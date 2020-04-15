Successfully reported this slideshow.
Strategic Planning - Assess & Improve Your Club or Team Operations Soccer Coaches Summit – America Scores - April 15, 2020...
www.GoHelpSports.com 2 At the end of this session, you will be able to - • Assess your organization with respect to the 3 ...
3www.GoHelpSports.com Who is Ruth? Ruth Nicholson, MPA. CPF • Founder of GO! Youth Sports Resources • Internationally-cert...
4www.GoHelpSports.com Session Outline • The 3 Elements of a Successful Club • Initial Assessment • Analysis • Action Plann...
5www.GoHelpSports.com Elements of a Successful Club • Quality Coaching & Coaching Support • Governance & Leadership • Oper...
6www.GoHelpSports.com Coaching • Player training & development approach • Coaching quality • Coaching support system
7www.GoHelpSports.com Governance & Leadership • Strategic direction & program priorities • Policies & procedures • Financi...
8www.GoHelpSports.com Operations & Administration • Daily club operations • Membership (registration & communication) • Fa...
9www.GoHelpSports.com 7 Deadly Challenges of a Club 1. Our DOC has so much administrative work to do that s/he doesn’t hav...
www.GoHelpSports.com 10 Initial Assessment 1 2 3 4 5 Rate each of these 3 elements on a scale of 1-5 Coaching Governance &...
11www.GoHelpSports.com Analysis Pick 1 of the 3 elements to work on: Coaching Governance & Leadership OR Operations & Admi...
12www.GoHelpSports.com Force Field Analysis Tool
13www.GoHelpSports.com Identify the Positives Why didn’t you give the element you chose a lower score?
14www.GoHelpSports.com Identify the Obstacles Why didn’t you give the element you chose a higher score?
15www.GoHelpSports.com Action Planning: Step #1 Using your Force Field Analysis chart - • Identify the things over which y...
16www.GoHelpSports.com Action Planning: Step #2 • Select the top 1-2 things you want to address from your Positives column...
17www.GoHelpSports.com Action Planning: Step #3 For each of the Positives or Obstacles that you have chosen, identify the ...
www.GoHelpSports.com 18 Action Plan Template WHAT Activities & Products WHO Responsible People WHEN Timelines & Deadlines ...
20www.GoHelpSports.com
21www.GoHelpSports.com Questions? Ruth Nicholson, MPA, CPF • Ruth@NicholsonFacilitation.com • GO! Youth Sports Resources •...
Strategic Planning: Assess & Improve Your Club or Team Operations better than swot 041420 v2

Learn a simple, three-step method to assess your club or team with respect to the key elements of a successful youth sports organization. Start with a quick assessment of your current situation that directly flows into a meaningful look at your strengths and obstacles. Discover how to identify the precise areas that will actively propel you towards your goal. Transform those distinct areas into specific action items, assignments, and timelines that are more effective than ideas in analytical boxes or pages of plans collecting dust on a shelf.

Join Ruth Nicholson, internationally-certified professional facilitator and founder of GO! (Governance and Operations Resources for Youth Sports), to discover how to easily transform the results of your assessment into realistic action items to improve your operations and programs.

  3. 3. 3www.GoHelpSports.com Who is Ruth? Ruth Nicholson, MPA. CPF • Founder of GO! Youth Sports Resources • Internationally-certified professional facilitator & assessor • Trained mediator • Organizational development specialist • Over 30 years’ experience working in governance & operations (plus refereeing & coaching) with youth & semi-professional soccer clubs
  4. 4. 4www.GoHelpSports.com Session Outline • The 3 Elements of a Successful Club • Initial Assessment • Analysis • Action Planning • Questions
  5. 5. 5www.GoHelpSports.com Elements of a Successful Club • Quality Coaching & Coaching Support • Governance & Leadership • Operations & Administration
  6. 6. 6www.GoHelpSports.com Coaching • Player training & development approach • Coaching quality • Coaching support system
  7. 7. 7www.GoHelpSports.com Governance & Leadership • Strategic direction & program priorities • Policies & procedures • Financial management • Personnel management (paid staff & volunteers)
  8. 8. 8www.GoHelpSports.com Operations & Administration • Daily club operations • Membership (registration & communication) • Facilities & support services (e.g. field scheduling, referees) • Equipment, uniforms, & supplies
  9. 9. 9www.GoHelpSports.com 7 Deadly Challenges of a Club 1. Our DOC has so much administrative work to do that s/he doesn’t have time to work with our coaches & our players on the sport stuff. 2. It takes forever to make a decision or get something done. 3. Our coaches need communication, management, & people skills. 4. Our team managers & coaches are overwhelmed with administrivia, emails & phone calls. 5. We must recruit & train new volunteers over & over because we have such high turnover. 6. We need sponsor, fundraising, & grant dollars so that we can afford to run our club & do not have to charge so much for kids to play. 7. Conflicts between coaches, parents, board members, & administrators drive good people away from our club.
  10. 10. www.GoHelpSports.com 10 Initial Assessment 1 2 3 4 5 Rate each of these 3 elements on a scale of 1-5 Coaching Governance & Leadership Operations & Administration
  11. 11. 11www.GoHelpSports.com Analysis Pick 1 of the 3 elements to work on: Coaching Governance & Leadership OR Operations & Administration
  12. 12. 12www.GoHelpSports.com Force Field Analysis Tool
  13. 13. 13www.GoHelpSports.com Identify the Positives Why didn’t you give the element you chose a lower score?
  14. 14. 14www.GoHelpSports.com Identify the Obstacles Why didn’t you give the element you chose a higher score?
  15. 15. 15www.GoHelpSports.com Action Planning: Step #1 Using your Force Field Analysis chart - • Identify the things over which you have no control. • Of the things you CAN control or influence, improvement comes with making the Positives larger & the Obstacles smaller
  16. 16. 16www.GoHelpSports.com Action Planning: Step #2 • Select the top 1-2 things you want to address from your Positives column • Select the top 1-2 things you want to address from your Obstacles column
  17. 17. 17www.GoHelpSports.com Action Planning: Step #3 For each of the Positives or Obstacles that you have chosen, identify the following: • The individual tasks needed to address it • Who is responsible for each task • When each task should be completed • Any special requirements needed to complete the task
  18. 18. www.GoHelpSports.com 18 Action Plan Template WHAT Activities & Products WHO Responsible People WHEN Timelines & Deadlines Task #1 Task #2 Task #3 Task #4 Task #5
  19. 19. 19www.GoHelpSports.com At the end of this session, you will be able to - • Assess your organization with respect to the 3 pillars of a successful youth sports organization • Develop realistic action items to improve your operations & programs
  20. 20. 20www.GoHelpSports.com
  21. 21. 21www.GoHelpSports.com Questions? Ruth Nicholson, MPA, CPF • Ruth@NicholsonFacilitation.com • GO! Youth Sports Resources • www.GoHelpSports.com • 425-385-2700

