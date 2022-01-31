With biomedical signal processing algorithms, such as the Pan-Tompkins QRS peak detection algorithm, FIR filters are utilized. Raw ECG signal can be fed to a Moving window filter, which helps filter out noise and get the signal of interest. These FIR filters involve the use of multipliers and adders, which take in several input sample and output a single sample.



This paper replaces accurate adders in such filters with 10 16-bit signed approximate adders (power ve error parameters) from the EvoApprox library. Functional validation is done in MATLAB with Structural Similarity Index (SSIM) and Peak Signal-to-Noise Ratio (PSNR) of Moving Window Integration; and

Mean Square Error (MSE) of thresholds as error metrics. MIT-BIH Arrythmia database is used as the raw ECG input.



In hardware evaluation, a 100-point FIR filter is implemented with a single Multiply-accumulate unit where the exact adder is replaced with selected approximate adder. RTL model is synthesized with 45nm NandGate Open Cell library in Synopsys design compiler. Area, Average power, and Worst-case delay are measured.



On average the presented methodology provides an area-saving of 19.71% and power-saving of 19.27%.

