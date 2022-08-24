Successfully reported this slideshow.
Malpresentation

Aug. 24, 2022
Malpresentation

Aug. 24, 2022
Health & Medicine

Malpresentation

Malpresentation

Health & Medicine

Malpresentation

  1. 1. PRESENTED BY – MR.ROMI SONKAR B.SC NURSING 4TH YEAR MALPRESENTATION;
  2. 2. DEFINITION WHERE THE FETUS LYING LONGITUDINALLY, BUT PRESENTS IN ANY MANNER OTHER THAN VERTEX. OR MALPRESENATION ARE ALL PRESENTATIONS OF FETUS ,OTHER THEN THE VERTEX .
  3. 3. MALPRESENTATIONS  FACE PRESENTATION  BROW PRESENTATION  SHOULDER PRESENTATION  BREECH PRESENTATION  COMPOUND PRESENTATION
  4. 4. CAUSES OF MALPRESENATION  DEFECT IN THE POWER  PENDULOUS ABDOMEN  DEXTRO ROTATION OF THE UTERUS  DEFECT IN PASSAGE  CONTRACTED PELVIS  ANDROID PELVIS  PELVIC TUMOURS  UTERINE NAOMALIES  PLACENTA PREVIA
  5. 5.  DEFECT IN THE PASSENGER  PRETERM FETUS  INTRA-UTERINE FETAL DEATH  MACROSOMIA  MULTIPLE PREGNANCY  CONGENITAL ANAMOLIES  POLYHYDRAMNIOS
  6. 6. FACE PRESENTATION  HEAD IS HYPEREXTENDED  PRESENTING PART IS FACE  DENOMINATOR IS CHIN (mentum)  PRESENTING DIAMETER IS SUBMENTOBREGMATIC (9.5cm)  PROBABLY DUE TO LACK OF MOULDING OF FACIAL BONES
  7. 7. FACE PRESENTATION
  8. 8. MANAGEMENT  Prolonged labour is common.  • Descent and delivery of the head by flexion may occur in the chin- anterior position.  • In the chin-posterior position, however, the fully extended head is blocked by the sacrum. This prevents descent and labour is arrested→ caesarean section
  9. 9. BROW PRESENTATION  THE FETAL HEAD IS MIDWAY BETWEEN FULL FLEXION (vertex) AND HYPEREXTENSION (face) along a longitudinal axis.
  10. 10. MANAGEMENT  If the fetus is alive or dead, deliver by caesarean section.  *Do NOT deliver brow presentation by vacuum extraction, outlet forceps or symphysiotomy. Mentovertical D = 14cm Attitude = Partial Extension
  11. 11. BREECH PRESENTATION  WHEN THE BUTTOCKS OR THE FEET ARE THE PRESENTING PARTS .  THE COMMONST MALPRESENTATION HAS HIGHER PERINATAL MORTALITY AND MORBIDITY. TYPES:- 1.FRANK (extended) BREECH PRESENTATION. 2.COMPLETE (flexed) BREECH PRESENTATION. 3.FOOTLING BREECH PRESENTATION.
  12. 12. BREECH PRESENTATION
  13. 13. MANAGEMENT
  14. 14. SHOULDER PRESENTATION  Occurs as a result of transverse lie or oblique lie  Predisposing factors = breech presentation  On abdominal examination, the head or the buttocks cannot be felt at the symphysis pubis and the head is usually felt in the flank.  On vaginal examination, a shoulder may be felt, but not always. An arm may prolapse and the elbow, arm or hand may be felt in the vagina.
  15. 15. SHOULDER PRESENTATION
  16. 16. MANAGEMENT  Monitor for signs of cord prolapse.  If the cord prolapses and delivery is not imminent, deliver by caesarean section.  • In modern practice, persistent transverse lie in labour is delivered by caesarean section whether the fetus is alive or dead.
  17. 17. COMPOUND PRESENTATION  Occurs when an arm prolapses alongside the presenting part.  Both the prolapsed arm and the fetal head present in the pelvis simultaneously.
  18. 18. COMPOUND PRESENTATION
  19. 19. MANAGEMENT  Replacement of the prolapsed arm.  Assist the woman to assume the knee-chest position.  Push the arm above the pelvic brim and hold it there until a contraction pushes the head into the pelvis.  Proceed with management for normal childbirth.  If the procedure fails or if the cord prolapses, deliver by caesarean section.
  20. 20. SIGNS OF MALPRESENTATION  PENDULOUS ABDOMEN.  NONENGAGEMENT OF THE PRESENTING PART IN THE LAST 3-4 WEEKS IN PRIMIGRAVIDA.  PROM OR ITS RUPTURE EARLY IN LABOUR.  DELAYED IN THE DESCENT OF THE PRESENTING PART DURING LABOUR.  VAGINAL EXAMINATION , X-RAYS OR USG ARE MORE CONCLUSIVE.
  21. 21. BIBLIOGRAPHY o BOOK REFERENCES BHASKAR NIMA – A TEXTBOOK OF MIDWIFERY AND OBSTETRICAL NURSING, EDITION 3RD PUBLISHED BY EMMESS MEDICAL PUBLISHER PAGE NO. 446 – 449. o NET REFERENCES www.medical-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com www.abclawcenters.com

