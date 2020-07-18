Successfully reported this slideshow.
Transforming Big data to Actionable Insights – Building Sustainable Differentiation

By Sukanyya Misra
SVP & Group Head, South Asia
Mastercard

Published in: Business
Transforming Big data to Actionable Insights – Building Sustainable Differentiation

  Transforming Big data to Actionable Insights Building Sustainable Differentiation MASTERCARD ADVISORS December 2016 Dr. Sukanyya Misra SVP, Mastercard Advisors
  SOCIAL BIG DATA MOBILE INTERNET OF THINGS CLOUD
  SENTIMENT RICHER EXPERIENCES DEEPER MORE MEANINGFUL BRANDS PEOPLEMERCHANTS BANKS FRIENDS COMMUNITY
  Advanced Buyer Segments Categorize Cardholders by their Purchase Patterns to Infer Motivations, Priorities, and Preferences Spend Category Breadth Spend Intensity HIGHLOW HIGH ADVANCED BUYER SEGMENTS SMALL BIZ OPERATORS PRACTICAL SENIORS INFREQUENT SPENDERS PROFESSIONAL TRAVELERS AFFLUENT NESTERS EVERYDAY SPENDERS AUTO TINKERERS FUN SEEKERS CLICK-TO- BUYERS UPSCALE PLAYERS VALUE SHOPPERS ELITE VACATIONERS HANDYMEN TRULY WEALTHY FASHIONISTAS AFFLUENT CONTRACTORS CLUB STORE GOERS BIG-TICKET CRUISERS ACTIVE LIFESTYLES PET PAMPERERS NIGHTLIFERS EDUCATION FUNDERS COMMUTING PROFESSIONALS SAVVY SHOPPERS
  5. 5. ©2014 MasterCard - No reproduction or sharing without express written consent of MasterCard©2014 MasterCard - No reproduction or sharing without express written consent of MasterCard 5 10101010101 010101010101011010101 0101011101010110101010101 0100100101010110101010100 0101010000000000111111111 0101010101010101010101010 1010101010110101010101011 0101010101010101010101010 1010101010110101010101010 1010101010101010101010101 0101010101101010101010110 1010110101010101010010010 1010110101010100010101000 000000011111111101010 10010101011010 ©2016 MasterCard - No reproduction or sharing without express written consent of MasterCard
  KNOW YOUR CUSTOMERS BETTER ACROSS CHANNELS. FI's & Merchants rely on Mastercard Advisors SMART DATA AND ANALYSIS TO… MAKE RETENTION A MAIN FOCUS REWARD THEM FOR BEING LOYAL AND THEY WILL STAY ACQUIRE NEW CUSTOMERS UNDERSTAND YOUR WALLET SHARE
  Prescriptive Insights Predictive Insights Descriptive Insights Differentiators: Technology Infrastructure Real-Time Analytics Expertise and People Practices Speed of Execution
  Contact: Sukanyya Misra sukanyya.misra@mastercard.com Learn more at: www.mastercardadvisors.com/solutions

