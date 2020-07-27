English 10 Types of Adverb

Successfully reported this slideshow.
ADVERB
ADVERB Is a word or phrase that modifies or qualifies a verb, adjective, or another adverb. Adverbs are describing words.
Types ofAdverb
Adverbs of Time The adverb of time tell you when something happened.They express a point in time. Examples of adverb of ...
Example John went to the cinema yesterday. He had to work the day before. Julia hasn’t seen her boyfriend yet. The fami...
Adverbs of Place The adverb of place illustrate where the verb is happening. Examples of adverb of place:  Here, there,...
Example We went into the cave, and there were bats everywhere. There aren’t any pizza here.
Adverbs of Manner Adverbs of manner provide more information about how a verb is done. Adverbs of manner are probably the...
Example I politely opened the door for my grandmother.  A fat orange and white cat rested lazily on the sofa. The child...
Adverbs of Frequency Adverbs of frequency explain how often the verb occurs.They’re often placed directly before the main...
Example I rarely eat fast food these days. Tom usually takes his dog for a walk before breakfast. They always go to the...
The End!!!
