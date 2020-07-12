GUAVA PROCESSING

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Seminar On By Katke S.D. (Reg. No. 2018T01P) Submitted to Dr. Kshirsagar R.B. Professor & Head Dept. of Food Engineering, ...
INTRODUCTION  Scientific Name : Psidium guajava  Family : Myrtaceae  Origin : Tropical America  Chromosome No. : 2n=22...
 Guava fruit, usually 4 to 12 centimeters (1.6 to 4.7 in) long, are round or oval depending on the species.  The outer s...
 In India, guava is well adapted in almost all the states and principally produced in Maharashtra, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, ...
Leading Guava Producing States
Varieties
HARVSTING & HANDLING GRADING AND PACKING STORAGE TRANSPORTATION MARKETING POST HARVEST MANAGEMENT
Harvesting by Hand Mechanical Harvester
Grading and Packing of Guava
 The self life of guava fruits at room temperature is only for a few days. The mature fruits of winter season crop can be...
Storage of Guava
Transportation of Guava to Desired Market
MARKETING  Marketing plays an important role in transfer of ownership of produce from farmer to middleman and ultimately ...
Health Benefits of Guava
Benefits of Guava for Healthy Heart  Guavas increase the potassium and sodium balance in the body, thus regulates blood p...
Benefits of Guava during Pregnancy Pregnant women are recommended to have intake of folic acid, and Vitamin B-9, as it hel...
Benefits of Guava for Weight Loss  Guava is the best remedy to lose weight easily and simply. Without negotiating the int...
Boosts Immunity  Guavas are rich sources of vitamin C. They contain four times of vitamin C content available in oranges....
Minimizes the Risk of Cancer  According to the sources, Lycopene, vitamin C, quercetin & other polyphenols acts as strong...
Diabetes-Friendly  Guavas are rich in fiber content & low glycemic index, and they prevent diabetes. When the low glycemi...
Constipation can be treated  Guava is the best source of nutritional fiber when compared to other fruits & just one Guava...
Eyesight Improvement Vitamin ‘A’ present in Guava is known for improving eye vision. It not only prevents of deprivation ...
Benefits of Guava Leaves combats Tooth-ache The strong anti-inflammatory action present in the Guava leaves shows a robust...
Stress-Buster The magnesium present in Guavas helps to relax the muscles and nerves of the body. So after a hard workout ...
Guava Value Added Products
GUAVA PULP
GUAVA JAM
GUAVA JELLY
GUAVA SQUASH
GUAVA RTS
GUAVA CORDIAL
GUAVA JUICE CONCENTRATE
GUAVA WINE
GUAVA TOFFEE
GUAVA LEATHER
GUAVA CHEESE
DEHYDRATED GUAVA PIECES
GUAVA POWDER
GUAVA FRUIT BAR
GUAVA FRUIT PECTIN
Polymeric Film Packaging of Guava  Individual shrink wrap packaging is a new technique for post harvest handling of fruit...
Guava Processing Plant and Machinery Complete Set of Guava Pulp & Juice Production Line:  Washing Machine  Sorting Conve...
Machinery Photographs FRUIT WASHING MACHINE FRUIT MILL/CRUSHER TRANSFER PUMP TO HOMOGINISER
SUGAR SYRUP TRANSFER PUMPPULP PACKING MACHINE JUICE PASTURIZER
TWIN PULPER JUICER JUICE PROCESSING PLANT
VIDEO OF GUAVA JUICE PROCESSING
THANK YOU
×