This Case Study highlights how “marrying” a Trade-Off Analysis technique called a Conjoint Analysis with Due Diligence was used to assess and ultimately consummate a major New Business Acquisition Deal for a healthcare company. Like a “flu shot”, Due Diligence helps you prevent the flu now so that you may not have to deal with the problems later. Therefore, performing Due Diligence will weigh the risks and benefits of making major business decisions.



Conjoint Analysis is a “powerful” quantitative marketing research tool. Conjoint Analysis helps Marketing measure and quantify the inherent value that consumers place when “trading-off” having or not having certain product or service features. Conjoint Analysis can be used to model and simulate the current and future competitive market situations.



As a result, the method can add significant and convincing insight when conducting Due Diligence to gauge the risk-reward “trade-offs” of major product development or business acquisition decisions.