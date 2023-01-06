Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 06, 2023
HUMAN BODY AN OVERVIEW 1.pptx

Jan. 06, 2023
Health & Medicine

Anatomy and Physiology

The Human Body an Overview

Anatomy and Physiology

The Human Body an Overview

Health & Medicine
HUMAN BODY AN OVERVIEW 1.pptx

  1. 1. ANATOMY AND PHYSIOLOGY RIO D. DOMALAON,RN,MAN,JD
  2. 2. COURSE DESCRIPTION: The course deals with the combined study of the structures and functions of the human body, the relationship between Human Anatomy and Physiology, and this includes the definition of terms. Correlation of human biologic structure and normal physiologic functions, basic regulatory mechanisms which promotes homeostasis, familiarization of some physiologic parameters which serves as indicators for the organisms state of health.
  3. 3. LEARNING OUTCOMES: At the end of the course, the students should be able to: KNOWLEDGE 1.Enumerate the different systems and each part of the human body and their function. 2.Define the different anatomical terms and its application to human anatomy and physiology. 3.Explain the different processes that are taken placed in human body.
  4. 4. LEARNING OUTCOMES VALUES 1.Imbibe the importance of Human Anatomy and Physiology in the value of healthy lifestyle and how this lifestyle can lead to good life. 2.Imbibe the importance of their knowledge in Human Anatomy and Physiology in the holistic caring of their future patients. 3.Imbibe the importance of Human Anatomy and Physiology in educating their future patients.
  5. 5. LEARNING OUTCOMES SKILLS 1.Apply different Anatomical Terms in their succeeding subjects, courses, and Nursing Clinical Areas. 2.Locate the different parts of the Human Body. 3.Illustrate how the relationship of Human Anatomy and Physiology affect our body systems.
  6. 6. GRADING SYSTEM No.of Units: 5 Units Midterm Exam: 50% Final Exam: 50% MIDTERM: LECTURE: 60% Quizzes…………....30% Class Standing…..30% (Recitation, Projects, Performance Tasks) Long Exam……….40%
  7. 7. GRADING SYSTEM LABORATORY: 40% Quizzes/Practical Exam……25% (Recitation, Projects, Etc.) Class Standing……………….25% (Recitation, Projects, Etc.) Laboratory Activity/Performance Tasks………25%
  8. 8. GRADING SYSTEM FINALS: LECTURE: 60% Quizzes……………30% Class Standing…..30% (Recitation, Projects, Performance Tasks) Long Exam……….40%
  9. 9. GRADING SYSTEM LABORATORY: 40% Quizzes/Practical Exam……25% (Recitation, Projects, Etc.) Class Standing……………….25% (Recitation, Projects, Etc.) Laboratory Activity/Performance Tasks…..25% Long Exam/Practical Exam…………….……25%
  10. 10. RULES IN HUMAN ANATOMY AND PHYSIOLOGY CLASS Don’t be late. A 15 minute late is considered absent. Always take the exam on the day itself. There will be no special exam except for extreme cases. Put your cellphones in a silent mode during class hours.
  11. 11. Use of personal electronic devices are not allowed without permission during class hours. Confiscated personal electronic devices will be turned to the Discipline Officer. Policy on cheating will be strictly observed during exams. “No Sleeping” inside my class. You may go out from the class for your personal things, just raise your hand and go out through the backdoor.
  12. 12. INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS: Textbook: Essentials of Human Anatomy and Physiology by Elaine Marieb(2019) Laboratory Manual: Human Anatomy and Physiology Coloring Book by Elaine Marieb Any Human Anatomy Atlas Human Torso Model Human Skeletal Model Microscopic Slides
  13. 13. HUMAN BODY: AN ORIENTATION ANATOMY: The study of the structure and shape of the body and its parts and their relationships to one another. MACROSCOPIC/GROSS ANATOMY: The study of large body structures (e.g. heart, lungs, kidneys, etc.) It can be further divided into:
  14. 14. MACROSCOPIC/GROSS ANATOMY 1.Regional Anatomy -all structures(muscles, bones, blood vessels, nerves etc.) in one particular region such as abdomen or leg 2.Systematic Anatomy -system by system 3.Surface Anatomy -study of external body structures
  15. 15. MICROSCOPIC ANATOMY: The study of body structures too small to be seen with the naked eye. 1.Cytology -Study of body cells 2.Histology -Study of body tissues
  16. 16. DEVELOPMENTAL ANATOMY -Structural changes to the body throughout lifespan 1.Embryology -Development which occur before birth
  17. 17. PHYSIOLOGY: The study of how the body and its parts work or function. SYSTEM PHYSIOLOGY -Study of body system’s function COMPARATIVE PHYSIOLOGY -Study of various characteristics of living organisms MEDICAL PHYSIOLOGY -Study of physiological dysfunction and diseases
  18. 18. They are always related The parts of the body form a well organized unit. PRINCIPLE OF COMPLEMENTARITY OF STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION -States that function is dependent on structure, and that the form of a structure relates to its function.
  19. 19. Examples: 1.Bones can support and protect body organs because they contain hard mineral deposits. 2.Blood flows in one direction because the heart has valves that prevent backflow.
  20. 20. LEVELS OF STRUCTURAL ORGANIZATION
  21. 21. The Basics Each level contains progressively larger structures The structure in each level is composed of structures from the preceding level.
  22. 22. Level 1- Chemical Level Smallest level of organization From atoms up to molecules Atom: The building blocks of all matter The smallest particle of a substance that can exist by itself or be combined with other atoms to form a molecule. Examples: H, H2O
  23. 23. Level 2- Cellular Level Cells: The smallest unit of all living things. Example: Neurons
  24. 24. Level 3- Tissue Level Tissue: It consist of groups of similar cells that have a common function 4 Basic Types of Tissue; 1.Epithelial Tissue 2.Connective Tissue 3.Muscular Tissue 4.Neural Tissue
  25. 25. Level 4- Organ Level Organ: The structure composed of two or more tissues types that performs a specific function. At this level, extremely complex functions become possible Example: Brain
  26. 26. Level 5- Organ System Level Organ System: A group of organs that work together to accomplish a common purpose Example: Central Nervous System
  27. 27. Level 6- Organismal Level Organism: An individual living thing composed of multiple organ systems working together Humans use 11 organ systems
  28. 28. THE HUMAN ORGAN SYSTEMS Please take note the structures involved and how each of these structures function both independently and together. Take note how the organ systems are interrelated
  29. 29. INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM Structures SKIN Epidermis Dermis Apocrine Gland Subcutaneous Tissue Arrector Pili Muscle Eccrine Sweat Gland Melanocytes Hair Nails
  30. 30. FUNCTIONS: Protect Fluid balance Absorption Synthesis of Vitamin D Sensation/Communication with external environment Thermoregulation Immunity Excretion
  31. 31. SKELETAL SYSTEM STRUCTURES -Bones (206-Adult) (300-Pedia) -Joints: Point of articulation of two bones; provide ROM -Ligaments: Connects bone to bone -Cartilage: Supports and shapes; acts as a shock absorber -Bursae: Sacs filled with synovial fluid; cushion and reduce friction between joints
  32. 32. Types of Joints Pivot Condyloid Ball and Socket Hinge Plane/gliding Saddle
  33. 33. FUNCTIONS OF SKELETAL SYSTEM 1.Supports the body 2.Provides a framework for skeletal muscles 3.Protects some organs 4.Performs hematopoiesis HEMATOPOIESIS: Formation of blood cells
  34. 34. MUSCULAR SYSTEM STRUCTURE: Skeletal Muscles FUNCTIONS: -To contract and to allow movement -Viewed as the “machines” of the body -Allows for locomotion, maintains posture, produces heat etc.
  35. 35. NERVOUS SYSTEM STRUCTURE: Brain, spinal cord, nerves, sensory receptors (body’s fast-acting control system) FUNCTIONS: 1.Respond to external stimuli 2.Respond to internal stimuli 3.Assesses information and responds by Activating the appropriate body effectors (muscles or glands)
  36. 36. ENDOCRINE SYSTEM STRUCTURE: Pituitary, Thyroid, Parathyroids, Adrenals, Thymus, and Pineal Glands, Pancreas, Ovaries/Testis FUNCTIONS: 1.Controls body activities (slower than the nervous system) 2.Produce and release hormones
  37. 37. CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM STRUCTURE: Heart and Blood Vessels FUNCTIONS: 1.Carries oxygen, nutrients, hormones, and other Substances to and from tissue cells where exchanges are made 2.WBCs help protect the body from foreign invaders (bacteria, toxins, tumor cells)
  38. 38. RESPIRATORY SYSTEM STRUCTURE: Nasal Passages, Pharynx, Larynx (vocal cords), Trachea, Bronchi and Lungs FUNCTIONS: 1.Keeps body constantly supplied with oxygen 2.Removes carbon dioxide from the body 3.Thin walls of the air sacs allows gases to be trans- ported to and from the lungs
  39. 39. LYMPHATIC SYSTEM STRUCTURE: Lymphatic Vessels, Lymph Nodes, Spleen, Tonsils FUNCTIONS: 1.Returns fluid leaked from the blood back to the blood vessels 2.Help cleanse the blood and house cells Involved in immunity 3.Compliments the Cardiovascular System
  40. 40. DIGESTIVE SYTEM STRUCTURE: (Mouth to Anus) -Oral Cavity (Mouth), Esophagus, Stomach, Small and Large Intestines, Rectum, Anus FUNCTIONS: 1.Breakdown food 2.Deliver products to the blood for dispersal to the body cells 3,Reclaim water (large intestines)
  41. 41. Liver is a digestive organ because it produces bile, which breakdown fats Pancreas delivers digestive enzymes to the small intestines, functionally a digestive organ
  42. 42. URINARY/EXCRETORY SYSTEM STRUCTURE: Kidneys, Ureters, Bladder, Urethra FUNCTIONS: 1.Removes Nitrogen-containing wastes from the blood in the form of urine 2.Helps maintain salt and water balance (electrolyte) 3.Regulates the acid-base balance of the blood
  43. 43. REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM STRUCTURES: MALES: Testis, Scrotum, Penis, Accessory Glands And Duct System FEMALES: Ovaries, Uterine Tubes, Uterus, Vagina FUNCTIONS: -To produce offspring
  44. 44. NECESSARY LIFE FUNCTION What things must happen in individual organ systems and between multiple organ systems to allow the human body to function?
  45. 45. THE BASIC IDEA  All organisms must use and maintain necessary life functions  Organ systems are interdependent  It is important to establish which organ systems are most directly related to each life fnction
  46. 46. WHAT MUST HAPPEN  Maintain boundaries  Movement  Responsiveness  Digestion  Metabolism  Excretion  Reproduction  Growth
  47. 47. MAINTAINING BOUNDARIES  Every living organism needs to maintain boundaries to keep “insides” distinct from “outsides”  Every individual cell has a membrane (most semi or selectively permeable) (Microscopic Anatomy)  The body is enclosed by the Integumentary System (Gross Anatomy) -Protects internal organs from drying out -Protects internal organs from bacteria Protects body from the damaging effects of heat, sunlight, chemical substances, and the external environment
  48. 48. MOVEMENT  All activities promoted by the muscular system  Muscular system provides the muscles  Skeletal System provides the bones the muscles pull on as they work  Movement also occurs when substances are propelled through the internal organs of the cardiovascular, digestive and urinary systems
  49. 49. RESPONSIVENESS  It is also called as irritability  It is the ability to sense changes in the environment and react to them  The nervous system is the most responsible for responsiveness  However, all body cells are irritable to some extent
  50. 50. DIGESTION  It is the process of breaking down ingested food into simple molecules that can be absorbed into the blood  In the complex body this is performed by the digestive system
  51. 51. METABOLISM  A broad term that refers to all chemical reaction that occurs within body cells. It includes; -Breaking down complex molecules into smaller ones -Using Oxygen and nutrients to produce molecules of ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate, the energy-rich molecules that power cell activities)  Depends on the respiratory, digestive and cardiovascular system  Mainly regulated by hormones secreted by the glands on the endocrine system
  52. 52. EXCRETION  It is the process of removing excreta (wastes) from the body  Non- useful substances produced during digestion and metabolism must be removed  Several organ systems participate in excretion, including the digestive and urinary system
  53. 53. REPRODUCTION  Responsible for the production of offspring  Can occur at both the cellular and organismal levels Examples: Mitosis in cells, Human reproduction  Task of the reproductive system, regulated precisely by the hormones of the endocrine system
  54. 54. GROWTH  An increase in size, usually accomplished by an increase number of cells  For growth to occur, cell constructing activities must occur at a faster rate than cell-destroying ones
  55. 55. SURVIVAL NEEDS What are the basic substances necessary for human survival?
  56. 56. SURVIVAL NEEDS  Several factors necessary for maintaining life  Nutrients, oxygen, water, appropriate temperature and atmospheric  Must be present in appropriate amounts; too much or too little may be equally harmful
  57. 57. NUTRIENTS Body takes in through food Contain the chemicals used for energy and cell building Proteins, carbohydrates, etc.
  58. 58. OXYGEN The chemical reactions that release energy from foods require oxygen Approximately 20% of the air we breathe is Oxygen (20.95%)
  59. 59. WATER  60-80% body weight, 65- 75% in muscle, only 10% in fat  50-60% in most people, women have a lower percentage due to higher body fat  Single most abundant chemical substance in the body  Provides the fluid base for body secretions and excretions (secretion is an active process-particle movement/ excretion is a passive process-waste removal)  Chiefly ingested from foods and liquids  Lost by evaporation and body excretions
  60. 60. BODY TEMPERATURE  Must be maintained around 37C or 98F  As temperature drops, metabolic reactions slow until they stop  As temperature rises, metabolic reactions speed up and can proceed too rapidly  At either extreme, death will occur  Most body heat is generated by the activity of skeletal muscles
  61. 61. ATMOSPHERIC PRESSURE It is the force exerted on the surface of the body by the weight of the air Breathing and the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the lungs depend on appropriate atmospheric pressure
  62. 62. HOMEOSTASIS What is homeostasis? Why is it important?
  63. 63. HOMEOSTASIS  A state of body equilibrium or stable internal environment of the body  Literally means “unchanging” (Homeo=the same, stasis=standing still)  Dynamic state of equilibrium Examples: Blood pressure, waste accumulation, body temperature
  64. 64. HOMEOSTASIS Communication is key, and is mainly controlled by the nervous and endocrine systems -nerves The factor being regulated by homeostasis is the variable
  65. 65. HOMEOSTASIS All homeostatic control mechanisms have at least three components; 1.A receptor 2.A control center 3.An effector
  66. 66. A RECEPTOR  A receptor that responds to environmental changes -Some type of sensor that monitors and responds to change -Stimulus: the change (pl.stimuli) -Sends information (input) to the second element (the control center) along afferent pathway -The afferent pathway approaches the control center
  67. 67. A CONTROL CENTER A control center that assesses changes -Determines the level at which a variable is to be maintained -Analyzes the information it receives -Determines the appropriate course of action or response
  68. 68. THE EFFECTOR  Provides the means for the control center's response (output) to the stimulus  Information flows from control center to the effector along the efferent pathway  Efferent information exists from the control center  The results of the response feedback to influence the stimulus  Either depresses (negative feedback) or enhances (positive feedback)
  69. 69. NEGATIVE FEEDBACK SYSTEMS Negative Feedback Mechanisms  Restoring back the body to its original state.  Cut-off the original stimulus and reduce the intensity.  Make-up the most of the homeostasis control mechanisms  Avoid sudden and harmful changes to our body e.g. Insulin will be secreted if the glucose level in blood is too high.
  70. 70. POSITIVE FEEDBACK SYSTEM Tend to increase the original disturbance (stimulus) and to push the variable farther from its original value Rare in the body Events that occur explosively Ex. Blood clotting, birth
  71. 71. HOMEOSTATIC IMBALANCE Homeostatic is so important that most diseases can be regarded as homeostatic imbalances As age increases, organ function decreases, and the risk of disease/homeostatic imbalance increases
  72. 72. LANGUAGE OF ANATOMY Standing position with the body erect facing forward, feet slightly apart, arms hanging and palms also facing forward.
  73. 73. DIRECTIONAL TERMS Explain and locate precisely where the body structure and it's relation to another.
  74. 74. TERM DEFINITION Superior (Cranial) Toward head end, above Inferior (Caudal) Away head end, below Anterior (Ventral) Front of the body Posterior (Dorsal) Behind the body Medial Midline of the b, inner Lateral Away from the midline, outer Intermediate Between medial and lateral Proximal Close to body origin Distal Away from body origin Superficial (External) Toward body surface Deep (Internal) Away body surface
  75. 75. DIRECTIONAL TERMS
  76. 76. REGIONAL TERMS
  77. 77. REGIONAL TERMS Axial Region -axis of our body -comprise of 3 parts: head, neck and trunk Appendicular Region -limbs, or appendages -body parts that attached to the axis
  78. 78. BODY PLANES AND SECTIONS Sagittal PLane -Vertical plane divide body into right and left -Sagittal plane that exactly cut in the middle called MIDSAGITTAL or median plane. -Sagittal plane that PARASAGITTAL plane.
  79. 79. Frontal Plane -Vertical line that divide the body to anterior and posterior parts.
  80. 80. Transverse Plane -Horizontal plane which divide body into superior and inferior.
  81. 81. TERMS OF MOTION
  82. 82. TERMS OF MOTION
  83. 83. BODY CAVITY
  84. 84. BODY CAVITY Dorsal Cavity- protects nervous system 2 Subdivisions: 1.Cranial Cavity- brain 2.Spinal Cavity- spinal cord  Ventral Cavity- houses visceral organs 2 Subdivisions: 1.Thoracic Cavity- pleural (lungs), mediastinum (heart, esophagus, trachea, etc.) 2.Abdominopelvic Cavity- abdominal (stomach, intestines, spleen, liver, etc.), pelvic (bladder, reproductive system, rectum)
  85. 85. ABDOMINOPELVIC CAVITY
  86. 86. 9 ABDOMINAL REGION
  87. 87. OTHER BODY CAVITIES ORAL AND DIGESTIVE CAVITY -Oral Cavity commonly called the mouth, contains the teeth and tongue. This cavity is part of and continuous with the cavity of the digestive organs, which opens to the exterior at the anus.
  88. 88. NASAL CAVITY -Located within and posterior to the nose, the nasal cavity is part of the respiratory system passageways
  89. 89. ORBITAL CAVITIES -The orbital cavities (orbits) in the skull house the eyes and present them in an anterior position.
  90. 90. MIDDLE EAR CAVITIES -The middle ear cavities in the skull lie just medial to the eardrums. These cavities contain tiny bones that transmit sound vibrations to the hearing receptors in the inner ears.
  91. 91. SYNOVIAL CAVITIES - Synovial cavities are joint cavities. They are enclosed within fibrous capsules that surround freely movable joints of the body (such as the elbow and knee joints). Like the serous membranes, membranes lining synovial cavities secrete a lubricating fluid that reduces friction as the bones move across one another.
  92. 92. REFERENCES Marieb,E.N. (2019).Essentials of Human Anatomy and Physiology.Jurong,Singapore:Pearson Education South Asia Pte Ltd. Copyright © 2003 Pearson Education, Inc. publishing as Benjamin Cummings

