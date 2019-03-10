C18 ge matrix

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GE Matrix GENERAL ELECTRICAL
Introduction  Developed by McKinsey & Company in 1970’s.  The GE/McKinsey Matrix is a nine-cell (3 by 3) matrix used to ...
Business Strength Strong Medium Weak MarketAttractiveness 02
Classification  Grow (Green) – Business units that fall under grow attract high investment. Firms may go for product diff...
Market Attractiveness Annual market growth rate Overall market size Historical profit margin Current size of market Market...
Business Strength Current market share Brand image Brand equity Production capacity Corporate image Profit margins relativ...
GE Matrix - Google Founded by: Larry Page & Sergey Brin Founded in: Sept 4, 1998; Menlo Park, California Industry: Interne...
Green Zone – Search engine Primary Google Product Market Share: 70% Similar Items: AdWords, Apps & YouTube. Ratings: 5/5 07
Yellow Zone – Chromecast New Product in the Market Innovative product sold at affordable price Cost: $35 in USA Ratings: 4...
Highly Competitive Market Competing against Amazon, which was primary developed for book store. Similar items: Google TV &...
Thank You
  1. 1. GE Matrix GENERAL ELECTRICAL
  2. 2. Introduction  Developed by McKinsey & Company in 1970’s.  The GE/McKinsey Matrix is a nine-cell (3 by 3) matrix used to perform business portfolio analysis as a step in the strategic planning process.  GE is a model to perform business portfolio analysis on the SBU’s.  GE is rated in terms of ‘Market Attractiveness & Business Strength’  It is an Enlarged & Sophisticated version of BCG. 01
  3. 3. Business Strength Strong Medium Weak MarketAttractiveness 02
  4. 4. Classification  Grow (Green) – Business units that fall under grow attract high investment. Firms may go for product differentiation or Cost leadership. Huge cash is generated in this phase. Market leaders exist in this phase.  Hold (Yellow) – Business units that fall under hold phase attract moderate investment. Market segmentation, Market penetration, imitation strategies are adopted in this phase. Followers exist in this phase.  Harvest (Red) - Business units that fall under this phase are unattractive. Low priority is given in these business units. Strategies like divestment, Diversification, mergers are adopted in this phase. 03
  5. 5. Market Attractiveness Annual market growth rate Overall market size Historical profit margin Current size of market Market structure Market rivalry Demand variability Global opportunities 04
  6. 6. Business Strength Current market share Brand image Brand equity Production capacity Corporate image Profit margins relative to competitors R & D performance Managerial personal Promotional effectiveness 05
  7. 7. GE Matrix - Google Founded by: Larry Page & Sergey Brin Founded in: Sept 4, 1998; Menlo Park, California Industry: Internet Services Operating: Worldwide 06
  8. 8. Green Zone – Search engine Primary Google Product Market Share: 70% Similar Items: AdWords, Apps & YouTube. Ratings: 5/5 07
  9. 9. Yellow Zone – Chromecast New Product in the Market Innovative product sold at affordable price Cost: $35 in USA Ratings: 4/5 08
  10. 10. Highly Competitive Market Competing against Amazon, which was primary developed for book store. Similar items: Google TV & Groups Ratings: 3/5 Red Zone – Google Books 09
  11. 11. Thank You

