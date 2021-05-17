Galaxy Advertiser (Report)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PROJECT REPORT ON GALAXY ADVERTISER INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SUBMITTED BY Ramish Tanvir (59493) Mehwish Iqbal (59578) Tariq Mehmood (56908) Saeed Ahmed (10603)
2 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT In the world of today, there is a race that one who has the will to do something will succeed. First, we...
6 PART ONE 1. DESCRIPTION OF COMPANY “GALAXY ADVERTISER” Galaxy is one of the new out-of-home advertising company speciali...
7 We four partners as owners run a company. But in order to hire talented staff and to run advertising company smoothly, “...
8  Handle employee relations by addressing demands, grievances or other issues.  Maintain pay plan and benefits program....
9  Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.  Analytical problem-solving and decision-making skills.  Strong ...
10 7. RECRUITMENT AND SELECTION PROCESS Firstly, we did HR planning as it is necessary to hire right people for the right ...
11 As owners, we four partners set steps for the process of hiring for our company “Galaxy Advertiser”. Therefore, followi...
12 6) FINAL SELECTION OF CANDIDATE After taking test, we failed four candidates and then selected competent person for giv...
13 1) On the Basis of Methods a. Individual Tests: They are used to measure attitude, interest and capacity to work of a p...
14 f. Simulation Tests: The behavior of a candidate in one particular circumstance is measured by creating the artificial ...
15 9. INTERVIEW PROCESS An interview is a procedure designed to obtain information from a person through oral responses to...
16 1) Unstructured (Nondirective) Interview In unstructured interviews, there is generally no set format to follow so that...
17 4) Behavioral Interview In a behavioral interview, you ask applicants to describe how they reacted to actual situations...
18 Stress interviews may help unearth hypersensitive applicants who might overreact to mild criticism with anger and abuse...
19 In a mass/group interview, a panel interviews several candidates simultaneously. The panel poses a problem and then wat...
20 INTERVIEW ASSESSMENT FORM Candidate Name: Job Title Considered For: Date & Time of Interview: Interviewed By: Came To K...
21 Competency 3: Knowledge Traits Ratings Job knowledge Market knowledge Similar experiences (if any) About GCL What Are Y...
22 Expected CTC: OverallRatings: Any Specific Note: Status: Rejected Hold Selected Call for second round Can be considered...
23 8. Where do you see yourself five years from now? 11.INTERVIEW QUESTIONS RELATED TO THE POSITION Following are the job-...
24 4. Describe a tough experience you had with a colleague or a manager and how you handled it. 5. What experience do you ...
25 13.ASSESSMENT FORM
26 14.GATHER MORE INFORMATION WITH FOLLOW UP QUESTIONS When to follow up with the hiring manager,following types of questi...
27 PART TWO 1. HOW THE SELECTIONPROCESSFOR AN EMIGRANT DIFFERS FROM A NATIONAL PROCESS Firms used to selecting managers fo...
28 2) GEOGRAPHICAL DIFFERENCE Geographic difference also important one for the emigrant candidate as communication with po...
29 6) EMPLOYMENT COST DIFFERENCE When companies select emigrants (PCNs, HCNs and TCNs), companies may be pay more in terms...
30 2. HOW TO MANAGE INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENTS It is difficult to manage international assignments for international HR man...
31 4) EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION SKILLS In order to successfully manage international assignments, it is necessary for expatr...
32 8) MENTORING SCHEMES A cross-cultural mentor might be a colleague in the new office, or a co-worker who has experience ...
33 SOURCES OF EMPLOYEES  First Source: The company can send employees from their home countries, which are referred to as...
34 3. FACTORS CONSIDERED BEFORE SELECTION OF AN EXPATRIATE MANAGER As international human resource managers, we should con...
35 4) FAMILY REQUIREMENTS Family requirements are also very important factor to consider. As family of expatriate also com...
36 ATTRIBUTES OF SUCCESSFUL EXPATRIATES There are following three major attributes of successful expatriates according to ...
37 We also remember advantages and disadvantages of using Parent Country Nationals (PCN’s), Host Country Nationals (HCN’s)...
  1. 1. PROJECT REPORT ON GALAXY ADVERTISER INTERNATIONAL HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SUBMITTED BY Ramish Tanvir (59493) Mehwish Iqbal (59578) Tariq Mehmood (56908) Saeed Ahmed (10603) SUPERVISOR Sir Dr. Munawar Pahi Fall – 2020 Dated: 31st October 2020
  2. 2. 2 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT In the world of today, there is a race that one who has the will to do something will succeed. First, we would like to bow down my head in front of the supreme power the Almighty ALLAH and want to thank Him as He has always guided us to the right path. Without His grace, we would not be able to complete this project perfectly then we would like to invoke peace to ALLAH’s last prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W) whose life is a complete guideline to all humanity. Then there are our parents who have brought us to this stage with their encouragement and love. We highly obliged to Sir Dr. MunawarPahi who has provided us the opportunity to prove, for providing us all the necessary information related to the project and for constant supervision. In the end,we would like to thanks all my friends and family members who have always supported us with their abilities.
  3. 3. 3 TABLE OF CONTENTS PART ONE..................................................................................................................................... 6 1. DESCRIPTION OF COMPANY “GALAXY ADVERTISER” ............................................ 6 MISSION .................................................................................................................................... 6 VISION ....................................................................................................................................... 6 2. POSITION TO THE INTERVIEWEE ................................................................................... 6 3. JOB TITLE ............................................................................................................................. 7 4. JOB DESCRIPTION (JD) ...................................................................................................... 7 5. JOB SPECIFICATIONS (JS) ................................................................................................. 8 6. JOB ADVERTISEMENTS..................................................................................................... 9 7. RECRUITMENT AND SELECTION PROCESS ............................................................... 10 1) USED EXTERNAL SOURCE TO ATTRACT CANDIDATES ..................................... 11 2) MADE POOL OF CANDIDATES................................................................................... 11 3) CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR TELEPHONIC INTERVIEW / SCREENING ......... 11 4) CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR PHYSICAL INTERVIEW ....................................... 11 5) CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR TESTS ...................................................................... 11 6) FINAL SELECTION OF CANDIDATE.......................................................................... 12 8. TEST..................................................................................................................................... 12 TYPES OF TEST...................................................................................................................... 12 TEST TYPE THAT “GALAXY ADVERTISER” USED........................................................ 14 9. INTERVIEW PROCESS ...................................................................................................... 15 TYPES OF INTERVIEW ......................................................................................................... 15 INTERVIEW TYPES THAT “GALAXY ADVERTISER” USED......................................... 19 10. GENERAL INTERVIEW QUESTIONS ......................................................................... 22
  4. 4. 4 11. INTERVIEW QUESTIONS RELATED TO THE POSITION........................................ 23 12. INTERVIEW QUESTIONS RELATED TO PAST EXPERIENCE ............................... 23 13. ASSESSMENT FORM..................................................................................................... 25 14. GATHER MORE INFORMATION WITH FOLLOW UP QUESTIONS ...................... 26 15. GIVE CANDIDATES THE CHANCE TO ASK QUESTIONS...................................... 26 PART TWO .................................................................................................................................. 27 1. HOW THE SELECTION PROCESS FOR AN EMIGRANT DIFFERS FROM A NATIONAL PROCESS................................................................................................................ 27 1) TIME CONSUMING - DIFFERENCE ............................................................................ 27 2) GEOGRAPHICAL DIFFERENCE .................................................................................. 28 3) FAMILY ADJUSTMENT DIFFERENCE....................................................................... 28 4) CULTURE UNDERSTANDING DIFFERENCE............................................................ 28 5) IMMIGRATION LAWS DIFFERENCE ......................................................................... 28 6) EMPLOYMENT COST DIFFERENCE .......................................................................... 29 7) LANGUAGE DIFFERENCE ........................................................................................... 29 2. HOW TO MANAGE INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENTS.............................................. 30 1) CULTURE MANAGEMENT .......................................................................................... 30 2) LANGUAGE MANAGEMENT ...................................................................................... 30 3) LENGTH OF ASSIGNMENT.......................................................................................... 30 4) EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION SKILLS ................................................................... 31 5) SALARY AND BENEFITS ............................................................................................. 31 6) MANAGING PROFESSIONAL AND FAMILY LIFE................................................... 31 7) KNOW ABOUT SOCIAL AND PROFESSIONAL ASPECTS OF LIFE ...................... 31 8) MENTORING SCHEMES ............................................................................................... 32 9) COMMUNICATION FOCUSED .................................................................................... 32
  5. 5. 5 10) CAREER DEVELOPMENT.......................................................................................... 32 REASONS FOR INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENT ........................................................... 32 SOURCES OF EMPLOYEES .................................................................................................. 33 3. FACTORS CONSIDERED BEFORE SELECTION OF AN EXPATRIATE MANAGER 34 1) COST................................................................................................................................ 34 2) TECHNICAL ABILITY................................................................................................... 34 3) CROSS-CULTURAL SUITABILITY OR CULTURE CLOSENESS ............................ 34 4) FAMILY REQUIREMENTS ........................................................................................... 35 5) ORGANIZATION-SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS OR KNOWLEDGE OF THE LOCAL ENVIRONMENT ..................................................................................................................... 35 6) LANGUAGE .................................................................................................................... 35 7) FLEXIBILITY .................................................................................................................. 35 8) TOLERANCE AND OPEN-MINDEDNESS................................................................... 35 ATTRIBUTES OF SUCCESSFUL EXPATRIATES .............................................................. 36 QUESTIONS THAT SHOULD ASK WHILE HIRING EXPATRIATE STAFF ................... 36
  6. 6. 6 PART ONE 1. DESCRIPTION OF COMPANY “GALAXY ADVERTISER” Galaxy is one of the new out-of-home advertising company specializes in out-of-home advertising and provides solutions to the customers in the form of 3D signs, Wall Paneling, Frontlit Fascia, and Backlit Fascia. Founded in August 2020, in Gulshan-e-Iqbal, consists of a warehouse, an office and working area with machines. We have a complete unit under one roof. By taking NTN and GST, Galaxy has started its journey in proper way. While visiting in various multinational companies and advertising agencies, Galaxy has introduced itself as new entrant in this field with great understanding of the domain by giving them proposals which includes some detail about our costing, products, etc. In addition, Galaxy has a dynamic network that provides clients with local market insights. MISSION “We provide excellent services of advertising to fulfill the requirements of our clients and do the work right according to their needs. We give best to the clients at low cost that help them to grow their businesses and to achieve their marketing goals.” VISION “To be the biggest advertisement company and bring new dimensional advertising to them who see value in what we do.” 2. POSITION TO THE INTERVIEWEE Galaxyshould set the standard of excellence providing wide range of services. We should offer our customers fully integrated service, satisfying all aspects of their requirements. For this purpose, Galaxy Company should require its own in-house, multi- talented staff. This means that this company required multiple people on-hand with different styles to provide their clients with more choices and better execution of their plans.
  7. 7. 7 We four partners as owners run a company. But in order to hire talented staff and to run advertising company smoothly, “Human Resource Manager” position should be filled as there is a need of HR. 3. JOB TITLE The Job Title that should be filled up is “Human Resource Manager”. 4. JOB DESCRIPTION (JD) The job description defines role, responsibilities and duties to be performed on a job position. The essential components of the job description are job title, job location, role, responsibilities, duties, salary, incentives and allowances.After job analysis, we make Job Description (JD) for the position of “HR Manager”. JD is given below: Job Title:HR Manager Job Location:Gulshan-e-Iqbal Responsibilities and Duties:The responsibilities and duties of HR Manager are given below:  Develop and implement HR strategies and initiatives aligned with the overall business strategy.  Maintain the progress and accomplishment of HR initiatives and systems.  Provide counseling on policies, procedures and on other SOPs time to time.  Manage the recruitment and selection process means involved in employment by preparing job descriptions (JDs), job specifications (JSs), posting ads (on social media like website, LinkedIn, FB page and other sites) and managing the hiring process or other procedures.  Develop training and development (T&D) programs for workers.  Support in performance management system & processes.
  8. 8. 8  Handle employee relations by addressing demands, grievances or other issues.  Maintain pay plan and benefits program.  Maintain employee records (attendance, over time TADA and other data etc.) according to policies and legal requirements.  Other administrative activities and documentation (salary adjustments, promotions, retention or termination, recognition of individual performance, identification of poor performance). Salary Package:35,000/- PKR Benefits:Medical insurance, vacation, and networking 5. JOB SPECIFICATIONS (JS) Job specification is a particular set of skills or attributes required in a candidate to perform that job. Job specification includes personal attributes, skills, knowledge, educational qualification and experience.The job specification (JS) is a brief version of the job description (JDs) and will help narrow the interview team or panel questions and priorities while hiring the candidate to fill the vacant position. After job description, we easily make Job Specifications (JS) for the position of “HR Manager” as it is made by the details of job description.JS is given below: Skills:The skills requiredfor HR Manager are given below:  Knowledge of HR functions (recruitment & selection, training & development, compensation & benefits or payroll, etc.).  Understanding of labor laws and other disciplinary procedures.  Expert in MS Office; knowledge of accounts is a plus.  Time-management ability.
  9. 9. 9  Outstanding communication and interpersonal skills.  Analytical problem-solving and decision-making skills.  Strong ethics and reliability. Education:MBA-HR / MS/Phil-HR or MPA; and training certification, workshops and internships local or international will be a plus. Experience:Fresher or proven experience as HR officer, administrator or other HR positions. 6. JOB ADVERTISEMENTS JOB OPPORTUNITY Leading Advertising Company Requires Following Position Located At Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi. HR Manager:- Fresher or proven experience as HR officer, administrator or other HR positions with smart looking, and MBA-HR / MS/Phil-HR or MPA in Business Administration. The Person, who fulfills the above requirements, should apply via E-mail:- galaxy.advertiser@outlook.com Within 10 days after publishing the advertisement and also send CV at the above address. Note: Shortlisted candidates shall be called for interview and no TA-DA shall be admissible. Ph.: 021-1234567 Cell: 0300-1234567 We Are Equal Opportunity Employer
  10. 10. 10 7. RECRUITMENT AND SELECTION PROCESS Firstly, we did HR planning as it is necessary to hire right people for the right job at the right time. Therefore, we assessed future needs by Job Analysis to identify job and the behavior necessary to perform the job. For advertising company, currently there is a need of HR Manager as we are unable to support in HR functions all the time. Then we made Job Description which means a written statement of what the job holder does, how it is done, and why it is done and it describes job content, environment, and conditions. Then we made Job Specifications which contains minimum qualifications, and the Knowledge, Skills and Abilities (KSAs) for required HR Manager. Advertise No. 1/2020 (WALK IN INTERVIEW) Leading Advertising Company Requires Following Position Located At Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi. S. # Post Qualification Experience 01 Manager HR; Salary Approx. Rs. 35,000/- with other benefits MBA-HR / MS/Phil- HR or MPA in Business Administration. Fresher or proven experience as HR officer, administrator or other HR positions Miscellaneous Information:-  Age Limit is up to 25 years or not more than 30 years.  Candidates already serving in Govt. sectors must have submit NOC from their departments  Degree should be from the institution recognized by HEC.  Desirous candidates may appear along with CVs mentioning the information related to qualification and experience as per requirements. They should bring their original documents with original CNIC, copies and passport size photo. Office at Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi E-mail: galaxy.advertiser@outlook.com Ph: 021-1234567 Cells: 0300-1234567 No TA-DA shall be admissible We are equal opportunity employer
  11. 11. 11 As owners, we four partners set steps for the process of hiring for our company “Galaxy Advertiser”. Therefore, following are the steps for hiring HR Manager: 1) USED EXTERNAL SOURCE TO ATTRACT CANDIDATES We didrecruitment to identifying potential candidates by using external source i.e. job ads. For this purpose, we posted advertisement on our website, job portals (indeed.pk and rozee.pk),and on other social media sites (LinkedIn and Facebook Page) for the job position (HR Manager) which include job description and job specification, hence candidates are able to apply for the job positions. 2) MADE POOL OF CANDIDATES After seeing job advertisement, candidates applied for job position (HR Manager). Our 2 partners saved CVs and resumes in personal computer and hence pool of candidate formed of around 120. 3) CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR TELEPHONIC INTERVIEW / SCREENING 80 CVs and resumes selected for telephonic interview by us. Out of 80 candidates, 55 candidates were available for telephonic interview. 4) CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR PHYSICAL INTERVIEW After telephonic interview, 30 candidates were shortlisted or selected for face to face (physical) interview.Out of 30 candidates, only 20 candidates visited for the interview to our office.15 candidates were not approved or rejected by psychiatrist because of their behavior. 5) CANDIDATES SELECTED FOR TESTS Remaining 5 candidates were selected for the test. We were taking Logical Aptitude and Personality Tests by using Criteria Cognitive Aptitude Test (CCAT) and the Employee Personality Profile (EPP) for the position of HR Manager in order to check critical thinking and problem-solving skills and to matches up candidate’s personality with a particular role.
  12. 12. 12 6) FINAL SELECTION OF CANDIDATE After taking test, we failed four candidates and then selected competent person for given job position (HR Manager) and he is the right person for the right job as matched with right job position for advertising company. 8. TEST Employment tests are the best possible tool in understanding the capacity of the candidate to adjust with the job requirements. How much a candidate can adapt to the situation in the organization can be known with the help of tests. Various types of tests are conducted to measure the analytical and logical capacity, reasoning ability, aptitude, psychology and strength of the candidate. According to Milton L. Bhum, ‘a test is a sample of an individual’s behavior, performance or attitude’. Lee J. Crombach defines, ‘a test is a systematic procedure for comparing the behavior of two or more persons’. TYPES OF TEST Following are the different types of employment tests used in organizations:
  13. 13. 13 1) On the Basis of Methods a. Individual Tests: They are used to measure attitude, interest and capacity to work of a person. b. Group Tests: A large number of candidates are tested together under the group test. Generally, leadership skills are tested through this type. 2) On the Basis of Objectives a. Interest Tests: They are used to find out the area of work in which the candidate is interested to work. b. Intelligence Tests: Mental ability, judgment capacity and learning skills can be measured through these tests. The imagination and visualization capacity of a person can be very well understood. c. Personality Tests: Personal traits such as emotions, expressions, confidence and courage are evaluated through it. d. Trade Tests: How much a person is competent to do a specific nature of job is understood by conducting the trade test. e. Achievement Tests: Skills, abilities and knowledge prescribed by the candidate throughout the selection process are to be practically checked through this test.
  14. 14. 14 f. Simulation Tests: The behavior of a candidate in one particular circumstance is measured by creating the artificial environment. g. Assessment Tests: The selected candidates will have to take up a lot of job responsibilities in future. This test is conducted to extract the potential of a candidate to work in the authoritative positions. 3) On the Basis of Aptitude a. Vocational Aptitude Tests: This test helps to understand the adaptability of the candidates for the job allocated to them. How much they are receptive towards the job is measured through it. b. Logical Aptitude Tests: The candidate applying their own mind and ideas to make their work perfect and interesting is called their logical capacity and innovation. TEST TYPE THAT “GALAXY ADVERTISER” USED Our company “Galaxy Advertiser” is looking for HR Manager means we are searching for good critical thinkers who are also a quality match for managerial role that also require extensive interpersonal skills. For this purpose, we are usingIndividual Test Method, and using Logical Aptitude and Personality Tests such as the Criteria Cognitive Aptitude Test (CCAT) and the Employee Personality Profile (EPP) as these tests are ideal for assessing qualities that we desire in HR Managers. The CCAT measures critical thinking and problem-solving skills, while the EPP analyzes how well a candidate’s personality matches up with a particular role.
  15. 15. 15 9. INTERVIEW PROCESS An interview is a procedure designed to obtain information from a person through oral responses to oral inquiries. According to Gary Dessler, “Interview is a selection procedure designed to predict future job performance on the basis of applicants’ oral responses to oral inquiries.” The interview is the most critical component of the entire selection process. It serves as the primary means to collect additional information on an applicant. It serves as the basis for assessing an applicant’s job-related knowledge, skills, and abilities. It is designed to decide if an individual should be interviewed further, hired, or eliminated from consideration. TYPES OF INTERVIEW There are several types of interview; 1. Unstructured (Nondirective) Interview 2. Structured (Directive) Interview 3. Situational Interview 4. Behavioral Interview 5. Job-related Interview 6. Stress Interview 7. Panel Interview (Board Interview) 8. One-On-One Interview 9. Mass Interview (Group Interview) 10. Phone Interview
  16. 16. 16 1) Unstructured (Nondirective) Interview In unstructured interviews, there is generally no set format to follow so that the interview can take various directions. The lack of structure allows the interviewer to ask follow-up questions and pursue points of interest as they develop. An unstructured interview is an interview where probing, open-ended questions are asked. It involves a procedure where different questions may be asked to different applicants. 2) Structured (Directive) Interview In structured interviews, the interviewer lists the questions and acceptable responses in advance and may even rate and score possible answers for appropriateness. An interview consisting of a series of job-related questions that are asked consistently of each applicant for a particular job is known as a structured interview.A structured interview typically contains four types of questions. a. Situational questions: Pose a hypothetical job situation to determine what the candidate would do in that situation. b. Job knowledge questions: Check out the candidate’s job-related knowledge. c. Job-sample simulation questions: Involve situations in which acandidate may be actually required to perform a sample task from the job. d. Worker requirements questions: Seek to determine the candidate’s willingness to conform to the requirements of the job. 3) Situational Interview In a situational interview, you ask the candidate what his or her behavior would be in a given situation. Candidates are interviewed about what actions they would take in various job-related situations. Situational interviews ask interviewees to describe how they would react to a hypothetical situation today or tomorrow.
  17. 17. 17 4) Behavioral Interview In a behavioral interview, you ask applicants to describe how they reacted to actual situations in the past. Candidates are asked what actions they have taken in prior job situations that are similar to situations they may encounter on the job. The interviewers are then scored using a scoring guide constructed by job experts. This is a structured interview that uses questions designed to probe the candidate’s past behavior in specific situations. This technique involves asking all interviewees standardized questions about how they handled past situations that were similar to situations they may encounter on the job. The interviewer may also ask discretionary probing questions for details of the situations, the interviewee’s behavior in the situation, and the outcome. The interviewee’s responses are then scored with Behaviorally Anchored Rating Scales (BARS). 5) Job-related Interview In a job-related interview, the interviewer asks applicants questions about relevant past experiences. It is a series of job-related questions that focus on relevant past job-related behaviors. The questions here don’t revolve around hypothetical or actual situations or scenarios. Instead, the interviewer asks job-related questions such as, “Which courses did you like best in business school?” 6) Stress Interview In a stress interview, the interviewer seeks to make the applicant uncomfortable with occasionally rude questions. The aim is supposedly to spot sensitive applicants and those with low or high-stress tolerance.
  18. 18. 18 Stress interviews may help unearth hypersensitive applicants who might overreact to mild criticism with anger and abuse. It intentionally creates anxiety to determine how an applicant will react to stress on the job. 7) Panel Interview (Board Interview) A panel interview, also known as a board interview, is an interview conducted by a team of interviewers, who together interview each candidate and then combine their ratings into a final score. Here one candidate is interviewed by several representatives of the firm. This technique entails the job candidate giving oral responses to job-related questions asked by a panel of interviewers. Each member of the panel then rates each interviewee on such dimensions as work history, motivation, creative thinking, and presentation. The scoring procedure for oral interview boards has typically been subjective; thus, it would be subject to personal biases of those individuals sitting on the board. This technique may not be feasible for jobs in which there are a large number of applicants that must be interviewed. 8) One-On-One Interview In a one-on-one interview, one interviewer meets one candidate. In a typical employment interview, the applicant meets one-on-one with an interviewer. As the interview may be a highly emotional occasion for the applicant, meeting alone with the interviewer is often less threatening. 9) Mass Interview (Group Interview) The mass/group interview is a relatively new technique in the west and almost unknown in our country. It is a procedure for the discovery of leadership. Several job applicants are placed in a leaderless discussion, and interviewers sit in the background to observe and evaluate the performance of the candidates.
  19. 19. 19 In a mass/group interview, a panel interviews several candidates simultaneously. The panel poses a problem and then watches to see which candidate takes the lead in formulating an answer. 10) Phone Interview Employers do some interviews through telephone. These can actually be not more accurate than face-to-face interviews for judging an applicant’s conscientiousness, intelligence, and interpersonal skills.Here, neither candidate needs to worry about things like appearance or handshakes, so each can focus on answers. INTERVIEW TYPES THAT “GALAXY ADVERTISER” USED From above types, we as owners of Galaxy Advertiser aretaking phone interview; using structured interview through forms; taking one-on-one interview; and using job-related and behavior interview.  PhoneInterview: Whenpool of candidates gathers after seeing advertisement of job position, first we can take telephonic interview for shortlisting candidates.  Structured Interview:After telephonic interview, we can call shortlisted candidates for physical interview. Before starting physical interview from shortlisted candidates, we can give assessment forms to candidates which are in structured manner.Each candidate is asked similar questions in a predetermined format.
  20. 20. 20 INTERVIEW ASSESSMENT FORM Candidate Name: Job Title Considered For: Date & Time of Interview: Interviewed By: Came To Know About This Opening Through: (Newspaper / Website / Job Portals / Reference or any Social Media Sites) Candidates Personal Details: Competency 1:Attitude Traits Ratings Personal hygiene: (Dressing, trimmed hair etc.) Liking towards team work Leadership qualities Interpersonal skills Communication If any other please specify: Competency 2: Skill Traits Ratings Technical skills
  21. 21. 21 Competency 3: Knowledge Traits Ratings Job knowledge Market knowledge Similar experiences (if any) About GCL What Are Your Career Goals? Why Hire You? Strengths Weakness Major achievements @work place: Job priority: Why Shift? Notice Period: Current CTC:
  22. 22. 22 Expected CTC: OverallRatings: Any Specific Note: Status: Rejected Hold Selected Call for second round Can be considered for other openings Interviewer’s signature  One-On-One Interview:We can call shortlisted candidates to take face to face interview in which we asked general questions, job-related questions and behavioral questions as it is structured (directive) interview. 10.GENERAL INTERVIEW QUESTIONS Following are the general questions that we asked to our shortlisted candidates for the HR Manager position: 1. Tell me about yourself 2. Why should I hire you? 3. Why do you want to work at our company? 4. Can you work under pressure? 5. What are your goals? 6. What motivates you to do good job? 7. Give me an example of your creativity.
  23. 23. 23 8. Where do you see yourself five years from now? 11.INTERVIEW QUESTIONS RELATED TO THE POSITION Following are the job-related questions that we asked to our shortlisted candidates for the HR Manager position: 1. What do you like most about working in human resources? 2. Can you give a short description of an ideal HR workplace for you? 3. What are your future goals as an HR employee? 4. What made you consider HR as a profession? 5. What questions would you ask me if you were the interviewer? 6. What do you see as a major event, trend or change that will change human resources in the next five years? 7. What human resources subjects interested you the most during your university days? 8. Can you describe the reasons you think you are the best fit for the HR manager position in our company? 12.INTERVIEW QUESTIONS RELATED TO PASTEXPERIENCE Following are the past-experienced related questions that we asked to our shortlisted experienced candidates for the HR Manager position: 1. Can you describe your management style? 2. As an HR manager, what qualities do you possess that will help you drive results in our company? 3. How many years of experience do you have in HR?
  24. 24. 24 4. Describe a tough experience you had with a colleague or a manager and how you handled it. 5. What experience do you have leading a project team as an HR manager? 6. How skillful are you working with software systems in HR? 7. What experience do you have handling conflict in an organization? 8. How have you handled leading a hiring team? Describe a practical experience.
  25. 25. 25 13.ASSESSMENT FORM
  26. 26. 26 14.GATHER MORE INFORMATION WITH FOLLOW UP QUESTIONS When to follow up with the hiring manager,following types of questions can be asked via email: 1. During the interview, you mentioned the position requires the employee to travel once a month. Can you explain more what this travel consists of?” 2. In JD, it was mentioned that one of the responsibility is to develop training and development (T&D) programs for workers. So, I want to ask whether the training will be on job or off job training. 3. “Hello Mr. or Miss! I wanted to follow up with you about the Human Resource Manager position. I was wondering if you could provide a timeline of the hiring process.” 15.GIVE CANDIDATES THE CHANCE TO ASK QUESTIONS Following are the questions that few candidates(coming for the HR Manager position) asked from us as we are providing chance to ask: 1. What are the next steps in your hiring process? 2. When and how will I hear from you? 3. Any chances of career development? 4. Are you providing any benefits with salary package? 5. What do you expect me to accomplish in the first 6 months?
  27. 27. 27 PART TWO 1. HOW THE SELECTIONPROCESSFOR AN EMIGRANT DIFFERS FROM A NATIONAL PROCESS Firms used to selecting managers for their domestic and foreign positions obviously have many similarities. For either assignment candidates need the technical knowledge and skills to do the job, and the intelligence and people skills to be successful managers. Testing, interviewing and background checks are as applicable for selecting expatriates as for domestic assignments. However, foreign assignments are also different. There is the need to interact with colleagues and bosses whose culture may be different. And if spouse and children will share the assignments there are the complexities and pressures that the family will have to confront from learning a new language to finding new friends and attending new schools. Furthermore it’s not how different culturally the host country is from the person’s home country, it’s the person’s ability to adapt that’s important. The selection process is a challenge of an emigrant (foreign) is ten times folded as compare to national (domestic) process and it is more important that the emigrant candidate should be a right person because he/she would be a newly one employee for the organization. Following are some difference between emigrant and a national selection process of candidates: 1) TIME CONSUMING - DIFFERENCE Big difference is that an emigrant recruitment / selection process is more consuming as taking more time to complete process till shortlisted to selection process as compare to a national candidate hiring. National candidate know each and everything within the country to deal with all aspects even national candidate should compromised having a country level chance for the development of the career and less time consuming for the organization.
  28. 28. 28 2) GEOGRAPHICAL DIFFERENCE Geographic difference also important one for the emigrant candidate as communication with potential employee by online / open / email / video conversation / telephonic conversation or direct face to face meeting is difficult in terms of time zone differences as compared to national candidate who can called for the meeting / interview anytime as per organization requirements and would be no time zone differences. Therefore, the selection process will be standard having chance to work in a dynamic environment. 3) FAMILY ADJUSTMENT DIFFERENCE While hiring internationally, it is essential to consider family adjustment issues. As family of expatriate may be move in a foreign country, so companies should consider and arrange housing, schooling, language training, culture training, and all that for family members of expatriate too. In national hiring, there is no need of family adjustment as company is exists in home country. 4) CULTURE UNDERSTANDING DIFFERENCE Cultural difference also very important as the expatriate is from the country where culture is totally different relatively to the country he/she is going to work, it would be great barrier for him/her to understand things and work effectively and efficiently. For example, in Malaysian culture, if someone speaks loudly, they consider it as he is fighting on the other hand in Pakistani culture it is quite normal to speak loudly. 5) IMMIGRATION LAWS DIFFERENCE An emigrant has to face some laws like visa permit as without work permit a person will be considered illegal. Race issue is also a big difference for the emigrant as compare to a national candidate, Religion would not be welcome in some countries even they are neighbors. Then comes to visa processing and tickets will be an additional expense for the organization.
  29. 29. 29 6) EMPLOYMENT COST DIFFERENCE When companies select emigrants (PCNs, HCNs and TCNs), companies may be pay more in terms of currency value, benefits including pay for housing,schooling, conveyance allowances and some other taxes and costs as compared with national candidate. National candidate is a permanent resident of the country, it’s fortunately very good for the organization to hire local one in the sense of low cost employee hiring for the competent employees. 7) LANGUAGE DIFFERENCE Emigrants have language problem as they have to deal with foreign country bosses and colleagues to speak and understand them in an easy way as country people wants or at least fulfill the requirements. Also conversation in local market is a language barrier for emigrant candidates’. Having these very practical differences, national selection process is quite different as compare to emigrant selection process; emigrants have issues to work as international / foreign candidate to fulfill the requirements of hiring process and so international selection process is more challenging for the organizations.
  30. 30. 30 2. HOW TO MANAGE INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENTS It is difficult to manage international assignments for international HR managers.A good international assignment exposes and enhances assignees cross-cultural skills and knowledge, lets them develop new leadership potential, and exposes them to new ideas, making them stronger employees in the future for the organization. Mostly employers are failed to manage international assignments due to culture shock. If as managers, we are managing International Assignments, we will consider some following important kinds of steps in our mind: 1) CULTURE MANAGEMENT It is necessary to provide trainings to employees especially to parent country and third country nationals(means to expatriate) regarding culture in order to successfully manage international assignments.There will be cultural barriers to overcome, as well as homesickness and culture shock to deal with. Families and spouses need to be prepared for the changes. Provide trainings for the understanding of new country culture, to take out expatriates from culture shock and how to manage impacts of culture shock. 2) LANGUAGE MANAGEMENT It is necessary to provide trainings to employees especially to parent country and third country nationals (means to expatriate) regarding language in order to successfully manage international assignments. Provide trainings for the understanding of new language as it is important for the effective communication purpose and for the efficient work. 3) LENGTH OF ASSIGNMENT Length of assignment does contribute to adjustment and performance. For example, the average assignment for Japanese firms tends to be four to five years. A longer assignment allows the expatriate more time to adjust to the foreign situation and become productive. Japanese firms often do not expect the expatriate to perform up to full capacity until the third year; the first year of the foreign assignment is seen mainly as a period of adjustment to the foreign environment.
  31. 31. 31 4) EFFECTIVE COMMUNICATION SKILLS In order to successfully manage international assignments, it is necessary for expatriates to effectively communicate with their colleagues and bosses. Therefore, we provide trainings to expatriates for the enhancement of communication skills. 5) SALARY AND BENEFITS For managing international assignments in a good way, it is necessary to check the costs that either expatriate is satisfied from the cost that is paid by the company in terms of salary (keeping consider if expatriate’s family become unemployed due to foreign movement with expatriate), moving cost for household materials, fare of airplane or train or ship or bus, housing, school costs, transportation costs while in country, home country visits and security. 6) MANAGING PROFESSIONAL AND FAMILY LIFE Personal and family life should be balanced and managed in order to successfully manage international assignments. When expatriate alone come in a new country, he/she get disturbed and geographical distance also creates hurdles in spending time with family in terms of timings difference. When expatriate come in a new country with their family, employee may be unable to manage office life and family life as adjustment of family members may take lot of time which will lead to create disturbance in employee work life. Therefore, we should provide trainings regarding how to manage work and family life in a new country. 7) KNOW ABOUT SOCIAL AND PROFESSIONAL ASPECTS OF LIFE As every country have their own social and professional aspects, therefore it is necessary for expatriates to know about thesocial and professional aspects of life in a host country. Hence, we are providing information about thesocial and professional aspects by which expatriates can easily adjust and live in a new country.
  32. 32. 32 8) MENTORING SCHEMES A cross-cultural mentor might be a colleague in the new office, or a co-worker who has experience of it. Typical discussion points with a mentor might include management style, hierarchy, gender issues, meeting etiquette, negotiating and decision making. Basically, a mentor should be a person on whom the expat can rely when problems come up. 9) COMMUNICATION FOCUSED Checking in regularly is the best way to stay appraised of how the assignment is progressing, what new ideas and useful information have been picked up, and dealing with any problems before they become severe. We encouraging expatriates to share their experiences by for example, participating in video conferences. 10) CAREER DEVELOPMENT Career development increases the expatriate’s responsibilities and influence within the corporation, provides a set of unique experiences beneficial to both the individual and the firm, and offers the opportunity to work on a project that important to the organization. Therefore, we assess and track career development for the sake of managing international assignments. The above 9 steps are not all in order to manage international assignments successfully. There are more things like Job knowledge and motivation, relational skills, flexibility/adaptability, extra cultural openness and family willingness (spouse’s positive opinion and so on). REASONS FOR INTERNATIONAL ASSIGNMENT  Position Filling:Due to skills gap, launch of new effort, technology transfer, requirement of country like in foreign, every company should hired 10% diverse workforce, etc.  Management Development:Training and development purposes common company value.  Organizational Development:Need for control, transfer of knowledge, skill, procedures and practices.
  33. 33. 33 SOURCES OF EMPLOYEES  First Source: The company can send employees from their home countries, which are referred to as expatriates, or home country nationals or parent country nationals(PCNs).  Second Source: Company can recruit host country nationals (HCNs). They are natives of the host country.  Third Source: Company can hire third country nationals (TCNs) who are natives of a country other than the home country or the host country.
  34. 34. 34 3. FACTORS CONSIDERED BEFORE SELECTION OF AN EXPATRIATE MANAGER As international human resource managers, we should consider factorsbefore selection of ourexpatriate manager/staff.The factors involved in the expatriation selection are: 1) COST Direct cost and indirect cost should be considered before expatriate selection. The direct cost in terms ofcurrency value, housing, transportation, salaries and benefits, cost concerns for the family. And the indirect cost in terms of providing training regarding, culture, language, etc. It is most costly to hire parent country nationals in the foreign location. Therefore, first we should consider estimated cost especially for parent country and third country nationals. For example; Pakistanis, Indians, and Bangladeshis are working in Dubai as a labor due to low labor cost; Pakistanis are working in Malaysia as a doctors, accountants, bankers, etc. due to low cost. 2) TECHNICAL ABILITY Before selecting expatriate, international HR managers should ensure that the person chosen for a given jobs in abroad has the competencies, knowledge and experiences that are required in order to perform well. 3) CROSS-CULTURAL SUITABILITY OR CULTURE CLOSENESS Before selecting expatriate, international HR managers should also ensure that the person is knowledgeable of the culture of the foreign countries for his or her mission. It is important to consider that the lack of knowledge about the culture of other country is one of the primary reasons for failure of expatriate jobs. Therefore, employee should have adaptability to the new culture.
  35. 35. 35 4) FAMILY REQUIREMENTS Family requirements are also very important factor to consider. As family of expatriate also come up with the expatriate in a foreign country. Therefore, companies should fulfill their needs regarding housing, schooling, adjust employee salary with respect to family unemployment (if family employed in parent country), etc. 5) ORGANIZATION-SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTSOR KNOWLEDGE OF THE LOCAL ENVIRONMENT It is important to consider the different requirements needed by the company plus country, where to send the expatriate. Like for example, there are some regions in the world that do not accept women for managers and leaders. Therefore, it is important to consider these aspects. 6) LANGUAGE In order to work efficiently and effectively and to build successful relationships in the team, it is important to know about the language of foreign country for communication. Therefore, it is important to send person who is experienced and knowledgeable, at the same time, can verbally and non-verbally communicate using the language of the foreign country. 7) FLEXIBILITY It should be considered before selecting expatriate that he or she is flexible in adapting all foreign matters including culture, language, etc. It considers how much an employee may be flexible while acting as an expatriate. 8) TOLERANCE AND OPEN-MINDEDNESS It should be considered before selecting expatriate that expatriate should be tolerable and open-minded. It means the expatriate should be in the habit of zero tolerance and open- mindedness.
  36. 36. 36 ATTRIBUTES OF SUCCESSFUL EXPATRIATES There are following three major attributes of successful expatriates according to the research: 1. Intellectual Capital: Knowledge, skills, understanding and cognitive complexity. 2. Psychological Capital: The ability to function successfully in the host country through internal acceptance of different cultures and a strong desire to learn from new experiences. 3. Social Capital:The ability to build trusting relationships with local stakeholders, whether they are employees, supply chain partners or customers. QUESTIONS THAT SHOULD ASK WHILE HIRING EXPATRIATE STAFF During hiring expatriate manager/staff,following are some questions that should be asked to every candidate:  How many expatriate assignments have you completed?  What difficulties did you experience adjusting to previous international assignments? How did you overcome them?  What factors made your adjustment to the new environment easier?  Please describe what success or failure means to you when referring to an expatriate assignment.  Was the success or failure of your assignments measured by your employers? If so, how did they measure it?  During your last international assignment, do you recall when you realized your situation was a success or a failure? How did you come to that determination?  Why do you wish to be assigned an international position?
  37. 37. 37 We also remember advantages and disadvantages of using Parent Country Nationals (PCN’s), Host Country Nationals (HCN’s)andThird Country Nationals (TCN’s) during hiring process for manager or staff position of our organization. THANK YOU 

