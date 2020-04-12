Successfully reported this slideshow.
ACUTE GINGIVAL INFECTIONS AND DESQUAMATIVE GINGIVITIS REBEKAH. M. JAMES FINAL YEAR PART 1.
CONTENTS NECROTIZING ULCERATIVE GINGIVITIS •Historical background •Clinical features •Clinical course •Histopathology •Rel...
PRIMARY HERPETIC GINGIVOSTOMATITIS Pathogenesis Clinical features Histopathology Diagnosis Differential diagnosis Ma...
PERICORONITIS Clinical features Complications Management. DESQUAMATIVE GINGIVITIS Classification Clinical features D...
ACUTE GINGIVAL INFECTIONS Necrotizing Ulcerative Gingivitis Primary Herpetic Gingivostomatitis Pericoronitis
NECROTIZING ULCERATIVE GINGIVITIS •It is an microbial disease of the gingiva. •Characterised by the necrosis and sloughing...
HISTORICAL BACKGROUND Xenophon-recognised in 4th century(sore mouth and foul smelling breath) John Hunter-differentiated...
ETIOLOGY Role of bacteria-fusiform bacillus and spirochetal organism. Role of host response. Local predisposing factors...
CLINICAL FEATURES Acute disease, sudden onset. Undergoes a diminution in severity without treatment-subacute stage with ...
HISTORY oAfter an episode of debilitating disease or acute resp tract infection, oChange in living habits, oProtracted wor...
ORAL SIGNS •Punched out, crater like depressions at the crest of interdental papilla that subsequently extend to marginal ...
Can occur in disease free mouths. NUG or NUP usually doesn't lead to formation of periodontal pocket because the necroti...
ORAL SYMPTOMS Extremely sensitive to touch. Constant radiating, gnawing pain ie, intensifying by eating spicy or hot foo...
EXTRAORAL & SYSTEMIC SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS Local lymphadenopathy and  a slight elevation in temperature. High fever, incre...
CLINICAL COURSE By Pindborg and coworkers- 1) Erosion of the tip of the interdental papilla. 2) The lesion involving all ...
STAGE 1-Necrosis of the tip of the interdental papilla. STAGE 2-Necrosis of the entire papilla. STAGE 7-Necrosis perforati...
HISTOPATHOLOGY Nonspecific. Involves both stratified squamous epithelium and the underlying connective tissue. The surf...
The underlying connective tissue is hyperemic, with numerous engorged capillaries and a dense infiltration of PMN’s(linea...
RELATION OF BACTERIA 1. Zone I—Bacterial zone: superficial zone, consists of varied bacteria, including a few Spirochetes ...
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS Stomatitis venenata Dermatosis Agranulocytosis Candidiasis Tuberculous gingival lesions Diphteric &...
DIAGNOSIS CLINICAL FINDINGS- Gingival pain Ulcerations And bleeding. The bacterial smear is not necessary or definitive...
TREATMENT 2.Treatment of chronic disease either underlying the acute involvement or elsewhere in the oral cavity. 1.Allevi...
FIRST VISIT •A topical anesthetic is applied . •After 2-3 min the area is gently swabbed with a moistened cotton pellet wi...
SECOND VISIT 1-2 days after the first visit. Evaluation of the patient. Scaling is done if necessary.
THIRD VISIT 5 days after the second visit. Evaluation of the patient. Plaque control procedures.
INSTRUCTIONS TO THE PATIENT Avoid tobacco, alcohol usage. Rinse with equal amount of h2o2 and warm water every 2 hr or t...
PRIMARY HERPETIC GINGIVOSTOMATITIS Is an infection of the oral cavity caused by herpes simplex virus(HSV) type 1. It occ...
PATHOGENESIS As a part of primary infection, virus ascends through the sensory and autonomic nerves. Where it persists a...
CLINICAL FEATURES Appears as a diffuse, erythematous, shiny involvement of the gingiva and the adjacent oral mucosa, with...
ORAL SYMPTOMS Generalised ‘soreness’ of the oral cavity which interferes with eating, drinking, and oral hygiene. Sensit...
EXTRAORAL & SYSTEMIC SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS Cervical adenitis, fever (101-105F) and generalised malaise.
HISTOPATHOLOGY •The virus targets epithelial cells which show ballooning degeneration that consists of oAcantholysis oNucl...
DIFFERENTIAL DIAGNOSIS DIFFERENT IAL DIAGNOSIS NUG Erythema multiforme Recurrent apthous stomatitis Stevens Johnson Syndro...
DIAGNOSIS Patients history Clinical findings. Virus culture and immunological tests.
TREATMENT oCan be treated with topical lignocaine for pain relieve. oAcyclovir at 15 mg/kg five times a day for 5-7 days. ...
PERICORONITIS “Pericoronitis” means inflammation of the gingiva in relation to the crown of an incompletely erupted tooth...
CLINICAL FEATURES •Common site. •Operculum is an ideal area of accumulation of food debris and bacterial growth. •Gingival...
COMPLICATIONS oPericoronal abscess(posteriorly- oropharyngeal area & medially-base of tongue. Difficultly in swallowing. o...
TREATMENT The treatment of pericoronitis depends on severity of the inflammation ,systemic complications, and the advisabi...
In the next visit, determination is made as to whether the tooth is to be retained or extracted. If it is decided to retai...
DESQUAMATIVE GINGIVITIS Unusual disorder. Different names and different etiological factors like nutritional deficiencie...
•Unusual, unique, nonplaque associated gingivitis characterized by intense diffuse erythema and desquamation of the surfac...
CLASSIFICATION  Lichen Planus  Cicatricial pemphigoid  Bulous pemphigoid  Pemphigus vulgaris  Psoriasis  Dermatitis ...
CLINICAL FEATURES 1.5-2.5% of population with female predilection. 3-4th decade of life but seen in younger generation a...
MILD FORM- 1.Diffuse erythema 2.Painless 3.Blanching 4.Intolerance to hot and spicy food MODERATE FORM- 1.Patchy distribut...
MANAGEMENT 1.A meticulous history 2.Careful clinical examination 3.Opinion from a dermatologist if necessary 4.Biopsy and ...
CLINICAL HISTORY I. Regarding the symptoms associated with the condition as well as its historical aspect. II. Regarding t...
CLINICAL EXAMINATION Recognise the pattern of distribution of the lesion(focal or multifocal, with or without confinement...
BIOPSY oIncisional biopsy. oIt is done best after initial scaling and debridement. oBuffered formalin (10%) is used to fix...
MICROSCOPIC EXAMINATION Sections of approximately 5 micrometer of formalin fixed, paraffin embeded tissue stained with co...
IMMUNOFLURESCENCE For direct-unfixed frozen sections are incubated with a variety of fluorescein labelled, antihuman seru...
SUPPORTIVE MEASURES 1. maximal emphasis provide for optimal oral hygiene. 2. a super soft toothbrush with gentle brushing ...
MEDICATIONS Topical steroids- triamcenalone acetonide, beclomethasone. •Systemic corticosteroids like prednisolone, beclom...
REFERENCE 1. CARRANZA’S clinical periodontology-Second South Asia Edition. 2. Internet
×