Functions of Human Resource Development

Functions of HRD Simaran Shaheen Asst.Prof. GBAMS, Mirzapur
 The process of HRD involves the development of expertise in the employee through organizational development and training...
The main functions of HRD are:-  Training and development  Organization development  Career development
  1. 1. Functions of HRD Simaran Shaheen Asst.Prof. GBAMS, Mirzapur
