WORLD GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

WORLD GK LECTURE 2
THIS PRESENTATION HAS: • World Mountain Ranges • Famous Mountain Peaks • Deserts • Longest Borders • Tallest Buildings
WHAT WILL YOU LEARN HERE • World Mountain Ranges • Famous Mountain Peaks • Deserts • Longest Borders • Tallest Buildings
Mountain Ranges • Oldest : Barberton or Makhunjava ( South Africa) • Youngest Mountain range : Himalayas • Longest Mountai...
Longest MOUNTAIN RANGES ( Continent Wise) Europe : Alps Range South America : Andes North America : Rockies Africa : Atlas...
Mountain Ranges and Their Highest Peaks • Himalayas : Mount Everest • Ural Mountains : Mount Narondnaya ( Russia) • Caucas...
Highest Peaks/ Points & Ranges ( Continent Wise) • Asia : Mount Everest ( Himalayas) Nepal • Europe : Mount Elbrus ( Cauca...
Important Peaks and Ranges • Charmin Mountains India • Pontus ( Turkey ) • Arvali Range ( India) • Glasshouse Mountains ( ...
Important Mountain Peaks • Communism Peak : Tajikistan • Tent Peak : Nepal • Lenin Peak ; Tajikistan • Rosa Peak : USA • E...
DESERTS • Sahara : North Africa. Largest in the World 3500000 Sq • Arabian Desert : 2nd Largest 899600skm • Australian Des...
Major Deserts in World • Taklimakan : Ughur , China • Kalakari ( South Africa) • Nubia ( Sudan) • Neger ( Israel) • Patago...
LONGEST BORDERS • 1. Canada & USA 8893km • Russia & Kazakhstan 6846 km • Argentina & Chile 5300 km • Mongolia & China 4677...
WORLD LONGEST BORDERING NATIONS • RUSSIA Total Length 20,017km , Borders with 14 Countries • China Borders 14 Countries • ...
SHORTEST TWO NATION BORDERS • Moroco & Spain 85m • Bostowana & Zmabia 150m • China & MaCau 340m GK CLASSES BY Shafeek Doga...
Most Separate Segments of Land Borders between Two Nations • Belgium & Netherlands 31 • Armenia & Azerbaijan 6 • Belgium &...
TALLEST BUILDINGS • Burj Khalifa Dubai 2717ft • Shanagai Tower Shengai 2073feet • Abraj Al Biat Tower Mecca 1917ft • FEDER...
Burj Khalifa , Dubai, UAE • Completed in : ( 2004-2009) Tallest Building Since 2009 • Height 828meter / 2717ft • Floors ; ...
Longitude Vs Latitude GK CLASSES BY Shafeek Dogar : PPSC, FPSC, KPSC, SPSC TESTs 0301-1209456
EQUATOR PASSING COUNTRIES GK CLASSES BY Shafeek Dogar : PPSC, FPSC, KPSC, SPSC TESTs 0301-1209456
Countries on Equator GK CLASSES BY Shafeek Dogar : PPSC, FPSC, KPSC, SPSC TESTs 0301-1209456
PRIME MEDITERIAN COUNTRIES GK CLASSES BY Shafeek Dogar : PPSC, FPSC, KPSC, SPSC TESTs 0301-1209456
7 WONDERS OF ANCIENT WORLD • GREAT PYRAMID OF GIZA , EYPT • COLOSSUS OF RHODES , GREECE • HANGING GARDENS OF BABYLON ; IRA...
7 Wonders of New World • In 2000, A swiss Foundation started a campaign to enlist New 7 Wonders List as the Previous List ...
7 WONDERS OF WORLD • CHICHEN ITZA: MEXICO – MAYA CIVILIZATION Ruins • CHRIST THE REDEMER STATUE , RIO DEJEENERO , BRAZIL ....
7 Wonders of New World • PETRA… ARBAH , JORDON , One of the places where Christ Struck a rock and Water Sprang Up. • TAJ M...
LANDLOCKED COUNTRIES GK CLASSES BY Shafeek Dogar : PPSC, FPSC, KPSC, SPSC TESTs 0301-1209456
• NO LANDLOCKED COUNTRY IN NORTH AMERICA • MOST IN AFRICA • JUST 2 IN SOUTH AMERICA • SERBIA , AUSTRIA SHARES MOST BORDERS...
COUNTRIES WITH LONGEST COASTLINE • Canada : 356000km • Norway : 202080km • Indonesia: 83,281 km • Russia : 54, 716 km • Ph...
LARGEST/OLDEST/ SMALLST/1ST Muhammad Shafeek Dogar The Academy of South Punjab 0301-1209456 GK CLASSES BY Shafeek Dogar : ...
Countries with Most National Languages • Zimbabwe : 16 ( Approved by Parliament in 2013) World Guinness book Record • Sout...
FIRST/ MOST/HIGHEST / BIGGEST • Largest Planet: Jupiter Largest Continent: Asia Largest Ocean: Pacific Largest Desert: Sah...
Largest • Largest Island: Greenland • Largest Peninsula: Arabian Peninsula • Largest Lake: Caspian Sea • Largest Freshwate...
Largest • Gulf: Gulf of Mexico • Largest River: Amazon • Largest Railway Station: Grand Central Terminal of New York • Lar...
Largest • Largest Glacier: Lambert ( Antarctica) • Largest Land Mammal: African Elephant • Largest Sea Mammal: Blue Whale ...
Largest • Largest Army of the World: People's Republic of China Largest Joint: Knee Largest Bone: Femur Largest Forest: Ta...
GK CLASSES BY Shafeek Dogar : PPSC, FPSC, KPSC, SPSC TESTs 0301-1209456
Largest • Longest Canal: The Grand Canal (China) • Longest River (Asia): Yangtze • Country with Longest Coastline: Canada ...
Most Brightest Planet: Venus Planet closest to earth: Venus Hottest Planet: Venus Coldest Planet: Neptune Most Populous co...
MOST • Most Populous Muslim country: Indonesia • Language with most Alphabets: Khmer (Cambodian) • Oldest Civilization: Su...
Smallest / Lowest • Smallest/Lowest Smallest Planet: Mercury Smallest Continent: Australia Smallest Ocean: Arctic Ocean Sm...
Smallest / Lowest • Smallest Republic: Nauru • Smallest Bird: Humming Bird • Smallest Joint: Stapes • Smallest Bone: Stape...
Highest/Tallest Lake: Titicaca Highest Mountain Range: Himalaya Highest Mountain Peak: Mount Everest Highest Waterfall: An...
Highest/Tallest • Highest Point: Mount Everest • Plateau with highest Elevation: Tibetan Plateau • Tallest Animal: Giraffe...
First • First Person to reach North Pole: Robert Edwin Peary • First Person to reach South Pole: Roald Amundsen • First ma...
SMALLEST COUNTRY Vatican • Smallest Country : Vatican • Formation through Lateran Treaty on 11th Feb 1929 • Official Langu...
WORLD GK GK CLASSES BY Shafeek Dogar : PPSC, FPSC, KPSC, SPSC TESTs 0301-1209456
Smallest Republic NAURU • Located in Oceania , Formally Known as Pleasant Island • Capital : Yaren • Independence : 1968 •...
Monaco • 2nd Smallest Area wise • Area ; 2.02 km • Population : 38300 • Located in Europe , Borders With France by 3 Sides...
COUNTRIES WITH MOST FOREST AREA • RUSSIA 815 MILLION hc • Brazil : 497 • Canada : 347 • USA ; 310 • CHINA : 220 • AUSTRALI...
MOST DENSLY COUNTRIES • Monaco • Singapore • Bahrain ( Most in Muslim World) • Malta • Maldives ( Also Most in South Asia)...
LEAST DENSILY POPULATED • Country : Mongolia 2.04 Person/skm • Territory : Greenland 0.03 Person / skm GK CLASSES BY Shafe...
HIGHEST PER CAPITA INCOME COUNTRIES • Luxembourg • Switzerland • Ireland • Norway • USA GK CLASSES BY Shafeek Dogar : PPSC...
LANGUAGES with Most Alphabets • KHEMER: 74 • NEPALI : 64 • Hindi : 50 • Japanese : 46 • Russian : 33 • Arabic : 28 GK CLAS...
Largest Archipelagoes INDONESIA • Capital Jakarta • Currency : Ruphie • Largest Island Country by Area and Population , Mo...
Jan. 02, 2022
WORLD GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

Here you will Find All Important Mountain Ranges ,Peaks, Deserts , Tallest Buildings , Largest and Longest in the World , Countries with Most Borders, Longest Borders, Most Officials languages. Very Important One Liner Error Free Information for All grade Students and aspirants of Competitive Exams.

Here you will Find All Important Mountain Ranges ,Peaks, Deserts , Tallest Buildings , Largest and Longest in the World , Countries with Most Borders, Longest Borders, Most Officials languages. Very Important One Liner Error Free Information for All grade Students and aspirants of Competitive Exams.

