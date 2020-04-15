Better than SWOT!



Learn a simple, three-step method to assess your club or team with respect to the key elements of a successful youth sports organization. Start with a quick assessment of your current situation that directly flows into a meaningful look at your strengths and obstacles. Discover how to identify the precise areas that will actively propel you towards your goal. Transform those distinct areas into specific action items, assignments, and timelines that are more effective than ideas in analytical boxes or pages of plans collecting dust on a shelf.



Join Ruth Nicholson, internationally-certified professional facilitator and founder of GO! (Governance and Operations Resources for Youth Sports), to discover how to easily transform the results of your assessment into realistic action items to improve your operations and programs.



