Prince Pipes Initial Public Offer (IPO) Assignment-1
Prince Pipes manufactures polymer pipes using four different polymers: UPVC; CPVC; PPR; and HDPE, and fitting...
The company plans to set up two new manufacturing plants, one in Jobner (Rajasthan), which is near Jaipur, wi...
Listing Performance of Prince Pipes IPO Opening Date: 18 December 2019 IPO Closing Date: 20 December 2019 Finalisation ...
Prince Pipes’ financial performance (in INR crore) FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 Revenue 1,332.5 1,326.6 1,579.0 380.2 Ex...
Prince Pipes IPO Subscription Details Category Shares offered Subscription (no. of times, at 5 PM) Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 QIB 5...
Earnings Per Share (EPS): INR9.26 Price/Earnings (PE ratio): 19.11 – 19.22 Return on Net Worth (RONW): 21.18% Net Asset Va...
Prince Pipes IPO Analyst Reviews • Angel Broking – Subscribe • SMC Global – 2/5 • BP Equities – Avoid • HEM Securities – S...
Prince Pipes Share Price In 1st month
Prince Pipes Share Price In 3rd month
Prince Pipes Share Price In 1st Year
Prince Pipes Share Price In 5th Year
Prince Pipes Share Price
Prince Pipes Prince Pipes Contact Details  Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited  8th Floor, The Ruby Senapati Bapat Marg (T...
Prince pipe (IPO)
  1. 1. FINANCE SPECIALISATION Prince Pipes Initial Public Offer (IPO) Assignment-1 SUBMITTED BY- Sakshi Agarwal SUBMITTED T0- PROF. PRADEEP BHARDWAJ PROF. ASHISH SHRIVASTAVA
  2. 2. Prince Pipes Prince Pipes manufactures polymer pipes using four different polymers: UPVC; CPVC; PPR; and HDPE, and fittings using three different polymers: UPVC; CPVC; and PPR. As at 30 June 2018, it had a product range of 7,480 SKUs. Its products are used for varied applications in plumbing, irrigation, and soil, waste and rain water (“SWR”) management. The company has five strategically located manufacturing plants at the following locations: • Athal (Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli) • Dadra (Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli) • Haridwar (Uttarakhand) • Chennai (Tamil Nadu) • Kolhapur (Maharashtra) The total installed capacity of the company’s five existing plants is 242,916 tonnes per annum as at 31 July 2018. It uses two contract manufacturers in Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and one in Hajipur (Bihar). The company distributes its products from five plants and 10 warehouses. As at 30 June 2018, it sold Prince Piping Systems products to 843 distributors in India. It sells Trubore products directly to wholesalers and retailers whose strength stood at 212 wholesalers and retailers as at 30 June 2018.
  3. 3. Prince Pipes The company plans to set up two new manufacturing plants, one in Jobner (Rajasthan), which is near Jaipur, with an installed capacity of 40,621 tonnes per annum and the other in Sangareddy (Telangana) with an installed capacity of 52,242 tonnes per annum. Prince Pipes IPOdetails Subscription Dates 18 – 20 December 2019 Price Band INR177 – 178 per share Fresh issue INR250 crore Offer For Sale INR250 crore Total IPO size INR500 crore Minimum bid (lot size) 84 shares Face Value INR10 per share Retail Allocation 35% Listing On NSE, BSE
  4. 4. Listing Performance of Prince Pipes IPO Opening Date: 18 December 2019 IPO Closing Date: 20 December 2019 Finalisation of Basis of Allotment: 26 December 2019 Initiation of refunds: 27 December 2019 Transfer of shares to demat accounts: 30 December 2019 Listing Date: 31 December 2019 Opening Price on NSE: INR160 per share (down 10.11% from IPO price) Closing Price on NSE: INR166.90 per share (down 6.24% from IPO price)
  5. 5. Prince Pipes’ financial performance (in INR crore) FY2017 FY2018 FY2019 Q1 FY2020 Revenue 1,332.5 1,326.6 1,579.0 380.2 Expenses 1,236.6 1,231.4 1,467.5 346.3 Net income 73.1 73.3 83.2 26.9 Net margin (%) 5.5 5.5 5.3 7.1
  6. 6. Prince Pipes IPO Subscription Details Category Shares offered Subscription (no. of times, at 5 PM) Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 QIB 5,649,718 0.04 0.67 3.53 NII 4,237,288 0.02 0.05 1.20 Retail 9,887,006 0.51 1.05 1.88 Total 19,774,012 0.28 0.74 2.21
  7. 7. Earnings Per Share (EPS): INR9.26 Price/Earnings (PE ratio): 19.11 – 19.22 Return on Net Worth (RONW): 21.18% Net Asset Value (NAV): INR43.71 per share Valuation of Prince Pipes (as of FY2019) • Jayant Shamji Chheda • Tarla Jayant Chheda • Parag Jayant Chheda • Vipul Jayant Chheda • Heena Parag Chheda Promoters of Prince Pipes and Fittings
  8. 8. Prince Pipes IPO Analyst Reviews • Angel Broking – Subscribe • SMC Global – 2/5 • BP Equities – Avoid • HEM Securities – Subscribe for listing gains • Motilal Oswal – Subscribe for listing gains • Reliance Securities – Subscribe • Choice Broking – Subscribe • Religare Broking – Subscribe
  9. 9. Prince Pipes Share Price In 1st month
  10. 10. Prince Pipes Share Price In 3rd month
  11. 11. Prince Pipes Share Price In 1st Year
  12. 12. Prince Pipes Share Price In 5th Year
  13. 13. Prince Pipes Share Price
  14. 14. Prince Pipes Prince Pipes Contact Details  Prince Pipes and Fittings Limited  8th Floor, The Ruby Senapati Bapat Marg (Tulsi Pipe Road) Dadar West, Mumbai 400028  Phone: +91 22 66022222  Email: investor@princepipes.com  Website: www.princepipes.com Registrar of Prince Pipes IPO  Link Intime India Private Limited  C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West) Mumbai 400083  Phone: +91 22 4918 6200  Fax: +91 22 4918 6195  Email: princepipes.ipo@linkintime.co.in  Website: http://www.linkintime.co.in

