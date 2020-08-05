Cells and organs of Immune systems

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Cells and Organs of the Immune Systems Dr Rohimah Mohamud Department of Immunology, USM 21 Nov 2018
Immune system consists of a complex network of cells and organs that work together to protect our body from infections/dis...
Lecture objectives • Structure and organization of the immune system. • Functions of primary and secondary lymphoid organs...
Structure and organization of the immune system • Primary lymphoid organs ▫ Fetal liver ▫ Adult bone marrow ▫ Thymus • Sec...
• Bone marrow = hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs, hematopoiesis) differentiate into all sorts of blood • Thymus is responsib...
Structure and organization of the bone marrow • Soft, flexible connective tissue within bone cavities • Red marrow- produc...
Structure and organization of the thymus http://medcell.med.yale.edu/systems_cell_biology_old/lymphatics/aged_thymus.php I...
Structure and organization of the spleen • filters the blood, destroying old or damaged blood vessels and prime naive T ce...
Structure and organization of the LN • LN are yellowish, bean-shaped structures dispersed along lymphatic vessels • Cortex...
Lecture objectives • Structure and organization of the immune system. • Functions of primary and secondary lymphoid organs...
Functions of primary lymphoid organs • Bone marrow = source of self-renewing stem cells; giving rise to T and B cell-precu...
Functions of secondary lymphoid organs • LN = discriminate between dangerous foreign antigens and self-antigens; periphera...
Lecture objectives • Structure and organization of the immune system. • Functions of primary and secondary lymphoid organs...
Lymphopoiesis: the development of lymphocytes http://atlasgeneticsoncology.org/Genes/GC_MEIS1.html HSCP or pHSC: Hematopoi...
Stages of T and B lymphocytes development Cellular and Molecular Immunology 7th Edition
Subsets of lymphocytes with regard to surface markers and functions • Cell surface markers are proteins expressed on the s...
Subsets of lymphocytes with regard to surface markers and functions Cellular and Molecular Immunology 7th Edition
T lymphocytes • Adaptive immune response • help, suppress or regulate immune responses by releasing T cell cytokines • Imp...
Lecture objectives • Structure and organization of the immune system. • Functions of primary and secondary lymphoid organs...
• T and B cells: ▫ Subset based on CD markers ▫ Subset based on History of Antigen Exposure (naïve, activated/effector and...
Accessory cells of the immune system • there are other cells that participate in the immune response besides the B and T l...
Maturation of mononuclear phagocytes and dendritic cells Cellular and Molecular Immunology 7th Edition
Functions in innate immune response • Phagocytosis of foreign particles (microbes and antigens and even self-cells when in...
Dendritic Cells • Professional antigen presenting cells • All DC express the Major Histocompatibility Complex class II (MH...
Follicular DC • found intermingled in specialized collections of activated B cells (called germinal centers), in the lymph...
Follicular DC Antigen is delivered to B cells through: • afferent lymphatics conduits • captured by macrophages and delive...
Accessory cells with regard to surface markers http://www.stembook.org/node/737
Recap: Lecture objectives • Structure and organization of the immune system. • Functions of primary and secondary lymphoid...
References
rohimahm-at-usm.my
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cells and organs of Immune systems

39 views

Published on

This presentation slide is about the different cell types and organs that involve in our immune system

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cells and organs of Immune systems

  1. 1. Cells and Organs of the Immune Systems Dr Rohimah Mohamud Department of Immunology, USM 21 Nov 2018
  2. 2. Immune system consists of a complex network of cells and organs that work together to protect our body from infections/diseases
  3. 3. Lecture objectives • Structure and organization of the immune system. • Functions of primary and secondary lymphoid organs. • Lymphopoiesis and lymphocytes subsets • Accessory cells of the immune system and their functions.
  4. 4. Structure and organization of the immune system • Primary lymphoid organs ▫ Fetal liver ▫ Adult bone marrow ▫ Thymus • Secondary lymphoid organs and tissues ▫ Lymph nodes (LN) ▫ Spleen • Mucosal-associated lymphoid tissues ▫ Tonsils and adenoids ▫ Nose-, bronchus-associated lymphoid tissues ▫ Peyers patches ▫ Cryptopaches and isolated lymphoid follicles
  5. 5. • Bone marrow = hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs, hematopoiesis) differentiate into all sorts of blood • Thymus is responsible for directing the maturation of immature thymocytes into T cells and lymphatic cells • Spleen = filters the blood, destroying old or damaged blood vessels and prime naive T cells • LN = filter lymph. Lymph is composed of fluids which drain from tissues. It is collected at various locations throughout the body and circulates through a series of lymph nodes Organs of the immune system http://www.niaid.nih.gov/topics/immunesystem/Pages/structure.aspx
  6. 6. Structure and organization of the bone marrow • Soft, flexible connective tissue within bone cavities • Red marrow- produce blood cells • Yellow marrow- fatty tissues formation • The only bones to carry red bone marrow throughout life, are the vertebrae (back bones), sternum (breast bone), hip bone and skull bones http://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bone_marrowhttp://mstinsonbc.wikispaces.com/Skeletal+-+Function
  7. 7. Structure and organization of the thymus http://medcell.med.yale.edu/systems_cell_biology_old/lymphatics/aged_thymus.php It is fully developed at birth and grows until puberty, after which it becomes fatty and shrinks to about 15 % of its maximum size.
  8. 8. Structure and organization of the spleen • filters the blood, destroying old or damaged blood vessels and prime naive T cells •White pulp (lymphoid tissues) = immune surveillance and initiation of humoral and cell-mediated immunity • Red pulp (venous sinuses and cellular cords) = removes damaged cells and acts as a site for iron storage and turnover
  9. 9. Structure and organization of the LN • LN are yellowish, bean-shaped structures dispersed along lymphatic vessels • Cortex: B cells and follicular dendritic cells (DC): germinal center • Paracortex region: T cells and DC • Subcapsular sinus and medullary cord: Macrophages
  10. 10. Lecture objectives • Structure and organization of the immune system. • Functions of primary and secondary lymphoid organs. • Lymphopoiesis and lymphocytes subsets • Accessory cells of the immune system and their functions.
  11. 11. Functions of primary lymphoid organs • Bone marrow = source of self-renewing stem cells; giving rise to T and B cell-precursors and serving as a repository for plasma cells; bone marrow stromal cells secrete growth factors for hemopoietic stem cell dev • Thymus = T cells maturation; central tolerance (positive and negative selections)
  12. 12. Functions of secondary lymphoid organs • LN = discriminate between dangerous foreign antigens and self-antigens; peripheral tolerance • Spleen = crucial site for antigen clearance and presentation to T and B cells; filters blood and removes damaged platelets, aged erythrocytes and apoptotic cells
  13. 13. Lecture objectives • Structure and organization of the immune system. • Functions of primary and secondary lymphoid organs. • Lymphopoiesis and lymphocytes subsets • Accessory cells of the immune system and their functions.
  14. 14. Lymphopoiesis: the development of lymphocytes http://atlasgeneticsoncology.org/Genes/GC_MEIS1.html HSCP or pHSC: Hematopoietic Stem Cell Proliferative/ pluripotential HSC: Hematopoietic Stem Cell LPC: Lymphoid Precursor Cell MPC: Myeloid Precursor Cell Note these are adult stem cells, NOT embryonic stem cells. Self-renewing stem cells.
  15. 15. Stages of T and B lymphocytes development Cellular and Molecular Immunology 7th Edition
  16. 16. Subsets of lymphocytes with regard to surface markers and functions • Cell surface markers are proteins expressed on the surface of cells that often conveniently serve as markers of specific cell types • Commonly used as cell markers in immunophenotyping via flow cytometry • CD => Cluster Of Differentiation • Over 300 CD Markers • T cells => CD4 or CD8 and CD3 • B cells => CD19 • NK cells => CD56 • Monocytes/Macrophages => CD14 • Dendritic Cells => CD1c (Human), CD11c (mouse)
  17. 17. Subsets of lymphocytes with regard to surface markers and functions Cellular and Molecular Immunology 7th Edition
  18. 18. T lymphocytes • Adaptive immune response • help, suppress or regulate immune responses by releasing T cell cytokines • Important: ▫ B cell antibody class switching ▫ the activation and growth of cytotoxic T cells ▫ maximizing bactericidal activity of phagocytic cells • CD3+CD4+
  19. 19. Lecture objectives • Structure and organization of the immune system. • Functions of primary and secondary lymphoid organs. • Lymphopoiesis and lymphocytes subsets • Accessory cells of the immune system and their functions.
  20. 20. • T and B cells: ▫ Subset based on CD markers ▫ Subset based on History of Antigen Exposure (naïve, activated/effector and memory lymphocytes) • Accessory cells: ▫ Phagocytes: neutrophils, mononuclear phagocytes ▫ Mast cells, basophils, eosinophils ▫ Antigen presenting cells (APC): dendritic cells (DC), APC-for effector T cells, follicular DC Cells of the immune system
  21. 21. Accessory cells of the immune system • there are other cells that participate in the immune response besides the B and T lymphocytes=> accessory cells • play a central role in antigen presentation (e.g. dendritic cells) and elimination (e.g. mononuclear phagocytes) • derived from the myeloid line, act both in the natural or innate immune response and in the adaptive immune response
  22. 22. Maturation of mononuclear phagocytes and dendritic cells Cellular and Molecular Immunology 7th Edition
  23. 23. Functions in innate immune response • Phagocytosis of foreign particles (microbes and antigens and even self-cells when injured or dying) • Secretion of enzymes and oxidative metabolites (respiratory burst- oxygen radicals, NO, prostaglandins) • Cytokine production which recruit other inflammatory cells, as well as growth factors for fibroblasts and vascular endothelial cells • Antigen presentation – processing and re- expression of MHCII + foreign Ag epitope • Opsonization- Fc receptor for IgG
  24. 24. Dendritic Cells • Professional antigen presenting cells • All DC express the Major Histocompatibility Complex class II (MHCII) • Myeloid and palsmacytoid DC characterized on surface markers Other subsets: migratory property from tissue sites e.g. Langerhans DC from epithelial and Interstitial DC from tissue
  25. 25. Follicular DC • found intermingled in specialized collections of activated B cells (called germinal centers), in the lymphoid follicles of the lymph nodes, spleen, and mucosal lymphoid tissues • Do not express MHC II molecules = unrelated to the DC that present antigens to T cells • Express FcR for antibodies/complement
  26. 26. Follicular DC Antigen is delivered to B cells through: • afferent lymphatics conduits • captured by macrophages and delivered to the follicle • DC in medulla Follicular DC trap antigens and display these antigens on their surfaces for recognition by B cells Cellular and Molecular Immunology 7th Edition
  27. 27. Accessory cells with regard to surface markers http://www.stembook.org/node/737
  28. 28. Recap: Lecture objectives • Structure and organization of the immune system. • Functions of primary and secondary lymphoid organs. • Lymphopoiesis. • Subsets of lymphocytes with regard to surface markers and functions. • Th1 and Th2 lymphocyte subsets. • Accessory cells of the immune system and their functions.
  29. 29. References
  30. 30. rohimahm-at-usm.my

×