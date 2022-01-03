Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
Jan. 03, 2022
BBA or Bachelor of Business Administration is a well known and popular undergraduate course among students who have completed 10+2 and are on the road towards pursuing the same. This course is housed in most of the top colleges and universities in Noida and around. https://mangalmay.org/blog/how-to-get-admission-for-bba/

How to get admission for bba

  BBA or Bachelor of Business Administration is a well known and popular undergraduate course among students who have completed 10+2 and are on the road towards pursuing the same. This course is housed in most of the top colleges and universities in Noida and around. An advantage of this course is that it really doesn't care about what your stream was in intermediate which means that a student with an arts, science or humanities background can opt for this course. A BBA degree is meant to impart the knowledge regarding a business environment, its management, administration, marketing and other entities that are featured in the corporate world. Undoubtedly, the choice of college matters a lot and so it is advisable to opt for a top college in Noida or NCR. This will ensure that you receive quality education with an effective syllabus and healthy practical sessions. A top college in NCR or around would ensure that all of the above mentioned features are well housed in their curriculum. Being a course with a wide range of specializations (in Masters), BBA gives you insight of all of them, though basic yet useful when you go for MBA. The core subjects that you'll learn about in BBA include Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations, Business Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Strategic Operations and International Business. Thus the road towards taking your career to heights in Business Administration appears clear only if it's treaded with full might and focus. After completing BBA from the best college in Noida or NCR, one ought to prepare for MBA entrance exams like CAT and post clearance of the same, one's journey would definitely be a roller coaster ride. A lot of students have doubts regarding admission criteria and procedures in various colleges for pursuing a BBA course. The following content focuses majorly upon this issue, so let's have a look at it.
  Eligibility There is always a primary criterion which every 10+2 passed student ought to fulfill in order to even apply for a BBA course in the top colleges in Noida, Delhi and around. A student is eligible for putting forth an application for a BBA course only if he has passed his intermediate with a minimum of 50% aggregate in any of the streams from a recognized institute or board. Admission procedure A general procedure followed by a major lot of reputed colleges is that they provide entry to students on the basis of an entrance exam conducted by the institute itself or through a state, regional or central level exam conducted by the government. Those students who fulfill the primary criterion of selection can apply for any of these sorts of exams. Some colleges conduct their own exams and the students who succeed to get their names in the merit list are enrolled in the particular institute. The entrance exams conducted at state or central levels feature a lot more crowd and a large number of students apply for the same. The students ought to clear the cutoff marks in order to qualify that exam and be eligible for the counseling process. The counseling process is meant to allot students the colleges as per their rank. It is obvious that the top ranked students get the best college of their choice while the ones with a lower rank may have to settle down for something lesser than their expectations. The counseling is held in a number of stages so if one fails to get a good college in the first one then he/she has another chance to fill for the desired college. Here is the list of exams for getting admissions in the best BBA colleges in NCR, Noida and around. DU JAT – for admission in Delhi University, DeenDayal Upadhyay College (Delhi), Keshav Mahavidhyalay (Delhi), etc IPMAT – for getting admission in IIM Indore NPAT – . Anil Surendra Modi School of Commerce, NMIMS University Mumbai and Other NMIMS colleges offering BBA at Bangalore, Indore, Navi Mumbai Symbiosis Entrance Test – Symbiosis Centre in Pune and Noida AIMA UGAT – Exam conducted by All India Management Association for admissions in reputed colleges in Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Bhubaneshwar Hence, the above information would definitely be sufficient for students to have a basic idea about getting admission in BBA colleges.
  3. 3. Placement Policy & Economy Technology Top B tech college in greater noida RECENT POSTS Best Placement College In Greater Noida, Delhi NCR How to Change College after 1st Year BTech How To Get Admission In Engineering College After 12th? Types of MBA Courses B.ED Admission 2022 Direct Admission In BTech Colleges BBA Admission 2022 CBSE 12th Result 2021 ARCHIVES November 2021 October 2021 September 2021 August 2021 July 2021 June 2021 May 2021 March 2021 September 2020 July 2020 May 2020 January 2020 December 2019 November 2019 September 2019 August 2019 July 2019 June 2019 May 2019 March 2019 February 2019 January 2019 October 2018 September 2018 August 2018 July 2018 June 2018 May 2018 April 2018 March 2018 February 2018 January 2018 December 2017 November 2017 October 2017 September 2017 August 2017 July 2017 June 2017 May 2017 April 2017 February 2017 January 2017 November 2016 September 2016 MENU Home Website Programs B.Tech MBA BBA B.A. B.Ed. BCA B.Com Top Placement Apply Online Placement Brochure
  4. 4. April 2016 January 2016 November 2015 October 2015 September 2015    © All right reserved 2019 Education Base by Acme Themes

