Qasidah allahu allahu ya allah lana bil qobul

َ‫ا‬َ‫َا‬ُ‫هلل‬َ‫َا‬‫ََي‬ُ‫هلل‬َْ‫ول‬ُ‫ب‬‫ْق‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫اَِب‬‫ن‬‫َل‬ُ‫هلل‬ ALLĀHU ALLĀHU YĀ ALLĀH LANĀ BIL-QOBŪL By Habib ‘Ali...
َ‫ا‬َ‫َا‬ُ‫هلل‬َ‫َا‬‫ََي‬ُ‫هلل‬َ‫ا‬‫اَِب‬‫ن‬‫َل‬ُ‫هلل‬َْ‫ول‬ُ‫ب‬‫ْق‬‫ل‬ 2 Allāhu Allāhu Yā Allāh lanā bil-qobūl Allah, All...
َ‫ن‬ْ‫ح‬‫ر‬‫َط‬‫َن‬‫َل‬ْ‫و‬‫َم‬ ‫ا‬‫ب‬‫اءَِب‬‫ن‬‫ا‬‫َف‬ٰ‫ی‬‫ل‬‫ع‬َْ‫ول‬َُُ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫اَا‬ ‘Alā finā` bāb mawlānā tho-roĥnal ĥ...
َُ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬‫َم‬ ْ‫ْي‬‫ا‬‫اج‬‫ر‬َ‫ب‬‫ا‬‫اح‬‫حو‬ُْ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫ض‬‫ا‬‫الر‬‫و‬‫ل‬ْ‫و‬ُ‫ح‬‫ب‬‫ْق‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫و‬ Rōjīn minhul mawāhib w...
َ‫َي‬ََُُ‫ا‬‫ن‬‫َل‬ ْ‫ب‬ََ ‫ا‬ُِْْ‫َم‬‫ر‬َ‫ََي‬ ‫ا‬‫ب‬‫ر‬َْ‫ول‬ََُُّ ‫ل‬ Yā robbi yā khoira mu’-thī hab lanā kulla sūl Oh ...
‫ی‬‫ن‬ْ‫س‬َُ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫َِب‬ ْ‫ن َّك‬‫ا‬‫اَم‬‫ن‬‫َل‬ْ‫م‬‫ا‬‫ت‬َْ‫ا‬‫و‬َْ‫ول‬ُ‫ف‬ُ‫ق‬ْ‫ل‬‫َا‬‫ا‬‫ر‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ح‬‫ن‬ Wakh-tim lan...
َ‫ا‬‫الل‬‫َو‬ ْ‫ن َّك‬‫ا‬‫َم‬ْ‫ب‬ُ‫ر‬ُ‫ق‬ْ‫ل‬‫اَا‬‫ن‬‫َل‬ ْ‫ب‬َ‫و‬َْ‫ول‬ُ‫ص‬ُ‫ْو‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫اَو‬‫ق‬ Wa-hab lanāl qurub minnak ...
َ ْ‫ك‬‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ا‬‫ش‬ُ‫ن‬َٰ‫ی‬‫س‬‫ع‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫ف‬َ‫ا‬‫آة‬ْ‫ر‬‫ا‬‫م‬َ‫حه‬ٰ‫ح‬‫ح‬‫ط‬ََّ ‫الر‬َْ‫ول‬ُُ ‘Asā nushā-hidak fī mir-āh T...
َ‫َم‬ْ‫ع‬‫ا‬ُ‫ت‬ُْ‫ا‬‫اَو‬‫ن‬ْ‫ح‬‫ي‬‫ح‬‫ح‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫إ‬َْ‫ر‬ُ‫ظ‬ْ‫ن‬‫اَا‬‫حن‬‫ح‬َّ ‫ب‬‫َر‬‫َي‬َْ‫ول‬ُ‫ق‬‫ح‬‫ن‬َ‫ا‬ Yā robbanan...
َ‫تَِب‬‫ا‬َ‫ح‬‫َت‬َّ ‫َن‬‫ا‬‫ا‬‫َف‬‫اَن‬‫ع‬ُ‫َد‬ْ‫ل‬‫ب‬ْ‫ح‬‫ق‬‫ا‬‫و‬َْ‫ول‬ُ‫ز‬ُ‫ح‬‫ن‬َ ْ‫ك‬‫ا‬‫ب‬ Waqbal du-‘ānā fa-innā t...
َ‫ََي‬ُ‫ه‬ْ‫ن‬‫اَع‬‫ن‬ْ‫س‬‫ل‬‫َو‬ ْ‫ك‬‫ا‬‫ب‬‫َِب‬ْ‫ن‬‫ا‬‫ف‬ْ‫ح‬‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ض‬َْ‫ول‬َُ‫ح‬‫َن‬ْ‫هلل‬‫ا‬ Dhīfan bābik wa-lasnā ‘an...
َْ‫ال‬‫َو‬ْ‫ر‬‫ا‬‫اف‬‫كَو‬ْ‫ي‬‫ا‬‫اَف‬‫حن‬ُّ‫ن‬‫ح‬‫ح‬‫ظ‬‫و‬‫ك‬ْ‫ي‬‫ا‬‫َف‬ْ‫ل‬‫م‬َْ‫ول‬ُ‫ط‬ Wa-zhon-nunā fīk wāfir wal-amal...
َ‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ح‬ٰ‫ح‬‫ح‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫إ‬َ ْ‫ك‬‫ا‬‫ب‬َْ‫ي‬‫ا‬‫اد‬‫ع‬ ْ‫َال‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ْ‫و‬َُ‫ح‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫ی‬‫ا‬‫ف‬‫و‬َْ‫ول‬ُُ‫َن‬ْ Wafī nuĥūril a-‘...
َ‫اَو‬‫ي‬َ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫اَِب‬‫ن‬ُُْ‫ق‬َ‫ان‬‫ض‬‫م‬‫َر‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ْ‫ه‬‫َش‬ْ‫ی‬‫ا‬‫ف‬َْ‫ول‬ُ‫ب‬ُّ‫الذ‬ Fī shahri romadhōn qumnā bil-ĥ...
َْ‫ي‬‫ا‬ُ‫ح‬‫ج‬َْ‫و‬ُ‫ك‬ْ‫حز‬‫اَت‬‫ه‬‫ا‬‫ح‬‫ب‬َ‫ة‬‫ام‬‫ر‬‫ىَك‬‫غ‬ْ‫ح‬‫ب‬‫ح‬‫ن‬َْ‫ول‬ُ‫ق‬ُْْ‫ل‬‫َا‬ُ‫ع‬ Nab-ghā karōmah bih...
َ ْ‫ك‬ُ‫ل‬ْ‫س‬‫ن‬‫ی‬‫ل‬‫ع‬َْ‫ق‬‫ا‬‫د‬‫ا‬ُ‫ال‬‫ی‬‫ا‬‫ف‬‫َال‬ ‫ا‬‫ل‬ْ‫ب‬َُُْ‫ول‬َُُ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬‫َا‬ ‫ا‬‫ال‬‫ج‬‫ا‬‫ر‬ Nasluk ‘a-la...
َْ‫ي‬‫ا‬‫ب‬َُ‫ةََل‬‫اي‬‫د‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫َو‬ٰ‫ی‬‫حق‬‫ح‬ُّ‫ت‬‫ح‬‫ل‬‫َا‬‫ا‬‫ل‬ْ‫ب‬َُُْ‫ول‬ُ‫ض‬ُ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬‫َا‬‫ا‬‫ل‬ Sublit-tu...
َُ‫ک‬ْ‫ل‬ُ‫سَم‬ْ‫ي‬‫َل‬ْ‫ن‬‫م‬‫ََي‬ ْ‫اك‬‫ن‬ْ‫ح‬‫ب‬‫ل‬‫َط‬ْ‫هلل‬‫َا‬‫َي‬َْ‫ول‬ُ‫ز‬‫ح‬‫ي‬َ‫ه‬ Yā Allāh tho-labnak yā man la...
ََّ ُ‫ث‬‫َال‬‫ه‬ٰ‫ح‬‫ح‬‫َط‬ْ‫ار‬‫ت‬َُُْ‫ح‬ْ‫ل‬‫یَا‬‫ل‬‫َع‬ُ‫ة‬‫ة‬َّ ُ‫َال‬َْ‫ول‬َُُّ ‫ر‬ Ṡummasw-swolātu ‘alāl mukh-tār th...
َ‫ا‬‫اآلل‬‫و‬َ‫ْق‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫َِب‬ْ‫ع‬‫ج‬‫َر‬ٍ‫اع‬‫اَد‬‫َم‬ ْ‫ب‬‫ا‬ََّ ُ‫ال‬‫و‬َْ‫ول‬ُ‫ب‬ Wa-ālihi wa-swo-ĥib mā dā-‘in roja’ b...
َ‫ا‬َ‫َا‬ُ‫هلل‬َ‫َا‬‫ََي‬ُ‫هلل‬َ‫ا‬‫اَِب‬‫ن‬‫َل‬ُ‫هلل‬َْ‫ول‬ُ‫ب‬‫ْق‬‫ل‬ Allāhu Allāhu Yā Allāh lanā bil-qobūl Allah, Allah...
