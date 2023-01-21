Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 21, 2023
Crystallization is a separation process very commonly used in the industry of many different materials, from commercially very common chemicals to very specific ones. It also plays an important role in the pharmaceutical industry, as more than 90% of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) are synthesized as a crystalline product. Crystallization may have a significant direct and indirect influence on the quality of a product; therefore, it is one of the most important purification and separation methods in the production of APIs.

Crystallization.ppt

  1. 1. CRYSTALLIZATION Sanjaykumar S. Patel Professor – Pharmaceutics Department Shri B. M. Shah College of Pharm. Edu. & Research, Modasa
  2. 2. Crystals A crystal can be defined as a solid particle, which is formed by the solidification process in which structural units are arranged by a fixed geometric pattern or lattice.
  3. 3. AgNO3 + 2HCl = AgCl2 + NO2 + H2O Crystallization differs from precipitation in that the product is deposited from supersaturation solution. Precipitation occurs when solution of material reacts chemically to form a product, which is sparingly soluble in liquid and therefore deposits out.
  4. 4. Unit cell • Smallest arrangement of atoms & molecules- repeats regularly-true representation of crystal structure Drugs – used in solid state • Bulk powders – internal use – fine powder/Granules • Bulk powder – external use- tooth powder, dusting powder • In form of compressed tablets & tablet triturates. • Powder enclosed in cachets and capsules.
  5. 5. The use of drugs in the solid state has many advantages • Purification of drugs- Removing impurities from pharmaceutical products i.e. recrystallization • Better processing c’teristics – To change micromeritics of drugs/excipients like compressibility and wettability eg. Cellulose and MCC • Ease of handling – Facilitates transportation & storage • Better chemical stability – Amorphous Peicillin G is less stable than crystalline salt. Amitryptyline is more stable in crystalline form than amorphous. • Improved physical stability- Hardness of tablets, the stability of hygroscopic substance can be enhanced. • Sustained release- Protamine zinc insulin in crytalline form slowly and continuously releases insulin form site of injection.
  6. 6. • Crystal lattice • An orderly internal arrangement of particles in three-dimensional space. • Length of unit cell • Distance between centre of two atoms • Lattice angle • Angle between edges of a unit cell
  7. 7. Space lattice Three dimensional arrangement of particles in a crystal. The units are ions, atoms & molecules • Ions with opposite charges – electrostatic attractions eg. NaCl. • Atoms – Covalent bond, eg Diamond, graphite. • Molecules – Vander Waals & hydrogen bond eg. Napthalene Crystal forms A finite number of symmetrical arrangements are possible for a crystal lattice and these may be termed as crystal forms or systems.
  8. 8. Magma Solution containing crystals Mother liquor The saturated solution left behind process of crystallization Co-Crystal A crystal, often a large-molecule crystal, having two or more distinct molecular components within the crystal lattice. e.g. Indomethacin & saccharin, Ibuprofen & starch, Neproxen & sodium starch glycolate
  9. 9. Crystal habit Crystal is a polyhedral solid with number of planar surfaces. A substance crystallizes such a way that the angle between a given pair of faces is same in all specimens. The size and shape – dependent on the conditions under which crystallization carried out. Eg. Griseofulvin crystallized from acetone has different form from the same drug crystallized from benzene or chloroform.
  10. 10. Amorphous • Don’t have specific shapes, melting points. Eg. Glass, plastics • More soluble than corresponding crystalline form. Eg. Novobiocin • Less attractive • Compact cake • Storage • Impurities Crystalline • Definite shapes & melting points. Eg. NaCl, Aspirin • Incompressible • Low solubility and dissolution • Always pure-attractive • Easy-store & pack • One step process • Less energy then distillation • Small & large scale possible
  11. 11. What is polymorphism? Certain drugs can exist in more than one crystalline form. Such a phenomenon is known as polymorphism. Eg. 63 % barbiturates, 67% steroids and 40 % sulphonamides Polymorph Metastable polymorphs These polymorphs slowly convert into stable polymorphs. Lower MP, higher solubility and dissolution rate than their stable polymorphs. Eg. Riboflavin - solubility – 60 mg–1.2 gm/litre Physical properties Density, MP, solubility
  12. 12. Crystal hydrates Certain drugs have greater tendency to associate with water. Eg. Caffine hydrate, Ampicillin monohydrate. • Anhydrous form gives Better bioavailability than hydrous form. Crystal solvates Certain drugs have greater tendency to associate with solvents to produce crystalline form of solvates also called pseudomorphs. Eg. Fluorocortisone with n-pentanol or ethyl acetate.
  13. 13. What is Crystallization It is the spontaneous arrangement of the particles into a repetitive orderly array. i.e. regular geometric patterns. Recrystallization To take a crystallized impure solid and purify it by dissolving it in a hot solvent and then allowing it crystallize followed by vacuum filtration and drying. Eg. MCC from Cellulose
  14. 14. Advantages • Better appearance • Ease of filtering & washing • No batch to batch variation • Minimize caking
  15. 15. Mechanism of Crystallization (Theory) Supersaturation Can be achieved 1. Evaporation of solvent 2. Cooling of the solution 3. Formation of new solute-Chemically 4. Addition of a substance (seeding) Solution Solubility Saturation-equilibrium
  16. 16. • What is supersaturation? Solution in which concentration of solute greater than the saturation concentration. Supersaturation (S) • S = C/C* • C = concentration of solution • C* = equilibrium saturation concentration at given temperature
  17. 17. Nucleation • Birth of very small bodies of a new phase within a homogenous supersaturated phase. • Consequence of rapid fluctuations at the molecular level, in random motion in any small volume. • Initially molecules associate to form clusters (loose aggregates), which usally disappear quickly. • When enough particles associate to form an embryo, beginning of the lattice arrangement & formation of new phase. • Embryo may grow – thermodynamically equilibrium with the solution.
  18. 18. The initially formed crystals are molecular size, which are termed as nuclei. Methods for nucleation 1. Soft and weak crystals on impact with moving parts in crystallizer – fragments. 2. Small crystals are added to act as nuclei. 3. Under poor mixing, needle like structures are observed at the ends of crystals. These structures grow faster and come out to give crystals of poor quality.
  19. 19. Crystal growth Is a diffusion process & surface phenomenon. Solute molecules breaks bonds, Migration of solute molecules at (crystal) solid-liquid interface Adsorption & orientation in crystal lattice This phenomenon continues at a finite rate.
  20. 20. Figure :- Mechanism of Crystallization
  21. 21. • Mier’s theory of supersaturation • In a solution completely free from any foreign particles spontaneous nucleation occurs at supersaturation & not near the saturation concentration. Statement
  22. 22. • Curve AB • Saturation or solubility curve • Curve CD • Supersolubility curve
  23. 23. • Stable zone  Below the solubility curve  unsaturation prevails-no crystallization • Metastable zone  Between solubility & supersolubility curve  Spontaneous nucleation occurs-crystal growth favored • Labile or unstable zone  High relative supersaturation  Only nucleation is favored
  24. 24. Maximum supercooling or Supersaturation concentration • Induction period  Degree of supersaturation  State of agitation  Presence of impurities
  25. 25. • Molecular collisions • Short lived cluster • Formation of embryo or sub-nuclei Failed to maturity redissolve due to unstability Stable or critical nucleus Statistical probability Low significant Vicinity of solubility curve supersolubility curve
  26. 26. • Crystallization –metastable zone
  27. 27. Limitation of Mier’s theory  Crystallization’s starts at supersolubility curve. But generally crystallization takes place in an area rather than a line.  Solution must completely free from foreign particles - In practice, it is impossible.  Large volume nucleates spontaneously at lower degree of supersaturation then small volumes- not considered.  Spontaneous nucleation-solution kept at lower degree of supersaturation for longer time- contamination.  Supersaturation occurs at particular concentration but formation of nucleus- chances of collision & can’t be specified by particular concentration - should be in range of conc. In which chances will be maximum.
  28. 28. Theory is no significant use in practice
  29. 29. • Nucleation • Primary Secondary • Do not contain nuclei generation in crystalline matter vicinity of crystal
  30. 30. Curve 1 Potassium nitrate. Curve 2 sodium chloride Curve 3 sodium thiosulphate Curve 4 sodium carbonate
  31. 31. Crystallization Nucleation Primary Secondary Homogeneous Heterogeneous Initial breeding Collision breeding Needle breeding
  32. 32. • Primary nucleation • Occurs at high levels of supersaturation • Unseeded crystallization or precipitation • Two classes • Homogeneous & Heterogeneous
  33. 33. • Primary nucleation • Homogeneous nucleation • Definition • Molecules/ions –come together-not redissolve 10-100 molecules • Oriented in fixed lattice structure • Can not happen by simultaneous collision • How?
  34. 34. • Primary nucleation • Homogeneous nucleation • Bimolecular addition • A + A A2 • A2 + A A3 • An-1 + A An (Critical cluster) • Result in nucleus
  35. 35. • Secondary nucleation • Presence of existing crystals • Rate of nucleation-growth rate of parent crystal 1. Initial breeding • Occurs-seeding 2. Needle breeding • Growth of imperfect crystals-not expected in regular crystal growth 3. Collision breeding • Collision of crystals with stirrer, pump, impeller or crystal wall contact under centrifugal force
  36. 36. • Dislocation theory- Kossel • New molecules are added only at kink or repeatable step. • Many location - building unit can incorporate • The position which involve maximum work of separation & is most stable – Kossel site.
  37. 37. • Frank-Surface do not grow perfectly & takes helical path – screw dislocation- low supersaturation. • Steady state growth α square of concentration
  38. 38. • Supersaturation by cooling • Solubility is strongly temperature dependent • Cooling – heat exchange- air ammonia or water • Water- 50 in winter 20 0 in summer • Crystallizer temperature is 20 higher- considerable amount remain in solution - low yields - cooling should be carried at 100 or below Factors to be considered • Viscosity - mass transfer, heat transfer, mother liquor remain adhered to crystal surface • Maximum supersaturation near cooling surface – crystal deposition – lower heat transfer
  39. 39. EQUIPMENTS - CRYSTALLIZERS Method of supersaturation Batch process Continuous process By cooling alone 1. Tank crystallizer 2. Agitated batch crystallizer 1. Swenson walker 2. Krystal cooling crystallizer By evaporation of solvent 1. Crystallizing evaporators 1. Krystal evaporator 2. Circulating magma crystallizer By adiabatic cooling (evaporation & cooling) Or Vacuum crystallizer --------------- 1. Krystal vacuum crystallizer 2. Swenson vacuum crystallizer
  40. 40. • Batch Operation • Advantages • Simple equipment, low mechanical trouble • Low maintenance cost, production of large crystals • Limitation • Variation from batch to batch • Large head room • Long operation time & more manual work
  41. 41. • Supersaturation by cooling Tank crystallizer • Simple rectangular tank • Glass enameled or stainless steel vessel of 0.5 m diameter • Saturated solution – cooling by natural cooling or in contact with cooling medium • No control of nucleation or crystal growth • Product obtained in mass of interlocked crystals by draining mother liquor
  42. 42. • Tank crystallizer • Rate of cooling slow - several days • Mother liquor act as impurities
  43. 43. • Tank crystallizer Advantages • Simple, cheap • No special or complicated equipments are required Disadvantages • No control on nucleation • More labor, time consuming • Low capacity, batch operation Application • Glaubers salts, synthetic sponge
  44. 44. • Agitated tank crystallizer Principle • Artificial cooling with agitation Construction • Modified tank crystallizer • Cooling coils or cooling jackets- around wall • Slow speed propellers on central shaft Function • Increase rate of heat transfer • Keep crystals in solution give opportunity to grow uniformly & no aggregates or large crystals form.
  45. 45. Advantages • More efficient than tank crystallizer • Uniform & more fine products Disadvantages • Low capacity, large floor space • Salting on cooling surface • Batch operation Application • For temperature dependent solubility substances • For small scale production
  46. 46. Swenson-Walker crystallizer Principles • Supersaturation by cooling • Continuous crystallizer • Semicylindrical open trough-60 cm wide, 5 m long & 67.5 cm depth • Jacket from outside trough – water circulation • Low speed, long pitch spiral agitator placed as close as possible to semicylindrical bottom. • Angular velocity of agitator is 5-10 rpm. • Cooling water flows in direction of crystallizing solution parallel flow crystallizer. Counter current contact is also possible. • Jacket divided in different section-different cooling rate.
  47. 47. Spiral agitator functions  To prevent accumulation of crystals on the cooling surface.  To lift the crystals & shower down through the solution to grow in free suspension.  To move crystals mechanically towards the discharge. • Gap between crystallizer wall & agitator should be optimum. • If large - tendency of crystals deposition on cooling surface • If close to trough-act as scraper & fines will be produced • As solution enters the crystallizer slurry is agitated gently- provide excellent condition for crystal growth & crystals overflows with mother liquor-discharge.
  48. 48. • Wide crystal size distribution-why? • Heat transfer is limited • Advantages • Less floor space,small volume in process • Low labour cost & cheap cooling medium • Application • Trisodium phosphate, Oxalic acid, milk sugar & Naphthaline
  49. 49. Krystal cooling crystallizer Principle • Supersaturation by cooling Construction • Tank (A) • Cooler (H) • Pump (C) • Discharge tube (M)
  50. 50. • Solution feed in cooler • Cooled below atmospheric temperature by refrigerated brine • Rapid circulation of pump create agitation. • Growth doesn’t occur until the supercooled liquid has reached the static crystal bed in the body of crystallizer • Overflow of crystals & mother liquor recirculated through cooler. • Discharge product from bottom
  51. 51. Advantages • No labor for handling of crystals • Operated at atmospheric pressure • Process is controlled by  Speed of rotor  Rate of cooling  Rate of feed  Rate of removal of product
  52. 52. • Krystal evaporator crystallizer Principle • Supersaturation by evaporation of solvent Construction • Vapor head (A) • Crystallizing chamber (E) • Pump (F) • Heater (H)
  53. 53. • Solution is pumped from chamber to heater & discharged in vapor head for flash evaporation • Vapor discharge in condenser & vacuum pump • Operation is controlled – crystals do not form in vessel (A) but vessel (A) is prolonged into tube (B) extended to bottom of vessel (E) containing bed of crystals suspended in upward flowing stream & supersaturation produced in vessel (A) is discharged as supersaturated liquid flows over surface of crystals in vessel (E).
  54. 54. • After equilibrium it escape at connection (C) for recirculation • Crystals are drown from bottom of vessel (E) through connection (M). • Coarse crystals settle down while finest overflows for recirculation Advantages • Evaporation & cooling takes place in one vessel – saving floor space • Heat of crystallization is positive – used as part of heat required for evaporation
  55. 55. Circulating magma crystallizer Or (Draft tube Circulating - magma crystallizer) Principle • Supersaturation by evaporation Construction • Cone-bottom vessel fitted with vapor draw off & vacuum equipment • Low speed, large volume, low head propeller agitator in draft tube
  56. 56. • Propeller- lifts magma through draft tube & create circulation down through annular space between draft tube & wall of crystallizer & back to suction of propeller • Product classification is done in elutriation lag bellow the cone-bottom of unit • Saturated liquor act as hydraulic sorting fluid carrying small crystals in crystallizing zone • Discharge slurry is withdrawn from lower part of elutriation lag & filtered mother liquor is returned to process
  57. 57. • Saturated water solution is introduced in closed vessel (A) – vacuum is maintained by condenser & booster • Magma volume is Maintained by controlling level of liquid & crystallizing solid & space above magma for release of vapor. • Supersaturation generated by both cooling & evaporation - nucleation & growth • Product drawn from bottom
  58. 58. Advantages • Simple, Few moving parts, Large capacity • Not require heating or cooling surface Disadvantages • Not used-refrigeration or large boiling point • Not used-salt having flat solubility curve Limitation • There is no control over – nucleation, classification and removal of excess nuclei. • Due to the effect of static head, evaporation and cooling occur only in the liquid layer near the magma surface.
  59. 59. Caking of Crystal Reason :- Due to small amount of dissolution taking place at the surface of the crystals (at high humidity) and subsequent re-evaporation (at low humidity) of the solvent. • Each salt have critical humidity. (Humidity above which it will become damp, below it stay dry). • Impurities coated with crystals, can change critical humidity. It may be higher or lower. • A crystallize material will cake more readily if the particles are non uniform and small.
  60. 60. Factor affecting caking Crystals size- Smaller crystals contain less void space & possess more contact points. Smaller sized particles tend to cake more than larger particles. Crystals Shape – Spherical crystals possess the less possible contact points than irregular shape. Humidity – Higher humidity –caking rate will be more. Impurities in crystals – Fluctuation in critical humidity Melting point of crystals – MP of certain crystals is near room temperature, crystal may melt. Then solidification by fusion of melt leads to caking.
  61. 61. Prevention of caking • Use larger and uniform crystals. • Store below critical humidity. • Coat the crystals with inert material which absorb moisture (e.g. Na. ferrocyanide). • Add small amount of insoluble material e.g. Cal. Phosphate, talc. • Get crystal with highest critical humidity, obtained by removing impurities. • The caking of Nacl is attributable to traces of Mgcl2 impurities (hygroscopic).
  62. 62. Key Questions 1. Explain co-crystals with example. 2. Explain nucleation. Describe factors affecting crystal growth. 3. Describe Mier’s theory for supersaturation with limitations. 4. Describe Swenson-Walker crystallizer with diagram. 5. How can we control crystal size? Explain the construction and working of Swenson Walker crystallizer. 6. Discuss caking in crystals and its remedy. 7. What is the importance of crystallization in pharmaceutical industry?
