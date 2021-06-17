Successfully reported this slideshow.
Type 4: Unhealthy Relationships Type 4 relates to others in a neurotic and unproductive way, when:  They subject others t...
Type 4: Signs of Stress When Type 4 feels that life is not going as planned, in times of stress or uncertainty, they will:...
Type 4: Signs of Growth When a Type 4 has made a conscious decision to leave behind the unhelpful aspects of their persona...
Type 4: Self-Care Signs A Type 4 needs to plan some Self- Care, when: The emotional charge of a negative feeling starts t...
Type 4: Self-Care & Mindfulness Exercises Meditate 5 weekday mornings per week for 5 mins. Meditation or mind training, is...
Thank you very much for reading! Next week the focus is on Type 5- The Observer.
Practical emotional intelligence volume 12

  1. 1. Practical Emotional Intelligence Volume 12: Personality Type 4: The Individualist (part 2 of 2) Adopted from the book ‘Stop Being Your Self’ by Ronan Gallagher
  2. 2. Today’s Content: Type 4: The Individualist (part 2 of 2) Type 4: Unhealthy Relationships Type 4: Signs of Stress Type 4: Signs of Growth Type 4: Self-Care Signs Type 4: Self-Care & Mindfulness Exercises
  3. 3. Type 4: Unhealthy Relationships Type 4 relates to others in a neurotic and unproductive way, when:  They subject others to their mood swings and emotional tantrums. They have an expectation that others will indulge and facilitate their extreme emotional episodes.
  4. 4. Type 4: Signs of Stress When Type 4 feels that life is not going as planned, in times of stress or uncertainty, they will: Become overly involved in others’ lives, whom they believe ‘need’ their help. Exaggerate their own importance in others’ lives. Focus on becoming indispensable to the recipient of their help- seeking to make them dependant, whilst also becoming possessive of the person.
  5. 5. Type 4: Signs of Growth When a Type 4 has made a conscious decision to leave behind the unhelpful aspects of their personality and to deepen their self-awareness through mindfulness practices, they: Move from an individual that is jealous and emotionally demanding to someone that is morally astute, discerning and balanced.
  6. 6. Type 4: Self-Care Signs A Type 4 needs to plan some Self- Care, when: The emotional charge of a negative feeling starts to increase. They spend much of their day, reflecting on and feeling the emotional pain of an issue.
  7. 7. Type 4: Self-Care & Mindfulness Exercises Meditate 5 weekday mornings per week for 5 mins. Meditation or mind training, is the only way we can permanently change our ability to regulate our emotions, without external help. You are prone to self-amplified emotional states- ask someone you respect to reality check your views and emotional states. Do Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to help you find a more grounding perspective on the problems in your life. Learn that others that do not want to share your emotional state, are only protecting themselves and are not as comfortable as you are with emotions. Start to do some form of aerobic or cardio exercise regularly. Take up a hobby that doesn't require your painful artistic input.
  8. 8. Thank you very much for reading! Next week the focus is on Type 5- The Observer.

