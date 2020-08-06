Successfully reported this slideshow.
MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (MS) Compiled By- Mr.Ashish Roy (Nursing Tutor)
  1. 1. MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (MS) Compiled By- Mr.Ashish Roy (Nursing Tutor)
  2. 2. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) • Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an immune- mediated progressive demyelinating disease of the CNS. • Demyelination refers to the destruction of myelin, the fatty and protein material that surrounds certain nerve fibers in the brain and spinal cord; it results in impaired transmission of nerve impulses
  3. 3. Pathophysiology In MS, the sensitized T cells remain in the CNS and promote the infiltration of other agents that damage the immune system( or due to autoimmune dysfunction, genetic susceptibility, or an infectious process). Leads to inflammation that destroys myelin (which normally insulates the axon and speeds the conduction of impulses along the axon) and oligodendroglial cells that produce myelin in the CNS. Plaques of sclerotic tissue appear on demyelinated axons Interrupting the transmission of impulses Progressive muscle weakness.
  4. 4. Etiology Factors / Causes • Genetic predisposition is indicated by the presence of a specific cluster (haplotype) of human leukocyte antigens (HLA) on the cell wall. • Viruses
  5. 5. Incidence • 15 to 50 yrs of age • women>men • 30 per 100,000 occurs in northern European, northern UN, southern Canada and southern Australia and New Zealand and very low cases seen in india.
  6. 6. Classification The National Multiple Sclerosis Advisory Committee recognizes four clinical forms of MS: • Relapsing remitting (RR): clearly defined acute attacks evolve over days to weeks. Partial recovery of function occurs over weeks to months. Average frequency of attacks is once every 2 years and neurologic stability remains between attacks without disease progression. (At the time of onset, 90% of cases of MS are diagnosed as RR.) • Secondary progressive (SP): always begins as RR but clinical course changes with declining attack rate, with a steady deterioration in neurologic function unrelated to the original attack. (Fifty percent of those with RR will progress to SP within 10 years; 90% will progress within 25 years.) • Primary progressive (PP): characterized by steady progression of disability from onset without exacerbations and remissions. More prevalent among males and older individuals. Worst prognosis for neurologic disability. (Ten percent of cases of MS are diagnosed as PP.) • Progressive relapsing (PR): the same as PP except that patients experience acute exacerbations along with a steadily progressive course. (Rarest form)
  7. 7. Clinical Manifestations • Fatigue and weakness. • Abnormal reflexes: absent or exaggerated. • Vision disturbances: impaired and double vision, nystagmus. • Motor dysfunction:weakness, tremor, incoordination. • Sensory disturbances: paresthesias, impaired deep sensation, impaired vibratory and position sense. • Impaired speech:slurring, scanning (dysarthria). • Urinary dysfunction:hesitancy, frequency, urgency, retention, incontinence; upper UTI • Neurobehavioral syndromes:depression, cognitive impairment, emotional distrubances.
  8. 8. Diagnostic Evaluation • Serial brain MRI studies have proved to be useful for diagnosing and monitoring patients with MS show small plaques scattered throughout white matter of CNS. • Electrophoresis study of CSF shows abnormal IgG antibody.
  9. 9. Management • No cure exists for MS.
  10. 10. PHARMACOLOGIC THERAPY • Three medications, referred to as the “ABC drugs” are • currently the main pharmacologic therapy for MS. It inclides interferons beta-1a (Avonex) and beta-1b (Betaseron) and Glatiramer acetate (Copaxone) also reduces the number of lesions on MRI and the relapse rate.
  11. 11. • Corticosteroids(prednisolone) hormone are used to decrease inflammation, shorten duration of relapse or exacerbation. • Immunosuppressive agents may stabilize the course. • Treatment of spasticity with agents, such as baclofen, dantrolene diazepam; physical therapy; nerve blocks and surgical intervention • Control of fatigue with amantadine (Symmetrel) and lifestyle changes • Treatment of depression with antidepressant drugs. • Bladder management with anticholinergics, intermittent catheterization for drainage, prophylactic antibiotics • Bowel management with stool softeners, bulk laxative, suppositories • Rehabilitation management with physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, cognitive therapy, vocational rehabilitation, and complementary and alternative medicine
  12. 12. Complications • Respiratory dysfunction • Infections: bladder, respiratory, sepsis • Complications from immobility • Speech, voice, and language disorders such as dysarthria
  13. 13. Nursing Diagnoses 1. Impaired Physical Mobility related to muscle weakness, spasticity, and incoordination. • Promoting Motor Function • Perform muscle stretching and strengthening exercises daily, or teach patient or family to perform, using a stretch-hold-relax routine to minimize spasticity and prevent contractures. • Apply ice packs before stretching to reduce spasticity. • Tell patient to avoid muscle fatigue by stopping activity just short of fatigue and taking frequent rest periods. • Encourage ambulation and activity, and teach patient how to use such devices as braces, canes, and walkers when necessary. • Inform the patient to avoid sudden changes in position, which may cause falls due to loss of position sense, and to walk with a wide- based gait. • Encourage frequent change in position while immobilized to prevent contractures; sleeping prone will minimize flexor spasm of hips and knees
  14. 14. 2. Fatigue related to disease process and stress of coping • Minimizing Fatigue • Help patient and family understand that fatigue is an integral part of multiple sclerosis. • Plan ahead, and prioritize activities. Take brief rest periods throughout the day. • Avoid overheating, overexertion, and infection. • Encourage energy conservation techniques, such as sitting to perform activity, limiting trips up and down stairs, pulling, or pushing rather than lifting. • Help patient develop healthy lifestyle with balanced diet, rest, exercise, and relaxation.
  15. 15. 3. Disturbed Sensory Perception (tactile, kinesthetic, visual) related to disease process • Optimizing Sensory Function • Suggest use of an eye patch or frosted lens (alternate eyes) for patients with double vision. • Encourage ophthalmologic consultation to maximize vision. • Provide a safe environment for patient with any sensory alteration. – Orient patient to the environment, and keep arrangement of furniture and personal articles constant. – Make sure floor is free from obstacles, loose rugs, or slippery areas. – Teach the use of all senses to maintain awareness of environment
  16. 16. 4. Impaired Urinary Elimination related to the disease process • Interrupted Family Processes related to inability to fulfill expected roles • Normalizing Family Processes • Encourage verbalization of feelings of each family member. • Encourage counseling and use of church or community resources. • Suggest dividing up household duties and child-care responsibilities to prevent strain on one person. • Explore adaptation of some roles so patient can still function in family unit. • Expand treatment efforts to include the whole family. • Support mothers with MS who often face fatigue and episodic exacerbations during their child-rearing years.
  17. 17. 5. Sexual Dysfunction related to disease process • Suggest sexual activity when patient is most rested. • Promoting Sexual Functions by certain exercises • Encourage open communication between partners. • Discuss birth control options, if appropriate. • Suggest consultation with sexual therapist to help obtain greater sexual satisfaction.
  18. 18. THANKYOU FOR YOUR KIND ATTENTION & ACTIVE LISTENING… IF ANY QUERY REGARDING THE TOPIC KINDLY ASK… THE END.

