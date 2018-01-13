Successfully reported this slideshow.
ASK T2 1.1.2 MENUKAR NO PERPULUHAN KEPADA NO PERLAPANAN

  1. 1. ASAS SAINS KOMPUTER TINGKATAN 2 BAB 1 : PERWAKILAN DATA 1.1 SISTEM NOMBOR PERLAPANAN 1.1.2(i) MENUKAR NOMBOR PERPULUHAN KEPADA NOMBOR PERLAPANAN CIKGU SHAMSUL BIN PONIJAN SMK SEG HWA (CF) SEGAMAT, JOHOR.
  2. 2. Soalan : 12510 Bahagi 8 5 1 7 = 1758Jawapan : 12510
  3. 3. Soalan : 12510 = 1758 83 82 81 80 semakan 512 64 8 1 1 X 64 7 X 8 5 X 1 64 + 56 + 5 = 125 Maka 12510 = 1758
  4. 4. Soalan : 226610 Bahagi 8 2 3 4 3 = 43328Jawapan : 226610
  5. 5. Soalan : 226610 = 43328 83 82 81 80 semakan 512 64 8 1 4 X 512 3 X 64 3 X 8 2 X 1 2048 + 192 + 24 + 2 = 2266 Maka 226610 = 43328

