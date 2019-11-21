Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Group 4 Andi Hidaya Melani Hutapea Nurmasita Br Munthe Wulan Sari PRODI PENDIDIKAN ADMINISTRASI PERKANTORAN FAKULTAS EKONO...
To earn Income Creating Jobs To help people who dont have time to wash To help ease household chores The Purpose Of Busine...
There is a hustle and bustle of society Society prefers practicality Special Services obtained Capital for consumables is ...
Glance of Purpose Business Business Name Target Business Location Promotion Our target is all of age The Business location...
UNIQUE SELLING POINT AND SUSTAINABILITY Provide choices for customers and provide shuttle services Provide islamic laund...
Go laundry business plan
Go laundry business plan
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Go laundry business plan

22 views

Published on

Go-laundry is our business plan
we are from group 4 Science of office administration
university of medan state
north Sumatra

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Go laundry business plan

  1. 1. Group 4 Andi Hidaya Melani Hutapea Nurmasita Br Munthe Wulan Sari PRODI PENDIDIKAN ADMINISTRASI PERKANTORAN FAKULTAS EKONOMI UNIVERSITAS NEGERI MEDAN 2019
  2. 2. To earn Income Creating Jobs To help people who dont have time to wash To help ease household chores The Purpose Of Business Plan
  3. 3. There is a hustle and bustle of society Society prefers practicality Special Services obtained Capital for consumables is relatively Cheap
  4. 4. Glance of Purpose Business Business Name Target Business Location Promotion Our target is all of age The Business location is in Medan
  5. 5. UNIQUE SELLING POINT AND SUSTAINABILITY Provide choices for customers and provide shuttle services Provide islamic laundry services which have not yet provided Islamic laundry in North Sumatra

×