Bioinformatics Submitted to:- Submitted by:- Dr Geeta singh Nishant verma Mrs Poonam sheroan (14001007906) Asst.prof Bme 4...
contents Introduction Necessary of bioinformatics Goal of bioinformatics Field of bioinformatics Components of bioinf...
introduction  Bioinformatics is the use of computers for the acquisition, management, and analysis of biological informat...
Why bioinformatics is necessary The need for bioinformatics has arisen from the recent explosion of publicly available ge...
Field of bioinformatics  Molecular Medicine  Gene Therapy  Drug Development  Microbial genome applications  Crop Impr...
Where bioinformatics help?  In Experimental Molecular Biology  In Genetics and Genomics  In generating Biological Data ...
Bioinformatics is a multifaceted discipline combining many scientific fields including computational biology, statistics, ...
Application of bioinformatics •Molecular medicine •Personalized medicine •Preventative medicine •Gene therapy •Drug develo...
Software and tools •Software tools for bioinformatics range from simple command-line tools, to more complex graphical prog...
Blast  Basic Local Alignment Search Tool.  It is an algorithm for comparing biological sequences information, such as am...
Cont’d BLAST is a tool for alignment of sequences. BLAST was originally developed by NCBI( National Center for Biotechno...
Uses of blast BLAST can be used for several purposes. These include: the sequence of interest. Identifying Species: With ...
Cont’d Establishing Phylogeny: Using the results received through BLAST, you can create a phylogenetic tree using the BLA...
Fasta FASTA is a DNA and protein sequence alignment software package. FASTA package contains programs for protein: prote...
conclusion
References 1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bioinformatics 2. http://www.iasri.res.in/ebook/CAFT_sd/Concepts %20of%20Bioin...
THANK YOU
Bioinformatics

  1. 1. Bioinformatics Submitted to:- Submitted by:- Dr Geeta singh Nishant verma Mrs Poonam sheroan (14001007906) Asst.prof Bme 4th year Bme department
  2. 2. contents Introduction Necessary of bioinformatics Goal of bioinformatics Field of bioinformatics Components of bioinformatics Application of bioinformatics Software and tools Blast Fasta Conclusion
  3. 3. introduction  Bioinformatics is the use of computers for the acquisition, management, and analysis of biological information  Bioinformatics is the field of science in which biology,computer science and information technology merge into a single discipline.  Bioinformatics is the science of managing and analyzing biological data using advanced computing techniques
  4. 4. Why bioinformatics is necessary The need for bioinformatics has arisen from the recent explosion of publicly available genomic information, such as resulting from the Human Genome Project. Gain a better understanding of gene analysis, taxonomy, & evolution. To work efficiently on the rational drug designs and reduce the time taken for the development of drug manually.
  5. 5. Field of bioinformatics  Molecular Medicine  Gene Therapy  Drug Development  Microbial genome applications  Crop Improvement  Forensic Analysis of Microbes  Biotechnology  Evolutionary Studies  Bio-Weapon Creation
  6. 6. Where bioinformatics help?  In Experimental Molecular Biology  In Genetics and Genomics  In generating Biological Data  Analysis of gene and protein expression  Comparison of genomic data  In Simulation & Modeling of DNA, RNA & Protein
  7. 7. Bioinformatics is a multifaceted discipline combining many scientific fields including computational biology, statistics, mathematics, molecular biology and genetics
  8. 8. Application of bioinformatics •Molecular medicine •Personalized medicine •Preventative medicine •Gene therapy •Drug development •Microbial genome applications •Waste cleanup
  9. 9. Software and tools •Software tools for bioinformatics range from simple command-line tools, to more complex graphical programs and standalone web-services available from various bioinformatics companies or public institutions. •The computational biology tool best-known among biologists is probably BLAST, an algorithm for determining the similarity of arbitrary sequences against other sequences, possibly from curated databases of protein or DNA sequences. •BLAST is one of a number of generally available programs for doing sequence alignment. The NCBI provides a popular web-based implementation that searches their databases.
  10. 10. Blast  Basic Local Alignment Search Tool.  It is an algorithm for comparing biological sequences information, such as amino acid sequence of different proteins or the nucleotides of DNA sequences.  BLAST is used to identify library sequences that resembles the query sequences.
  11. 11. Cont’d BLAST is a tool for alignment of sequences. BLAST was originally developed by NCBI( National Center for Biotechnology Information). The NCBI site provides binary files for the following operating systems and platforms.  UNIX  Linux  Mac  MS-Windows  IBM AIX 5.1
  12. 12. Uses of blast BLAST can be used for several purposes. These include: the sequence of interest. Identifying Species: With the use of BLAST, you can possibly correctly identify a species and/or find homologous species. This can be useful, for example, when you are working with a DNA sequence from an unknown species. Locating Domains: When working with a protein sequence you can input it into BLAST, to locate known domains within
  13. 13. Cont’d Establishing Phylogeny: Using the results received through BLAST, you can create a phylogenetic tree using the BLAST web-page. Comparison: When working with genes, BLAST can locate common genes in two related species, and can be used to map annotations from one organism to another.
  14. 14. Fasta FASTA is a DNA and protein sequence alignment software package. FASTA package contains programs for protein: protein, DNA:DNA, protein : translated DNA , and ordered or unordered peptide searches.
  15. 15. conclusion
  16. 16. References 1. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bioinformatics 2. http://www.iasri.res.in/ebook/CAFT_sd/Concepts %20of%20Bioinformatics.pdf 3. https://www.slideshare.net/JTADrexel/bioinformat ics-2512758 4. http://bioinformaticsinstitute.ru/sites/default/files/l apidus_1_0.pdf
  17. 17. THANK YOU

