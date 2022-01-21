Successfully reported this slideshow.
online order study material for schools and students

Jan. 21, 2022
At Educator Resource, you can do online order study material for schools and students as well as Our goal is to educate students with the latest resources as well as encourage teachers to continues professional development. Hence, we discover some of the must buy products for schools that you should definitely have in your classrooms

  1. 1. Online order study material for schools and students For students to succeed in the modern world, they need access to top-tier resources. As well as studying regularly, regular assessments must also be conducted to strengthen the weaker knowledge areas. Study materials for various subjects are available at the School of Educators. To help students clarify concepts and identify their weaknesses, Online order study material for schools and students at very low prices.
  2. 2. Standard operating procedures for Schools School of Educators has prepared Standard Operating procedures for Schools to provide support and guidance to the managements and staffs of educational institutions. These documents serve as a comprehensive guide on various topics such as first aid, counseling, admissions and human resources, and compliance to it ensures the creation of a high-quality institution that functions smoothly.
  3. 3. Principals handbook and calendar for School The role of a school Principal is to mentor, lead, direct and co-ordinate the multifaceted activities of different stake holders in the governance of the institution. The responsibility of a CBSE school principal in keeping the internal systems and processes updated and adapted to the changes brought in by the Board from time to time is of utmost significance in running an efficient institution. We have developed principal handbook and calendar for School to assist school heads to plan and implement academic, cultural , management and administration responsibilities
  4. 4. E-Learning content for students and teachers The ebooks we provide are compatible with Kindle, PC, Mac, laptops, PDA, tablets, smartphones. You no longer have to wait for days for receiving your books or flip through multiple pages before finding the information you need. Carry the knowledge of hundreds of books on your personal device! By the help of e- learning content for students and teachers
  5. 5. For Information, Contact us:- Phone No:- +91-95208-11111, +91-75358-11111 Website:- https://educatorsresource.in/ Address:- Nageen International C/o Shanti Niketan Vidyapeeth 6th Mile Stone Mawana Road, Meerut. U.P. India. Pin : 250001

×