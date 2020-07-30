Successfully reported this slideshow.
Cadru fiscal-sponsorizari-decembrie-2019-si-regimul-fiscal-al-veniturilor-ong

Fundraising 2019

  1. Regimul fiscal actual al sponsorizărilor – sinteză Conform Legii nr. 32/1994, cu toate modificările și completările ulterioare, sponsorizarea este actul juridic prin care două persoane convin cu privire la transferul dreptului de proprietate asupra unor bunuri materiale sau mijloace financiare pentru susținerea unor activități fără scop lucrativ desfășurate de către una dintre părți, denumită beneficiarul sponsorizării. Contractul de sponsorizare se încheie în formă scrisă, cu specificarea obiectului, valorii și duratei sponsorizării, precum și a drepturilor și obligațiilor părților. În cazul sponsorizării constând în bunuri materiale, acestea vor fi evaluate, prin actul juridic încheiat, la valoarea lor reală din momentul predării către beneficiar. Pot fi beneficiari ai sponsorizării: - persoanele juridice fără scop lucrativ, care desfășoară în România sau urmează să desfășoare o activitate în domeniile: cultural, artistic, educativ, de învățământ, științific - cercetare fundamentală și aplicată, umanitar, religios, filantropic, sportiv, al protecției drepturilor omului, medico-sanitar, de asistență și servicii sociale, de protecția mediului, social și comunitar, de reprezentare a asociațiilor profesionale, precum și de întreținere, restaurare, conservare și punere în valoare a monumentelor istorice; - instituțiile și autoritățile publice, inclusiv organele de specialitate ale administrației publice, pentru activitățile prevăzute mai sus; - emisiunile ori programele organismelor de televiziune sau radiodifuziune, precum și cărți ori publicații din domeniile definite anterior; - persoanele fizice cu domiciliul în România, a căror activitate se înscrie în unul dintre domeniile prevăzute la primul punct și este recunoscută de către o persoană juridică fără scop lucrativ sau de către o instituție publică ce activează în domeniul pentru care se solicită sponsorizarea. În urma încheierii contractului de sponsorizare, atât sponsorul, cât și beneficiarul, au dreptul să aducă la cunoștință publicului sponsorizarea prin promovarea numelui, a mărcii sau a imaginii sponsorului. Sponsorul ori beneficiarul este obligat să aducă la cunoștință publicului sponsorizarea într-un mod care să nu lezeze, direct sau indirect, activitatea sponsorizată, bunele moravuri sau ordinea și liniștea publică. Anunțurile vor fi formulate astfel încât să reiasă clar acțiunea de sponsorizare și vor fi aduse la cunoștință publicului, în mod gratuit, de către beneficiarul sponsorizării. Atenție! Totuși, se interzice ca sponsorul sau beneficiarul să efectueze reclamă sau publicitate comercială, anterioară, concomitentă sau ulterioară în favoarea sponsorului, sub rezerva decăderii din drepturile conferite de legea sponsorizării. A. Regimul sponsorizărilor în cazul plătitorilor de impozit pe profit În cazul contribuabililor, plătitori de impozit pe profit, conform Titlului II al Codului fiscal 2015, cu toate modificările și completările ulterioare, cheltuielile de sponsorizare, acordate potrivit legii, nu sunt deductibile la calculul impozitului pe profit.
  Totuși, există o serie de facilități fiscale în vigoare, pentru a promova susținerea sectorului neguvernamental din România. Astfel, contribuabilii care efectuează sponsorizări potrivit prevederilor Legii nr. 32/1994 privind sponsorizarea, cu modificările și completările ulterioare, pot să scadă, în general, sumele aferente din impozitul pe profit datorat la nivelul valorii minime dintre următoarele: a. valoarea calculată prin aplicarea a 0,75% la cifra de afaceri; Pentru situațiile în care reglementările contabile aplicabile nu definesc indicatorul cifra de afaceri, această limită se determină potrivit normelor; b. valoarea reprezentând 20% din impozitul pe profit datorat. În cazul sponsorizărilor efectuate către entități persoane juridice fără scop lucrativ, sumele aferente acestora se scad din impozitul pe profit datorat, în limitele prevăzute mai sus, doar dacă beneficiarul sponsorizării este înscris, la data încheierii contractului, în Registrul entităților/unităților de cult pentru care se acordă deduceri fiscale. Entitățile nonprofit sunt înscrise în acest registru la cerere, însă numai dacă îndeplinesc anumite condiții: - desfășoară activitate în domeniul pentru care s-au înființat (declarație pe propria răspundere); - și-au îndeplinit toate obligațiile fiscale declarative; - n-au datorii la stat mai vechi de 90 de zile; - au depus situațiile financiare anuale; - n-au fost declarate inactive. B. Regimul sponsorizărilor în cazul microîntreprinderilor Începând cu luna aprilie a anului curent, a fost extinsă și facilitatea fiscală similară ce poate fi utilizată de către microîntreprinderi. Microîntreprinderile care efectuează sponsorizări, potrivit prevederilor Legii nr. 32/1994, cu modificările și completările ulterioare, pentru susținerea entităților nonprofit care la data încheierii contractului sunt înscrise în Registrul entităților/unităților de cult pentru care se acordă deduceri fiscale, scad sumele aferente din impozitul pe veniturile microîntreprinderilor până la nivelul valorii reprezentând 20% din impozitul pe veniturile microîntreprinderilor datorat pentru trimestrul în care au înregistrat cheltuielile respective. În ambele cazuri (A și B), sumele care nu sunt scăzute din impozitul pe profit, potrivit prevederilor menționate, se reportează în următorii 7 ani consecutive (28 de trimestre consecutive, în cazul microîntreprinderilor). Recuperarea acestor sume se va efectua în ordinea înregistrării acestora, în aceleași condiții, la fiecare termen de plată a impozitului pe profit/pe veniturile microîntreprinderilor.
  Obligații declarative Atât plătitorii de impozit pe profit, cât și microîntreprinderile care efectuează sponsorizări au obligația de a depune o declarație anuală informativă privind beneficiarii sponsorizărilor, aferentă anului în care au înregistrat cheltuielile respective. Organisme competente pentru efectuarea activităților de control Începând din anul 2018, controlul modului de respectare a utilizării mijloacelor financiare și a bunurilor materiale primite de beneficiarii sponsorizărilor, în scopul pentru care au fost transferate, se efectuează de către Ministerul Finanțelor Publice prin aparatul de inspecție economico-financiară. Utilizarea creditului fiscal de către sponsor poate, de asemenea, să facă obiectul unor inspecții fiscale de fond efectuate de către inspectorii fiscali din compartimentele specializate ale ANAF. 2. Cazul particular al entităților afiliate Trebuie avut în vedere că facilitățile fiscale prevăzute în Legea sponsorizării nu se acordă în cazul: a) sponsorizării reciproce între persoane fizice sau juridice; b) sponsorizării efectuate de către rude ori afini până la gradul al patrulea inclusiv; c) sponsorizării unei persoane juridice fără scop lucrativ de către o altă persoană juridică care conduce sau controlează direct persoana juridică sponsorizată. De asemenea, nu beneficiază de facilitățile prevăzute în prezenta lege sponsorul care, în mod direct sau indirect, urmărește să direcționeze activitatea beneficiarului. Cu alte cuvinte, pentru a putea beneficia de regimul fiscal favorabil, sponsorul va trebui să se asigure că entitățile sprijinite prin contracte de sponsorizare nu se califică drept etități afiliate și nu se încadrează într-una dintre situațiile menționate mai sus. Din perspectiva stabilirii afilierii, definiția din Codul fiscal aplicabilă este următoarea: O persoană este afiliată dacă relația ei cu altă persoană este definită de cel puțin unul dintre următoarele cazuri1 : - o persoană fizică este afiliată cu altă persoană fizică dacă acestea sunt soț/soție sau rude până la gradul al III-lea inclusiv; - o persoană juridică este afiliată cu altă persoană juridică dacă cel puțin aceasta deține, în mod direct sau indirect, inclusiv deținerile persoanelor afiliate, minimum 25% din valoarea/numărul titlurilor de participare sau al drepturilor de vot la cealaltă persoană juridică ori dacă controlează în mod efectiv acea persoană juridică; - o persoană juridică este afiliată cu altă persoană juridică dacă o persoană deține, în mod direct sau indirect, inclusiv deținerile persoanelor afiliate, minimum 25% din valoarea/numărul titlurilor de participare sau al drepturilor de vot la cealaltă persoană juridică ori dacă controlează în mod efectiv acea persoană juridică. 1 Art. 7 paragraful 26 din Codul fiscal 2015, cu toate modificările și completările ulterioare
  Ținând cont de această definiție, relația dintre sponsor și beneficiar (e.g. organizație neguvernamentală) va trebui analizată atât prin prisma relațiilor de rudenie între persoanele implicate în managementul celor două entități, precum și din perspectiva – pe de o parte – a ponderilor asociaților sponsorului și – pe de altă parte – a drepturilor de vot deținute de membrii organizației neguvernamentale sponsorizate. În măsura în care cele două entități se califică drept persoane afiliate, utilizarea facilităților fiscale oferite prin Legea sponsorizării (i.e. creditul fiscal aferent sponsorizărilor efectuate) comportă un risc fiscal ridicat. 3. Regimul fiscal al veniturilor organizațiilor neguvernamentale În cazul organizațiilor nonprofit, la calculul rezultatului fiscal, următoarele tipuri de venituri sunt venituri neimpozabile (selecție cu potențial relevant): a) cotizațiile și taxele de înscriere ale membrilor (doar în cazul asociațiilor); b) contribuțiile bănești sau în natură ale membrilor și simpatizanților; c) veniturile obținute din vize, taxe și penalități sportive sau din participarea la competiții și demonstrații sportive; d) donațiile, precum și banii sau bunurile primite prin sponsorizare; e) veniturile din dividend (de ex. în măsura în care organizația neguvernamentală deține părți sociale într-un SRL înființat care distribuie profitul în vederea reinvestirii sale în activitățile fără scop patrimonial), dobânzi, precum și din diferențele de curs valutar aferente disponibilităților și veniturilor neimpozabile; f) veniturile pentru care se datorează impozit pe spectacole; g) resursele obținute din fonduri publice sau din finanțări nerambursabile; h) veniturile realizate din acțiuni ocazionale precum: evenimente de strângere de fonduri cu taxă de participare, serbări, tombole, conferințe, utilizate în scop social sau profesional, potrivit statutului acestora; Observație: în acest caz, este relevant caracterul ocazional al acestor activități. În anumite condiții, mai ales dacă au un carcater repetitiv, în funcție de situația concretă, acestea pot fi încadrate în sfera activităților economice, generatoare de venituri impozabile. i) veniturile rezultate din cedarea activelor corporale aflate în proprietatea organizațiilor nonprofit, altele decât cele care sunt sau au fost folosite într-o activitate economică; j) veniturile obținute din reclamă și publicitate, veniturile din închirieri de spații publicitare pe: clădiri, terenuri, tricouri, cărți, reviste, ziare, realizate de organizațiile nonprofit de utilitate publică, potrivit legilor de organizare și funcționare, din domeniul culturii, cercetării științifice, învățământului, sportului, sănătății; Observație: Nu se includ în această categorie veniturile obținute din prestări de servicii de intermediere în reclamă și publicitate.
  k) sumele primite ca urmare a nerespectării condițiilor cu care s-a făcut donația/sponsorizarea, potrivit legii, sub rezerva ca sumele respective să fie utilizate de către organizațiile nonprofit, în anul curent sau în anii următori, pentru realizarea scopului și obiectivelor acestora, potrivit actului constitutiv sau statutului, după caz; l) veniturile realizate din despăgubiri de la societățile de asigurare pentru pagubele produse la activele corporale proprii, altele decât cele care sunt utilizate în activitatea economică; m) sumele primite din impozitul pe venit datorat de persoanele fizice. În cazul organizațiilor nonprofit, pentru calculul rezultatului fiscal sunt neimpozabile și alte venituri realizate, până la nivelul echivalentului în lei a 15.000 euro, într-un an fiscal, dar nu mai mult de 10% din veniturile totale neimpozabile, cum sunt cele menționate anterior. Aceste organizații datorează impozit pe profit pentru partea din profitul impozabil care corespunde veniturilor, altele decât cele considerate venituri neimpozabile (in speță cele obținute din desfășurarea de activități economice impozabile, în măsura în care organizația nonprofit este autorizată să desfășoare și alte activități, în afara celor fără scop patrimonial), asupra căreia se aplică c

