoring server Internet

×