4.
CAUSES OF MALPRESENATION
DEFECT IN THE POWER
PENDULOUS ABDOMEN
DEXTRO ROTATION OF THE UTERUS
DEFECT IN PASSAGE
CONTRACTED PELVIS
ANDROID PELVIS
PELVIC TUMOURS
UTERINE NAOMALIES
PLACENTA PREVIA
5.
DEFECT IN THE PASSENGER
PRETERM FETUS
INTRA-UTERINE FETAL DEATH
MACROSOMIA
MULTIPLE PREGNANCY
CONGENITAL ANAMOLIES
POLYHYDRAMNIOS
6.
FACE PRESENTATION
HEAD IS HYPEREXTENDED
PRESENTING PART IS FACE
DENOMINATOR IS CHIN (mentum)
PRESENTING DIAMETER IS SUBMENTOBREGMATIC (9.5cm)
PROBABLY DUE TO LACK OF MOULDING OF FACIAL BONES
8.
MANAGEMENT
Prolonged labour is common.
• Descent and delivery of the head by flexion may occur in the chin-
anterior position.
• In the chin-posterior position, however, the fully extended head is
blocked by the sacrum. This prevents descent and labour is arrested→
caesarean section
9.
BROW PRESENTATION
THE FETAL HEAD IS MIDWAY BETWEEN FULL FLEXION (vertex) AND
HYPEREXTENSION (face) along a longitudinal axis.
10.
MANAGEMENT
If the fetus is alive or dead, deliver by caesarean section.
*Do NOT deliver brow presentation by vacuum extraction, outlet forceps or
symphysiotomy. Mentovertical D = 14cm Attitude = Partial Extension
11.
BREECH PRESENTATION
WHEN THE BUTTOCKS OR THE FEET ARE THE PRESENTING PARTS .
THE COMMONST MALPRESENTATION HAS HIGHER PERINATAL MORTALITY AND
MORBIDITY.
TYPES:-
1.FRANK (extended) BREECH PRESENTATION.
2.COMPLETE (flexed) BREECH PRESENTATION.
3.FOOTLING BREECH PRESENTATION.
14.
SHOULDER PRESENTATION
Occurs as a result of transverse lie or oblique lie
Predisposing factors = breech presentation
On abdominal examination, the head or the buttocks cannot be felt at the symphysis pubis and the head is
usually felt in the flank.
On vaginal examination, a shoulder may be felt, but not always. An arm may prolapse and the elbow, arm or hand
may be felt in the vagina.
16.
MANAGEMENT
Monitor for signs of cord prolapse.
If the cord prolapses and delivery is not imminent, deliver by caesarean section.
• In modern practice, persistent transverse lie in labour is delivered by caesarean section
whether the fetus is alive or dead.
17.
COMPOUND PRESENTATION
Occurs when an arm prolapses alongside the presenting part.
Both the prolapsed arm and the fetal head present in the pelvis simultaneously.
19.
MANAGEMENT
Replacement of the prolapsed arm.
Assist the woman to assume the knee-chest position.
Push the arm above the pelvic brim and hold it there until a contraction pushes the head into
the pelvis.
Proceed with management for normal childbirth.
If the procedure fails or if the cord prolapses, deliver by caesarean section.
20.
SIGNS OF MALPRESENTATION
PENDULOUS ABDOMEN.
NONENGAGEMENT OF THE PRESENTING PART IN THE LAST 3-4 WEEKS IN
PRIMIGRAVIDA.
PROM OR ITS RUPTURE EARLY IN LABOUR.
DELAYED IN THE DESCENT OF THE PRESENTING PART DURING LABOUR.
VAGINAL EXAMINATION , X-RAYS OR USG ARE MORE CONCLUSIVE.
21.
BIBLIOGRAPHY
o BOOK REFERENCES
BHASKAR NIMA – A TEXTBOOK OF MIDWIFERY AND OBSTETRICAL
NURSING, EDITION 3RD PUBLISHED BY EMMESS MEDICAL PUBLISHER
PAGE NO. 446 – 449.
o NET REFERENCES
www.medical-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com
www.abclawcenters.com