Liliacecae

Contents:
Liliaceae Family Submitted to : Dr. Samia
Students names: • Amna Ashraf ……….Roll no.01 • Arooj Ramzi ..……….Roll no.05 • Fatima Akhter……….Roll no.11 • Fatima Atiq ……...
Liliaceae • Habitat: These are herbs and climbers,and rarely shrubs or trees with a bulb or rhizome ,or with fibrous roots...
• Inflorescence: This may be a spike,raceme,panicle or umbel ,often on a scale. • Perianth: . The perisnths are petaliod ....
• Fruits: This may be berry or capsules . • Seeds: The seeds are albuminous. • Floral formula or Diagram:
Examples: •Onion •Garlic •Aloe •Colchicum etc.
Aloe Vera Introduction: (1) Aloe Vera is a wonder plant with health benefits so myriad and astounding that hardly and part...
Continue: • It has common names and often referred to as burn plants ,first aid plants or medicine plant. Its name is most...
Nomenclature: Kingdom:Plantae Order: Aspargales Family:xanthorrhoeaceae Subfamily: Asphodelaceae Genus: Aloe Species:A.ver...
•Synonyms: Aloe ;Ghrit Kumari (sansk). • Family: Liliaceae ( new family Asphodelaceae). •Habitat: There are 180 species of...
fleshy, strongly cuticularized spiny margined leaves arranged in rosette formation.Erect unbranched flower rises after rai...
6-Volatile oil 7-Resinous matter. Chemical constituents: 1. Aloe contains mixture of crystalline glycosides known as` Aloi...
Fig: Chemical composition or property of Aloe
Botanical identification: 1. Aloe vera is a hardy, perennial, topical , drought resistance plant belongings to the liliace...
Macroscopic identification: • Leaves: It has thick leaves that grow in a rosette shape .The parenchyma of leaves contain l...
Continue • Roots: The root system of the Aloe vera. Tends to grow wide but not deep into soil. • Fruits: • Most aloes prod...
Collection: • The Aloe leaves contain spines at the margins. • For collection of juice of A.bardadenisis.(Curacao Aloe) th...
Method of preparation: • The methods of preparation of aloes from different varieties are varies slightly. The juice of Al...
Uses: • Used as purgative and constipation . • It is one of the ingredient of compound Benzoin Tincture, ointment of Aloe ...
Garlic…. Introduction: • Garlic , Latin name,allium sativum(alliaceae). • Garlic has been used for both medicinal and culi...
Garlic….. Botanical name: Allium sativum Habitat :- Garlic occurs in Central Asia , Southern Europe, and U.S.A.It is widel...
Continue….. Family: Liliaceae. Part use: Bulb. Chemical constituents: •Allicin(yellowish liquid). • Alin. • Mucilage. • vi...
Continue….. Morphology:- It is a perennial herb having bulb with several clove, enclosed in a silky whiteout pink membrano...
Continue…… Dosage:- For B.P extract 600-1200mg, 3.5-29mg weekly for cancer prevention. For fungal infection 0.4%. Route of...
Continue…… Chemical structure of Allicin and Alliin:-
COLCHICUM: Introduction : o Colchicum is a genus of perennial flowering plants containing around 160 species which grow fr...
Nomenclature : Kingdom. Plantae Phylum Tracheophyta Class Lilopsida Order LiLiales Family Liliaceae Genus Colchicum Specie...
Synonyms : Synonyms for Colchicum are • Autumn crocus • Cigdem • Colquico • meadow Saffron Biological source : Colchicum c...
Cultivation : • Plants prefer acid, neutral and basic soils • can grow in semi shade or no shade • require moist soil • Ge...
•Characteristics : • seeds are 2-3mm in diameter, globular. • Outer surface is dark reddish –brown putted, very hard • It ...
Chemical test: • Colchicum corm with sulphuric acid (70%)or conc. HCL produce yellow color due to the presence of colchici...
Uses : • Both corm and seeds are analgesic , anti-rheumatic ,cathartic and emetic. • Mainly used in treatment of gout and ...
•
Liliacecae
Liliacecae

Liliacecae

  Students names: • Amna Ashraf ……….Roll no.01 • Arooj Ramzi ..……….Roll no.05 • Fatima Akhter……….Roll no.11 • Fatima Atiq ………….Roll no.12 • Marukh Waqeel…….Roll no.19 • Swera Abbas….……..Rollno.33
  4. 4. Liliaceae • Habitat: These are herbs and climbers,and rarely shrubs or trees with a bulb or rhizome ,or with fibrous roots. • Leaves: These are simple, radical or cauline (growth of leaves on stem node) or both. • Flowers: The flowers are regular, bisexual (rarely unisexual)dioecious,as in smiled. They are timorous and hypogynous. The bracts are usually small and scarious(thin, dry and membranous.
  5. 5. • Inflorescence: This may be a spike,raceme,panicle or umbel ,often on a scale. • Perianth: . The perisnths are petaliod .These are usually six in two whorls. They may be 3+3 and free (polphylous), or (3+3) ,and united( gamophyllous). • Androecium: . These are six stamens in two whorls ,3+3 rarely free or united with the perisnths (epiphyllous) at base . The anthers are often dorsifixed. • Gynoecium: These are (3) carpels (syncarpous).The ovary in superior and three celled. They are usually ovules in two rows in each loculus .The placentation in axile.There are (3) or 3 styles.
  6. 6. • Fruits: This may be berry or capsules . • Seeds: The seeds are albuminous. • Floral formula or Diagram:
  7. 7. Examples: •Onion •Garlic •Aloe •Colchicum etc.
  8. 8. Aloe Vera Introduction: (1) Aloe Vera is a wonder plant with health benefits so myriad and astounding that hardly and part of human body remains uninfluenced by its healing touch. (2)It’s has been used for its medicinal values for serval thousands year .It application have been recorded in ancient cultures of India , Egypt,Greece,Time and china .These Chinese called it their elixir of youth.
  9. 9. Continue: • It has common names and often referred to as burn plants ,first aid plants or medicine plant. Its name is most likely derived from Arabic word Aloeh meaning shinning bitter substance. • It is known by a number of names the literature i.e. . Aloe elgonate Murray, Aloe indica Royale ,Aloe officinslis frisk.
  10. 10. Nomenclature: Kingdom:Plantae Order: Aspargales Family:xanthorrhoeaceae Subfamily: Asphodelaceae Genus: Aloe Species:A.vera. Botanical name:Aloe vera Trade name:Aloe English name:Aloe
  11. 11. •Synonyms: Aloe ;Ghrit Kumari (sansk). • Family: Liliaceae ( new family Asphodelaceae). •Habitat: There are 180 species of Aloe and most of them are found in South Africa and West indies .A barbadensis is a native of Northern Africa but it is planted in Indian gardens and many other tropical countries. Aloe plant is a typical xerophyte with thick
  12. 12. fleshy, strongly cuticularized spiny margined leaves arranged in rosette formation.Erect unbranched flower rises after rainy season in winter .It flourishes on poorest soil and can be propagated easily by means of a sucker. Active constituents: 1-glycosides 2-Barbaloin 3-Isobarbaloin 4-Beta-barbaloin 5- Chrysophenic acid
  13. 13. 6-Volatile oil 7-Resinous matter. Chemical constituents: 1. Aloe contains mixture of crystalline glycosides known as` Aloin” (4- 5% in Cape of Aloe :28-25% in Curacao Aloe) ,resin (16-63% ) ,emodin and volatile oil.
  14. 14. Fig: Chemical composition or property of Aloe
  15. 15. Botanical identification: 1. Aloe vera is a hardy, perennial, topical , drought resistance plant belongings to the liliaceae family which historically has been used for a variety of medicinal purposes. 2. It is a stem less or very short stemmed succulent plant growing to 60-100cm(24-39in) tail, spreading by offset.
  16. 16. Macroscopic identification: • Leaves: It has thick leaves that grow in a rosette shape .The parenchyma of leaves contain large quantities of pulp. Flowers: The flowers are produced in summer on a spike up to 90cm(35in) tall,each flower being pendulous , with a yellow tubular corolla 2-3cm(0.8-1.2 in) long.There is no calyx.
  17. 17. Continue • Roots: The root system of the Aloe vera. Tends to grow wide but not deep into soil. • Fruits: • Most aloes produce capsules dry dehiscent fruits that spilt open at maturity to release seeds. Fig: fruits of Aloe vera
  18. 18. Collection: • The Aloe leaves contain spines at the margins. • For collection of juice of A.bardadenisis.(Curacao Aloe) the leaves are cut in March –April in V-shaped part of vessel is kept under isolation. • The juice is evaporated in copper vessel open fire poured into cans or tans , allowed to solidify and exported
  19. 19. Method of preparation: • The methods of preparation of aloes from different varieties are varies slightly. The juice of Aloe Perryi (Scotorine Aloe) is collected in goats or Sheep’s skin container which is evaporated itself without applying heat . • The latex of Leaves Aloe ferox (Cape Aloe ) is boiled in a drum for about 4-5cm hours on an open fire. • It is then cooled quickly for getting vitreous or shinny aloe.
  20. 20. Uses: • Used as purgative and constipation . • It is one of the ingredient of compound Benzoin Tincture, ointment of Aloe gel is used to cure burn caused by heat or skin irritation. • The plants is valued to cure many skin disease ulcerative skin conditions wounds, burns, snake bite as hair tonic to treat enlarged spleen; tonic for stomach and brain as a febrifuge and emmenagogue to relieve burning sensation.
  21. 21. Garlic…. Introduction: • Garlic , Latin name,allium sativum(alliaceae). • Garlic has been used for both medicinal and culinary purposes. • Today Garlic is widely recognised health enhancing supplement, used for health and immune system, antioxidant property. • The active component in Garlic is Sulfur compound allicin.
  22. 22. Garlic….. Botanical name: Allium sativum Habitat :- Garlic occurs in Central Asia , Southern Europe, and U.S.A.It is widely cultivated. In India. Synonyms : Ail, Funnel. English name: Garlic. Urdu name: Lassan.
  23. 23. Continue….. Family: Liliaceae. Part use: Bulb. Chemical constituents: •Allicin(yellowish liquid). • Alin. • Mucilage. • vitamin C. • Albumin • Alpha –glutamyl peptides. • Amino acids as :-Methionine,leucine,cystine.
  24. 24. Continue….. Morphology:- It is a perennial herb having bulb with several clove, enclosed in a silky whiteout pink membranous envelope. Cultivation:- The cultivation of Garlic is similar to that of onion. It is generally grown as an irrigated crop throughout the year. It can be grown under a wide range of climatic conditions but it succeeds best in mild climates without extreme of heat and cold.It is grown on a wide variety of soils.It requires a rich well- drained clay loam to grow well.The land in well ploughed to a fine tilt hand beds and channels are made.Galic is planted during October-November in plains and during February-March in the hills.The cloves are separated and lightly into the soil.Garlic requires heavy manufacturing.
  25. 25. Continue…… Dosage:- For B.P extract 600-1200mg, 3.5-29mg weekly for cancer prevention. For fungal infection 0.4%. Route of administration:- Oral and topical route. Uses:- •Anti cancer. • flavouring agent • To treat respiratory disease, Bronchitis,Asthma,Tuberculosis. • prevent atherosclerosis. • act as stimulant. • to treat hypertension. • skin treatment in fungal infection. • stronger bones. • improved memory
  26. 26. Continue…… Chemical structure of Allicin and Alliin:-
  27. 27. COLCHICUM: Introduction : o Colchicum is a genus of perennial flowering plants containing around 160 species which grow from bulb like corns. o All species in genus are toxic.
  28. 28. Nomenclature : Kingdom. Plantae Phylum Tracheophyta Class Lilopsida Order LiLiales Family Liliaceae Genus Colchicum Specie Autumn corcus
  29. 29. Synonyms : Synonyms for Colchicum are • Autumn crocus • Cigdem • Colquico • meadow Saffron Biological source : Colchicum consist of dried ripe seeds and corms of Colchicum autumnale Linn. Belonging to family Liliaceae. Geographical source: • It is mainly found in Central and South Europe, Germany, Greece, Spain, Turkey and England.
  30. 30. Cultivation : • Plants prefer acid, neutral and basic soils • can grow in semi shade or no shade • require moist soil • Germination can be slow taking up to 18 months at 45•C • The seedling needs 4-5years to reach flowering size •Collection : • The fruit are collected and placed in muslin bags. • Seeds are separated by shifting • They are dried and used
  31. 31. •Characteristics : • seeds are 2-3mm in diameter, globular. • Outer surface is dark reddish –brown putted, very hard • It is odorless bitter and in taste . • The root is reniform in outline white and starchy internally ,taste sweetish then bitter and acrid and odor radish like in fresh root but lost in drying. Chemical constituents : • Active is to be an alkaline substance of a very poisonous nature called colchicine. • Beside colchicine, demecolcine and other alkaloids are present also contain resin, called Colchicoresin, fixed oils and glucose and starch.
  32. 32. Chemical test: • Colchicum corm with sulphuric acid (70%)or conc. HCL produce yellow color due to the presence of colchicines.
  33. 33. Uses : • Both corm and seeds are analgesic , anti-rheumatic ,cathartic and emetic. • Mainly used in treatment of gout and rheumatic complaints, usually accompanied with an alkaline diuretic. • In treatment of leukemia , beckets syndrome, • toxic plant so should not be prescribed for pregnant women or patient with kidney disease • Should be used Under supervision of a qualified practitioner. • Market products : it is one of ingredients of preparation known as Aujai capsules.
  34. 34.

