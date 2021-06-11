Successfully reported this slideshow.
SINGURA REVISTĂ DE EDUCAŢIE DESPRE FERTILITATE DIN ROMÂNIA Ce ştii despre FERTILITATEA TA? UN PRO IECT N ON -PR OF IT AL A...
Cuprins Numerele anterioare ale revistei Abordare Promovare Cine suntem Parteneriat
Din primele două numere ale revistei Articole educative despre fertilitatea feminină/masculină Cum să îți mărești șansele ...
REVISTĂ EDITATĂ BENEVOL ȘI DISTRIBUITĂ GRATUIT: DE CE? Pentru a oferi educaţie despre fertilitate. Mă bucur pentru că pot ...
60 DE PAGINI DE ŞTIINŢĂ ŞI NOUTĂŢI Articole de specialitate cu informație atent selectată, scrise în „pacienteză”, dar int...
Pacienți, medici, embriologi, personal medical și administrativ din clinici și din industria pharma, jurnaliști de sănătat...
Cine suntem Asociația SOS Infertilitatea şi-a început activitatea în 2008. În cei 13 ani de activitate a sprijinit persoan...
CO MUNITATEA ONLINE SOS INFERTILITATEA >24.000 de membri înscriși, dintre care >20.000 sunt membri activi săptămânal* P r ...
În medie, > 15.000 de oameni accesează ZILNIC grupul Facebook al Asociației
7 e
ASOCIAŢIEI SOS INFERTILITATEA Proiectul O Ș ANSĂ PENTRU VIAȚĂ Câte o procedură de fertilizare in vitro complet gratuită of...
S Ă PT ĂM ÂN A N A ȚI O N A LĂ D E CO N Ș TI E N TI ZA R E A FE NO ME N UL UI S O CI A L ȘI MEDICA L AL INFERTILITĂȚII ÎN ...
COPERTA 1 Never for sale COPERTA 2 1.800 euro COPERTA 3 2.200 euro COPERTA 4 2.500 euro CONȚINUT – 1pagină FULL 1.200 euro...
. . … 5.000 DE EXE MP LAR E DISTRIBUIRE GRATUITĂ ÎN BUCUREŞTI ŞI ÎN ÎNTREAGA ŢARĂ Fiecare dintre numerele revistei are, de...
Grup FB infertilitate: facebook.com/groups/sustinSOSInfertilitatea Grup FB ovodonație: facebook.com/groups/tertdonator Gru...
Fertilitatea are nevoie de ocrotire şi sprijin! Mulțumim sponsorilor și partenerilor care fac posibilă existența acestui i...
BIANUAL APARIŢII PROIECTATE [NOIEMBRIE 2020] [Numărul 2 - DONE] IUNIE 2021 Numărul 3 NOIEMBRIE 2021 Numărul 4
contact@fertilitateaTA.ro Contact Info Asociația SOS Infertilitatea. Sprijinim persoane afectate de infertilitate și schim...
Apel la parteneriat revista „Ce știi despre FERTILITATEA TA?” nr 3, iunie 2021

Apel la parteneriat revista „Ce știi despre FERTILITATEA TA?” nr 3, iunie 2021

  1. 1. SINGURA REVISTĂ DE EDUCAŢIE DESPRE FERTILITATE DIN ROMÂNIA Ce ştii despre FERTILITATEA TA? UN PRO IECT N ON -PR OF IT AL A S O C I A Ţ I E I S O S I N F E R T I L I T A T E A
  2. 2. Cuprins Numerele anterioare ale revistei Abordare Promovare Cine suntem Parteneriat
  3. 3. Din primele două numere ale revistei Articole educative despre fertilitatea feminină/masculină Cum să îți mărești șansele de a obține o sarcină Principalele condiții medicale care afectează fertilitatea Programele naționale și locale de sprijin pentru pacienți „ Incursiune în istoria fertilizării in vitro Donarea de celule reproductive Testioniale și seria de interviuri „Mamă prin fertilizare in vitro” Noiembrie 2019: Lansarea primei reviste de fertilitate din România
  4. 4. REVISTĂ EDITATĂ BENEVOL ȘI DISTRIBUITĂ GRATUIT: DE CE? Pentru a oferi educaţie despre fertilitate. Mă bucur pentru că pot transmite femeilor cu vârste între 18 şi 38 de ani, precum şi partenerilor acestora, acest mesaj: Fertilitatea feminină este un capital fragil şi efemer. Ocrotiţi-vă fertilitatea şi, dacă vă doriţi copii, fructificaţi-o la timp. Vârsta este necruţătoare. NICO LE BRUNEL, Preşedinta Asociației SOS INFERTILITATEA
  5. 5. 60 DE PAGINI DE ŞTIINŢĂ ŞI NOUTĂŢI Articole de specialitate cu informație atent selectată, scrise în „pacienteză”, dar interesante și pentru personalul medical din această sferă. ESTE DESP RE OAM ENI Revista urmăreşte informarea cuplului aflat la începutul procesului de concepţie, precum şi a cuplului cu probleme confirmate de fertilitate. OPȚIUNI PENTRU FERTILIZAREA IN VITRO Informații de interes privind procedurile de reproducere umană asistată medical.
  6. 6. Pacienți, medici, embriologi, personal medical și administrativ din clinici și din industria pharma, jurnaliști de sănătate, reprezentanți ai autorităților: COMUNITATEA SOS INFERTILITATEA ACCES NEMIJLOCIT LA PUBLICUL- ŢINTĂ Revista este disponibilă online pe platformele asociative și practic nu „expiră” niciodată, articolele din arhivă fiind comentate în mod constant. R e v i s t a e s t e distribuită gratuit în spitale,în clinici de obstetrică- ginecologie, în clinici de reproducere umană asistată medical, respectiv către toți stakeholderii din sfera infertilității . Pe lângă distribuția „macro”, efectuată oficial de către Asociație, voluntarii organizației asigură distribuția „micro” a revistei la nivel local, în comunitățile în care locuiesc (dispensar, supermarket, cabinet cosmetic, farmacie ș.a.)
  7. 7. Cine suntem Asociația SOS Infertilitatea şi-a început activitatea în 2008. În cei 13 ani de activitate a sprijinit persoanele afectate de infertilitate și a desfășurat proiecte și acțiuni în domeniul reproducerii umane asistate medical şi al adopţiei. Asociația SOS Infertilitatea este o prezență activă în cadrul Fertility Europe, rețeaua paneuropeană a asociațiilor de pacienți din domeniul infertilității.
  8. 8. CO MUNITATEA ONLINE SOS INFERTILITATEA >24.000 de membri înscriși, dintre care >20.000 sunt membri activi săptămânal* P r o b a b i l, cea mai activă A S O C I A Ţ I E D E P A C I E N Ţ I din România. * m e m b r i a c t i v i, cf. Facebook : membri care a u v ă z u t , a u p o s t a t , a u a d ă u g a t c o m e n t a r i i s a u a u r e a c ţ i o n a t l a c o n ţ i n u t u l d i n g r u p. f a c e b o o k . c o m / g r o u p s / s u s t i n S O S i n f e r t i l i t a t e a C O M U N I T A T E A S O S I N F E R T I L I T A T E A
  9. 9. În medie, > 15.000 de oameni accesează ZILNIC grupul Facebook al Asociației
  10. 10. 7 e
  11. 11. ASOCIAŢIEI SOS INFERTILITATEA Proiectul O Ș ANSĂ PENTRU VIAȚĂ Câte o procedură de fertilizare in vitro complet gratuită oferită de fiecare dintre clinicile partenere în proiect (din 2016). Până în prezent, au fost oferite 77 de proceduri de fertilizare in vitro, cu o valoare de piață de cca. 330.000 de euro. Mai 2021: 30 de copii născuți, 6 sarcini în curs. Programul FIV - O ŞANSĂ PENTRU CU PLURILE INFERTILE, București Advocacy activ pentru proiectul inițiat de Primăria Municipiului București, cu un buget de 9.000.000 de euro. Advocacy activ pentru dezvoltarea programelor de sprijin în plan local: Craiova, Medgidia, Constanța, comuna Ștefănești. S U B P R O G R A M U L P E N T R U F E R TI L I Z A R E IN VITRO ȘI EMBRIOTRANSFER Program de sprijin financiar pentru cuplurile hipofertile creat de Ministerul Sănătății în 2011, la inițiativa și cu participarea Asociației SOS Infertilitatea
  12. 12. S Ă PT ĂM ÂN A N A ȚI O N A LĂ D E CO N Ș TI E N TI ZA R E A FE NO ME N UL UI S O CI A L ȘI MEDICA L AL INFERTILITĂȚII ÎN ROMÂNIA Eveniment anual (din 2012); din 2016, evenimentul național este partea campaniei paneuropene European Fertility Week. În noiembrie 2020 a avut loc a noua ediție a campaniei naționale. GRUPURI DE SUPORT Întâlniri ale persoanelor afectate de infertilitate, grup de suport psihologic, infertilitate, grup de suport după pierderea de sarcină, grup de suport nutriție sănătoasă și pierdere în greutate, sub coordonarea unor psihologi și nutriționisti calificați EXPOZI ŢII I TI NERANTE „Infertilitatea există. Și doare!” | „ Incursiune în istoria fertilizării in vitro” | „ Infertilitatea poate fi învinsă!” | IMPLICA RE INTERNAŢIONALĂ Prezență activă și participare în proiectele FERTILITY EUROPE, federația paneuropeană a asociațiilor de pacienți hipofertili. CA MPANIA „VREM SĂ PUTEM ADOPTA CO PII!” Campanie de informare, comunicare și advocacy în domeniul adopției. Comunități virtuale, platforma web complexă, blog, forum, newsletter, baze de date.
  13. 13. COPERTA 1 Never for sale COPERTA 2 1.800 euro COPERTA 3 2.200 euro COPERTA 4 2.500 euro CONȚINUT – 1pagină FULL 1.200 euro CONȚINUT ½ pagină 750 euro ADVERTORIAL 1 pagină full 1.000 euro ADVERTORIAL ½ pagină 600 euro Conținut = articol științific / interviu Advertorial = machetă publicitară
  14. 14. . . … 5.000 DE EXE MP LAR E DISTRIBUIRE GRATUITĂ ÎN BUCUREŞTI ŞI ÎN ÎNTREAGA ŢARĂ Fiecare dintre numerele revistei are, de asemenea, o „viață eternă” în comunitățile asociative online, fiind citit în mod constant GRATUITĂ
  15. 15. Grup FB infertilitate: facebook.com/groups/sustinSOSInfertilitatea Grup FB ovodonație: facebook.com/groups/tertdonator Grup FB adopţie: facebook.com/groups/AdoptieRomania Grup FB sarcină și parenting: facebook.com/groups/LuckyUs Pagină FB infertilitate: facebook.com/SOSInfertilitatea Pagină FB adopţie: facebook.com/VremSaPutemAdoptaCopii Pagina FB a iniţiatoarei Asociaţiei: facebook.com/SOSI.Nicoleta.Cristea.Brunel Grupuri și pagini asociative pe FACEBOOK WEBSITES www.vremcopii.ro www.fertilitateaTA.ro www.clinicifertilizareinvitro.ro www.fertilityeducation.ro www.vremsaadoptam.ro www.prezervareafertilitatii.ro FORUM www.forum/infertilitate.com YOUTUBE www.youtube.com/user/infertilitate
  16. 16. Fertilitatea are nevoie de ocrotire şi sprijin! Mulțumim sponsorilor și partenerilor care fac posibilă existența acestui instrument de educație pentru fertilitate FERTILITY EDUCATION
  17. 17. BIANUAL APARIŢII PROIECTATE [NOIEMBRIE 2020] [Numărul 2 - DONE] IUNIE 2021 Numărul 3 NOIEMBRIE 2021 Numărul 4
  18. 18. contact@fertilitateaTA.ro Contact Info Asociația SOS Infertilitatea. Sprijinim persoane afectate de infertilitate și schimbăm destine CONTACT

