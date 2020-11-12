Successfully reported this slideshow.
Manfaat Jaringan Secara Umum
Untuk selengkapnya silahkan lihat di https://nikifour.co.id/manfaat-dan-jenis-jenis- jaringan-komputer-dan-internet/
Manfaat jaringan secara umum

kali ini saya akan menyajikan Manfaat jaringan secara umum

Manfaat jaringan secara umum

  1. 1. Manfaat Jaringan Secara Umum
  2. 2. 1. Komunikasi dari Orang Ke Orang • Komunikasi adalah hal yang sangat penting di manapun Anda berada. Tidak hanya secara face to face saja, tetapi terkadang jarak yang berjauhan seharusnya tidak menghambat aktivitas komunikasi antara orang yang berkepentingan tersebu
  3. 3. 2. Akses Informasi Di Tempat Lain • Dengan adanya jaringan, jaminan Anda untuk lebih up to date pun bisa Anda dapatkan. Informasi di belahan dunia dapat Anda ketahui dalam sekejap
  4. 4. 3. Hiburan Interaktif • Hiburan kini tak mengharuskan Anda untuk menghampiri pusat di mana adanya sebuah hiburan. Hiburan dapat Anda temukan dengan memanfaatkan jaringan yang ada saat ini
  5. 5. Jaringan Berdasarkan Jangkauan Geografisnya Ada Apa Saja? 1. Jaringan Local Area Network (LAN) • Jaringan ini digunakan untuk menghubungkan 2 komputer atau lebih yang berada di dalam suatu area atau ruang. Misalkan saja di warnet maupun di kantor.
  6. 6. 2. Jaringan Metropolitan Area Network (MAN) • Jaringan MAN mencakup di dalam suatu daerah atau di dalam satu kota besar. Misalkan saja digunakan untuk sistem telepon selular, jaringan relay untuk beberapa ISP internet, dan jaringan telepon lokal.
  7. 7. 3. Jaringan Wide Area Network • Cakupan pada jaringan WAN ini lebih luas dibandingkan dengan LAN dan MAN.
  8. 8. Jaringan Berdasarkan Media Transmisi Data • 1. Jaringan Berkabel (Wired Network) • 2. Jaringan Nirkabel (Wireless Network)
  9. 9. Apa Yang Anda Butuhkan Untuk Membangun Sebuah Jaringan Komputer? 1. Kabel Jaringan 2. Konektor 3. Switch 4. Repeater 5. Router 6. Modem
  10. 10. Untuk selengkapnya silahkan lihat di https://nikifour.co.id/manfaat-dan-jenis-jenis- jaringan-komputer-dan-internet/

×