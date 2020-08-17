Drs. Olson’s and Jackson’s CMC Pediatric X-Ray Mastery: August Cases

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pediatric Chest X-Rays of the Month Kendra Jackson, MD & Elizabeth Olson, MD Department of Pediatrics & Department of Emer...
Process and Disclosures This ongoing pediatric chest x-ray interpretation series is proudly sponsored by the Emergency Med...
Reading systematically… A for airway B for bones C for cardiac silhouette D for diaphragm E for everything else For more e...
Normal CXR for your reference
HPI: 11 yo presenting with hypertension, a new murmur, and decreased femoral pulses What’s the xray finding? What’s the di...
REVIEW HPI: 11 yo presenting with hypertension, a new murmur, and decreased femoral pulses Xray finding: Rib notching. Dia...
Coarctation Quick Tips If the obstruction caused by a coarc that is not severe, collateral arteries will enlarge and creat...
Clinical Pearl: Pediatric Hypertension 1.Pediatric hypertension is not always pain. About 3.5% of kids have hypertension 2...
HPI: 3 mo with history of CPAM s/p VATS presents with poor PO, now intermittently tachypneic Spot the abnormality.
HPI: 3 mo with history of CPAM s/p VATS presents with poor PO, now intermittently tachypneic Diagnosis: Tension Pneumothor...
HPI: 3 mo with history of CPAM s/p VATS presents with poor PO, now intermittently tachypneic. Still on room air! Since the...
Kids are not just little adults!!! Mandt MJ et al. Appropriate needle length for emergent pediatric needle thoracostomy ut...
REVIEW from July 2020
HPI: 17-year-old with a hx of lupus presents with fever and back pain She later endorsed chest pain and body aches Spot th...
HPI: 17-year-old with a hx of lupus presents with fever and back pain She later endorsed chest pain and body aches What co...
HPI: 17-year-old with a hx of lupus presents with fever and back pain She later endorsed chest pain and body aches Diagnos...
HPI: 5-month-old with a history of congenital heart disease presents with apnea Spot the abnormality
HPI: 5-month-old with a history of congenital heart disease presents with apnea Findings: boot shaped heart, cardiomegaly,...
HPI: 5-month-old with a history of congenital heart disease presents with apnea What could this be? What’s congenital hear...
HPI: 5-month-old with a history of congenital heart disease presents with apnea Diagnosis: COVID in a child with a history...
HPI: 4-year-old w/ a h/o transposition of the great arteries presents with worsening difficulty breathing, wheezing, and d...
HPI: 4-year-old w/ a h/o transposition of the great arteries presents with worsening difficulty breathing, wheezing, and d...
HPI: 4-year-old w/ a h/o transposition of the great arteries presents with worsening difficulty breathing, wheezing, and d...
HPI: 4-year-old w/ a h/o transposition of the great arteries presents with worsening difficulty breathing, wheezing, and d...
HPI: 4-year-old w/ a h/o transposition of the great arteries presents with worsening difficulty breathing, wheezing, and d...
Additional history: This child’s father works in construction and he takes Lasix daily. Diagnosis: COVID and heart failure...
Sometimes there is more than one diagnosis…
HPI: 10 year old presents in respiratory distress What additional history is needed?
Additional History: Their entire family was sick 1 month ago with URI symptoms What radiographic findings are present? Wha...
Additional History: Their entire family was sick 1 month ago with URI symptoms Xray finding: bilateral white-out Diagnosis...
HPI: 10 yo F previously presenting in respiratory distress. Her entire family was sick 1 month ago with URI symptoms Name ...
HPI: 10yo F previously presenting in respiratory distress. Her entire family was sick 1 month ago with URI symptoms A: VA ...
HPI: 23-month-old presents with coughing after aspirating a peanut 5 days ago Spot the abnormalities
HPI: 23-month-old presents with coughing after aspirating a peanut 5 days ago A. Normal thymus B. Aspiration pneumonia A B
Post Op: After bronchoscpy and removal of peanut and was unable to be extubated. Exam: Pink froth from ET tube What is the...
Post Op: After bronchoscpy, the patient was unable to be extubated Exam: Pink froth from ET tube Diagnosis: Mild PARDS aft...
New Pediatric ARDS Definition Cheifetz, IM. Pediatric ARDS. Respiratory Care Jun 2017, 62 (6) 718-731; DOI: 10.4187/respca...
Orloff KE, Turner DA, Rehder KJ. The Current State of Pediatric Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Pediatr Allergy Immun...
HPI: 14-month-old presents with Fever, Cough, And Emesis
HPI: 14-month-old presents with Fever, Cough, And Emesis Diagnosis: Aspiration pneumonia with foreign body in the right ma...
HPI: 1-year-old presents after his sister was found to be a victim of NAT What is the diagnosis? Differential?
HPI: 1-year-old presents for NAT evaluation Findings: Corner Fracture of the proximal humerus and normal thymus tissue
HPI: 1-year-old presents for NAT evaluation Dedicated humerus x- ray demonstrating corner fracture - High suspicion for NAT
High Suspicion Findings on CXR Advice Evaluating Children With Fractures for Child Physical Abuse Emalee G. Flaherty, Jean...
Summary of This Month’s Diagnoses • Aortic coarctation (review) • Tension pneumothorax • Pneumonia, COVID+ • Tetralogy of ...
Drs. Olson’s and Jackson’s CMC Pediatric X-Ray Mastery: August Cases
Drs. Olson and Jackson are interested in education and Pediatric Emergency Medicine. Follow along with the EMGuideWire.com team and Drs. Nikki Richardson and Michael Gibbs as they post these educational, self-guided radiology slides on Pediatric Emergency Medicine Radiology. This month’s topics include:
• Aortic Coarctation
• Tension pneumothorax
• Pneumonia
• COVID-19
• Tetralogy of Fallot
• L-Transposition of the Great Vessels
• Pediatric ARDS
• MIS-C
• Foreign Body Aspiration
• Aspiration Pneumonia
• Corner fracture
• Non-accidental Trauma

  1. 1. Pediatric Chest X-Rays of the Month Kendra Jackson, MD & Elizabeth Olson, MD Department of Pediatrics & Department of Emergency Medicine Levine Children’s Hospital & Carolinas Medical Center Michael Gibbs, MD, Faculty Editor Nicholena Richardson, MD, Junior Faculty Editor Chest X-Ray Mastery Project August 2020
  2. 2. Process and Disclosures This ongoing pediatric chest x-ray interpretation series is proudly sponsored by the Emergency Medicine Residency Program and Pediatric Emergency Medicine Fellowship at Carolinas Medical Center. The goal is to promote widespread mastery of CXR interpretation. Cases are submitted by contributors from many CMC departments, and now… Tanzania and Brazil. Ages have been changed to protect patient confidentiality. No protected health information (PHI) will be shared. For more educational content, visit EMGuidewire.com
  3. 3. Reading systematically… A for airway B for bones C for cardiac silhouette D for diaphragm E for everything else For more educational content, visit EMGuidewire.com
  4. 4. Normal CXR for your reference
  5. 5. HPI: 11 yo presenting with hypertension, a new murmur, and decreased femoral pulses What’s the xray finding? What’s the diagnosis?
  6. 6. REVIEW HPI: 11 yo presenting with hypertension, a new murmur, and decreased femoral pulses Xray finding: Rib notching. Diagnosis: Aortic coarctation
  7. 7. Coarctation Quick Tips If the obstruction caused by a coarc that is not severe, collateral arteries will enlarge and create INFERIOR rib notches Older children can be relatively asymptomatic Look for associated left-sided lesions (mitral stenosis, bicommissural aortic valve) http://www.pted.org/?id=coarctation4
  8. 8. Clinical Pearl: Pediatric Hypertension 1.Pediatric hypertension is not always pain. About 3.5% of kids have hypertension 2.Re-check manually with an appropriately sized cuff 3.Encourage follow with PCP for BP recheck for incidental HTN
  9. 9. HPI: 3 mo with history of CPAM s/p VATS presents with poor PO, now intermittently tachypneic Spot the abnormality.
  10. 10. HPI: 3 mo with history of CPAM s/p VATS presents with poor PO, now intermittently tachypneic Diagnosis: Tension Pneumothorax Pearl: Poor feeding can also be a sign of respiratory distress
  11. 11. HPI: 3 mo with history of CPAM s/p VATS presents with poor PO, now intermittently tachypneic. Still on room air! Since the patient was so clinically stable, he had a pigtail placed under conscious sedation instead of a needle decompression
  12. 12. Kids are not just little adults!!! Mandt MJ et al. Appropriate needle length for emergent pediatric needle thoracostomy utilizing computed tomography. Prehosp Emerg Care 2019 Jan 9; 1; [e-pub]. (https://doi.org/10.1080/10903127.2019.1566422) A standard angiocatheter length of 3.8 cm should be sufficient for most pediatric patients for needle decompression
  13. 13. REVIEW from July 2020
  14. 14. HPI: 17-year-old with a hx of lupus presents with fever and back pain She later endorsed chest pain and body aches Spot the abnormality
  15. 15. HPI: 17-year-old with a hx of lupus presents with fever and back pain She later endorsed chest pain and body aches What could this be? What’s next?
  16. 16. HPI: 17-year-old with a hx of lupus presents with fever and back pain She later endorsed chest pain and body aches Diagnosis: COVID with wedge pneumonia
  17. 17. HPI: 5-month-old with a history of congenital heart disease presents with apnea Spot the abnormality
  18. 18. HPI: 5-month-old with a history of congenital heart disease presents with apnea Findings: boot shaped heart, cardiomegaly, and sternotomy ties
  19. 19. HPI: 5-month-old with a history of congenital heart disease presents with apnea What could this be? What’s congenital heart problem do they have?
  20. 20. HPI: 5-month-old with a history of congenital heart disease presents with apnea Diagnosis: COVID in a child with a history of Tetralogy of Fallot
  21. 21. HPI: 4-year-old w/ a h/o transposition of the great arteries presents with worsening difficulty breathing, wheezing, and decreased activity Spot the abnormality
  22. 22. HPI: 4-year-old w/ a h/o transposition of the great arteries presents with worsening difficulty breathing, wheezing, and decreased activity Findings: Perihilar edema and moderate cardiomegaly
  23. 23. HPI: 4-year-old w/ a h/o transposition of the great arteries presents with worsening difficulty breathing, wheezing, and decreased activity Name that hardware!
  24. 24. HPI: 4-year-old w/ a h/o transposition of the great arteries presents with worsening difficulty breathing, wheezing, and decreased activity Sternotomy ties and a biventricular pacemaker Teaching point: Up to 45% of people with Corrected Transposition of the Great Arteries will have complete AV block
  25. 25. HPI: 4-year-old w/ a h/o transposition of the great arteries presents with worsening difficulty breathing, wheezing, and decreased activity What’s your diagnosis?
  26. 26. Additional history: This child’s father works in construction and he takes Lasix daily. Diagnosis: COVID and heart failure in the setting of worsening tricuspid regurgitation
  27. 27. Sometimes there is more than one diagnosis…
  28. 28. HPI: 10 year old presents in respiratory distress What additional history is needed?
  29. 29. Additional History: Their entire family was sick 1 month ago with URI symptoms What radiographic findings are present? What is the diagnosis?
  30. 30. Additional History: Their entire family was sick 1 month ago with URI symptoms Xray finding: bilateral white-out Diagnosis: ARDS secondary to Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
  31. 31. HPI: 10 yo F previously presenting in respiratory distress. Her entire family was sick 1 month ago with URI symptoms Name those lines A C B
  32. 32. HPI: 10yo F previously presenting in respiratory distress. Her entire family was sick 1 month ago with URI symptoms A: VA ECMO Cannula B: ET Tube C: Nasogastric Tube A C B
  33. 33. HPI: 23-month-old presents with coughing after aspirating a peanut 5 days ago Spot the abnormalities
  34. 34. HPI: 23-month-old presents with coughing after aspirating a peanut 5 days ago A. Normal thymus B. Aspiration pneumonia A B
  35. 35. Post Op: After bronchoscpy and removal of peanut and was unable to be extubated. Exam: Pink froth from ET tube What is the diagnosis now?
  36. 36. Post Op: After bronchoscpy, the patient was unable to be extubated Exam: Pink froth from ET tube Diagnosis: Mild PARDS after foreign body aspiration
  37. 37. New Pediatric ARDS Definition Cheifetz, IM. Pediatric ARDS. Respiratory Care Jun 2017, 62 (6) 718-731; DOI: 10.4187/respcare.05591 Age: Outside of the perinatal period Timing: 7 days from known clinical insult Origin of Edema: Respiratory failure not secondary to cardiac failure or fluid overload Radiographic Findings: New infiltrates consistent with parenchymal disease
  38. 38. Orloff KE, Turner DA, Rehder KJ. The Current State of Pediatric Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome. Pediatr Allergy Immunol Pulmonol. 2019;32(2):35-44. doi:10.1089/ped.2019.0999 Bacterial or viral pneumonia COVID Sepsis Foreign body aspiration Acute chest syndrome Pancreatitis Trauma Lots of things can cause PARDS... Drowning Burns Inhalation Injury Vaping Drug Overdose Fat Emboli Massive blood transfusions
  39. 39. HPI: 14-month-old presents with Fever, Cough, And Emesis
  40. 40. HPI: 14-month-old presents with Fever, Cough, And Emesis Diagnosis: Aspiration pneumonia with foreign body in the right main stem
  41. 41. HPI: 1-year-old presents after his sister was found to be a victim of NAT What is the diagnosis? Differential?
  42. 42. HPI: 1-year-old presents for NAT evaluation Findings: Corner Fracture of the proximal humerus and normal thymus tissue
  43. 43. HPI: 1-year-old presents for NAT evaluation Dedicated humerus x- ray demonstrating corner fracture - High suspicion for NAT
  44. 44. High Suspicion Findings on CXR Advice Evaluating Children With Fractures for Child Physical Abuse Emalee G. Flaherty, Jeannette M. Perez-Rossello, Michael A. Levine, William L. Hennrikus, and the AMERICAN ACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS COMMITTEE ON CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT, SECTION ON RADIOLOGY, SECTION ON ENDOCRINOLOGY, SECTION ON ORTHOPAEDICS, the SOCIETY FOR PEDIATRIC RADIOLOGY Pediatrics Feb 2014, 133 (2) e477-e489; DOI: 10.1542/peds.2013-3793 If a child presents with injuries with a high suspicion for NAT, a STAT evaluation and skeletal surveys should be performed on all sibling who are: 1. Non-verbal 2. Developmentally delayed 3. 2 years old or younger • Posterior or lateral rib fractures • Corner, also known as Bucket Handle fractures that are caused by shaking or twisting • Fractures in differing stages of healing • Fractures of the scapula • Fractures of the sternum • Humeral shaft fractures in a child younger than 18 months
  45. 45. Summary of This Month’s Diagnoses • Aortic coarctation (review) • Tension pneumothorax • Pneumonia, COVID+ • Tetralogy of Fallot, COVID+ • L- Transposition of the Great Arteries, COVID+ • Pediatric ARDS in MIS-C • Mild Pediatric ARDS after foreign body aspiration • Aspiration pneumonia • Corner fracture in non-accidental trauma For more educational content, visit EMGuidewire.com

