Drs. Olson’s and Jackson’s CMC Pediatric X-Ray Mastery: August Cases

Drs. Olson and Jackson are interested in education and Pediatric Emergency Medicine. Follow along with the EMGuideWire.com team and Drs. Nikki Richardson and Michael Gibbs as they post these educational, self-guided radiology slides on Pediatric Emergency Medicine Radiology. This month’s topics include:
• Aortic Coarctation
• Tension pneumothorax
• Pneumonia
• COVID-19
• Tetralogy of Fallot
• L-Transposition of the Great Vessels
• Pediatric ARDS
• MIS-C
• Foreign Body Aspiration
• Aspiration Pneumonia
• Corner fracture
• Non-accidental Trauma
