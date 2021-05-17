Galaxy Advertiser (Report)

Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
PROJECT REPORT ON GALAXY ADVERTISER
INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT
SUBMITTED BY
Ramish Tanvir (59493)
Mehwish Iqbal (59578)
Tariq Mehmood (56908)
Saeed Ahmed (10603)
SUPERVISOR
Sir Dr. Munawar Pahi
Fall – 2020
Dated: 31st
October 2020
2
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
In the world of today, there is a race that one who has the will to do something will succeed.
First, we would like to bow down my head in front of the supreme power the Almighty ALLAH
and want to thank Him as He has always guided us to the right path. Without His grace, we
would not be able to complete this project perfectly then we would like to invoke peace to
ALLAH’s last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W) whose life is a complete guideline to all
humanity. Then there are our parents who have brought us to this stage with their encouragement
and love. We highly obliged to Sir Dr. MunawarPahi who has provided us the opportunity to
prove, for providing us all the necessary information related to the project and for constant
supervision. In the end,we would like to thanks all my friends and family members who have
always supported us with their abilities.
3
TABLE OF CONTENTS
PART ONE..................................................................................................................................... 6
1. DESCRIPTION OF COMPANY “GALAXY ADVERTISER” ............................................ 6
MISSION .................................................................................................................................... 6
VISION ....................................................................................................................................... 6
2. POSITION TO THE INTERVIEWEE ................................................................................... 6
3. JOB TITLE ............................................................................................................................. 7
4. JOB DESCRIPTION (JD) ...................................................................................................... 7
5. JOB SPECIFICATIONS (JS) ................................................................................................. 8
6. JOB ADVERTISEMENTS..................................................................................................... 9
7. RECRUITMENT AND SELECTION PROCESS ............................................................... 10
1) USED EXTERNAL SOURCE TO ATTRACT CANDIDATES ..................................... 11
2) MADE POOL OF CANDIDATES................................................................................... 11
3) CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR TELEPHONIC INTERVIEW / SCREENING ......... 11
4) CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR PHYSICAL INTERVIEW ....................................... 11
5) CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR TESTS ...................................................................... 11
6) FINAL SELECTION OF CANDIDATE.......................................................................... 12
8. TEST..................................................................................................................................... 12
TYPES OF TEST...................................................................................................................... 12
TEST TYPE THAT “GALAXY ADVERTISER” USED........................................................ 14
9. INTERVIEW PROCESS ...................................................................................................... 15
TYPES OF INTERVIEW ......................................................................................................... 15
INTERVIEW TYPES THAT “GALAXY ADVERTISER” USED......................................... 19
10. GENERAL INTERVIEW QUESTIONS ......................................................................... 22
4
11. INTERVIEW QUESTIONS RELATED TO THE POSITION........................................ 23
12. INTERVIEW QUESTIONS RELATED TO PAST EXPERIENCE ............................... 23
13. ASSESSMENT FORM..................................................................................................... 25
14. GATHER MORE INFORMATION WITH FOLLOW UP QUESTIONS ...................... 26
15. GIVE CANDIDATES THE CHANCE TO ASK QUESTIONS...................................... 26
PART TWO .................................................................................................................................. 27
1. HOW THE SELECTION PROCESS FOR AN EMIGRANT DIFFERS FROM A
NATIONAL PROCESS................................................................................................................ 27
1) TIME CONSUMING - DIFFERENCE ............................................................................ 27
2) GEOGRAPHICAL DIFFERENCE .................................................................................. 28
3) FAMILY ADJUSTMENT DIFFERENCE....................................................................... 28
4) CULTURE UNDERSTANDING DIFFERENCE............................................................ 28
5) IMMIGRATION LAWS DIFFERENCE ......................................................................... 28
6) EMPLOYMENT COST DIFFERENCE .......................................................................... 29
7) LANGUAGE DIFFERENCE ........................................................................................... 29
2. HOW TO MANAGE INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENTS.............................................. 30
1) CULTURE MANAGEMENT .......................................................................................... 30
2) LANGUAGE MANAGEMENT ...................................................................................... 30
3) LENGTH OF ASSIGNMENT.......................................................................................... 30
4) EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION SKILLS ................................................................... 31
5) SALARY AND BENEFITS ............................................................................................. 31
6) MANAGING PROFESSIONAL AND FAMILY LIFE................................................... 31
7) KNOW ABOUT SOCIAL AND PROFESSIONAL ASPECTS OF LIFE ...................... 31
8) MENTORING SCHEMES ............................................................................................... 32
9) COMMUNICATION FOCUSED .................................................................................... 32
5
10) CAREER DEVELOPMENT.......................................................................................... 32
REASONS FOR INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENT ........................................................... 32
SOURCES OF EMPLOYEES .................................................................................................. 33
3. FACTORS CONSIDERED BEFORE SELECTION OF AN EXPATRIATE MANAGER 34
1) COST................................................................................................................................ 34
2) TECHNICAL ABILITY................................................................................................... 34
3) CROSS-CULTURAL SUITABILITY OR CULTURE CLOSENESS ............................ 34
4) FAMILY REQUIREMENTS ........................................................................................... 35
5) ORGANIZATION-SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS OR KNOWLEDGE OF THE LOCAL
ENVIRONMENT ..................................................................................................................... 35
6) LANGUAGE .................................................................................................................... 35
7) FLEXIBILITY .................................................................................................................. 35
8) TOLERANCE AND OPEN-MINDEDNESS................................................................... 35
ATTRIBUTES OF SUCCESSFUL EXPATRIATES .............................................................. 36
QUESTIONS THAT SHOULD ASK WHILE HIRING EXPATRIATE STAFF ................... 36
6
PART ONE
1. DESCRIPTION OF COMPANY “GALAXY ADVERTISER”
Galaxy is one of the new out-of-home advertising company specializes in out-of-home
advertising and provides solutions to the customers in the form of 3D signs, Wall Paneling,
Frontlit Fascia, and Backlit Fascia. Founded in August 2020, in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, consists of a
warehouse, an office and working area with machines. We have a complete unit under one roof.
By taking NTN and GST, Galaxy has started its journey in proper way. While visiting in various
multinational companies and advertising agencies, Galaxy has introduced itself as new entrant in
this field with great understanding of the domain by giving them proposals which includes some
detail about our costing, products, etc. In addition, Galaxy has a dynamic network that provides
clients with local market insights.
MISSION
“We provide excellent services of advertising to fulfill the requirements of our clients and do the
work right according to their needs. We give best to the clients at low cost that help them to grow
their businesses and to achieve their marketing goals.”
VISION
“To be the biggest advertisement company and bring new dimensional advertising to them who
see value in what we do.”
2. POSITION TO THE INTERVIEWEE
Galaxyshould set the standard of excellence providing wide range of services. We should
offer our customers fully integrated service, satisfying all aspects of their requirements. For this
purpose, Galaxy Company should require its own in-house, multi- talented staff. This means that
this company required multiple people on-hand with different styles to provide their clients with
more choices and better execution of their plans.
7
We four partners as owners run a company. But in order to hire talented staff and to run
advertising company smoothly, “Human Resource Manager” position should be filled as there
is a need of HR.
3. JOB TITLE
The Job Title that should be filled up is “Human Resource Manager”.
4. JOB DESCRIPTION (JD)
The job description defines role, responsibilities and duties to be performed on a job
position. The essential components of the job description are job title, job location, role,
responsibilities, duties, salary, incentives and allowances.After job analysis, we make Job
Description (JD) for the position of “HR Manager”. JD is given below:
Job Title:HR Manager
Job Location:Gulshan-e-Iqbal
Responsibilities and Duties:The responsibilities and duties of HR Manager are given below:
Develop and implement HR strategies and initiatives aligned with the overall business
strategy.
Maintain the progress and accomplishment of HR initiatives and systems.
Provide counseling on policies, procedures and on other SOPs time to time.
Manage the recruitment and selection process means involved in employment by
preparing job descriptions (JDs), job specifications (JSs), posting ads (on social media
like website, LinkedIn, FB page and other sites) and managing the hiring process or other
procedures.
Develop training and development (T&D) programs for workers.
Support in performance management system & processes.
8
Handle employee relations by addressing demands, grievances or other issues.
Maintain pay plan and benefits program.
Maintain employee records (attendance, over time TADA and other data etc.) according
to policies and legal requirements.
Other administrative activities and documentation (salary adjustments, promotions,
retention or termination, recognition of individual performance, identification of poor
performance).
Salary Package:35,000/- PKR
Benefits:Medical insurance, vacation, and networking
5. JOB SPECIFICATIONS (JS)
Job specification is a particular set of skills or attributes required in a candidate to perform
that job. Job specification includes personal attributes, skills, knowledge, educational
qualification and experience.The job specification (JS) is a brief version of the job description
(JDs) and will help narrow the interview team or panel questions and priorities while hiring the
candidate to fill the vacant position. After job description, we easily make Job Specifications (JS)
for the position of “HR Manager” as it is made by the details of job description.JS is given
below:
Skills:The skills requiredfor HR Manager are given below:
Knowledge of HR functions (recruitment & selection, training & development,
compensation & benefits or payroll, etc.).
Understanding of labor laws and other disciplinary procedures.
Expert in MS Office; knowledge of accounts is a plus.
Time-management ability.
9
Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.
Analytical problem-solving and decision-making skills.
Strong ethics and reliability.
Education:MBA-HR / MS/Phil-HR or MPA; and training certification, workshops and
internships local or international will be a plus.
Experience:Fresher or proven experience as HR officer, administrator or other HR positions.
6. JOB ADVERTISEMENTS
JOB OPPORTUNITY
Leading Advertising Company Requires Following Position Located At Gulshan-e-Iqbal,
Karachi.
HR Manager:-
Fresher or proven experience as HR officer, administrator or other HR positions with smart
looking, and MBA-HR / MS/Phil-HR or MPA in Business Administration.
The Person, who fulfills the above requirements, should apply via E-mail:-
galaxy.advertiser@outlook.com
Within 10 days after publishing the advertisement and also send CV at the above
address.
Note: Shortlisted candidates shall be called for interview and no TA-DA shall be
admissible.
Ph.: 021-1234567 Cell: 0300-1234567
We Are Equal Opportunity Employer
10
7. RECRUITMENT AND SELECTION PROCESS
Firstly, we did HR planning as it is necessary to hire right people for the right job at the right
time. Therefore, we assessed future needs by Job Analysis to identify job and the behavior
necessary to perform the job. For advertising company, currently there is a need of HR Manager
as we are unable to support in HR functions all the time. Then we made Job Description which
means a written statement of what the job holder does, how it is done, and why it is done and it
describes job content, environment, and conditions. Then we made Job Specifications which
contains minimum qualifications, and the Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSAs) for required
HR Manager.
Advertise No. 1/2020
(WALK IN INTERVIEW)
Leading Advertising Company Requires Following Position Located At Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi.
S. # Post Qualification Experience
01
Manager HR;
Salary Approx.
Rs. 35,000/- with other
benefits
MBA-HR / MS/Phil-
HR or MPA in
Business
Administration.
Fresher or proven experience
as HR
officer, administrator or other
HR positions
Miscellaneous Information:-
Age Limit is up to 25 years or not more than 30 years.
Candidates already serving in Govt. sectors must have submit NOC from their departments
Degree should be from the institution recognized by HEC.
Desirous candidates may appear along with CVs mentioning the information related to
qualification and experience as per requirements. They should bring their original
documents with original CNIC, copies and passport size photo.
Office at Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi E-mail: galaxy.advertiser@outlook.com
Ph: 021-1234567 Cells: 0300-1234567
No TA-DA shall be admissible
We are equal opportunity employer
11
As owners, we four partners set steps for the process of hiring for our company “Galaxy
Advertiser”. Therefore, following are the steps for hiring HR Manager:
1) USED EXTERNAL SOURCE TO ATTRACT CANDIDATES
We didrecruitment to identifying potential candidates by using external source i.e. job ads.
For this purpose, we posted advertisement on our website, job portals (indeed.pk and
rozee.pk),and on other social media sites (LinkedIn and Facebook Page) for the job position (HR
Manager) which include job description and job specification, hence candidates are able to apply
for the job positions.
2) MADE POOL OF CANDIDATES
After seeing job advertisement, candidates applied for job position (HR Manager). Our 2
partners saved CVs and resumes in personal computer and hence pool of candidate formed of
around 120.
3) CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR TELEPHONIC INTERVIEW / SCREENING
80 CVs and resumes selected for telephonic interview by us. Out of 80 candidates, 55
candidates were available for telephonic interview.
4) CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR PHYSICAL INTERVIEW
After telephonic interview, 30 candidates were shortlisted or selected for face to face
(physical) interview.Out of 30 candidates, only 20 candidates visited for the interview to our
office.15 candidates were not approved or rejected by psychiatrist because of their behavior.
5) CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR TESTS
Remaining 5 candidates were selected for the test. We were taking Logical Aptitude and
Personality Tests by using Criteria Cognitive Aptitude Test (CCAT) and the Employee
Personality Profile (EPP) for the position of HR Manager in order to check critical thinking and
problem-solving skills and to matches up candidate’s personality with a particular role.
12.
12
6) FINAL SELECTION OF CANDIDATE
After taking test, we failed four candidates and then selected competent person for given job
position (HR Manager) and he is the right person for the right job as matched with right job
position for advertising company.
8. TEST
Employment tests are the best possible tool in understanding the capacity of the candidate to
adjust with the job requirements. How much a candidate can adapt to the situation in the
organization can be known with the help of tests. Various types of tests are conducted to measure
the analytical and logical capacity, reasoning ability, aptitude, psychology and strength of the
candidate.
According to Milton L. Bhum, ‘a test is a sample of an individual’s behavior, performance
or attitude’. Lee J. Crombach defines, ‘a test is a systematic procedure for comparing the
behavior of two or more persons’.
TYPES OF TEST
Following are the different types of employment tests used in organizations:
13
1) On the Basis of Methods
a. Individual Tests:
They are used to measure attitude, interest and capacity to work of a person.
b. Group Tests:
A large number of candidates are tested together under the group test. Generally, leadership
skills are tested through this type.
2) On the Basis of Objectives
a. Interest Tests:
They are used to find out the area of work in which the candidate is interested to work.
b. Intelligence Tests:
Mental ability, judgment capacity and learning skills can be measured through these tests.
The imagination and visualization capacity of a person can be very well understood.
c. Personality Tests:
Personal traits such as emotions, expressions, confidence and courage are evaluated through
it.
d. Trade Tests:
How much a person is competent to do a specific nature of job is understood by conducting
the trade test.
e. Achievement Tests:
Skills, abilities and knowledge prescribed by the candidate throughout the selection process
are to be practically checked through this test.
14
f. Simulation Tests:
The behavior of a candidate in one particular circumstance is measured by creating the
artificial environment.
g. Assessment Tests:
The selected candidates will have to take up a lot of job responsibilities in future. This test is
conducted to extract the potential of a candidate to work in the authoritative positions.
3) On the Basis of Aptitude
a. Vocational Aptitude Tests:
This test helps to understand the adaptability of the candidates for the job allocated to them.
How much they are receptive towards the job is measured through it.
b. Logical Aptitude Tests:
The candidate applying their own mind and ideas to make their work perfect and interesting
is called their logical capacity and innovation.
TEST TYPE THAT “GALAXY ADVERTISER” USED
Our company “Galaxy Advertiser” is looking for HR Manager means we are searching for
good critical thinkers who are also a quality match for managerial role that also require extensive
interpersonal skills. For this purpose, we are usingIndividual Test Method, and using Logical
Aptitude and Personality Tests such as the Criteria Cognitive Aptitude Test (CCAT) and the
Employee Personality Profile (EPP) as these tests are ideal for assessing qualities that we desire
in HR Managers. The CCAT measures critical thinking and problem-solving skills, while the
EPP analyzes how well a candidate’s personality matches up with a particular role.
15
9. INTERVIEW PROCESS
An interview is a procedure designed to obtain information from a person through oral
responses to oral inquiries.
According to Gary Dessler, “Interview is a selection procedure designed to predict future
job performance on the basis of applicants’ oral responses to oral inquiries.”
The interview is the most critical component of the entire selection process. It serves as the
primary means to collect additional information on an applicant. It serves as the basis for
assessing an applicant’s job-related knowledge, skills, and abilities. It is designed to decide if an
individual should be interviewed further, hired, or eliminated from consideration.
TYPES OF INTERVIEW
There are several types of interview;
1. Unstructured (Nondirective) Interview
2. Structured (Directive) Interview
3. Situational Interview
4. Behavioral Interview
5. Job-related Interview
6. Stress Interview
7. Panel Interview (Board Interview)
8. One-On-One Interview
9. Mass Interview (Group Interview)
10. Phone Interview
16
1) Unstructured (Nondirective) Interview
In unstructured interviews, there is generally no set format to follow so that the interview
can take various directions. The lack of structure allows the interviewer to ask follow-up
questions and pursue points of interest as they develop.
An unstructured interview is an interview where probing, open-ended questions are asked. It
involves a procedure where different questions may be asked to different applicants.
2) Structured (Directive) Interview
In structured interviews, the interviewer lists the questions and acceptable responses in
advance and may even rate and score possible answers for appropriateness.
An interview consisting of a series of job-related questions that are asked consistently of each
applicant for a particular job is known as a structured interview.A structured interview typically
contains four types of questions.
a. Situational questions: Pose a hypothetical job situation to determine what the candidate
would do in that situation.
b. Job knowledge questions: Check out the candidate’s job-related knowledge.
c. Job-sample simulation questions: Involve situations in which acandidate may be
actually required to perform a sample task from the job.
d. Worker requirements questions: Seek to determine the candidate’s willingness to
conform to the requirements of the job.
3) Situational Interview
In a situational interview, you ask the candidate what his or her behavior would be in a given
situation. Candidates are interviewed about what actions they would take in various job-related
situations. Situational interviews ask interviewees to describe how they would react to a
hypothetical situation today or tomorrow.
17.
17
4) Behavioral Interview
In a behavioral interview, you ask applicants to describe how they reacted to actual situations
in the past.
Candidates are asked what actions they have taken in prior job situations that are similar to
situations they may encounter on the job. The interviewers are then scored using a scoring guide
constructed by job experts.
This is a structured interview that uses questions designed to probe the candidate’s past
behavior in specific situations. This technique involves asking all interviewees standardized
questions about how they handled past situations that were similar to situations they may
encounter on the job.
The interviewer may also ask discretionary probing questions for details of the situations, the
interviewee’s behavior in the situation, and the outcome. The interviewee’s responses are then
scored with Behaviorally Anchored Rating Scales (BARS).
5) Job-related Interview
In a job-related interview, the interviewer asks applicants questions about relevant past
experiences.
It is a series of job-related questions that focus on relevant past job-related behaviors. The
questions here don’t revolve around hypothetical or actual situations or scenarios.
Instead, the interviewer asks job-related questions such as, “Which courses did you like best
in business school?”
6) Stress Interview
In a stress interview, the interviewer seeks to make the applicant uncomfortable with
occasionally rude questions. The aim is supposedly to spot sensitive applicants and those with
low or high-stress tolerance.
18.
INTERVIEW TYPES THAT "GALAXY ADVERTISER" USED
criticism with anger and abuse. It intentionally creates anxiety to determine how an applicant
will react to stress on the job.
7) Panel Interview (Board Interview)
A panel interview, also known as a board interview, is an interview conducted by a team of
interviewers, who together interview each candidate and then combine their ratings into a final
score.
Here one candidate is interviewed by several representatives of the firm. This technique
entails the job candidate giving oral responses to job-related questions asked by a panel of
interviewers.
Each member of the panel then rates each interviewee on such dimensions as work history,
motivation, creative thinking, and presentation.
The scoring procedure for oral interview boards has typically been subjective; thus, it would
be subject to personal biases of those individuals sitting on the board. This technique may not be
feasible for jobs in which there are a large number of applicants that must be interviewed.
8) One-On-One Interview
In a one-on-one interview, one interviewer meets one candidate. In a typical employment
interview, the applicant meets one-on-one with an interviewer. As the interview may be a highly
emotional occasion for the applicant, meeting alone with the interviewer is often less threatening.
9) Mass Interview (Group Interview)
The mass/group interview is a relatively new technique in the west and almost unknown in
our country. It is a procedure for the discovery of leadership.
Several job applicants are placed in a leaderless discussion, and interviewers sit in the
background to observe and evaluate the performance of the candidates.
19
In a mass/group interview, a panel interviews several candidates simultaneously. The panel
poses a problem and then watches to see which candidate takes the lead in formulating an
answer.
10) Phone Interview
Employers do some interviews through telephone. These can actually be not more accurate
than face-to-face interviews for judging an applicant’s conscientiousness, intelligence, and
interpersonal skills.Here, neither candidate needs to worry about things like appearance or
handshakes, so each can focus on answers.
INTERVIEW TYPES THAT “GALAXY ADVERTISER” USED
From above types, we as owners of Galaxy Advertiser aretaking phone interview; using
structured interview through forms; taking one-on-one interview; and using job-related and
behavior interview.
PhoneInterview: Whenpool of candidates gathers after seeing advertisement of job position,
first we can take telephonic interview for shortlisting candidates.
Structured Interview:After telephonic interview, we can call shortlisted candidates for
physical interview. Before starting physical interview from shortlisted candidates, we can
give assessment forms to candidates which are in structured manner.Each candidate is asked
similar questions in a predetermined format.
20
INTERVIEW ASSESSMENT FORM
Candidate Name:
Job Title Considered For:
Date & Time of Interview:
Interviewed By:
Came To Know About This Opening
Through: (Newspaper / Website / Job Portals
/ Reference or any Social Media Sites)
Candidates Personal Details:
Competency 1:Attitude
Traits Ratings
Personal hygiene: (Dressing, trimmed hair
etc.)
Liking towards team work
Leadership qualities
Interpersonal skills
Communication
If any other please specify:
Competency 2: Skill
Traits Ratings
Technical skills
21
Competency 3: Knowledge
Traits Ratings
Job knowledge
Market knowledge
Similar experiences (if any)
About GCL
What Are Your Career Goals?
Why Hire You?
Strengths Weakness
Major achievements @work place:
Job priority:
Why Shift?
Notice Period:
Current CTC:
22.
22
Expected CTC:
OverallRatings:
Any Specific Note:
Status: Rejected
Hold
Selected
Call for second round
Can be considered for other openings
Interviewer’s signature
One-On-One Interview:We can call shortlisted candidates to take face to face interview in
which we asked general questions, job-related questions and behavioral questions as it is
structured (directive) interview.
10.GENERAL INTERVIEW QUESTIONS
Following are the general questions that we asked to our shortlisted candidates for the HR
Manager position:
1. Tell me about yourself
2. Why should I hire you?
3. Why do you want to work at our company?
4. Can you work under pressure?
5. What are your goals?
6. What motivates you to do good job?
7. Give me an example of your creativity.
23
8. Where do you see yourself five years from now?
11.INTERVIEW QUESTIONS RELATED TO THE POSITION
Following are the job-related questions that we asked to our shortlisted candidates for the
HR Manager position:
1. What do you like most about working in human resources?
2. Can you give a short description of an ideal HR workplace for you?
3. What are your future goals as an HR employee?
4. What made you consider HR as a profession?
5. What questions would you ask me if you were the interviewer?
6. What do you see as a major event, trend or change that will change human resources in the
next five years?
7. What human resources subjects interested you the most during your university days?
8. Can you describe the reasons you think you are the best fit for the HR manager position in
our company?
12.INTERVIEW QUESTIONS RELATED TO PASTEXPERIENCE
Following are the past-experienced related questions that we asked to our shortlisted
experienced candidates for the HR Manager position:
1. Can you describe your management style?
2. As an HR manager, what qualities do you possess that will help you drive results in our
company?
3. How many years of experience do you have in HR?
24
4. Describe a tough experience you had with a colleague or a manager and how you handled it.
5. What experience do you have leading a project team as an HR manager?
6. How skillful are you working with software systems in HR?
7. What experience do you have handling conflict in an organization?
8. How have you handled leading a hiring team? Describe a practical experience.
26
14.GATHER MORE INFORMATION WITH FOLLOW UP
QUESTIONS
When to follow up with the hiring manager,following types of questions can be asked via
email:
1. During the interview, you mentioned the position requires the employee to travel once a
month. Can you explain more what this travel consists of?”
2. In JD, it was mentioned that one of the responsibility is to develop training and development
(T&D) programs for workers. So, I want to ask whether the training will be on job or off job
training.
3. “Hello Mr. or Miss! I wanted to follow up with you about the Human Resource Manager
position. I was wondering if you could provide a timeline of the hiring process.”
15.GIVE CANDIDATES THE CHANCE TO ASK QUESTIONS
Following are the questions that few candidates(coming for the HR Manager position) asked
from us as we are providing chance to ask:
1. What are the next steps in your hiring process?
2. When and how will I hear from you?
3. Any chances of career development?
4. Are you providing any benefits with salary package?
5. What do you expect me to accomplish in the first 6 months?
27.
PART TWO
1. HOW THE SELECTIONPROCESSFOR AN EMIGRANT DIFFERS
FROM A NATIONAL PROCESS
Firms used to selecting managers for their domestic and foreign positions obviously have
many similarities. For either assignment candidates need the technical knowledge and skills to do
the job, and the intelligence and people skills to be successful managers. Testing, interviewing
and background checks are as applicable for selecting expatriates as for domestic assignments.
However, foreign assignments are also different. There is the need to interact with
colleagues and bosses whose culture may be different. And if spouse and children will share the
assignments there are the complexities and pressures that the family will have to confront from
learning a new language to finding new friends and attending new schools. Furthermore it’s not
how different culturally the host country is from the person’s home country, it’s the person’s
ability to adapt that’s important.
The selection process is a challenge of an emigrant (foreign) is ten times folded as compare
to national (domestic) process and it is more important that the emigrant candidate should be a
right person because he/she would be a newly one employee for the organization. Following are
some difference between emigrant and a national selection process of candidates:
1) TIME CONSUMING - DIFFERENCE
Big difference is that an emigrant recruitment / selection process is more consuming as
taking more time to complete process till shortlisted to selection process as compare to a national
candidate hiring. National candidate know each and everything within the country to deal with
all aspects even national candidate should compromised having a country level chance for the
development of the career and less time consuming for the organization.
28.
2) GEOGRAPHICAL DIFFERENCE
Geographic difference also important one for the emigrant candidate as communication with
potential employee by online / open / email / video conversation / telephonic conversation or
direct face to face meeting is difficult in terms of time zone differences as compared to national
candidate who can called for the meeting / interview anytime as per organization requirements
and would be no time zone differences. Therefore, the selection process will be standard having
chance to work in a dynamic environment.
3) FAMILY ADJUSTMENT DIFFERENCE
While hiring internationally, it is essential to consider family adjustment issues. As family of
expatriate may be move in a foreign country, so companies should consider and arrange housing,
schooling, language training, culture training, and all that for family members of expatriate too.
In national hiring, there is no need of family adjustment as company is exists in home country.
4) CULTURE UNDERSTANDING DIFFERENCE
Cultural difference also very important as the expatriate is from the country where culture is
totally different relatively to the country he/she is going to work, it would be great barrier for
him/her to understand things and work effectively and efficiently. For example, in Malaysian
culture, if someone speaks loudly, they consider it as he is fighting on the other hand in Pakistani
culture it is quite normal to speak loudly.
5) IMMIGRATION LAWS DIFFERENCE
An emigrant has to face some laws like visa permit as without work permit a person will be
considered illegal. Race issue is also a big difference for the emigrant as compare to a national
candidate, Religion would not be welcome in some countries even they are neighbors. Then
comes to visa processing and tickets will be an additional expense for the organization.
29.
6) EMPLOYMENT COST DIFFERENCE
When companies select emigrants (PCNs, HCNs and TCNs), companies may be pay more in
terms of currency value, benefits including pay for housing,schooling, conveyance allowances
and some other taxes and costs as compared with national candidate. National candidate is a
permanent resident of the country, it’s fortunately very good for the organization to hire local
one in the sense of low cost employee hiring for the competent employees.
7) LANGUAGE DIFFERENCE
Emigrants have language problem as they have to deal with foreign country bosses and
colleagues to speak and understand them in an easy way as country people wants or at least
fulfill the requirements. Also conversation in local market is a language barrier for emigrant
candidates’.
Having these very practical differences, national selection process is quite different as
compare to emigrant selection process; emigrants have issues to work as international / foreign
candidate to fulfill the requirements of hiring process and so international selection process is
more challenging for the organizations.
30
2. HOW TO MANAGE INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENTS
It is difficult to manage international assignments for international HR managers.A
good international assignment exposes and enhances assignees cross-cultural skills and
knowledge, lets them develop new leadership potential, and exposes them to new ideas, making
them stronger employees in the future for the organization. Mostly employers are failed to
manage international assignments due to culture shock.
If as managers, we are managing International Assignments, we will consider some
following important kinds of steps in our mind:
1) CULTURE MANAGEMENT
It is necessary to provide trainings to employees especially to parent country and third
country nationals(means to expatriate) regarding culture in order to successfully manage
international assignments.There will be cultural barriers to overcome, as well as homesickness
and culture shock to deal with. Families and spouses need to be prepared for the changes.
Provide trainings for the understanding of new country culture, to take out expatriates from
culture shock and how to manage impacts of culture shock.
2) LANGUAGE MANAGEMENT
It is necessary to provide trainings to employees especially to parent country and third
country nationals (means to expatriate) regarding language in order to successfully manage
international assignments. Provide trainings for the understanding of new language as it is
important for the effective communication purpose and for the efficient work.
3) LENGTH OF ASSIGNMENT
Length of assignment does contribute to adjustment and performance. For example, the
average assignment for Japanese firms tends to be four to five years. A longer assignment allows
the expatriate more time to adjust to the foreign situation and become productive. Japanese firms
often do not expect the expatriate to perform up to full capacity until the third year; the first year
of the foreign assignment is seen mainly as a period of adjustment to the foreign environment.
31
4) EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION SKILLS
In order to successfully manage international assignments, it is necessary for expatriates to
effectively communicate with their colleagues and bosses. Therefore, we provide trainings to
expatriates for the enhancement of communication skills.
5) SALARY AND BENEFITS
For managing international assignments in a good way, it is necessary to check the costs that
either expatriate is satisfied from the cost that is paid by the company in terms of salary (keeping
consider if expatriate’s family become unemployed due to foreign movement with expatriate),
moving cost for household materials, fare of airplane or train or ship or bus, housing, school
costs, transportation costs while in country, home country visits and security.
6) MANAGING PROFESSIONAL AND FAMILY LIFE
Personal and family life should be balanced and managed in order to successfully manage
international assignments. When expatriate alone come in a new country, he/she get disturbed
and geographical distance also creates hurdles in spending time with family in terms of timings
difference. When expatriate come in a new country with their family, employee may be unable to
manage office life and family life as adjustment of family members may take lot of time which
will lead to create disturbance in employee work life. Therefore, we should provide trainings
regarding how to manage work and family life in a new country.
7) KNOW ABOUT SOCIAL AND PROFESSIONAL ASPECTS OF LIFE
As every country have their own social and professional aspects, therefore it is necessary for
expatriates to know about thesocial and professional aspects of life in a host country. Hence, we
are providing information about thesocial and professional aspects by which expatriates can
easily adjust and live in a new country.
32
8) MENTORING SCHEMES
A cross-cultural mentor might be a colleague in the new office, or a co-worker who has
experience of it. Typical discussion points with a mentor might include management style,
hierarchy, gender issues, meeting etiquette, negotiating and decision making. Basically, a mentor
should be a person on whom the expat can rely when problems come up.
9) COMMUNICATION FOCUSED
Checking in regularly is the best way to stay appraised of how the assignment is
progressing, what new ideas and useful information have been picked up, and dealing with any
problems before they become severe. We encouraging expatriates to share their experiences by
for example, participating in video conferences.
10) CAREER DEVELOPMENT
Career development increases the expatriate’s responsibilities and influence within the
corporation, provides a set of unique experiences beneficial to both the individual and the firm,
and offers the opportunity to work on a project that important to the organization. Therefore, we
assess and track career development for the sake of managing international assignments.
The above 9 steps are not all in order to manage international assignments successfully.
There are more things like Job knowledge and motivation, relational skills,
flexibility/adaptability, extra cultural openness and family willingness (spouse’s positive opinion
and so on).
REASONS FOR INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENT
Position Filling:Due to skills gap, launch of new effort, technology transfer, requirement of
country like in foreign, every company should hired 10% diverse workforce, etc.
Management Development:Training and development purposes common company value.
Organizational Development:Need for control, transfer of knowledge, skill, procedures and
practices.
33
SOURCES OF EMPLOYEES
First Source:
The company can send employees from their home countries, which are referred to as
expatriates, or home country nationals or parent country nationals(PCNs).
Second Source:
Company can recruit host country nationals (HCNs). They are natives of the host country.
Third Source:
Company can hire third country nationals (TCNs) who are natives of a country other than
the home country or the host country.
34
3. FACTORS CONSIDERED BEFORE SELECTION OF AN
EXPATRIATE MANAGER
As international human resource managers, we should consider factorsbefore selection of
ourexpatriate manager/staff.The factors involved in the expatriation selection are:
1) COST
Direct cost and indirect cost should be considered before expatriate selection. The direct cost
in terms ofcurrency value, housing, transportation, salaries and benefits, cost concerns for the
family. And the indirect cost in terms of providing training regarding, culture, language, etc. It is
most costly to hire parent country nationals in the foreign location. Therefore, first we should
consider estimated cost especially for parent country and third country nationals.
For example; Pakistanis, Indians, and Bangladeshis are working in Dubai as a labor due to
low labor cost; Pakistanis are working in Malaysia as a doctors, accountants, bankers, etc. due to
low cost.
2) TECHNICAL ABILITY
Before selecting expatriate, international HR managers should ensure that the person chosen
for a given jobs in abroad has the competencies, knowledge and experiences that are required in
order to perform well.
3) CROSS-CULTURAL SUITABILITY OR CULTURE CLOSENESS
Before selecting expatriate, international HR managers should also ensure that the person is
knowledgeable of the culture of the foreign countries for his or her mission. It is important to
consider that the lack of knowledge about the culture of other country is one of the primary
reasons for failure of expatriate jobs. Therefore, employee should have adaptability to the new
culture.
35
4) FAMILY REQUIREMENTS
Family requirements are also very important factor to consider. As family of expatriate also
come up with the expatriate in a foreign country. Therefore, companies should fulfill their needs
regarding housing, schooling, adjust employee salary with respect to family unemployment (if
family employed in parent country), etc.
5) ORGANIZATION-SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTSOR KNOWLEDGE OF THE
LOCAL ENVIRONMENT
It is important to consider the different requirements needed by the company plus country,
where to send the expatriate. Like for example, there are some regions in the world that do not
accept women for managers and leaders. Therefore, it is important to consider these aspects.
6) LANGUAGE
In order to work efficiently and effectively and to build successful relationships in the team,
it is important to know about the language of foreign country for communication. Therefore, it is
important to send person who is experienced and knowledgeable, at the same time, can verbally
and non-verbally communicate using the language of the foreign country.
7) FLEXIBILITY
It should be considered before selecting expatriate that he or she is flexible in adapting all
foreign matters including culture, language, etc. It considers how much an employee may be
flexible while acting as an expatriate.
8) TOLERANCE AND OPEN-MINDEDNESS
It should be considered before selecting expatriate that expatriate should be tolerable and
open-minded. It means the expatriate should be in the habit of zero tolerance and open-
mindedness.
36
ATTRIBUTES OF SUCCESSFUL EXPATRIATES
There are following three major attributes of successful expatriates according to the research:
1. Intellectual Capital: Knowledge, skills, understanding and cognitive complexity.
2. Psychological Capital: The ability to function successfully in the host country through
internal acceptance of different cultures and a strong desire to learn from new experiences.
3. Social Capital:The ability to build trusting relationships with local stakeholders, whether
they are employees, supply chain partners or customers.
QUESTIONS THAT SHOULD ASK WHILE HIRING EXPATRIATE STAFF
During hiring expatriate manager/staff,following are some questions that should be asked to
every candidate:
How many expatriate assignments have you completed?
What difficulties did you experience adjusting to previous international assignments? How
did you overcome them?
What factors made your adjustment to the new environment easier?
Please describe what success or failure means to you when referring to an expatriate
assignment.
Was the success or failure of your assignments measured by your employers? If so, how did
they measure it?
During your last international assignment, do you recall when you realized your situation was
a success or a failure? How did you come to that determination?
Why do you wish to be assigned an international position?
37
We also remember advantages and disadvantages of using Parent Country Nationals
(PCN’s), Host Country Nationals (HCN’s)andThird Country Nationals (TCN’s) during
hiring process for manager or staff position of our organization.
THANK YOU
