Сравнительная таблица изменений в государственный бюджет Украины

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Порівняльна таблиця видатків та надання кредитів Закону України "Про Державний бюджет України на 2020 рік" Коди Найменуван...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд...
Сравнительная таблица изменений в государственный бюджет Украины
Сравнительная таблица изменений в государственный бюджет Украины
Сравнительная таблица изменений в государственный бюджет Украины
Сравнительная таблица изменений в государственный бюджет Украины
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Сравнительная таблица изменений в государственный бюджет Украины

65 views

Published on

Сравнительная таблица изменений в государственный бюджет Украины

Published in: Economy & Finance
License: CC Attribution License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Сравнительная таблица изменений в государственный бюджет Украины

  1. 1. Порівняльна таблиця видатків та надання кредитів Закону України "Про Державний бюджет України на 2020 рік" Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 0110000 2 037 360,7 2 031 010,7 6 350,0 1 989 050,8 1 982 700,8 6 350,0 -48 309,9 -48 309,9Апарат Верховної Ради України 0111000 2 037 360,7 2 031 010,7 6 350,0 1 989 050,8 1 982 700,8 6 350,0 -48 309,9 -48 309,9Апарат Верховної Ради України 0111010 1 053 383,1 1 053 383,1 1 038 039,7 1 038 039,7 -15 343,4 -15 343,4Здійснення законотворчої діяльності Верховної Ради України 0111020 907 526,2 901 176,2 6 350,0 874 559,7 868 209,7 6 350,0 -32 966,5 -32 966,5Обслуговування та організаційне, інформаційно-аналітичне, матеріально-технічне забезпечення діяльності Верховної Ради України 0300000 2 435 853,6 2 095 460,0 340 393,6 2 390 254,9 2 049 861,3 340 393,6 -45 598,7 -45 598,7Державне управління справами 0301000 2 402 892,3 2 062 498,7 340 393,6 2 357 357,6 2 016 964,0 340 393,6 -45 534,7 -45 534,7Апарат Державного управління справами 0301010 916 169,2 912 869,2 3 300,0 905 183,0 901 883,0 3 300,0 -10 986,2 -10 986,2Обслуговування та організаційне, інформаційно-аналітичне, матеріально-технічне забезпечення діяльності Президента України та Офісу Президента України 0301140 96 659,6 58 709,1 37 950,5 95 232,1 57 281,6 37 950,5 -1 427,5 -1 427,5Збереження природно-заповідного фонду в національних природних парках та заповідниках 0301480 33 121,0 33 121,0 -33 121,0 -33 121,0Реалізація державного інвестиційного проекту "Відновлення матеріально-технічної бази та об'єктів інфраструктури ДП України "Міжнародний дитячий центр "Артек" (розширення та реконструкція приміщень харчоблоку)" 0304000 32 961,3 32 961,3 32 897,3 32 897,3 -64,0 -64,0Національна служба посередництва і примирення України 0304010 32 961,3 32 961,3 32 897,3 32 897,3 -64,0 -64,0Сприяння врегулюванню колективних трудових спорів (конфліктів) 0410000 3 608 716,2 3 567 487,6 41 228,6 2 242 412,9 2 201 184,3 41 228,6 -1 366 303,3 -1 366 303,3Господарсько-фінансовий департамент Секретаріату Кабінету Міністрів України 0411000 1 065 994,5 1 045 651,1 20 343,4 949 566,4 929 223,0 20 343,4 -116 428,1 -116 428,1Секретаріат Кабінету Міністрів України 0411010 858 636,7 838 293,3 20 343,4 778 225,8 757 882,4 20 343,4 -80 410,9 -80 410,9Обслуговування та організаційне, інформаційно-аналітичне та матеріально-технічне забезпечення діяльності Кабінету Міністрів України 0411130 113 488,4 113 488,4 113 471,2 113 471,2 -17,2 -17,2Інформаційно-аналітичне та організаційне забезпечення оперативного реагування органів виконавчої влади 0411170 45 000,0 45 000,0 22 500,0 22 500,0 -22 500,0 -22 500,0Забезпечення функціонування офісу із залучення та підтримки інвестицій 0411190 13 500,0 13 500,0 -13 500,0 -13 500,0Заходи з підтримки розвитку лідерства в Україні 0414000 2 542 721,7 2 521 836,5 20 885,2 1 292 846,5 1 271 961,3 20 885,2 -1 249 875,2 -1 249 875,2Державна служба статистики України 0414010 1 183 321,0 1 162 435,8 20 885,2 1 182 945,8 1 162 060,6 20 885,2 -375,2 -375,2Керівництво та управління у сфері статистики 0414020 1 350 568,5 1 350 568,5 101 068,5 101 068,5 -1 249 500,0 -1 249 500,0Статистичні спостереження 1
  2. 2. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 0420000 1 060 740,5 1 060 740,5 467 324,9 467 324,9 -593 415,6 -593 415,6Господарсько-фінансовий департамент Секретаріату Кабінету Міністрів України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 0421000 1 060 740,5 1 060 740,5 467 324,9 467 324,9 -593 415,6 -593 415,6Секретаріат Кабінету Міністрів України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 0421060 1 060 740,5 1 060 740,5 467 324,9 467 324,9 -593 415,6 -593 415,6Підтримка реалізації комплексної реформи державного управління 0550000 2 383 063,4 1 439 692,4 943 371,0 2 273 063,4 1 329 692,4 943 371,0 -110 000,0 -110 000,0Верховний Суд 0551000 2 383 063,4 1 439 692,4 943 371,0 2 273 063,4 1 329 692,4 943 371,0 -110 000,0 -110 000,0Апарат Верховного Суду 0551010 2 383 063,4 1 439 692,4 943 371,0 2 273 063,4 1 329 692,4 943 371,0 -110 000,0 -110 000,0Здійснення правосуддя Верховним Судом 0800000 316 927,5 316 927,5 314 445,5 314 445,5 -2 482,0 -2 482,0Конституційний Суд України 0801000 316 927,5 316 927,5 314 445,5 314 445,5 -2 482,0 -2 482,0Конституційний Суд України 0801010 316 927,5 316 927,5 314 445,5 314 445,5 -2 482,0 -2 482,0Забезпечення конституційної юрисдикції в Україні 0850000 373 648,4 373 648,4 291 413,5 291 413,5 -82 234,9 -82 234,9Вищий антикорупційний суд 0851000 373 648,4 373 648,4 291 413,5 291 413,5 -82 234,9 -82 234,9Апарат Вищого антикорупційного суду 0851010 262 016,0 262 016,0 202 888,9 202 888,9 -59 127,1 -59 127,1Здійснення правосуддя Вищим антикорупційним судом 0851020 111 632,4 111 632,4 88 524,6 88 524,6 -23 107,8 -23 107,8Здійснення правосуддя Апеляційною палатою Вищого антикорупційного суду 0900000 7 670 648,2 7 659 757,9 10 890,3 7 540 712,2 7 529 821,9 10 890,3 -129 936,0 -129 936,0Офіс Генерального прокурора 0901000 7 670 648,2 7 659 757,9 10 890,3 7 540 712,2 7 529 821,9 10 890,3 -129 936,0 -129 936,0Офіс Генерального прокурора 0901010 7 524 413,2 7 513 522,9 10 890,3 7 419 477,2 7 408 586,9 10 890,3 -104 936,0 -104 936,0Здійснення прокурорсько-слідчої діяльності, підготовка та підвищення кваліфікації кадрів прокуратури 0901030 146 235,0 146 235,0 121 235,0 121 235,0 -25 000,0 -25 000,0Забезпечення функцій Спеціалізованою антикорупційною прокуратурою 0950000 4 000,0 1 000,0 3 000,0 10 870,7 7 870,7 3 000,0 6 870,7 6 870,7Вищий суд з питань інтелектуальної власності 0951000 4 000,0 1 000,0 3 000,0 10 870,7 7 870,7 3 000,0 6 870,7 6 870,7Апарат Вищого суду з питань інтелектуальної власності 0951010 2 800,0 700,0 2 100,0 7 108,7 5 008,7 2 100,0 4 308,7 4 308,7Здійснення правосуддя Вищим судом з питань інтелектуальної власності 0951020 1 200,0 300,0 900,0 3 762,0 2 862,0 900,0 2 562,0 2 562,0Здійснення правосуддя Апеляційною палатою Вищого суду з питань інтелектуальної власності 1000000 92 966 443,8 81 610 670,2 11 355 773,6 92 961 654,2 81 605 880,6 11 355 773,6 -4 789,6 -4 789,6Міністерство внутрішніх справ України 1001000 13 931 069,1 7 308 573,7 6 622 495,4 13 927 069,1 7 304 573,7 6 622 495,4 -4 000,0 -4 000,0Апарат Міністерства внутрішніх справ України 1001200 23 918,1 23 918,1 19 918,1 19 918,1 -4 000,0 -4 000,0Державна підтримка фізкультурно-спортивного товариства "Динамо" України на організацію та проведення роботи з розвитку фізичної культури і спорту серед працівників і військовослужбовців правоохоронних органів 1006000 15 375 162,9 14 128 322,2 1 246 840,7 15 374 373,3 14 127 532,6 1 246 840,7 -789,6 -789,6Державна служба України з надзвичайних ситуацій 1006060 651 363,6 606 252,8 45 110,8 650 574,0 605 463,2 45 110,8 -789,6 -789,6Гідрометеорологічна діяльність 1200000 18 020 884,4 15 458 460,0 2 562 424,4 16 877 933,5 14 315 509,1 2 562 424,4 -1 142 950,9 -1 142 950,9Міністерство розвитку економіки, торгівлі та сільського господарства України 2
  3. 3. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 1201000 9 193 848,0 8 893 891,3 299 956,7 8 588 288,5 8 288 331,8 299 956,7 -605 559,5 -605 559,5Апарат Міністерства розвитку економіки, торгівлі та сільського господарства України 1201010 637 573,4 637 173,4 400,0 628 184,3 627 784,3 400,0 -9 389,1 -9 389,1Керівництво та управління у сфері розвитку економіки, торгівлі та сільського господарства 1201030 253 363,1 253 363,1 246 363,1 246 363,1 -7 000,0 -7 000,0Забезпечення двостороннього співробітництва України з іноземними державами та міжнародними організаціями, інформаційне та організаційне забезпечення участі України у міжнародних форумах, конференціях, виставках 1201060 24 343,3 12 722,1 11 621,2 23 643,3 12 022,1 11 621,2 -700,0 -700,0Підвищення кваліфікації фахівців агропромислового комплексу 1201070 18 000,0 18 000,0 -18 000,0 -18 000,0Дослідження, прикладні наукові і науково-технічні розробки, виконання робіт за державними цільовими програмами і державним замовленням, підготовка наукових кадрів та фінансова підтримка розвитку наукової інфраструктури у сфері економічного розвитку 1201220 34 309,5 34 309,5 26 949,9 26 949,9 -7 359,6 -7 359,6Наукова і науково-технічна діяльність у сфері економічного розвитку, стандартизації, метрології та метрологічної діяльності 1201270 146 929,5 91 929,5 55 000,0 146 766,5 91 766,5 55 000,0 -163,0 -163,0Організація і регулювання діяльності установ в системі агропромислового комплексу та забезпечення діяльності Аграрного фонду 1201300 240 000,0 240 000,0 -240 000,0 -240 000,0Формування статутного капіталу Фонду часткового гарантування кредитів 1201370 250 000,0 250 000,0 -250 000,0 -250 000,0Створення та функціонування Фонду національного багатства (у тому числі поповнення статутного капіталу) 1201510 25 637,0 25 637,0 -25 637,0 -25 637,0Функціонування торгових представництв за кордоном 1201540 45 000,0 45 000,0 3 255,6 3 255,6 -41 744,4 -41 744,4Функціонування інституції з підтримки та просування експорту 1201580 6 148,0 6 148,0 581,6 581,6 -5 566,4 -5 566,4Заходи із посилення інституційної спроможності для підготовки проектів державно-приватного партнерства 1202000 1 917 886,4 1 917 783,2 103,2 1 461 577,4 1 461 474,2 103,2 -456 309,0 -456 309,0Державна служба України з питань геодезії, картографії та кадастру 1202010 1 379 674,2 1 379 571,0 103,2 1 379 012,1 1 378 908,9 103,2 -662,1 -662,1Керівництво та управління у сфері геодезії, картографії та кадастру 1202020 76 072,2 76 072,2 50 988,0 50 988,0 -25 084,2 -25 084,2Проведення земельної реформи 1202620 430 562,7 430 562,7 -430 562,7 -430 562,7Проведення інвентаризації земель та оновлення картографічної основи Державного земельного кадастру 1203000 859 267,5 139 592,2 719 675,3 859 102,5 139 427,2 719 675,3 -165,0 -165,0Державне агентство резерву України 1203010 30 754,9 30 754,9 30 589,9 30 589,9 -165,0 -165,0Керівництво та управління у сфері державного резерву 1208000 20 577,3 20 577,3 20 574,8 20 574,8 -2,5 -2,5Державна служба експортного контролю України 1208010 20 577,3 20 577,3 20 574,8 20 574,8 -2,5 -2,5Керівництво та управління у сфері експортного контролю 1209000 5 443 451,9 3 905 662,7 1 537 789,2 5 362 537,0 3 824 747,8 1 537 789,2 -80 914,9 -80 914,9Державна служба України з питань безпечності харчових продуктів та захисту споживачів 3
  4. 4. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 1209010 1 890 236,3 1 687 066,9 203 169,4 1 884 848,5 1 681 679,1 203 169,4 -5 387,8 -5 387,8Керівництво та управління у сфері безпечності харчових продуктів та захисту споживачів 1209610 75 527,1 75 527,1 -75 527,1 -75 527,1Заходи з будівництва прикордонних інспекційних постів та покращення доступу сільськогосподарських МСП до експортних ринків 1210000 78 450,7 78 450,7 59 778,8 59 778,8 -18 671,9 -18 671,9Міністерство розвитку економіки, торгівлі та сільського господарства України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 1211000 78 450,7 78 450,7 59 778,8 59 778,8 -18 671,9 -18 671,9Міністерство розвитку економіки, торгівлі та сільського господарства України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 1211050 78 450,7 78 450,7 59 778,8 59 778,8 -18 671,9 -18 671,9Мобілізаційна підготовка галузей національної економіки України 1400000 4 682 680,3 4 682 680,3 4 508 854,2 4 508 854,2 -173 826,1 -173 826,1Міністерство закордонних справ України 1401000 4 682 680,3 4 682 680,3 4 508 854,2 4 508 854,2 -173 826,1 -173 826,1Апарат Міністерства закордонних справ України 1401010 342 675,4 342 675,4 296 776,3 296 776,3 -45 899,1 -45 899,1Керівництво та управління у сфері державної політики щодо зовнішніх відносин 1401030 3 475 067,4 3 475 067,4 3 451 025,7 3 451 025,7 -24 041,7 -24 041,7Функціонування закордонних дипломатичних установ України та розширення мережі власності України для потреб цих установ 1401100 19 012,3 19 012,3 16 112,3 16 112,3 -2 900,0 -2 900,0Професійне навчання посадових осіб дипломатичної служби та працівників інших державних органів у сфері зовнішніх зносин 1401110 133 448,9 133 448,9 32 463,6 32 463,6 -100 985,3 -100 985,3Фінансова підтримка забезпечення міжнародного позитивного іміджу України, забезпечення діяльності Українського інституту, заходи щодо підтримки зв'язків з українцями, які проживають за межами України 1500000 1 193 048,4 526 624,7 666 423,7 381 639,9 381 639,9 -811 408,5 -144 984,8 -666 423,7Міністерство у справах ветеранів України 1501000 1 193 048,4 526 624,7 666 423,7 381 639,9 381 639,9 -811 408,5 -144 984,8 -666 423,7Апарат Міністерства у справах ветеранів України 1501010 150 829,8 150 829,8 121 679,7 121 679,7 -29 150,1 -29 150,1Керівництво та управління у справах ветеранів 1501030 17 680,5 17 680,5 8 560,2 8 560,2 -9 120,3 -9 120,3Фінансова підтримка громадських об’єднань ветеранів на виконання загальнодержавних програм (проектів, заходів), заходи з відвідування військових поховань і військових пам’ятників та з відзначення святкових, пам’ятних та історичних дат 1501050 66 514,4 66 514,4 -66 514,4 -66 514,4Заходи щодо захисту і забезпечення прав та свобод осіб, які позбавлені (були позбавлені) особистої свободи незаконними збройними формуваннями, окупаційною адміністрацією та/або органами влади Російської Федерації з політичних мотивів, а також у зв’язку з громадською, політичною або професійною діяльністю вказаних осіб, підтримки зазначених осіб та членів їхніх сімей, заходи з реінтеграції населення тимчасово окупованих територій, виплати державних стипендій імені Левка Лук’яненка 4
  5. 5. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 1501070 40 200,0 40 200,0 -40 200,0 -40 200,0Грошова компенсація постраждалим, житлові будинки (квартири) яких зруйновано внаслідок надзвичайної ситуації воєнного характеру, спричиненої збройною агресією Російської Федерації 1501600 7 457,0 7 457,0 -7 457,0 -7 457,0Пілотні заходи з реагування на проблеми для розвитку, викликані переміщенням осіб та поверненням комбатантів 1501610 485 100,0 485 100,0 -485 100,0 -485 100,0Надання пільгових іпотечних кредитів внутрішньо переміщеним особам 1501630 173 866,7 173 866,7 -173 866,7 -173 866,7Реалізація проекту з постачання питної води у м. Маріуполі 1510000 1 266 216,7 781 216,7 485 000,0 611 216,7 611 216,7 -655 000,0 -170 000,0 -485 000,0Міністерство у справах ветеранів України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 1511000 1 266 216,7 781 216,7 485 000,0 611 216,7 611 216,7 -655 000,0 -170 000,0 -485 000,0Міністерство у справах ветеранів України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 1511020 20 000,0 20 000,0 -20 000,0 -20 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на здійснення заходів щодо підтримки територій, що зазнали негативного впливу внаслідок збройного конфлікту на сході України 1511060 200 000,0 200 000,0 50 000,0 50 000,0 -150 000,0 -150 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на виплату грошової компенсації за належні для отримання жилі приміщення для сімей учасників бойових дій на території інших держав, визначених у абзаці першому пункту 1 статті 10 Закону України «Про статус ветеранів війни, гарантії їх соціального захисту», для осіб з інвалідністю I-II групи з числа учасників бойових дій на території інших держав, інвалідність яких настала внаслідок поранення, контузії, каліцтва або захворювання, пов’язаних з перебуванням у цих державах, визначених пунктом 7 частини другої статті 7 Закону України «Про статус ветеранів війни, гарантії їх соціального захисту», та які потребують поліпшення житлових умов 1511600 485 000,0 485 000,0 -485 000,0 -485 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на реалізацію проекту "Житло для внутрішньо переміщених осіб" 2200000 44 641 965,7 30 667 806,1 13 974 159,6 42 739 772,2 28 768 670,6 13 971 101,6 -1 902 193,5 -1 899 135,5 -3 058,0Міністерство освіти і науки України 2201000 44 461 441,1 30 487 281,5 13 974 159,6 42 569 386,2 28 598 284,6 13 971 101,6 -1 892 054,9 -1 888 996,9 -3 058,0Апарат Міністерства освіти і науки України 2201010 134 925,3 134 675,3 250,0 134 878,0 134 628,0 250,0 -47,3 -47,3Загальне керівництво та управління у сфері освіти і науки 2201020 107 562,0 88 062,0 19 500,0 97 008,2 77 508,2 19 500,0 -10 553,8 -10 553,8Забезпечення організації роботи Національного агентства із забезпечення якості вищої освіти, Національного агентства кваліфікацій, освітнього омбудсмена, державна атестація та акредитація закладів освіти 5
  6. 6. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 2201040 1 162 128,3 833 832,0 328 296,3 1 150 628,3 822 332,0 328 296,3 -11 500,0 -11 500,0Наукова і науково-технічна діяльність закладів вищої освіти та наукових установ 2201070 500 000,0 500 000,0 -500 000,0 -500 000,0Фонд Президента України з підтримки освіти, науки та спорту 2201100 197 615,0 192 000,0 5 615,0 193 415,0 187 800,0 5 615,0 -4 200,0 -4 200,0Надання освіти закладами загальної середньої освіти державної форми власності 2201120 237 820,7 231 587,0 6 233,7 177 820,7 171 587,0 6 233,7 -60 000,0 -60 000,0Забезпечення діяльності Національного центру «Мала академія наук України», надання позашкільної освіти державними закладами позашкільної освіти, заходи з позашкільної роботи 2201130 225 088,2 220 000,0 5 088,2 223 488,2 218 400,0 5 088,2 -1 600,0 -1 600,0Забезпечення здобуття професійної (професійно-технічної) освіти у закладах освіти соціальної реабілітації та адаптації державної форми власності, методичне забезпечення закладів професійної (професійно-технічної) освіти 2201140 250 000,0 250 000,0 -250 000,0 -250 000,0Фонд розвитку закладів вищої освіти 2201170 106 140,9 100 757,4 5 383,5 100 450,9 95 067,4 5 383,5 -5 690,0 -5 690,0Здійснення методичного та аналітичного забезпечення діяльності закладів освіти 2201180 10 099,2 10 099,2 4 099,2 4 099,2 -6 000,0 -6 000,0Проведення всеукраїнських та міжнародних олімпіад у сфері освіти, всеукраїнського конкурсу "Учитель року" 2201190 3 514 351,0 3 514 351,0 3 512 151,0 3 512 151,0 -2 200,0 -2 200,0Виплата академічних стипендій студентам (курсантам), аспірантам, докторантам закладів фахової передвищої та вищої освіти 2201210 36 850,0 36 850,0 2 200,0 2 200,0 -34 650,0 -34 650,0Надання пільгових довгострокових кредитів для здобуття вищої освіти 2201220 68 000,0 68 000,0 -68 000,0 -68 000,0Реалізація державного інвестиційного проекту "Створення Міжнародного центру підготовки пілотів на базі Національного авіаційного університету" 2201240 10 000,0 10 000,0 -10 000,0 -10 000,0Реалізація державного інвестиційного проекту "Реставрація староакадемічного корпусу ансамблю Братського монастиря по вул. Г. Сковороди, 2 у Подільському районі м. Києва" 2201250 57 313,9 38 589,7 18 724,2 51 313,9 32 589,7 18 724,2 -6 000,0 -6 000,0Підвищення кваліфікації педагогічних та науково-педагогічних працівників, керівних працівників і спеціалістів харчової, переробної промисловості та агропромислового комплексу, медичних та фармацевтичних кадрів 2201260 747 573,3 747 573,3 724 434,2 724 434,2 -23 139,1 -23 139,1Загальнодержавні заходи у сфері освіти 2201280 1 720 920,1 1 125 920,1 595 000,0 1 608 320,1 1 013 320,1 595 000,0 -112 600,0 -112 600,0Підготовка кадрів Київським національним університетом імені Тараса Шевченка 2201300 525 533,3 525 533,3 249 994,6 249 994,6 -275 538,7 -275 538,7Забезпечення діяльності Національного фонду досліджень, грантова підтримка наукових досліджень і науково-технічних (експериментальних) розробок 2201310 177 584,7 172 000,0 5 584,7 142 090,6 136 505,9 5 584,7 -35 494,1 -35 494,1Фізична і спортивна підготовка учнівської та студентської молоді 2201380 87 000,0 87 000,0 67 000,0 67 000,0 -20 000,0 -20 000,0Виконання зобов'язань України у сфері міжнародного науково-технічного та освітнього співробітництва 6
  7. 7. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 2201390 400 000,0 400 000,0 50 000,0 50 000,0 -350 000,0 -350 000,0Підтримка пріоритетних напрямів наукових досліджень і науково-технічних (експериментальних) розробок у закладах вищої освіти 2201420 4 869 067,8 3 842 837,8 1 026 230,0 4 846 300,8 3 823 128,8 1 023 172,0 -22 767,0 -19 709,0 -3 058,0Підготовка кадрів закладами фахової передвищої освіти 2201840 46 699,6 46 699,6 10 000,0 10 000,0 -36 699,6 -36 699,6Реалізація державного інвестиційного проекту "Реставрація головного корпусу Львівського національного університету імені Івана Франка" 2201850 55 375,3 55 375,3 10 000,0 10 000,0 -45 375,3 -45 375,3Реалізація державного інвестиційного проекту "Будівництво Міжнародного центру зустрічей студентської молоді України та Республіки Польща" 2203000 146 924,6 146 924,6 136 786,0 136 786,0 -10 138,6 -10 138,6Державна служба якості освіти 2203010 139 619,9 139 619,9 136 786,0 136 786,0 -2 833,9 -2 833,9Керівництво та управління у сфері забезпечення якості освіти 2203020 7 304,7 7 304,7 -7 304,7 -7 304,7Здійснення сертифікації педагогічних працівників, експертизи освітніх програм у сфері забезпечення якості освіти 2210000 86 971 323,8 84 971 323,8 2 000 000,0 83 397 779,1 81 397 779,1 2 000 000,0 -3 573 544,7 -3 573 544,7Міністерство освіти і науки України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 2211000 86 971 323,8 84 971 323,8 2 000 000,0 83 397 779,1 81 397 779,1 2 000 000,0 -3 573 544,7 -3 573 544,7Міністерство освіти і науки України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 2211210 259 000,0 259 000,0 100 000,0 100 000,0 -159 000,0 -159 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на створення навчально-практичних центрів сучасної професійної (професійно-технічної) освіти 2211230 1 421 334,9 1 421 334,9 1 060 000,0 1 060 000,0 -361 334,9 -361 334,9Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на забезпечення якісної, сучасної та доступної загальної середньої освіти «Нова українська школа» 2211260 3 500 000,0 1 500 000,0 2 000 000,0 2 000 000,0 2 000 000,0 -1 500 000,0 -1 500 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на реалізацію програми "Спроможна школа для кращих результатів" 2211270 3 753 209,8 3 753 209,8 2 200 000,0 2 200 000,0 -1 553 209,8 -1 553 209,8Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на покращення соціального захисту окремих категорій педагогічних працівників закладів загальної середньої освіти 2300000 98 183 290,5 91 527 313,3 6 655 977,2 98 655 903,7 91 999 926,5 6 655 977,2 472 613,2 472 613,2Міністерство охорони здоров'я України 2301000 25 789 394,5 19 133 417,7 6 655 976,8 26 330 907,7 19 674 930,9 6 655 976,8 541 513,2 541 513,2Апарат Міністерства охорони здоров'я України 2301080 428 994,9 248 964,1 180 030,8 409 754,4 229 723,6 180 030,8 -19 240,5 -19 240,5Підготовка, перепідготовка та підвищення кваліфікації кадрів у сфері охорони здоров'я, підготовка наукових та науково-педагогічних кадрів закладами післядипломної освіти 2301090 364 484,6 364 484,6 2 669,4 2 669,4 -361 815,2 -361 815,2Загальнодержавні заклади та заходи у сфері медичної освіти 2301220 922 568,9 922 568,9 922 568,9 922 568,9Розвиток системи екстреної медичної допомоги 2308000 72 289 313,2 72 289 312,8 0,4 72 220 413,2 72 220 412,8 0,4 -68 900,0 -68 900,0Національна служба здоров’я України 7
  8. 8. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 2308010 288 828,4 288 828,0 0,4 219 928,4 219 928,0 0,4 -68 900,0 -68 900,0Керівництво та управління у сфері державних фінансових гарантій медичного обслуговування населення 2310000 17 706 646,7 17 047 546,4 659 100,3 16 773 255,3 16 114 155,0 659 100,3 -933 391,4 -933 391,4Міністерство охорони здоров'я України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 2311000 17 706 646,7 17 047 546,4 659 100,3 16 773 255,3 16 114 155,0 659 100,3 -933 391,4 -933 391,4Міністерство охорони здоров'я України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 2311470 922 568,9 922 568,9 -922 568,9 -922 568,9Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на розвиток системи екстреної медичної допомоги 2311510 10 822,5 10 822,5 -10 822,5 -10 822,5Субвенція з державного бюджету обласному бюджету Львівської області на погашення кредиторської заборгованості, що утворилася за придбане у 2012 році медичне обладнання (мамографічне, рентгенологічне та апарати ультразвукової діагностики) вітчизняного виробництва 2400000 17 593 432,5 11 001 037,4 6 592 395,1 17 505 099,5 10 912 704,4 6 592 395,1 -88 333,0 -88 333,0Міністерство енергетики та захисту довкілля України 2401000 7 410 090,2 4 916 514,7 2 493 575,5 7 778 443,9 5 284 868,4 2 493 575,5 368 353,7 368 353,7Апарат Міністерства енергетики та захисту довкілля України 2401010 259 972,1 220 683,4 39 288,7 270 177,4 230 888,7 39 288,7 10 205,3 10 205,3Загальне керівництво та управління у сфері енергетики та захисту довкілля 2401070 1 282 505,1 1 282 505,1 659 705,1 659 705,1 -622 800,0 -622 800,0Заходи з ліквідації неперспективних вугледобувних підприємств 2401160 434 849,9 415 686,0 19 163,9 434 190,1 415 026,2 19 163,9 -659,8 -659,8Збереження природно-заповідного фонду 2401210 44 555,5 44 555,5 -44 555,5 -44 555,5Державна цільова екологічна програма першочергових заходів приведення у безпечний стан об’єктів і майданчика колишнього уранового виробництва виробничого об’єднання "Придніпровський хімічний завод" на 2019-2023 роки 2401270 450 300,5 433 836,3 16 464,2 16 464,2 16 464,2 -433 836,3 -433 836,3Здійснення природоохоронних заходів, зокрема з покращення стану довкілля 2401420 140 000,0 140 000,0 -140 000,0 -140 000,0Реалізація державного інвестиційного проекту «Новокостянтинівська шахта. Розвиток виробничих потужностей» 2401590 1 962 746,1 1 962 746,1 3 562 746,1 3 562 746,1 1 600 000,0 1 600 000,0Реструктуризація вугільної галузі 2402000 426 200,5 426 130,5 70,0 409 906,5 409 836,5 70,0 -16 294,0 -16 294,0Державне агентство рибного господарства України 2402010 331 346,6 331 296,6 50,0 321 445,0 321 395,0 50,0 -9 901,6 -9 901,6Керівництво та управління у сфері рибного господарства 2402020 84 223,2 84 203,2 20,0 84 061,5 84 041,5 20,0 -161,7 -161,7Організація діяльності рибовідтворювальних комплексів та інших бюджетних установ у сфері рибного господарства 2402070 6 230,7 6 230,7 -6 230,7 -6 230,7Селекція у рибному господарстві та відтворення водних біоресурсів у внутрішніх водоймах та Азово-Чорноморському басейні 2403000 205 495,3 205 495,3 202 204,0 202 204,0 -3 291,3 -3 291,3Державна інспекція енергетичного нагляду України 2403010 205 495,3 205 495,3 202 204,0 202 204,0 -3 291,3 -3 291,3Керівництво та управління у сфері енергетичного нагляду 8
  9. 9. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 2404000 157 403,8 129 083,8 28 320,0 103 813,5 75 493,5 28 320,0 -53 590,3 -53 590,3Державна служба геології та надр України 2404010 117 403,8 89 083,8 28 320,0 63 813,5 35 493,5 28 320,0 -53 590,3 -53 590,3Керівництво та управління у сфері геологічного вивчення та використання надр 2405000 384 801,6 384 801,6 383 647,6 383 647,6 -1 154,0 -1 154,0Державна екологічна інспекція України 2405010 384 801,6 384 801,6 383 647,6 383 647,6 -1 154,0 -1 154,0Керівництво та управління у сфері екологічного контролю 2406000 463 044,4 463 044,4 462 025,5 462 025,5 -1 018,9 -1 018,9Державне агентство з енергоефективності та енергозбереження України 2406010 63 044,4 63 044,4 62 025,5 62 025,5 -1 018,9 -1 018,9Керівництво та управління у сфері ефективного використання енергетичних ресурсів 2407000 5 022 671,0 2 236 778,5 2 785 892,5 4 897 784,0 2 111 891,5 2 785 892,5 -124 887,0 -124 887,0Державне агентство водних ресурсів України 2407010 40 868,5 40 868,5 40 109,9 40 109,9 -758,6 -758,6Керівництво та управління у сфері водного господарства 2407050 4 561 352,5 2 052 260,0 2 509 092,5 4 559 481,9 2 050 389,4 2 509 092,5 -1 870,6 -1 870,6Експлуатація державного водогосподарського комплексу та управління водними ресурсами 2407160 33 550,0 33 550,0 5 131,9 5 131,9 -28 418,1 -28 418,1Реалізація державного інвестиційного проекту "Забезпечення питним водопостачанням сільських населених пунктів Казанківського, Новобузького районів та реконструкція водоскидної споруди Софіївського водосховища Новобузького району Миколаївської області" 2407170 45 000,0 45 000,0 3 851,5 3 851,5 -41 148,5 -41 148,5Реалізація державного інвестиційного проекту "Заходи із забезпечення комплексного протипаводкового захисту від шкідливої дії вод сільських населених пунктів та сільськогосподарських угідь у Львівській області" 2407800 55 000,0 55 000,0 2 308,8 2 308,8 -52 691,2 -52 691,2Реалізація державного інвестиційного проекту "Реконструкція гідротехнічних споруд захисних масивів дніпровських водосховищ" 2408000 2 936 330,8 1 948 008,3 988 322,5 2 680 168,9 1 691 846,4 988 322,5 -256 161,9 -256 161,9Державне агентство України з управління зоною відчуження 2408110 495 893,2 495 893,2 445 881,1 445 881,1 -50 012,1 -50 012,1Підтримка екологічно безпечного стану у зонах відчуження і безумовного (обов'язкового) відселення 2408120 1 364 876,2 1 364 876,2 1 214 876,2 1 214 876,2 -150 000,0 -150 000,0Підтримка у безпечному стані енергоблоків та об'єкта "Укриття" та заходи щодо підготовки до зняття з експлуатації Чорнобильської АЕС 2408140 56 149,8 56 149,8 -56 149,8 -56 149,8Реалізація державного інвестиційного проекту "Відновлення об'єктів транспортної інфраструктури зони відчуження" 2409000 587 394,9 291 180,3 296 214,6 587 105,6 290 891,0 296 214,6 -289,3 -289,3Державне агентство лісових ресурсів України 2409010 142 297,7 134 266,8 8 030,9 142 130,5 134 099,6 8 030,9 -167,2 -167,2Керівництво та управління у сфері лісового господарства 2409060 445 097,2 156 913,5 288 183,7 444 975,1 156 791,4 288 183,7 -122,1 -122,1Ведення лісового і мисливського господарства, охорона і захист лісів в лісовому фонді 2500000 293 402 945,7 292 049 987,1 1 352 958,6 302 262 879,8 300 909 921,2 1 352 958,6 8 859 934,1 8 859 934,1Міністерство соціальної політики України 2501000 118 992 122,8 117 834 501,6 1 157 621,2 108 530 693,3 107 373 072,1 1 157 621,2 -10 461 429,5 -10 461 429,5Апарат Міністерства соціальної політики України 2501010 177 179,3 176 778,8 400,5 165 154,0 164 753,5 400,5 -12 025,3 -12 025,3Керівництво та управління у сфері соціальної політики 9
  10. 10. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 2501030 62 575 495,0 62 575 495,0 60 663 400,1 60 663 400,1 -1 912 094,9 -1 912 094,9Виплата деяких видів допомог, компенсацій, грошового забезпечення та оплата послуг окремим категоріям населення 2501060 686,6 686,6 -686,6 -686,6Підвищення кваліфікації фахівців із соціальної роботи та інших працівників системи соціального захисту 2501090 58 417,6 58 417,6 54 088,7 54 088,7 -4 328,9 -4 328,9Створення і програмно-технічне забезпечення системи інформаційно-аналітичної підтримки, інформаційно-методичне забезпечення та виготовлення бланків посвідчень і нагрудних знаків для системи соціального захисту 2501120 20 000,0 20 000,0 -20 000,0 -20 000,0Розселення та облаштування депортованих кримських татар та осіб інших національностей, які були депортовані з території України 2501130 88 409,6 88 409,6 84 809,6 84 809,6 -3 600,0 -3 600,0Заходи із соціального захисту дітей, сімей, жінок та інших найбільш вразливих категорій населення 2501230 47 569 807,5 47 569 807,5 39 329 479,0 39 329 479,0 -8 240 328,5 -8 240 328,5Виплата пільг і житлових субсидій громадянам на оплату житлово-комунальних послуг, придбання твердого та рідкого пічного побутового палива і скрапленого газу у грошовій формі 2501450 239 656,5 239 656,5 221 291,2 221 291,2 -18 365,3 -18 365,3Оздоровлення і відпочинок дітей, які потребують особливої уваги та підтримки, в дитячих оздоровчих таборах МДЦ "Артек" і ДЦ "Молода Гвардія" 2501490 100 000,0 100 000,0 -100 000,0 -100 000,0Реалізація пілотного проекту "Розвиток соціальних послуг" 2501510 150 000,0 150 000,0 -150 000,0 -150 000,0Компенсація частини витрат на здійснення заходів з реалізації державних програм соціального захисту населення 2506000 172 576 299,5 172 576 299,5 192 257 599,5 192 257 599,5 19 681 300,0 19 681 300,0Пенсійний фонд України 2506080 172 576 299,5 172 576 299,5 192 257 599,5 192 257 599,5 19 681 300,0 19 681 300,0Фінансове забезпечення виплати пенсій, надбавок та підвищень до пенсій, призначених за пенсійними програмами, та дефіциту коштів Пенсійного фонду 2507000 1 834 523,4 1 639 186,0 195 337,4 1 474 587,0 1 279 249,6 195 337,4 -359 936,4 -359 936,4Фонд соціального захисту інвалідів 2507020 89 362,4 89 362,4 66 426,0 66 426,0 -22 936,4 -22 936,4Фінансова підтримка громадських об’єднань осіб з інвалідністю 2507030 1 532 648,8 1 337 399,6 195 249,2 1 195 648,8 1 000 399,6 195 249,2 -337 000,0 -337 000,0Заходи із соціальної, трудової та професійної реабілітації осіб з інвалідністю 2750000 4 544 272,9 2 299 346,3 2 244 926,6 2 695 824,4 436 297,8 2 259 526,6 -1 848 448,5 -1 863 048,5 14 600,0Міністерство розвитку громад та територій України 2751000 4 342 642,3 2 097 715,7 2 244 926,6 2 494 458,6 234 932,0 2 259 526,6 -1 848 183,7 -1 862 783,7 14 600,0Апарат Міністерства розвитку громад та територій України 2751010 137 853,3 137 853,3 135 989,6 135 989,6 -1 863,7 -1 863,7Керівництво та управління у сфері розвитку громад та територій 2751180 160 920,0 160 920,0 -160 920,0 -160 920,0Надання господарським товариствам та іншим організаціям, створеним у процесі приватизації (корпоратизації), компенсації за передачу гуртожитків у власність територіальних громад 10
  11. 11. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 2751190 100 000,0 100 000,0 -100 000,0 -100 000,0Надання державної підтримки для будівництва (придбання) доступного житла 2751290 1 600 000,0 1 600 000,0 -1 600 000,0 -1 600 000,0Функціонування Фонду енергоефективності 2751490 14 600,0 14 600,0 14 600,0 14 600,0Надання пільгового довгострокового державного кредиту внутрішньо переміщеним особам, учасникам проведення антитерористичної операції (АТО) та/або учасникам проведення операції Об'єднаних сил (ООС) на придбання житла 2752000 201 630,6 201 630,6 201 365,8 201 365,8 -264,8 -264,8Державна архітектурно-будівельна інспекція України 2752010 201 630,6 201 630,6 201 365,8 201 365,8 -264,8 -264,8Керівництво та управління у сфері архітектурно-будівельного контролю та нагляду 2760000 12 875 000,0 11 775 000,0 1 100 000,0 2 975 000,0 1 875 000,0 1 100 000,0 -9 900 000,0 -9 900 000,0Міністерство розвитку громад та територій України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 2761000 12 875 000,0 11 775 000,0 1 100 000,0 2 975 000,0 1 875 000,0 1 100 000,0 -9 900 000,0 -9 900 000,0Міністерство розвитку громад та територій України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 2761070 7 500 000,0 7 500 000,0 -7 500 000,0 -7 500 000,0Державний фонд регіонального розвитку 2761090 2 000 000,0 2 000 000,0 1 700 000,0 1 700 000,0 -300 000,0 -300 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на здійснення заходів щодо соціально-економічного розвитку окремих територій 2761130 2 100 000,0 2 100 000,0 -2 100 000,0 -2 100 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на підтримку розвитку об’єднаних територіальних громад 2900000 153 541,9 153 541,9 145 064,1 145 064,1 -8 477,8 -8 477,8Міністерство цифрової трансформації України 2901000 153 541,9 153 541,9 145 064,1 145 064,1 -8 477,8 -8 477,8Апарат Міністерства цифрової трансформації України 2901010 122 738,9 122 738,9 114 261,1 114 261,1 -8 477,8 -8 477,8Керівництво та управління у сфері цифрової трансформації 3100000 5 564 597,6 1 427 315,4 4 137 282,2 4 425 103,6 347 046,8 4 078 056,8 -1 139 494,0 -1 080 268,6 -59 225,4Міністерство інфраструктури України 3101000 859 280,2 235 164,7 624 115,5 779 964,2 155 848,7 624 115,5 -79 316,0 -79 316,0Апарат Міністерства інфраструктури України 3101010 118 825,0 118 825,0 116 809,0 116 809,0 -2 016,0 -2 016,0Загальне керівництво та управління у сфері інфраструктури 3101210 116 339,7 116 339,7 39 039,7 39 039,7 -77 300,0 -77 300,0Забезпечення експлуатаційно-безпечного стану судноплавних шлюзів 3103000 52 025,4 52 025,4 51 865,7 51 865,7 -159,7 -159,7Державна служба морського та річкового транспорту України 3103010 52 025,4 52 025,4 51 865,7 51 865,7 -159,7 -159,7Керівництво та управління у сферах морського та річкового транспорту 3107000 4 178 355,4 1 010 788,7 3 167 566,7 3 119 121,1 10 779,8 3 108 341,3 -1 059 234,3 -1 000 008,9 -59 225,4Державне агентство інфраструктурних проектів України 3107010 10 788,7 10 788,7 10 779,8 10 779,8 -8,9 -8,9Організаційне забезпечення реалізації інфраструктурних проектів 3107020 3 167 566,7 3 167 566,7 3 108 341,3 3 108 341,3 -59 225,4 -59 225,4Фінансове забезпечення заходів із забезпечення безпеки дорожнього руху відповідно до державних програм 11
  12. 12. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 3107030 1 000 000,0 1 000 000,0 -1 000 000,0 -1 000 000,0Проектування та будівництво аеродрому Міжнародного аеропорту "Дніпропетровськ" 3109000 129 336,6 129 336,6 128 552,6 128 552,6 -784,0 -784,0Державна служба України з безпеки на транспорті 3109010 129 336,6 129 336,6 128 552,6 128 552,6 -784,0 -784,0Здійснення державного контролю з питань безпеки на транспорті 3110000 49 733 546,8 945 112,7 48 788 434,1 49 022 161,6 944 432,2 48 077 729,4 -711 385,2 -680,5 -710 704,7Державне агентство автомобільних доріг України 3111000 49 733 546,8 945 112,7 48 788 434,1 49 022 161,6 944 432,2 48 077 729,4 -711 385,2 -680,5 -710 704,7Апарат Державного агентства автомобільних доріг України 3111010 55 112,7 55 112,7 54 432,2 54 432,2 -680,5 -680,5Керівництво та управління у сфері будівництва, ремонту та утримання автомобільних доріг 3111020 38 010 800,8 38 010 800,8 37 300 096,1 37 300 096,1 -710 704,7 -710 704,7Розвиток мережі та утримання автомобільних доріг загального користування державного значення 3120000 70 000,0 70 000,0 -70 000,0 -70 000,0Міністерство інфраструктури України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 3121000 70 000,0 70 000,0 -70 000,0 -70 000,0Міністерство інфраструктури України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 3121110 70 000,0 70 000,0 -70 000,0 -70 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету обласному бюджету Одеської області на проведення реконструкції та будівництва будівель і споруд комунального підприємства "Аеропорт Ізмаїл" 3130000 22 172 967,2 22 172 967,2 21 758 389,3 21 758 389,3 -414 577,9 -414 577,9Державне агентство автомобільних доріг України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 3131000 22 172 967,2 22 172 967,2 21 758 389,3 21 758 389,3 -414 577,9 -414 577,9Державне агентство автомобільних доріг України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 3131090 22 172 967,2 22 172 967,2 21 758 389,3 21 758 389,3 -414 577,9 -414 577,9Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на фінансове забезпечення будівництва, реконструкції, ремонту і утримання автомобільних доріг загального користування місцевого значення, вулиць і доріг комунальної власності у населених пунктах 3400000 2 145 232,0 1 733 425,1 411 806,9 2 145 232,0 1 733 425,1 411 806,9Міністерство молоді та спорту України 3401000 2 145 232,0 1 733 425,1 411 806,9 2 145 232,0 1 733 425,1 411 806,9Апарат Міністерства молоді та спорту України 3401010 60 053,3 60 053,3 60 053,3 60 053,3Керівництво та управління у сфері молоді та спорту 3401040 10 484,7 9 984,7 500,0 10 484,7 9 984,7 500,0Наукова і науково-технічна діяльність у сфері розвитку молоді та спорту 3401060 1 744,6 1 744,6 1 744,6 1 744,6Методичне забезпечення у сфері спорту 3401070 43 752,1 43 752,1 43 752,1 43 752,1Здійснення заходів державної політики з питань молоді та державна підтримка молодіжних та дитячих громадських організацій 3401110 371 457,1 371 457,1 371 457,1 371 457,1Розвиток спорту серед осіб з інвалідністю та їх фізкультурно-спортивна реабілітація 3401120 50 788,9 50 788,9 50 788,9 50 788,9Підготовка і участь національних збірних команд в Паралімпійських і Дефлімпійських іграх 12
  13. 13. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 3401220 1 482 862,5 1 071 555,6 411 306,9 1 482 862,5 1 071 555,6 411 306,9Розвиток фізичної культури, спорту вищих досягнень та резервного спорту 3401280 54 378,0 54 378,0 54 378,0 54 378,0Фінансова підтримка громадських організацій фізкультурно-спортивного спрямування 3401320 69 710,8 69 710,8 69 710,8 69 710,8Підготовка і участь національних збірних команд України в міжнародних змаганнях, що проводять Міжнародний, Європейський олімпійські комітети, включаючи Олімпійські ігри, та Всесвітніх іграх 3410000 420 000,0 70 000,0 350 000,0 420 000,0 70 000,0 350 000,0Міністерство молоді та спорту України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 3411000 420 000,0 70 000,0 350 000,0 420 000,0 70 000,0 350 000,0Міністерство молоді та спорту України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 3411180 150 000,0 150 000,0 150 000,0 150 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на створення нових, будівельно-ремонтні роботи існуючих палаців спорту та завершення розпочатих у попередньому періоді робіт з будівництва/реконструкції палаців спорту 3411190 70 000,0 70 000,0 70 000,0 70 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету міському бюджету м. Яремче (для Поляницької сільської ради) на будівництво сучасного біатлонного комплексу в с. Поляниця Яремчанської міської ради Івано-Франківської області 3411210 200 000,0 200 000,0 200 000,0 200 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на завершення розпочатих у попередньому періоді робіт з будівництва/реконструкції, будівництво нових, реконструкцію та капітальний ремонт існуючих спортивних п’ятдесятиметрових і двадцятип’ятиметрових басейнів 3500000 24 046 244,2 18 147 822,4 5 898 421,8 23 042 275,6 17 143 853,8 5 898 421,8 -1 003 968,6 -1 003 968,6Міністерство фінансів України 3501000 6 099 010,9 860 704,7 5 238 306,2 6 008 381,4 770 075,2 5 238 306,2 -90 629,5 -90 629,5Апарат Міністерства фінансів України 3501010 572 913,8 565 727,2 7 186,6 537 284,3 530 097,7 7 186,6 -35 629,5 -35 629,5Керівництво та управління у сфері фінансів 3501480 19 905,2 19 905,2 14 905,2 14 905,2 -5 000,0 -5 000,0Побудова та функціонування інформаційно-аналітичної платформи верифікації та інші заходи, пов’язані з її впровадженням 3501500 50 000,0 50 000,0 -50 000,0 -50 000,0Забезпечення функціонування Фонду розвитку інновацій 3502000 1 288 141,4 1 288 141,4 771 348,1 771 348,1 -516 793,3 -516 793,3Бюро фінансових розслідувань 3502010 1 288 141,4 1 288 141,4 771 348,1 771 348,1 -516 793,3 -516 793,3Керівництво та управління у сфері фінансових розслідувань 3503000 473 171,4 473 171,4 927 751,9 927 751,9 454 580,5 454 580,5Державна фіскальна служба України 3503010 473 171,4 473 171,4 927 751,9 927 751,9 454 580,5 454 580,5Заходи з реорганізації Державної фіскальної служби 3504000 2 742 090,1 2 735 162,0 6 928,1 2 740 096,8 2 733 168,7 6 928,1 -1 993,3 -1 993,3Державна казначейська служба України 3504010 2 092 090,1 2 085 162,0 6 928,1 2 090 096,8 2 083 168,7 6 928,1 -1 993,3 -1 993,3Керівництво та управління у сфері казначейського обслуговування 3505000 521 060,9 520 629,6 431,3 562 573,1 562 141,8 431,3 41 512,2 41 512,2Офіс фінансового контролю 3505010 521 060,9 520 629,6 431,3 562 573,1 562 141,8 431,3 41 512,2 41 512,2Керівництво та управління у сфері фінансового контролю 13
  14. 14. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 3506000 4 139 638,6 4 007 487,8 132 150,8 3 679 021,8 3 546 871,0 132 150,8 -460 616,8 -460 616,8Державна митна служба України 3506010 4 017 698,7 4 007 487,8 10 210,9 3 557 081,9 3 546 871,0 10 210,9 -460 616,8 -460 616,8Керівництво та управління у сфері митної політики 3507000 8 606 679,1 8 089 691,1 516 988,0 8 232 376,2 7 715 388,2 516 988,0 -374 302,9 -374 302,9Державна податкова служба України 3507010 8 606 679,1 8 089 691,1 516 988,0 8 232 376,2 7 715 388,2 516 988,0 -374 302,9 -374 302,9Керівництво та управління у сфері податкової політики 3508000 52 758,5 52 758,5 -52 758,5 -52 758,5Агентство з управління державним боргом 3508010 52 758,5 52 758,5 -52 758,5 -52 758,5Керівництво та управління у сфері реалізації політики з питань управління державним боргом 3509000 123 693,3 120 075,9 3 617,4 120 726,3 117 108,9 3 617,4 -2 967,0 -2 967,0Державна служба фінансового моніторингу України 3509010 116 988,9 116 988,9 114 361,9 114 361,9 -2 627,0 -2 627,0Керівництво та управління у сфері фінансового моніторингу 3509020 6 704,4 3 087,0 3 617,4 6 364,4 2 747,0 3 617,4 -340,0 -340,0Перепідготовка та підвищення кваліфікації у сфері боротьби з легалізацією (відмиванням) доходів, одержаних злочинним шляхом, і фінансуванням тероризму 3510000 169 551 717,9 166 845 472,8 2 706 245,1 274 440 980,2 271 734 735,1 2 706 245,1 104 889 262,3 104 889 262,3Міністерство фінансів України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 3511000 169 551 717,9 166 845 472,8 2 706 245,1 274 440 980,2 271 734 735,1 2 706 245,1 104 889 262,3 104 889 262,3Міністерство фінансів України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 3511030 1 500 000,0 1 500 000,0 4 500 000,0 4 500 000,0 3 000 000,0 3 000 000,0Резервний фонд 3511110 200 000,0 200 000,0 -200 000,0 -200 000,0Стабілізаційна дотація 3511130 120 000,0 120 000,0 1 000,0 1 000,0 -119 000,0 -119 000,0Внески до міжнародних організацій 3511350 141 473 124,6 141 473 124,6 144 798 141,0 144 798 141,0 3 325 016,4 3 325 016,4Обслуговування державного боргу 3511370 8 480,1 8 480,1 6 336,6 6 336,6 -2 143,5 -2 143,5Субвенція з державного бюджету міському бюджету міста Жовтих Вод на виконання заходів щодо радіаційного та соціального захисту населення міста Жовтих Вод 3511380 98 885 389,4 98 885 389,4 98 885 389,4 98 885 389,4Стабілізаційний фонд 3600000 14 341 937,5 13 018 210,2 1 323 727,3 13 883 132,2 12 548 217,9 1 334 914,3 -458 805,3 -469 992,3 11 187,0Міністерство юстиції України 3601000 13 284 971,8 11 983 661,2 1 301 310,6 12 827 437,3 11 514 939,7 1 312 497,6 -457 534,5 -468 721,5 11 187,0Апарат Міністерства юстиції України 3601010 4 413 678,7 3 511 621,1 902 057,6 4 364 637,2 3 451 392,6 913 244,6 -49 041,5 -60 228,5 11 187,0Керівництво та управління у сфері юстиції 3601020 6 832 842,2 6 555 971,9 276 870,3 6 802 313,6 6 525 443,3 276 870,3 -30 528,6 -30 528,6Виконання покарань установами і органами Державної кримінально-виконавчої служби України 3601030 687 117,6 687 117,6 682 117,6 682 117,6 -5 000,0 -5 000,0Забезпечення діяльності органів пробації 3601170 382 377,4 382 377,4 42 377,4 42 377,4 -340 000,0 -340 000,0Платежі на виконання рішень закордонних юрисдикційних органів, прийнятих за наслідками розгляду справ проти України 3601250 32 964,4 32 964,4 -32 964,4 -32 964,4Реалізація державного інвестиційного проекту "Завершення будівництва режимного корпусу для засуджених до довічного позбавлення волі у державній установі "Вільнянська установа виконання покарань (№ 11)", у Запорізькій області" 3603000 821 914,1 821 914,1 820 753,7 820 753,7 -1 160,4 -1 160,4Координаційний центр з надання правової допомоги 14
  15. 15. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 3603020 436 730,1 436 730,1 435 569,7 435 569,7 -1 160,4 -1 160,4Забезпечення формування та функціонування системи безоплатної правової допомоги 3609000 235 051,6 212 634,9 22 416,7 234 941,2 212 524,5 22 416,7 -110,4 -110,4Державна архівна служба України 3609010 26 866,1 26 866,1 26 755,7 26 755,7 -110,4 -110,4Керівництво та управління у сфері архівної справи 3800000 15 410 924,8 14 629 953,2 780 971,6 7 351 595,9 6 977 373,2 374 222,7 -8 059 328,9 -7 652 580,0 -406 748,9Міністерство культури та інформаційної політики України 3801000 12 691 676,1 11 916 284,5 775 391,6 5 507 333,9 5 140 691,2 366 642,7 -7 184 342,2 -6 775 593,3 -408 748,9Апарат Міністерства культури та інформаційної політики України 3801010 200 625,5 200 625,5 136 083,9 136 083,9 -64 541,6 -64 541,6Керівництво та управління у сфері культури та інформаційної політики 3801050 191 524,1 189 674,2 1 849,9 189 924,1 188 074,2 1 849,9 -1 600,0 -1 600,0Надання освіти закладами загальної середньої та позашкільної освіти державної форми власності, методичне забезпечення діяльності закладів освіти 3801060 10 484,7 9 984,7 500,0 -10 484,7 -9 984,7 -500,0Наукова і науково-технічна діяльність у сфері розвитку молоді та спорту 3801100 24 684,2 24 684,2 4 684,2 4 684,2 -20 000,0 -20 000,0Здійснення культурно-мистецьких заходів національними творчими спілками та Всеукраїнським товариством "Просвіта" 3801110 1 385 225,9 1 385 225,9 1 265 225,9 1 265 225,9 -120 000,0 -120 000,0Фінансова підтримка національних театрів 3801140 697 438,8 697 438,8 150 861,6 150 861,6 -546 577,2 -546 577,2Забезпечення функціонування Українського культурного фонду, у тому числі здійснення Фондом заходів з підтримки проектів 3801160 951 627,6 770 922,0 180 705,6 976 594,6 792 831,0 183 763,6 24 967,0 21 909,0 3 058,0Підготовка кадрів для сфери культури і мистецтва закладами фахової передвищої та вищої освіти 3801170 223 732,9 223 732,9 25 232,9 25 232,9 -198 500,0 -198 500,0Загальнодержавні заходи у сферах культури та мистецтв, охорони культурної спадщини, вивезення, ввезення і повернення культурних цінностей, державної мовної політики, міжнаціональних відносин, релігії та захисту прав національних меншин 3801180 50 000,0 50 000,0 -50 000,0 -50 000,0Виробництво (створення) та розповсюдження фільмів патріотичного спрямування 3801200 1 744,6 1 744,6 -1 744,6 -1 744,6Методичне забезпечення у сфері спорту 3801210 66 672,5 66 672,5 -66 672,5 -66 672,5Здійснення заходів державної політики з питань залучення молоді до суспільного життя 3801220 956 008,8 956 008,8 -956 008,8 -956 008,8Розвиток спорту серед осіб з інвалідністю та їх фізкультурно-спортивна реабілітація 3801230 980 844,9 980 844,9 -980 844,9 -980 844,9Підготовка і участь національних збірних команд в Паралімпійських і Дефлімпійських іграх 3801240 2 324 908,7 1 913 601,8 411 306,9 -2 324 908,7 -1 913 601,8 -411 306,9Розвиток фізичної культури, спорту вищих досягнень та резервного спорту 3801250 58 956,0 58 956,0 -58 956,0 -58 956,0Фінансова підтримка громадських організацій фізкультурно-спортивного спрямування 3801260 386 340,3 386 340,3 -386 340,3 -386 340,3Підготовка і участь національних збірних команд України в міжнародних змаганнях, що проводять Міжнародний, Європейський олімпійські комітети, включаючи Олімпійські ігри, та Всесвітніх іграх 15
  16. 16. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 3801280 554 000,0 554 000,0 100 000,0 100 000,0 -454 000,0 -454 000,0Будівництво об’єктів загальнодержавного значення у сфері культури 3801290 24 501,0 24 501,0 -24 501,0 -24 501,0Реалізація державного інвестиційного проекту "Реконструкція легкоатлетичного ядра державного підприємства "Спортивний комплекс "Атлет", за адресою м. Київ, пров. Лабораторний, 7а" 3801300 500 000,0 500 000,0 -500 000,0 -500 000,0Зшивання країни - проєкт мобільності молоді 3801310 240 000,0 240 000,0 -240 000,0 -240 000,0Розкриття туристичного потенціалу України 3801490 494 009,5 430 954,2 63 055,3 469 009,5 405 954,2 63 055,3 -25 000,0 -25 000,0Збереження історико-культурної та архітектурної спадщини в національних і державних заповідниках 3801560 151 665,7 151 665,7 22 165,7 22 165,7 -129 500,0 -129 500,0Забезпечення діяльності Українського інституту книги, підтримка книговидавничої справи та популяризація української літератури у світі 3801880 49 128,9 49 128,9 -49 128,9 -49 128,9Реалізація державного інвестиційного проекту "Удосконалення термоізоляційних властивостей будівлі Державного підприємства "Харківський національний академічний театр опери та балету ім. М. В. Лисенка" систем теплопостачання, кондиціювання і вентиляції" 3802000 1 795 616,6 1 793 036,6 2 580,0 1 296 893,9 1 294 313,9 2 580,0 -498 722,7 -498 722,7Державний комітет телебачення і радіомовлення України 3802010 30 580,9 30 430,9 150,0 30 408,9 30 258,9 150,0 -172,0 -172,0Керівництво та управління у сфері телебачення і радіомовлення 3802040 7 693,2 6 983,2 710,0 7 453,2 6 743,2 710,0 -240,0 -240,0Підвищення кваліфікації працівників засобів масової інформації в Укртелерадіопресінституті 3802080 1 711 516,0 1 711 516,0 1 233 205,3 1 233 205,3 -478 310,7 -478 310,7Фінансова підтримка Національної суспільної телерадіокомпанії України 3802390 20 000,0 20 000,0 -20 000,0 -20 000,0Здійснення заходів з питань європейської та євроатлантичної інтеграції в інформаційній сфері 3803000 18 063,1 18 063,1 16 273,1 16 273,1 -1 790,0 -1 790,0Державна служба України з етнополітики та свободи совісті 3803010 18 063,1 18 063,1 16 273,1 16 273,1 -1 790,0 -1 790,0Керівництво та управління у сфері етнополітики та свободи совісті 3806000 775 683,0 772 683,0 3 000,0 468 443,0 463 443,0 5 000,0 -307 240,0 -309 240,0 2 000,0Державне агентство України з питань кіно 3806010 13 283,0 13 283,0 13 243,0 13 243,0 -40,0 -40,0Керівництво та управління у сфері кінематографії 3806030 758 300,0 755 300,0 3 000,0 455 000,0 450 000,0 5 000,0 -303 300,0 -305 300,0 2 000,0Державна підтримка кінематографії 3806060 4 100,0 4 100,0 200,0 200,0 -3 900,0 -3 900,0Гранти Президента України молодим діячам мистецтва для створення і реалізації творчих проектів в сфері кінематографії та премії за видатні досягнення у галузі кінематографії 3809000 129 886,0 129 886,0 62 652,0 62 652,0 -67 234,0 -67 234,0Український інститут національної пам'яті 3809010 32 977,1 32 977,1 32 788,7 32 788,7 -188,4 -188,4Керівництво та управління у сфері відновлення та збереження національної пам’яті 16
  17. 17. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 3809020 96 908,9 96 908,9 29 863,3 29 863,3 -67 045,6 -67 045,6Заходи з реалізації державної політики у сфері відновлення та збереження національної пам’яті, забезпечення діяльності Національного меморіального комплексу Героїв Небесної Сотні - Музею Революції гідності та Галузевого державного архіву Українського інституту національної пам’яті 3810000 450 000,0 100 000,0 350 000,0 -450 000,0 -100 000,0 -350 000,0Міністерство культури та інформаційної політики України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 3811000 450 000,0 100 000,0 350 000,0 -450 000,0 -100 000,0 -350 000,0Міністерство культури та інформаційної політики України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 3811020 200 000,0 200 000,0 -200 000,0 -200 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на будівництво нових, реконструкцію та капітальний ремонт існуючих спортивних п’ятдесятиметрових і двадцятип’ятиметрових басейнів 3811030 150 000,0 150 000,0 -150 000,0 -150 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на створення нових, будівельно-ремонтні роботи існуючих палаців спорту та завершення розпочатих у попередньому періоді робіт з будівництва/реконструкції палаців спорту 3811040 100 000,0 100 000,0 -100 000,0 -100 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету обласному бюджету Івано-Франківської області на будівництво сучасного біатлонного комплексу 3900000 782 088,2 115 664,5 666 423,7 782 088,2 115 664,5 666 423,7Міністерство з питань реінтеграції тимчасово окупованих територій України 3901000 782 088,2 115 664,5 666 423,7 782 088,2 115 664,5 666 423,7Апарат Міністерства з питань реінтеграції тимчасово окупованих територій України 3901010 29 150,1 29 150,1 29 150,1 29 150,1Керівництво та управління з питань реінтеграції тимчасово окупованих територій 3901050 66 514,4 66 514,4 66 514,4 66 514,4Заходи щодо захисту і забезпечення прав та свобод осіб, які позбавлені (були позбавлені) особистої свободи незаконними збройними формуваннями, окупаційною адміністрацією та/або органами влади Російської Федерації з політичних мотивів, а також у зв’язку з громадською, політичною або професійною діяльністю вказаних осіб, підтримки зазначених осіб та членів їхніх сімей, заходи з реінтеграції населення тимчасово окупованих територій, виплати державних стипендій імені Левка Лук’яненка 3901070 20 000,0 20 000,0 20 000,0 20 000,0Грошова компенсація постраждалим, житлові будинки (квартири) яких зруйновано внаслідок надзвичайної ситуації воєнного характеру, спричиненої збройною агресією Російської Федерації 3901600 7 457,0 7 457,0 7 457,0 7 457,0Пілотні заходи з реагування на проблеми для розвитку, викликані переміщенням осіб та поверненням комбатантів 17
  18. 18. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 3901610 485 100,0 485 100,0 485 100,0 485 100,0Надання пільгових іпотечних кредитів внутрішньо переміщеним особам 3901630 173 866,7 173 866,7 173 866,7 173 866,7Реалізація проекту з постачання питної води у м. Маріуполі 3910000 505 000,0 20 000,0 485 000,0 505 000,0 20 000,0 485 000,0Міністерство з питань реінтеграції тимчасово окупованих територій України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 3911000 505 000,0 20 000,0 485 000,0 505 000,0 20 000,0 485 000,0Міністерство з питань реінтеграції тимчасово окупованих територій України (загальнодержавні видатки та кредитування) 3911020 20 000,0 20 000,0 20 000,0 20 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на здійснення заходів щодо підтримки територій, що зазнали негативного впливу внаслідок збройного конфлікту на сході України 3911600 485 000,0 485 000,0 485 000,0 485 000,0Субвенція з державного бюджету місцевим бюджетам на реалізацію проекту "Житло для внутрішньо-переміщених осіб" 5500000 80 782,6 80 782,6 80 658,6 80 658,6 -124,0 -124,0Національна комісія, що здійснює державне регулювання у сфері ринків фінансових послуг 5501000 80 782,6 80 782,6 80 658,6 80 658,6 -124,0 -124,0Апарат Національної комісії, що здійснює державне регулювання у сфері ринків фінансових послуг 5501010 80 782,6 80 782,6 80 658,6 80 658,6 -124,0 -124,0Керівництво та управління у сфері регулювання ринків фінансових послуг 5560000 91 266,0 91 266,0 90 726,5 90 726,5 -539,5 -539,5Національна комісія, що здійснює державне регулювання у сфері зв'язку та інформатизації 5561000 91 266,0 91 266,0 90 726,5 90 726,5 -539,5 -539,5Національна комісія, що здійснює державне регулювання у сфері зв'язку та інформатизації 5561010 91 266,0 91 266,0 90 726,5 90 726,5 -539,5 -539,5Керівництво та управління у сфері регулювання зв'язку та інформатизації 5970000 17 536,2 17 536,2 15 886,2 15 886,2 -1 650,0 -1 650,0Уповноважений із захисту державної мови 5971000 17 536,2 17 536,2 15 886,2 15 886,2 -1 650,0 -1 650,0Секретаріат Уповноваженого із захисту державної мови 5971010 17 536,2 17 536,2 15 886,2 15 886,2 -1 650,0 -1 650,0Організаційне, експертно-аналітичне, правове, інформаційне та матеріально-технічне забезпечення діяльності Секретаріату Уповноваженого із захисту державної мови 5980000 234 101,4 234 101,4 233 746,6 233 746,6 -354,8 -354,8Вища рада правосуддя 5981000 234 101,4 234 101,4 233 746,6 233 746,6 -354,8 -354,8Секретаріат Вищої ради правосуддя 5981010 234 101,4 234 101,4 233 746,6 233 746,6 -354,8 -354,8Забезпечення засад функціонування незалежної судової влади 5990000 153 894,4 153 894,4 124 671,4 124 671,4 -29 223,0 -29 223,0Секретаріат Уповноваженого Верховної Ради України з прав людини 5991000 153 894,4 153 894,4 124 671,4 124 671,4 -29 223,0 -29 223,0Секретаріат Уповноваженого Верховної Ради України з прав людини 18
  19. 19. Коди Найменування згідно з відомчою і програмною класифікаціями видатків та надання кредитів бюджету Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Проект з урахуванням запропонованих змін Bсього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд Зміни, що пропонуються Всього загальний фонд спеціальний фонд (тис. грн.) Затверджено 5991010 151 299,4 151 299,4 123 104,4 123 104,4 -28 195,0 -28 195,0Парламентський контроль за додержанням конституційних прав і свобод людини 5991020 2 595,0 2 595,0 1 567,0 1 567,0 -1 028,0 -1 028,0Заходи з реалізації національного превентивного механізму 6010000 221 975,5 213 397,5 8 578,0 221 907,8 213 329,8 8 578,0 -67,7 -67,7Антимонопольний комітет України 6011000 221 975,5 213 397,5 8 578,0 221 907,8 213 329,8 8 578,0 -67,7 -67,7Апарат Антимонопольного комітету України 6011010 220 524,3 211 956,3 8 568,0 220 456,6 211 888,6 8 568,0 -67,7 -67,7Керівництво та управління у сфері конкурентної політики, контроль за дотриманням законодавства про захист економічної конкуренції 6120000 207 649,3 194 710,7 12 938,6 199 893,3 186 954,7 12 938,6 -7 756,0 -7 756,0Національне агентство України з питань державної служби 6121000 207 649,3 194 710,7 12 938,6 199 893,3 186 954,7 12 938,6 -7 756,0 -7 756,0Апарат Національного агентства України з питань державної служби 6121010 82 446,8 82 060,0 386,8 81 959,9 81 573,1 386,8 -486,9 -486,9Керівництво та функціональне управління у сфері державної служби 6121060 21 719,7 21 719,7 14 450,6 14 450,6 -7 269,1 -7 269,1Адаптація системи управління персоналом державної служби до стандартів ЄС 6150000 129 919,1 129 919,1 129 135,9 129 135,9 -783,2 -783,2Національна комісія з цінних паперів та фондового ринку 6151000 129 919,1 129 919,1 129 135,9 129 135,9 -783,2 -783,2Апарат Національної комісії з цінних паперів та фондового ринку 6151010 129 919,1 129 919,1 129 135,9 129 135,9 -783,2 -783,2Керівництво та управління у сфері фондового ринку 6320000 1 038 178,1 1 038 140,9 37,2 839 478,1 839 440,9 37,2 -198 700,0 -198 700,0Національне антикорупційне бюро України 6321000 1 038 178,1 1 038 140,9 37,2 839 478,1 839 440,9 37,2 -198 700,0 -198 700,0Національне антикорупційне бюро України 6321010 1 038 178,1 1 038 140,9 37,2 839 478,1 839 440,9 37,2 -198 700,0 -198 700,0Забезпечення діяльності Національного антикорупційного бюро України 6330000 689 283,1 689 283,1 628 620,8 628 620,8 -60 662,3 -60 662,3Національне агентство з питань запобігання корупції 6331000 689 283,1 689 283,1 628 620,8 628 620,8 -60 662,3 -60 662,3Апарат Національного агентства з питань запобігання корупції 6331010 405 752,2 405 752,2 345 089,9 345 089,9 -60 662,3 -60 662,3Керівництво та управління у сфері запобігання корупції 6380000 537 063,3 529 538,5 7 524,8 531 757,3 524 232,5 7 524,8 -5 306,0 -5 306,0Державне космічне агентство України 6381000 537 063,3 529 538,5 7 524,8 531 757,3 524 232,5 7 524,8 -5 306,0 -5 306,0Апарат Державного космічного агентства України 6381010 34 570,1 34 520,1 50,0 34 474,1 34 424,1 50,0 -96,0 -96,0Керівництво та управління у сфері космічної діяльності 6381030 9 548,3 9 210,1 338,2 9 338,3 9 000,1 338,2 -210,0 -210,0Надання позашкільної освіти Національним центром аерокосмічної освіти молоді ім.О.М. Макарова 6381100 5 000,0 5 000,0 -5 000,0 -5 000,0Будівництво (придбання) житла для військовослужбовців Державного космічного агентства України 6420000 1 902 748,1 1 902 748,1 1 178 409,5 1 178 409,5 -724 338,6 -724 338,6Державне бюро розслідувань 6421000 1 902 748,1 1 902 748,1 1 178 409,5 1 178 409,5 -724 338,6 -724 338,6Державне бюро розслідувань 6421010 1 902 748,1 1 902 748,1 1 178 409,5 1 178 409,5 -724 338,6 -724 338,6Забезпечення діяльності Державного бюро розслідувань 19

×