Ramzi Alqrainy Ramzi.q@opensooq.com
A Few Milliseconds in the Life of an HTTP Request - AWS Summit 2019

Ramzi Alqrainy - CTO OpenSooq will explain the experience to increase the performance in AWS Summit Dubai.

A Few Milliseconds in the Life of an HTTP Request - AWS Summit 2019

  1. 1. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T A Few Milliseconds in the Life of an HTTP Request Ramzi Alqrainy Chief Technology Officier OpenSooq
  2. 2. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T OpenSooq:ConnectingBuyersandSellers One unified platform running across 19 countries – each with its unique localization and flavor User-to-User real-time chat, narrowing the distance between buyers and sellers Various premium products for sellers to increase the visibility of their listings and hence sell faster Each seller has their own user profile – adding a social component to selling on OpenSooq
  3. 3. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T OpenSooqina$700mMENAclassifiedsopportunity $25B GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) was sold on OpenSooq in 2018 Every 15s, something is Sold on OpenSooq We are mobile first: 97% of pageviews 92% of leads On average, an active user: • Has 10+ sessions/month • Spends 2.2 hours on the app
  4. 4. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T Experiencing Exponential Growth
  5. 5. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T OpenSooqServerlessMulti-TierArchitecture
  6. 6. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T PhotosSavedinS3(TB) 16 TB 53 TB 150 TB 160 TB 260 TB 0 75 150 225 300 PhotosStoredinS3(TB) 16 TB 53 TB 150 TB 160 TB 260 TB 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018
  7. 7. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T DataTransferOutfromCDN 0 400 800 1200 1600 PhotosStoredinS3(TB) 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 50 TB 321 TB 740 TB 1074 TB 1440 TB
  8. 8. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T CloudFront Performance: What to Measure?
  9. 9. © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved.S U M M I T OptimizationforSmallObjects • Reuse Connection • Keep-alive • HTTP/2 • Origin as close to your end users as possible (multi-region)
  10. 10. Thank you! S U M M I T © 2019, Amazon Web Services, Inc. or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Ramzi Alqrainy Ramzi.q@opensooq.com

