Dr. Kelsey Lena is an Emergency Medicine Resident and Drs. Michael Avery and Joshua Davis are Surgery Residents at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. They are interested in medical education. With the guidance of Drs. Kyle Cunningham and Michael Gibbs, they aim to help augment our understanding of emergent abdominal imaging. Follow along with the EMGuideWire.com team as they post these monthly educational, self-guided radiology slides. This month’s topics include:

• Malignant Bowel Obstruction

• Liver Laceration

• Sigmoid Volvulus