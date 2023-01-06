HUMAN BODY AN OVERVIEW 1.pptx

1.
ANATOMY AND
PHYSIOLOGY
RIO D. DOMALAON,RN,MAN,JD
COURSE DESCRIPTION:
The course deals with the combined study of
the structures and functions of the human
body, the relationship between Human
Anatomy and Physiology, and this includes the
definition of terms. Correlation of human
biologic structure and normal physiologic
functions, basic regulatory mechanisms which
promotes homeostasis, familiarization of some
physiologic parameters which serves as
indicators for the organisms state of health.
LEARNING OUTCOMES:
At the end of the course, the students should
be able to:
KNOWLEDGE
1.Enumerate the different systems and each
part of the human body and their function.
2.Define the different anatomical terms and its
application to human anatomy and physiology.
3.Explain the different processes that are taken
placed in human body.
VALUES
1.Imbibe the importance of Human Anatomy and
Physiology in the value of healthy lifestyle and
how this lifestyle can lead to good life.
2.Imbibe the importance of their knowledge in
Human Anatomy and Physiology in the holistic
caring of their future patients.
3.Imbibe the importance of Human Anatomy and
Physiology in educating their future patients.
SKILLS
1.Apply different Anatomical Terms in their
succeeding subjects, courses, and Nursing
Clinical Areas.
2.Locate the different parts of the Human Body.
3.Illustrate how the relationship of Human
Anatomy and Physiology affect our body
systems.
GRADING SYSTEM
No.of Units: 5 Units
Midterm Exam: 50%
Final Exam: 50%
MIDTERM:
LECTURE: 60%
Quizzes…………....30%
Class Standing…..30% (Recitation, Projects,
Performance Tasks)
Long Exam……….40%
LABORATORY: 40%
Quizzes/Practical Exam……25% (Recitation,
Projects, Etc.)
Class Standing……………….25% (Recitation,
Projects, Etc.)
Laboratory Activity/Performance
Tasks………25%
FINALS:
LECTURE: 60%
Quizzes……………30%
Class Standing…..30% (Recitation, Projects,
Performance Tasks)
Long Exam……….40%
LABORATORY: 40%
Quizzes/Practical Exam……25%
(Recitation, Projects, Etc.)
Class Standing……………….25%
(Recitation, Projects, Etc.)
Laboratory Activity/Performance
Tasks…..25%
Long Exam/Practical
Exam…………….……25%
RULES IN HUMAN ANATOMY AND
PHYSIOLOGY CLASS
Don’t be late. A 15 minute late is considered
absent.
Always take the exam on the day itself.
There will be no special exam except for
extreme cases.
Put your cellphones in a silent mode during
class hours.
Use of personal electronic devices are not
allowed without permission during class hours.
Confiscated personal electronic devices will
be turned to the Discipline Officer.
Policy on cheating will be strictly observed
during exams.
“No Sleeping” inside my class.
You may go out from the class for your
personal things, just raise your hand and go
out through the backdoor.
INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS:
Textbook: Essentials of Human Anatomy and
Physiology by Elaine Marieb(2019)
Laboratory Manual: Human Anatomy and
Physiology Coloring Book by Elaine Marieb
Any Human Anatomy Atlas
Human Torso Model
Human Skeletal Model
Microscopic Slides
HUMAN BODY: AN ORIENTATION
ANATOMY: The study of the structure and shape
of the body and its parts and their relationships to
one another.
MACROSCOPIC/GROSS ANATOMY: The study of
large body structures (e.g. heart, lungs, kidneys, etc.)
It can be further divided into:
MACROSCOPIC/GROSS ANATOMY
1.Regional Anatomy
-all structures(muscles, bones, blood vessels, nerves
etc.) in one particular region such as abdomen or leg
2.Systematic Anatomy
-system by system
3.Surface Anatomy
-study of external body structures
MICROSCOPIC ANATOMY: The study of body
structures too small to be seen with the naked
eye.
1.Cytology
-Study of body cells
2.Histology
-Study of body tissues
DEVELOPMENTAL ANATOMY
-Structural changes to the body throughout
lifespan
1.Embryology
-Development which occur before birth
17.
PHYSIOLOGY: The study of how the body
and its parts work or function.
SYSTEM PHYSIOLOGY
-Study of body system’s function
COMPARATIVE PHYSIOLOGY
-Study of various characteristics of living
organisms
MEDICAL PHYSIOLOGY
-Study of physiological dysfunction and
diseases
They are always related
The parts of the body form a well organized
unit.
PRINCIPLE OF COMPLEMENTARITY OF
STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION
-States that function is dependent
on structure, and that the form of
a structure relates to its function.
Examples:
1.Bones can support and protect body organs
because they contain hard mineral deposits.
2.Blood flows in one direction because the heart
has valves that prevent backflow.
The Basics
Each level contains progressively larger
structures
The structure in each level is composed of
structures from the preceding level.
Level 1- Chemical Level
Smallest level of organization
From atoms up to molecules
Atom: The building blocks of all matter
The smallest particle of a substance
that can exist by itself or be
combined with other atoms to form a molecule.
Examples: H, H2O
Level 2- Cellular Level
Cells: The smallest unit of all living things.
Example: Neurons
24.
Level 3- Tissue Level
Tissue: It consist of groups of similar cells that
have a common function
4 Basic Types of Tissue;
1.Epithelial Tissue
2.Connective Tissue
3.Muscular Tissue
4.Neural Tissue
Level 4- Organ Level
Organ: The structure composed of two or more
tissues types that performs a specific function.
At this level, extremely complex functions become
possible
Example:
Brain
26.
Level 5- Organ System Level
Organ System: A group of organs that work together
to accomplish a common purpose
Example: Central Nervous System
27.
Level 6- Organismal Level
Organism: An individual living thing composed of
multiple organ systems working together
Humans use 11 organ systems
THE HUMAN ORGAN SYSTEMS
Please take note the structures involved and how
each of these structures function both independently
and together.
Take note how the organ systems are interrelated
29.
INTEGUMENTARY SYSTEM
Structures
SKIN
Epidermis
Dermis
Apocrine Gland
Subcutaneous Tissue
Arrector Pili Muscle
Eccrine Sweat Gland
Melanocytes
Hair
Nails
FUNCTIONS:
Protect
Fluid balance
Absorption
Synthesis of Vitamin D
Sensation/Communication with external environment
Thermoregulation
Immunity
Excretion
SKELETAL SYSTEM
STRUCTURES
-Bones (206-Adult) (300-Pedia)
-Joints: Point of articulation of two bones; provide ROM
-Ligaments: Connects bone to bone
-Cartilage: Supports and shapes; acts as a shock
absorber
-Bursae: Sacs filled with synovial fluid; cushion and
reduce friction between joints
32.
Types of Joints
Pivot
Condyloid
Ball and Socket
Hinge
Plane/gliding
Saddle
33.
FUNCTIONS OF SKELETAL SYSTEM
1.Supports the body
2.Provides a framework for skeletal muscles
3.Protects some organs
4.Performs hematopoiesis
HEMATOPOIESIS: Formation of blood cells
34.
MUSCULAR SYSTEM
STRUCTURE: Skeletal Muscles
FUNCTIONS:
-To contract and to allow movement
-Viewed as the “machines” of the body
-Allows for locomotion, maintains posture,
produces heat etc.
NERVOUS SYSTEM
STRUCTURE: Brain, spinal cord, nerves, sensory
receptors
(body’s fast-acting control system)
FUNCTIONS:
1.Respond to external stimuli
2.Respond to internal stimuli
3.Assesses information and responds by
Activating the appropriate body effectors
(muscles or glands)
36.
ENDOCRINE SYSTEM
STRUCTURE: Pituitary, Thyroid, Parathyroids,
Adrenals, Thymus, and Pineal Glands,
Pancreas, Ovaries/Testis
FUNCTIONS:
1.Controls body activities
(slower than the nervous system)
2.Produce and release hormones
CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM
STRUCTURE: Heart and Blood Vessels
FUNCTIONS:
1.Carries oxygen, nutrients, hormones, and other
Substances to and from tissue cells where
exchanges are made
2.WBCs help protect the body from foreign
invaders (bacteria, toxins, tumor cells)
RESPIRATORY SYSTEM
STRUCTURE: Nasal Passages, Pharynx, Larynx
(vocal cords), Trachea, Bronchi and Lungs
FUNCTIONS:
1.Keeps body constantly supplied with oxygen
2.Removes carbon dioxide from the body
3.Thin walls of the air sacs allows gases to be trans-
ported to and from the lungs
LYMPHATIC SYSTEM
STRUCTURE: Lymphatic Vessels, Lymph Nodes,
Spleen, Tonsils
FUNCTIONS:
1.Returns fluid leaked from the blood back
to the blood vessels
2.Help cleanse the blood and house cells
Involved in immunity
3.Compliments the Cardiovascular System
DIGESTIVE SYTEM
STRUCTURE: (Mouth to Anus)
-Oral Cavity (Mouth), Esophagus, Stomach, Small
and Large Intestines, Rectum, Anus
FUNCTIONS:
1.Breakdown food
2.Deliver products to the blood for dispersal to
the body cells
3,Reclaim water (large intestines)
Liver is a digestive organ because it produces
bile, which breakdown fats
Pancreas delivers digestive enzymes to the
small intestines, functionally a digestive organ
42.
URINARY/EXCRETORY SYSTEM
STRUCTURE: Kidneys, Ureters, Bladder, Urethra
FUNCTIONS:
1.Removes Nitrogen-containing wastes
from the blood in the form of urine
2.Helps maintain salt and water balance (electrolyte)
3.Regulates the acid-base balance of the blood
REPRODUCTIVE SYSTEM
STRUCTURES:
MALES: Testis, Scrotum, Penis, Accessory Glands
And Duct System
FEMALES: Ovaries, Uterine Tubes, Uterus, Vagina
FUNCTIONS:
-To produce offspring
NECESSARY LIFE FUNCTION
What things must happen in
individual organ systems and
between multiple organ systems to
allow the human body to function?
45.
THE BASIC IDEA
All organisms must use and
maintain necessary life
functions
Organ systems are
interdependent
It is important to establish
which organ systems are
most directly related to
each life fnction
WHAT MUST HAPPEN
Maintain boundaries
Movement
Responsiveness
Digestion
Metabolism
Excretion
Reproduction
Growth
MAINTAINING BOUNDARIES
Every living organism needs to maintain boundaries to keep
“insides” distinct from “outsides”
Every individual cell has a membrane (most semi or
selectively permeable)
(Microscopic Anatomy)
The body is enclosed by the Integumentary System (Gross
Anatomy)
-Protects internal organs from drying out
-Protects internal organs from bacteria
Protects body from the damaging effects of heat, sunlight,
chemical substances, and the external environment
48.
MOVEMENT
All activities promoted by
the muscular system
Muscular system provides
the muscles
Skeletal System provides
the bones the muscles pull
on as they work
Movement also occurs
when substances are
propelled through the
internal organs of the
cardiovascular, digestive
and urinary systems
RESPONSIVENESS
It is also called as irritability
It is the ability to sense
changes in the environment
and react to them
The nervous system is the
most responsible for
responsiveness
However, all body cells are
irritable to some extent
DIGESTION
It is the process of breaking
down ingested food into
simple molecules that can
be absorbed into the blood
In the complex body this is
performed by the digestive
system
METABOLISM
A broad term that refers to all chemical reaction that occurs
within body cells. It includes;
-Breaking down complex molecules into smaller ones
-Using Oxygen and nutrients to produce molecules of ATP
(Adenosine Triphosphate, the energy-rich molecules that
power cell activities)
Depends on the respiratory, digestive and cardiovascular
system
Mainly regulated by hormones secreted by the glands on the
endocrine system
EXCRETION
It is the process of
removing excreta (wastes)
from the body
Non- useful substances
produced during digestion
and metabolism must be
removed
Several organ systems
participate in excretion,
including the digestive and
urinary system
REPRODUCTION
Responsible for the
production of offspring
Can occur at both the
cellular and organismal
levels
Examples: Mitosis in cells,
Human reproduction
Task of the reproductive
system, regulated precisely
by the hormones of the
endocrine system
GROWTH
An increase in size, usually
accomplished by an
increase number of cells
For growth to occur, cell
constructing activities must
occur at a faster rate than
cell-destroying ones
SURVIVAL NEEDS
What are the
basic substances
necessary for
human survival?
SURVIVAL NEEDS
Several factors necessary
for maintaining life
Nutrients, oxygen, water,
appropriate temperature
and atmospheric
Must be present in
appropriate amounts; too
much or too little may be
equally harmful
NUTRIENTS
Body takes in
through food
Contain the
chemicals used for
energy and cell
building
Proteins,
carbohydrates, etc.
OXYGEN
The chemical
reactions that
release energy from
foods require oxygen
Approximately 20%
of the air we breathe
is Oxygen (20.95%)
WATER
60-80% body weight, 65-
75% in muscle, only 10% in
fat
50-60% in most people,
women have a lower
percentage due to higher
body fat
Single most abundant
chemical substance in the
body
Provides the fluid base for
body secretions and
excretions
(secretion is an active
process-particle movement/
excretion is a passive
process-waste removal)
Chiefly ingested from foods
and liquids
Lost by evaporation and
body excretions
BODY TEMPERATURE
Must be maintained around
37C or 98F
As temperature drops,
metabolic reactions slow
until they stop
As temperature rises,
metabolic reactions speed
up and can proceed too
rapidly
At either extreme, death will
occur
Most body heat is
generated by the activity of
skeletal muscles
ATMOSPHERIC PRESSURE
It is the force exerted
on the surface of the
body by the weight of
the air
Breathing and the
exchange of oxygen
and carbon dioxide in
the lungs depend on
appropriate
atmospheric pressure
HOMEOSTASIS
What is homeostasis?
Why is it important?
63.
HOMEOSTASIS
A state of body equilibrium
or stable internal
environment of the body
Literally means
“unchanging”
(Homeo=the same,
stasis=standing still)
Dynamic state of
equilibrium
Examples: Blood pressure,
waste accumulation, body
temperature
HOMEOSTASIS
Communication is key,
and is mainly controlled
by the nervous and
endocrine systems
-nerves
The factor being
regulated by
homeostasis is the
variable
HOMEOSTASIS
All homeostatic
control mechanisms
have at least three
components;
1.A receptor
2.A control center
3.An effector
A RECEPTOR
A receptor that responds to
environmental changes
-Some type of sensor that
monitors and responds to
change
-Stimulus: the change
(pl.stimuli)
-Sends information (input) to
the second element (the
control center) along afferent
pathway
-The afferent pathway
approaches the control center
A CONTROL CENTER
A control center that
assesses changes
-Determines the level at
which a variable is to be
maintained
-Analyzes the information
it receives
-Determines the
appropriate course of
action or response
THE EFFECTOR
Provides the means for the
control center's response (output)
to the stimulus
Information flows from control
center to the effector along the
efferent pathway
Efferent information exists from
the control center
The results of the response
feedback to influence the
stimulus
Either depresses (negative
feedback) or enhances (positive
feedback)
NEGATIVE FEEDBACK SYSTEMS
Negative Feedback Mechanisms
Restoring back the body to its
original state.
Cut-off the original stimulus and
reduce the intensity.
Make-up the most of the
homeostasis control
mechanisms
Avoid sudden and harmful
changes to our body
e.g. Insulin will be secreted if the
glucose level in blood is too high.
POSITIVE FEEDBACK SYSTEM
Tend to increase the
original disturbance
(stimulus) and to push
the variable farther from
its original value
Rare in the body
Events that occur
explosively
Ex. Blood clotting, birth
HOMEOSTATIC IMBALANCE
Homeostatic is so
important that most
diseases can be
regarded as
homeostatic
imbalances
As age increases,
organ function
decreases, and the risk
of disease/homeostatic
imbalance increases
LANGUAGE OF ANATOMY
Standing position
with the body erect
facing forward, feet
slightly apart, arms
hanging and palms
also facing forward.
DIRECTIONAL TERMS
Explain and locate precisely where
the body structure and it's relation to
another.
TERM DEFINITION
Superior (Cranial) Toward head end, above
Inferior (Caudal) Away head end, below
Anterior (Ventral) Front of the body
Posterior (Dorsal) Behind the body
Medial Midline of the b, inner
Lateral Away from the midline, outer
Intermediate Between medial and lateral
Proximal Close to body origin
Distal Away from body origin
Superficial (External) Toward body surface
Deep (Internal) Away body surface
REGIONAL TERMS
Axial Region
-axis of our body
-comprise of 3 parts:
head, neck and trunk
Appendicular Region
-limbs, or appendages
-body parts that attached
to the axis
BODY PLANES AND SECTIONS
Sagittal PLane
-Vertical plane divide
body into right and left
-Sagittal plane that
exactly cut in the middle
called MIDSAGITTAL or
median plane.
-Sagittal plane that
PARASAGITTAL plane.
Frontal Plane
-Vertical line that
divide the body to
anterior and posterior
parts.
Transverse Plane
-Horizontal plane
which divide body into
superior and inferior.
OTHER BODY CAVITIES
ORAL AND
DIGESTIVE CAVITY
-Oral Cavity commonly
called the mouth,
contains the teeth and
tongue. This cavity is part
of and continuous with
the cavity of the digestive
organs, which opens to
the exterior at the anus.
NASAL CAVITY
-Located within and
posterior to the nose,
the nasal cavity is part
of the respiratory
system passageways
ORBITAL CAVITIES
-The orbital cavities
(orbits) in the skull
house the eyes and
present them in an
anterior position.
MIDDLE EAR CAVITIES
-The middle ear cavities
in the skull lie just medial
to the eardrums. These
cavities contain tiny
bones that transmit
sound vibrations to the
hearing receptors in the
inner ears.
SYNOVIAL CAVITIES
- Synovial cavities are joint
cavities. They are enclosed
within fibrous capsules that
surround freely movable joints of
the body (such as the elbow and
knee joints). Like the serous
membranes, membranes lining
synovial cavities secrete a
lubricating fluid that reduces
friction as the bones move
across one another.