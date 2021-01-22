Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. This is the university of Pennsylyania ,Where first Computer was invented.
  2. 2. This is IBM Company which has made first computer operating system in 1985. IBM is a computer Hardware Company
  3. 3. This is a Micro Computer. These computers are small in size and cost less. These computers are also called as Personal Computers. These Computers are mainly used in homes , schools , banks etc. The name of first micro computer was Altair and was released in 1973.
  4. 4. This is a mini computer. These computers are bigger in size than of Micro Computers. These computers are used in banks , universities etc. The first mini computer was invented by Kenneth Olsen in November 1960.The name of first mini computer was PDP-1 and costs RS.1,20,000.
  5. 5. These are mainframe computers and are very powerful. They are big in size with a large memory and high speed. Mainframe computers are very expensive. The Mainframe computer was invented in 1946 and was designed by J . Presper Eckert and John Mauchly. The name of First Mainframe Computer was Harvard Mark I. and weighted 5 tons.
  6. 6. These are super computers and most powerful computers with a huge processing speed. These computers are used for weather forecasting , space research , satellite control etc. The name of first computer was CDC 6600. Super Computer was designed , invented and made by Seymour Cray. $.200 Million are used to build Super Computer
  7. 7. Parts of Computer:- 1)Keyboard:
  8. 8. 2)Mouse
  9. 9. 3) CPU
  10. 10. 4)RAM
  11. 11. 5) Harddisk
  12. 12. 6) Monitor
  13. 13. 7) Printer

