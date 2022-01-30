Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 13

Income Tax Calender 2021 (ITD) : NOTES

Jan. 30, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Government & Nonprofit

1. Old vs New tax regime [Form26AS]
2. Quarterly Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) [Form16]
3. Quarterly Tax Deducted at Source (other income) [Form 15G/H]
4. Quarterly Advance Tax (extra income) [Challan ITNS 280]


Extras:
- Public Provident Fund scheme (PPF)
- National Pension Scheme (NPS)


References:
- https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal
- https://finshots.in/archive/finshots-money-resolution-4-axe-your-tax/

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

The Purpose and Process of PhD Comprehensive VIVA Examination (IIIT Hyderabad) : NOTES
The Purpose and Process of PhD Comprehensive VIVA Examination (IIIT Hyderabad...
Subhajit Sahu
Delta modularity derivation (Louvain algorithm) : NOTES
Delta modularity derivation (Louvain algorithm) : NOTES
Subhajit Sahu
Delta modularity derivation (Louvain algorithm) : NOTES
Delta modularity derivation (Louvain algorithm) : NOTES
Subhajit Sahu
Delta-Screening: A Fast and Efficient Technique to Update Communities in Dynamic Graphs : NOTES
Delta-Screening: A Fast and Efficient Technique to Update Communities in Dyna...
Subhajit Sahu
Effect of stepwise adjustment of Damping factor upon PageRank : REPORT
Effect of stepwise adjustment of Damping factor upon PageRank : REPORT
Subhajit Sahu
Adjusting PageRank parameters and comparing results : REPORT
Adjusting PageRank parameters and comparing results : REPORT
Subhajit Sahu
Adjusting PageRank parameters and comparing results : REPORT
Adjusting PageRank parameters and comparing results : REPORT
Subhajit Sahu
Adjusting PageRank parameters and comparing results : REPORT
Adjusting PageRank parameters and comparing results : REPORT
Subhajit Sahu
Exploring optimizations for dynamic PageRank algorithm based on GPU : V4
Exploring optimizations for dynamic PageRank algorithm based on GPU : V4
Subhajit Sahu
PageRank on an evolving graph - Yanzhao Yang : NOTES
PageRank on an evolving graph - Yanzhao Yang : NOTES
Subhajit Sahu
I/O-Efficient Techniques for Computing Pagerank : NOTES
I/O-Efficient Techniques for Computing Pagerank : NOTES
Subhajit Sahu
Incremental Page Rank Computation on Evolving Graphs : NOTES
Incremental Page Rank Computation on Evolving Graphs : NOTES
Subhajit Sahu
cuSTINGER: Supporting Dynamic Graph Aigorithms for GPUs : NOTES
cuSTINGER: Supporting Dynamic Graph Aigorithms for GPUs : NOTES
Subhajit Sahu
Exploring optimizations for dynamic pagerank algorithm based on CUDA : V3
Exploring optimizations for dynamic pagerank algorithm based on CUDA : V3
Subhajit Sahu
Optimizing Parallel Reduction in CUDA : NOTES
Optimizing Parallel Reduction in CUDA : NOTES
Subhajit Sahu
Introduction to Level Zero API for Heterogeneous Programming : NOTES
Introduction to Level Zero API for Heterogeneous Programming : NOTES
Subhajit Sahu
NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU Architecture Whitepaper : NOTES
NVIDIA Tesla V100 GPU Architecture Whitepaper : NOTES
Subhajit Sahu
CUDA by Example : NOTES
CUDA by Example : NOTES
Subhajit Sahu
Hybrid Multicore Computing : NOTES
Hybrid Multicore Computing : NOTES
Subhajit Sahu
Practice of Streaming Processing of Dynamic Graphs: Concepts, Models, and Systems (NOTES)
Practice of Streaming Processing of Dynamic Graphs: Concepts, Models, and Sys...
Subhajit Sahu
HyPR: Hybrid Page Ranking on Evolving Graphs (NOTES)
HyPR: Hybrid Page Ranking on Evolving Graphs (NOTES)
Subhajit Sahu
A Parallel Algorithm Template for Updating Single-Source Shortest Paths in Large-Scale Dynamic Networks : NOTES
A Parallel Algorithm Template for Updating Single-Source Shortest Paths in La...
Subhajit Sahu
Deeper Inside PageRank (NOTES)
Deeper Inside PageRank (NOTES)
Subhajit Sahu
cuSTINGER: Supporting Dynamic Graph Aigorithms for GPUs (NOTES)
cuSTINGER: Supporting Dynamic Graph Aigorithms for GPUs (NOTES)
Subhajit Sahu
A Parallel Packed Memory Array to Store Dynamic Graphs
A Parallel Packed Memory Array to Store Dynamic Graphs
Subhajit Sahu
An Improved PageRank Algorithm for Multilayer Networks
An Improved PageRank Algorithm for Multilayer Networks
Subhajit Sahu
Parallel algorithms for multi-source graph traversal and its applications
Parallel algorithms for multi-source graph traversal and its applications
Subhajit Sahu
Parallel Batch-Dynamic Graphs: Algorithms and Lower Bounds
Parallel Batch-Dynamic Graphs: Algorithms and Lower Bounds
Subhajit Sahu
Original Google Patent by Lawrence Page | notes
Original Google Patent by Lawrence Page | notes
Subhajit Sahu
bfloat16 floating-point format | notes
bfloat16 floating-point format | notes
Subhajit Sahu
A Study of BFLOAT16 for Deep Learning Training
A Study of BFLOAT16 for Deep Learning Training
Subhajit Sahu
Parallel Batch-Dynamic Graphs: Algorithms and Lower Bounds
Parallel Batch-Dynamic Graphs: Algorithms and Lower Bounds
Subhajit Sahu
Incremental Page Rank Computation on Evolving Graphs
Incremental Page Rank Computation on Evolving Graphs
Subhajit Sahu
Scaling PageRank to 100 Billion Pages
Scaling PageRank to 100 Billion Pages
Subhajit Sahu
STIC-D: algorithmic techniques for efficient parallel pagerank computation on real-world graphs
STIC-D: algorithmic techniques for efficient parallel pagerank computation on...
Subhajit Sahu
Practical Parallel Hypergraph Algorithms | PPoPP ’20
Practical Parallel Hypergraph Algorithms | PPoPP ’20
Subhajit Sahu
Accelerating sparse matrix-vector multiplication in iterative methods using GPU
Accelerating sparse matrix-vector multiplication in iterative methods using GPU
Subhajit Sahu
Distributed coloring with O(sqrt. log n) bits
Distributed coloring with O(sqrt. log n) bits
Subhajit Sahu
Wide Area Network for File sharing, Energy & Gas metering, Fire alarm, Burglar security between 1 Village & 2 Apartments (WAN Only)
Wide Area Network for File sharing, Energy & Gas metering, Fire alarm, Burgla...
Subhajit Sahu
Wide Area Network for File sharing, Energy & Gas metering, Fire alarm, Burglar security between 1 Village & 2 Apartments
Wide Area Network for File sharing, Energy & Gas metering, Fire alarm, Burgla...
Subhajit Sahu

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Ricochet: Confessions of a Gun Lobbyist Richard Feldman
(5/5)
Free
The Second Amendment: A Biography Michael Waldman
(3.5/5)
Free
Armed America: The Remarkable Story of How and Why Guns Became as American as Apple Pie Clayton E. Cramer
(4.5/5)
Free
Control: Exposing the Truth About Guns Glenn Beck
(3.5/5)
Free
The 9/11 Report: The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States The National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States
(4/5)
Free
Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House Michael Wolff
(3.5/5)
Free
The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America Bill O'Reilly
(3/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
That Used to Be Us: How America Fell Behind in the World It Invented and How We Can Come Back Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
Family of Secrets: The Bush Dynasty, America's Invisible Government, and the Hidden History of the Last Fifty Years Russ Baker
(4/5)
Free
America the Beautiful: Rediscovering What Made This Nation Great Ben Carson, M.D.
(4/5)
Free
The Threat: How the FBI Protects America in the Age of Terror and Trump Andrew G. McCabe
(3.5/5)
Free
Rage Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
Siege: Trump Under Fire Michael Wolff
(3.5/5)
Free
Hiding in Plain Sight: The Invention of Donald Trump and the Erosion of America Sarah Kendzior
(5/5)
Free
This Fight Is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America's Middle Class Elizabeth Warren
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Hegemony or Survival: America’s Quest for Global Dominance Noam Chomsky
(4.5/5)
Free
Settle for More Megyn Kelly
(4/5)
Free
The Creation of the American Republic, 1776-1787 Gordon S. Wood
(4.5/5)
Free
The Education of an Idealist: A Memoir Samantha Power
(4.5/5)
Free
Plan of Attack Bob Woodward
(4/5)
Free
Bush at War: Inside the Bush White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends Peter Schweizer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Limits of Power: The End of American Exceptionalism Andrew J. Bacevich
(4/5)
Free
Trumpocracy: The Corruption of the American Republic David Frum
(4/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(4.5/5)
Free
Anti-Intellectualism in American Life Richard Hofstadter
(4.5/5)
Free
Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House Michael Wolff
(4/5)
Free
Clinton Cash: The Untold Story of How and Why Foreign Governments and Businesses Helped Make Bill and Hillary Rich Peter Schweizer
(4/5)
Free
Truth, The (with jokes) Al Franken
(4/5)
Free
The Family: The Secret Fundamentalism at the Heart of American Power Jeff Sharlet
(4/5)
Free
The Smear: How Shady Political Operatives and Fake News Control What You See, What You Think, and How You Vote Sharyl Attkisson
(4.5/5)
Free

Income Tax Calender 2021 (ITD) : NOTES

  1. 1. WELCOME TO A NEW ERA. AN ERA WHERE THE TAX SYSTEM IS BECOMING SEAMLESS, FACELESS AND PAPERLESS. We believe that the honesty and hard work of taxpayers power the nation’s progress, and it is our duty to reward it, by empowering you. It is this thought that gave birth to a platform for ‘Transparent Taxation- Honoring The Honest’ with innovative initiatives aimed at making taxes, untaxing. So, here’s giving more power to you, as you embark on your tax journey. List of important due dates in this calendar is not exhaustive. Refer to Income Tax Act and Rules for details. Copyright ©ITD
  2. 2. THE POWER OF TRUST The Charter commits to provide fair, courteous, and reasonable treatment to the taxpayers while expecting the taxpayer to be honest and compliant. TAXPAYER CHARTER JAN 2021 An ‘Honoring The Honest’ initiative Republic Day Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 Date for furnishing various audit reports under the Income-tax Act Extended due date for Filing ITR for AY 2020-21 for Taxpayers not requiring Audit Quarterly TCS certiﬁcate in respect of tax collected for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 Last Date for making Declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending December 31, 2020
  3. 3. For sellers For employees
  4. 4. Extended Due Date for Filing ITR for AY 2020-21 for taxpayers requiring audit Quarterly TDS certiﬁcate (other than salary) for the quarter ending December 31, 2020 THE POWER OF INSTANT SERVICE Getting a PAN from the Income Tax Department is now easier than ever before as anyone with AADHAAR can now get an instant e-PAN. Completely online and free of cost too! INSTANT PAN THROUGH AADHAAR FEB 2021 An ‘Honoring The Honest’ initiative Extra income: By bank for savings interest or FD (submit Form 15G/H)
  5. 5. MAR 2021 THE POWER OF INFORMATION Helping taxpayers e-file income tax returns quickly and accurately with revamped Form 26AS- a single statement that summarises all your tax related information. The statement will also come in handy for pre-filling and for verifying the accuracy of the return filed. REVAMPED FORM 26 AS An ‘Honoring The Honest’ initiative
  6. 6. Holi
  7. 7. Fourth instalment of advance tax for the AY 2021-22 Last date for ﬁling belated or revised return of income for AY 2020-21 Last date for Linking Aadhaar with PAN Quarterly statements of TDS/TCS Deposited for Q1 Q2 of FY 2020-21 Last date for payment under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme without additional levy Extra income
  8. 8. Good Friday Ram Navami Mahavir Jayanti APR 2021
  9. 9. THE POWER OF ACCURACY The wizard will help you select the right ITR form. Pre-filled ITRs will also ensure convenient and accurate filing of return without any hassle. Most importantly, do not forget to e-verify your return. WIZARD BASED FORM WITH PRE-FILLING An ‘Honoring The Honest’ initiative TAX RETURN FILED
  10. 10. MAY 2021 Experience the power of convenience with the new, user-friendly e-filing portal. The new portal with enhanced features like elaborate help sections, user manuals, help videos and chat assistance will make e-filing much easier. What’s more, you can access it in various vernacular languages as well. THE POWER OF CONVENIENCE NEW e-FILING PORTAL An ‘Honoring The Honest’ initiative HELP VIDEOS CHATBOT e-FILING PORTAL
  11. 11. Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 Due date for furnishing of statement of ﬁnancial transaction u/s 285BA in respect of FY 2020-21 Id-ul-Fitr Buddha Purnima For accountants
  12. 12. JUN 2021
  13. 13. THE POWER OF CHOICE You can now choose a tax regime that suits you best. The power of choice lies in your hands. After all, isn’t independence all about having the right to make your own choices? CHOOSE YOUR TAX REGIME An ‘Honoring The Honest’ initiative TDS Certiﬁcate-Form 16 to employees (in respect of salary paid) for AY 2021-22 First instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23 Quarterly TDS certiﬁcate (other than salary) for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 Extra income Given by employer Extra income: By bank for savings interest or FD (submit Form 15G/H)
  14. 14. JUL 2021 THE POWER OF SPEED The Department has revamped and upped its return processing capacity manifold (with CPC 2.0) through technological and procedural interventions, thus, enabling quicker processing of your income tax return. Be sure you pre-validate your bank account to receive your refunds. NEAR REAL-TIME PROCESSING An ‘Honoring The Honest’ initiative
  15. 15. Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 Quarterly TCS certiﬁcate for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 ITR for AY 2021-22 for all assessees other than (a) corporate assessee or (b) non-corporate assessee who is liable to get his accounts audited or (c) assessee who has entered into an international or speciﬁed domestic transaction For sellers For employees
  16. 16. AUG 2021 THE POWER OF TRANSPARENCY With Faceless Assessment, the entire tax scrutiny process is now completely electronic and anonymous. With computerised selection, random allocation of cases, team-based assessment and review, the assessment process will be quicker, more convenient and transparent than ever before. FACELESS ASSESSMENT An ‘Honoring The Honest’ initiative Quarterly TDS certiﬁcate (other than salary) for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 Independence Day Muharram
  17. 17. Janmashtami
  18. 18. Extra income: By bank for savings interest or FD (submit Form 15G/H)
  19. 19. SEP 2021 THE POWER OF AWARENESS The Department never asks for your personal or financial information. Check your filing compliance related information and respond to it, only through your e-filing account. Here’s a list of sources you can trust. A. Ofﬁcial email addresses: @incometax.gov.in @incometaxindiaeﬁling.gov.in @cpc.incometax.gov.in @tdscpc.gov.in @cpc.gov.in @insight.gov.in @nsdl.co.in* @utiitsl.com* B. SMS Source Code: ITDEPT, ITDEFL, TDSCPC, ITDCPC, CMCPCI INSIGT, SBICMP, NSDLTN*, NSDLDP*, UTIPAN* C. Ofﬁcial Websites: www.incometaxindia.gov.in www.incometaxindiaeﬁling.gov.in www.tdscpc.gov.in www.insight.gov.in www.nsdl.co.in* www.utiitsl.com* *UTIITSL/NSDL are external agencies and used for communication regarding certain income tax related services only. ANTI-PHISHING DRIVE An ‘Honoring The Honest’ initiative
  20. 20. Second instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23 Audit Report for AY 2021-22 in case of assessee who has not entered into an international or speciﬁed domestic transaction CPC = centralized processing center Investments Extra income
  21. 21. OCT 2021 THE POWER OF ACCESSIBILITY User-friendly and secure mobile app for providing a new age interactive interface for taxpayers. You can file your returns and perform a range of other tax related actions using the app. MOBILE APP An ‘Honoring The Honest’ initiative
  22. 22. Mahatma Gandhi’s Birthday Dussehra Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e-Milad
  23. 23. Quarterly TCS certiﬁcate for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 ITR for AY 2021-22 for assessees (not having an international or speciﬁed domestic transaction) who is (a) corporate assessee or (b) non-corporate assessee whose books are required to be audited Quarterly statement of TCS deposited for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 Quarterly statement of TDS deposited for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 Audit report for AY 2021-22 in respect of assessee having an International or speciﬁed domestic transaction For sellers For employees
  24. 24. NOV 2021
  25. 25. THE POWER OF SOCIAL LISTENING In an effort to listen to the taxpayers and gain insights to solve their problems, the Department actively engages, communicates and responds on social media platforms too. SOCIAL MEDIA ENGAGEMENT An ‘Honoring The Honest’ initiative Quarterly TDS certiﬁcate (other than salary) for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 ITR for AY 2021-22 in respect of assessee having an international or speciﬁed domestic transaction Diwali (Deepavali) Guru Nanak’s Birthday
  26. 26. Extra income: By bank for savings interest or FD (Form 15G/H)
  27. 27. DEC 2021 THE POWER OF TECHNOLOGY The entire process, from filing the appeal to making submissions and receiving the appellate order is all electronic. Random allocation of cases, end-to-end electronic process, no personal visits required, and review before the final appeal order- these are just a few features of this seamless, paperless and faceless platform. FACELESS APPEALS An ‘Honoring The Honest’ initiative
  28. 28. Third instalment of advance tax for AY 2022-23 Christmas Day List of important due dates in this calendar is not exhaustive. Refer to Income Tax Act and Rules for details. Copyright ©ITD Extra income

×