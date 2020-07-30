Nicoleta Cristea Brunel ESHRE Campus 2019 OHSS patients perspective

Successfully reported this slideshow.
OHSS: prevention can save lives but also hope Nicoleta CRISTEA-BRUNEL Addressing the “extremes” in ovarian stimulation: ne...
SOS Infertilitatea Association • 11 years of activity • Information, support, advocacy, awareness • Editor of the first fe...
OHSS – patient perspective 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 25-30 Yrs 30-35 Yrs 35-40 Yrs Numberofpatiens Age group • 28 patients AMH...
OHSS risk 21 7 After stimulation Moderate OHSS Severe OHSS 26 2 Before stimulation PCOS No diagnosys 13 December 2019 4OHS...
OHSS reported symptoms Estradiol after stimulation 5,120 pg/mL 9,412 pg/mL Symptom Number of patients Rapid weight gain Al...
Pregnancy outcome 0 5 10 15 20 Fresh embryo transfer Freeze all embryos No embryos Numberofpatients Fresh transfer (19) Po...
OHSS - awareness Be prepared! Recognize the symptoms! Be informed! 24 4 OHSS awarness Informed by self study/uninformed ab...
OHSS – impact on patients • 9 patients (out of the 12 without pregnancy) gave up on trying medically assisted reproduction...
Conclusions • Besides OHSS prevention there are other important factors: – The patient should be informed about the risks ...
10 Thank you!
  OHSS: prevention can save lives but also hope Nicoleta CRISTEA-BRUNEL Addressing the "extremes" in ovarian stimulation: new tools for poor & hyper responders Bucharest, Romania, 12-13 December 2019
  SOS Infertilitatea Association • 11 years of activity • Information, support, advocacy, awareness • Editor of the first fertility education magazine in Romania • Online community with over 16,000 members
  OHSS – patient perspective 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 25-30 Yrs 30-35 Yrs 35-40 Yrs Numberofpatiens Age group • 28 patients AMH 3.7 ng/mL 13 ng/mL Antral follicle count 26 53
  OHSS risk 21 7 After stimulation Moderate OHSS Severe OHSS 26 2 Before stimulation PCOS No diagnosys
  OHSS reported symptoms Estradiol after stimulation 5,120 pg/mL 9,412 pg/mL Symptom Number of patients Rapid weight gain All Abdominal bloating All Gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, diarrhea) All Severe respiratory distress 2 Cardiac tamponade 1 Hemorrhagic ovarian cyst 2 One patient lost an ovary
  Pregnancy outcome 0 5 10 15 20 Fresh embryo transfer Freeze all embryos No embryos Numberofpatients Fresh transfer (19) Positive test (8) Negative test (11) Evolution stopped (2) Evolutive pregnancy (6) Frozen embryos (7) No frozen embryos (12) Freeze all (5) Evolutive pregnancy (3) No pregnancy (2) • All 9 patients with evolutive pregnancies were under 33 yrs. old • Only one of the patients with severe hyperstimulation has obtained evolutive pregnancy
  OHSS - awareness Be prepared! Recognize the symptoms! Be informed! 24 4 OHSS awarness Informed by self study/uninformed about the risks Informed by the doctor about the risks 6 patients were informed about the OHSS risks only at the end of the stimulation 11 patients did not receive support from doctor/clinic in the first 24 hours after reporting the symptoms 3 patients received no support from the clinic after OHSS triggered
  OHSS – impact on patients • 9 patients (out of the 12 without pregnancy) gave up on trying medically assisted reproduction – The OHSS experience greatly contributed to the decision • Negative psychological impact on both partners (scared, concerned, fear of death)
  Conclusions • Besides OHSS prevention there are other important factors: – The patient should be informed about the risks before the procedure – The patient should be able to recognize the symptoms early – The clinic should provide support for OHSS patients
  Thank you!

×