Virtual Laboratory (Practical Approach)

DR. SAVITA KUMARI SHEORAN A S S O C I A T E P R O F E S S O R D E P T . O F C O M P U T E R S C I E N C E & E N G I N E E ...
Kinesthetic Learning  Kinesthetic Learning: Learning by doing or learning through experimentations Require laboratories. ...
Traditional Laboratory  Advantages  Physical access to real equipments  Generate real data  Face to face interaction w...
Animated Laboratory  Advantages  Effective visualization of experiments  Explanation / step to step guide of experiment...
Simulation Laboratory  Advantages  More interactive  User can change the variable to desired values  Realistic results...
Remote Triggered Laboratory  Advantages  Real time access to costly equipments  Repeatability  Low instrumental damage...
Concept of Virtual Laboratory Virtual Laboratory Internet Remote User - 2 Remote User - 1 Remote User - n Virtual Laborato...
Virtual Labs: A Project of MHRD  Any time, any where (24x7) free access across the globe through Web-based platform  Web...
Subject Areas  Electronics & Communications  Computer Science & Engineering  Electrical Engineering  Mechanical Engine...
Participating Institute  IIT KHARAGPUR  IIT ROORKEE  IIT GUWAHATI  IIT DELHI  IIT BOMBAY  IIT KANPUR  IIIT HYDERABA...
Target Group  Research Scholars  College / University Students  Engineering Students  School Students
Motivations for Virtual Labs Virtual Labs Equal Opportunity Limiting the Physical Distance Resouce Sharing Quality Laborat...
Reality versus Scalability .
Important Features  Learn at your own pace  Practical Integrated Learning  Supported by theory and laboratory manual  ...
Requirements to Run Virtual Labs  System configuration required for running Virtual Labs:  Browser: Chrome, Firefox, Int...
Working with Virtual Labs  Simulation Labs:  Registration may or may not required  Can be used by any number of student...
? Thank You for Listening
  1. 1. DR. SAVITA KUMARI SHEORAN A S S O C I A T E P R O F E S S O R D E P T . O F C O M P U T E R S C I E N C E & E N G I N E E R I N G I N D I R A G A N D H I U N I V E R S I T Y M E E R P U R , R E W A R I ( H A R Y A N A ) Virtual Laboratory (Practical Approach) Capacity Building Workshop on On-line Teaching-Learning for Regular / Guest Faculty on 08/05/2020
  2. 2. Kinesthetic Learning  Kinesthetic Learning: Learning by doing or learning through experimentations Require laboratories. Traditional Laboratory Animated Laboratory Simulation Laboratory Virtualization Remote Triggered Laboratory
  3. 3. Traditional Laboratory  Advantages  Physical access to real equipments  Generate real data  Face to face interaction with teacher  Support from technicians, scientific officers etc.  Disadvantages  Costly to establish  Pre-scheduled lab time table  Require more number of trained technicians  High recurring expenses and maintenance charges
  4. 4. Animated Laboratory  Advantages  Effective visualization of experiments  Explanation / step to step guide of experiments  Easily accessible  No ethical issues  Disadvantages  Only visual presentation for users  Variable can’t be changed to desired values  Only idealistic results
  5. 5. Simulation Laboratory  Advantages  More interactive  User can change the variable to desired values  Realistic results  Scope to analyze the critical mistakes generally happened in real laboratory  Repeatability  Disadvantages  One-to-one instruction from teachers / support from technician is missing  Least scope for out of box experimentation  No access to real time equipments
  6. 6. Remote Triggered Laboratory  Advantages  Real time access to costly equipments  Repeatability  Low instrumental damage  Cost sharing  Generate real time data and realistic results  Disadvantages  Network related issue  Experiments could be performed in slots / on-demand only  Almost no scalability
  7. 7. Concept of Virtual Laboratory Virtual Laboratory Internet Remote User - 2 Remote User - 1 Remote User - n Virtual Laboratory: To augment the learning in science & engineering subjects experiments can be performed remotely through the web-based platforms using the internet.
  8. 8. Virtual Labs: A Project of MHRD  Any time, any where (24x7) free access across the globe through Web-based platform  Web link : http://www.vlab.co.in/  Presently 150 labs and 1500 experiments  Coverage of major subjects of science & engineering including communication skills  Contribution by best institutes of the country  Invitation for more contribution by educational institutes is open  Support / popularization through workshop and web-based solutions
  9. 9. Subject Areas  Electronics & Communications  Computer Science & Engineering  Electrical Engineering  Mechanical Engineering  Chemical Engineering  Biotechnology and Biomedical Engineering  Civil Engineering  Physical Sciences  Chemical Sciences
  10. 10. Participating Institute  IIT KHARAGPUR  IIT ROORKEE  IIT GUWAHATI  IIT DELHI  IIT BOMBAY  IIT KANPUR  IIIT HYDERABAD  AMRITA VISHWA VIDYAPEETHAM  IIT MADRAS  DAYALBAGH EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTE  NIT KARNATAKA  COE PUNE
  11. 11. Target Group  Research Scholars  College / University Students  Engineering Students  School Students
  12. 12. Motivations for Virtual Labs Virtual Labs Equal Opportunity Limiting the Physical Distance Resouce Sharing Quality Laboratory
  13. 13. Reality versus Scalability .
  14. 14. Important Features  Learn at your own pace  Practical Integrated Learning  Supported by theory and laboratory manual  Self –Evaluation  Animation / videos of real experimental set-up  Freedom to make mistake i.e. freedom of experimentation in experiments
  15. 15. Requirements to Run Virtual Labs  System configuration required for running Virtual Labs:  Browser: Chrome, Firefox, Internet explorer  Plugins: Flash Player, Java 1.6 version, and Iced Tea  JavaScript should be enabled on the browser  No pop-up blockers  Internet connection (2-4 MBPS)  If firewall, the communication ports to facilitate VLab network traffic should be open. Specifically ports 3306, 5900, 5902, and 8700 need to be opened.
  16. 16. Working with Virtual Labs  Simulation Labs:  Registration may or may not required  Can be used by any number of students at any time  Remote Triggered Labs:  Registration is required  After registration receive the user ID and password for slot booking through e-mail  After Registration book the slot from available slots
  17. 17. ? Thank You for Listening

×